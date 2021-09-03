You are here

  Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood Covid

Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood Covid

Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood Covid
US pediatric Covid hospitalizations have surged since Delta became predominant, but a new study that offers a first look at the relevant data suggests that fears the variant causes more severe disease are unfounded. (AFP)
Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood Covid

Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood Covid
  The paper found between June 20 and July 31, 2021, unvaccinated adolescents were more than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who were vaccinated
  Weekly hospitalizations of children aged 0-17 were at their lowest between June 12 and July 3
WASHINGTON: US pediatric Covid hospitalizations have surged since Delta became predominant, but a new study that offers a first look at the relevant data suggests that fears the variant causes more severe disease are unfounded.
The paper by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also found that between June 20 and July 31, 2021, unvaccinated adolescents were more than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who were vaccinated.
The health agency analyzed hospital records from across an area covering around 10 percent of the US population, between March 1, 2020 and August 14, 2021.
This covered the period before the emergence of Delta, the most contagious strain to date, and after it became dominant, from June 20 onwards.
Weekly hospitalizations of children aged 0-17 were at their lowest between June 12 and July 3, at 0.3 per 100,000, before rising to 1.4 per 100,000 in the week ending August 14 — a 4.7-fold increase.
Pediatric hospitalizations reached their all-time peak of 1.5 per 100,000 in the week leading up to January 9, when the US experienced its winter wave that was driven by the Alpha variant.
Consistent with prior research, children aged 12-17 and 0-4 are at higher risk of Covid hospitalization than those aged 5-11.
After examining 3,116 hospital records from the period before Delta, and comparing them to 164 records during the Delta period, the percentage of children with severe indicators was found to not differ greatly.
Specifically, the percent of hospitalized patients admitted to intensive care was 26.5 pre-Delta and 23.2 post; the percent placed on ventilators was 6.1 pre-Delta and 9.8 post; and the percent who died was 0.7 pre-Delta and 1.8 post.
These differences did not rise to the level of statistical significance.
The finding comes with the important caveat that because the number of hospitalizations in the post-Delta period is small, more data will need to accrue for scientists to gain greater confidence about the conclusion.
The study also underscored vaccine effectiveness against pediatric Covid hospitalization during Delta.
Between June 20 and July 31, among 68 adolescents hospitalized with Covid-19 whose vaccination status was known, 59 were unvaccinated, five were partly vaccinated, and four were fully vaccinated.
This meant the unvaccinated were 10.1 times more likely to be hospitalized compared to vaccinated.
A second study by the CDC examined childhood Covid cases, hospitalizations, and emergency department visits from June to August 2021, and compared them to the levels of community vaccination at the time.
Covid-related pediatric (ages 0-17) emergency department visits and hospitalizations were 3.4 times higher and 3.7 times higher respectively in states that fell in the bottom quartile of overall vaccinated per capita, compared to states in the highest quartile.
The takeaway message is that, while clinical trials for vaccines among those under the age of 12 and subsequent authorizations are awaited, high community rates of vaccination squelch Covid transmission and protect children.

MANILA: Philippine police on Friday launched a crackdown against an online syndicate offering fake entry permits to the country for foreigners and phoney coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination cards.
The move came after the Filipino Bureau of Immigration said on Thursday it had received complaints about fraudsters pretending to be immigration officers and offering paid assistance in arranging access into the country.
Currently, only Filipinos, foreign spouses, parents and children of Filipinos, and several categories of foreigners exempt from restrictions, are allowed to enter the Philippines. Tourists remain subject to a COVID-19 travel ban.
Philippine National Police chief, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, said: “I have instructed the anti-cybercrime group to intensify their monitoring of illegal activities related to COVID-19 such as selling of fake entry permits, RT-PCR results, and vaccination cards. We will make sure that those behind this scheme will be made accountable.”
Bureau of Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval told Arab News on Friday that people targeted by the fraudsters were being duped into thinking they were interacting with real immigration officers.
“The syndicate mostly preys on foreign nationals that are not allowed to enter the country due to ongoing travel restrictions. In these cases, the scammers require payments but disappear as soon as they receive the money,” she said.
Sandoval noted that a popular method of entrapment was a love scam targeting Filipinos who were tricked into believing they were in a relationship with a certain foreign national.
“The alien then pretends to enter the Philippines but is allegedly held at the airport by immigration officers. The victim is then made to talk to the fake officers and is tricked into paying for his release, only to find out that no such alien has arrived, and they have been talking to a fake immigration officer,” she added.
Numerous reports of the sale of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards and test results recently prompted the government to issue a warning that anyone caught with such documentation would face imprisonment.
Presidential spokesman, Harry Roque, said: “That is a public document. If you use a fake vaccination card, that’s falsification of a public document. You will be jailed.”

Taliban claim last opposition stronghold has fallen

Taliban claim last opposition stronghold has fallen
Updated 14 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Taliban claim last opposition stronghold has fallen

Taliban claim last opposition stronghold has fallen
  • Baradar to lead government
  • Women demand respect from militia
Updated 14 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Three Taliban sources said the militia had on Friday seized the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul, the last part of Afghanistan holding out against it.
“By the grace of Allah Almighty, we are in control of entire Afghanistan. The troublemakers have been defeated and Panjshir is now under our command,” said one Taliban commander.
Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, one of the leaders of the opposition forces, told the television station Tolo News that reports that he had fled the country were lies.
And in a video clip posted on Twitter by a BBC World journalist who said it had been sent by Saleh, he said: “There is no doubt we are in a difficult situation. We are under invasion by the Taliban ... We have held the ground, we have resisted.”
He also tweeted: “The resistance is continuing and will continue. I am here with my soil, for my soil and defending its dignity.”
His son, Ebadullah Saleh, denied that Panjshir had fallen, texting the message “No, it’s false.”
Earlier, Taliban sources said the group’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar would lead a new Afghan government set to be announced soon.
Baradar, who heads the Taliban’s political office, will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban co-founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, in senior positions, three sources said.
“All the top leaders have arrived in Kabul, where preparations are in final stages to announce the new government,” a Taliban official said.
On Friday, dozens of women protested near the presidential palace, urging the Taliban to respect the rights of women and their significant gains in education and the workforce over the past two decades.

“Our demonstrations are (being held) because without the presence of women, no society will prosper. The elimination of women means the elimination of human beings. If women are not present in a country, in a society, in a ministry or Cabinet, that country or Cabinet will not be successful,” said Fatema Etemadi, one of the protesters.
The EU is ready to engage with the new Taliban government in Kabul but the group must respect human rights, including those of women, and not let Afghanistan become a base for terrorism, the EU foreign policy chief said.
“In order to support the Afghan population, we will have to engage with the new government in Afghanistan,” Josep Borrell said during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Slovenia.
He described an “operational engagement,” which would not by itself constitute the formal recognition of the Taliban government, and would “increase depending on the behavior of this government.”
Borrell said the new government must prevent the country from again becoming a breeding ground for militants as it was during the Taliban’s previous time in power. It must respect human rights, the rule of law and freedom of the media, and should negotiate with other political forces on a transitional government.
The Joe Biden administration has no plans to release billions in Afghan gold, investments and foreign currency reserves parked in the US that it froze after the Taliban’s takeover.
Much of the Afghan central bank’s $10 billion in assets are parked overseas, where they are considered a key instrument for the West to pressure the Taliban to respect women’s rights and the rule of law.

Blinken to travel to Qatar and Germany to hold meetings on Afghanistan

Blinken to travel to Qatar and Germany to hold meetings on Afghanistan
Updated 23 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

Blinken to travel to Qatar and Germany to hold meetings on Afghanistan

Blinken to travel to Qatar and Germany to hold meetings on Afghanistan
  • Blinken told a news conference at the State Department he would meet with Afghans and workers in Doha
  • He said he would travel to the Ramstein Air Base in Germany where he also would meet with Afghans
Updated 23 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he would travel to Qatar on Sunday to meet with the country’s leaders and thank them for their help with evacuees from Afghanistan, and later go to Germany for a ministerial meeting.
Blinken told a news conference at the State Department he would meet with Afghans and workers in the Qatari capital Doha “who are doing truly heroic work around the clock.”
He said he would travel to the Ramstein Air Base in Germany where he also would meet with Afghans. The ministerial meeting will be held virtually with partners, including more than 20 countries that have a stake in relocating and settling Afghans.
Blinken also said the US government was maintaining contact with the Taliban. “We continue to maintain channels of communication with the Taliban, on issues that are important,” Blinken said.
The State Department was “in constant contact” with Americans remaining in Afghanistan who still wish to leave the country, Blinken said.
“We have dedicated teams assigned to each of these American citizens to be in constant contact with them. We’re providing them with very tailored, very specific guidance,” he said.
Almost all of those remaining are dual nationals whose homes are in Afghanistan and whose extended families live there, Blinken said.
“It’s no surprise that deciding whether or not to leave the place they call home is a wrenching decision,” he said.
Blinken also described the department’s efforts since President Joe Biden took office in January to speed the processing of special visas for Afghans who worked with US forces during the 20-year war, thousands of whom are still in Afghanistan. 

South Sudan facing ‘new wave of repression’, Amnesty warns

South Sudan facing ‘new wave of repression’, Amnesty warns
Updated 03 September 2021
AFP

South Sudan facing ‘new wave of repression’, Amnesty warns

South Sudan facing ‘new wave of repression’, Amnesty warns
  • The world's newest nation has suffered from chronic instability since independence in 2011
  • The clampdown followed a declaration last month by the People's Coalition for Civil Action calling for a peaceful public uprising
Updated 03 September 2021
AFP

NAIROBI: South Sudan is witnessing a “new wave of repression,” global rights group Amnesty International warned Friday, with many activists now in hiding after a string of arrests in the conflict-wracked country.
The world’s newest nation has suffered from chronic instability since independence in 2011, with a coalition of civil society groups urging the government to step down, saying they have “had enough.”
The authorities have taken a tough line against such demands in recent weeks, arresting eight activists as well as detaining three journalists and two employees of a pro-democracy non-profit, according to rights groups.
“We are witnessing a new wave of repression emerging in South Sudan targeting the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s regional director for East and Southern Africa.
The clampdown followed a declaration last month by the People’s Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) calling for a peaceful public uprising.
The PCCA had urged the public to join its protest on Monday in the capital Juba but the city fell silent as the authorities branded the demonstration “illegal” and deployed heavily-armed security forces to monitor the streets for any sign of opposition.
“Peaceful protests must be facilitated rather than cracked down upon or prevented with arrests, harassment, heavy security deployment or any other punitive measures,” Muchena said in a statement.
The rights group noted that many activists had faced harassment since the aborted demonstration, “with some suspecting they were being surveilled by security forces.”
The authorities have also shut down a radio station and a think tank in connection with the protests.
Media rights group Reporters Without Borders, known by its French acronym RSF, on Friday condemned the closure of the radio station and called for “an immediate end to the harassment of South Sudanese reporters.”
“The undisguised hostility of the authorities toward the media highlights how difficult it is for journalists to cover politics in South Sudan, where at least ten have been killed since 2014,” said Arnaud Froger, the head of RSF’s Africa desk.
South Sudan is ranked 139th out of 180 countries in RSF’s 2021 World Press Freedom Index.
In a statement released on Friday, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Norway urged the South Sudan government to protect “the rights of citizens... to express their views in a peaceful manner, without fear of arrest.”
Since achieving independence from Sudan in 2011, the young nation has been in the throes of a chronic economic and political crisis, and is struggling to recover from the aftermath of a five-year civil war that left nearly 400,000 people dead.
Although a 2018 cease-fire and power-sharing deal between President Salva Kiir and his deputy Riek Machar still largely holds, it is being sorely tested, with little progress made in fulfilling the terms of the peace process.
The PCCA — a broad-based coalition of activists, academics, lawyers and former government officials — has described the current regime as “a bankrupt political system that has become so dangerous and has subjected our people to immense suffering.”

Rights body raps Greece over migrant rescue crackdown

Rights body raps Greece over migrant rescue crackdown
Updated 03 September 2021
AP

Rights body raps Greece over migrant rescue crackdown

Rights body raps Greece over migrant rescue crackdown
  • The proposed law would implement heavy fines on rights groups carrying out unsanctioned rescues
  • Hundreds of people drown every year making the perilous crossing across the Mediterranean sea
Updated 03 September 2021
AP

ATHENS: Europe’s top human rights body on Friday called on Greece’s parliament to withdraw articles included in draft legislation that would impose heavy penalties on nongovernmental organizations that carry out unsanctioned rescue operations of migrants at sea.
The Council of Europe’s human rights commissioner, Dunja Mijatovic, said in a statement that the proposed changes would “seriously hinder the life-saving work” carried out by NGOs.
Greece’s center-right government has toughened border controls since taking office two years ago and has promised additional restrictions in response to the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan. It has recently extended a border wall along its frontier and installed a high-tech surveillance network.
Under draft legislation currently being debated in parliament, members of charities involved in rescue operations conducted without coast guard permission could be jailed for up to a year and fined 1,000 euros ($1,190), with the NGOs facing additional fines. The bill is also aimed at simplifying and speeding up deportation procedures.
Mijatovic said some of the measures in the bill had been toughened after a period of public consultation for the draft legislation had ended.
“Civil society organizations are instrumental in protecting the rights of refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants, and play a major role in reporting and documenting pushbacks or other human rights violations,” she said.
Greece has rejected repeated allegations by human rights groups that it carries out summary deportations, or pushbacks, that deny migrants the right to seek international protection.
Lesbos and other Greek islands close to the coast of Turkey were the main entry point for refugees and migrants into the European Union during mass displacements in 2015 and 2016 largely caused by wars in Syria and Iraq. More than a million people used the route to cross into Greece and onto other European countries during the crisis.
Speaking at a security summit in Slovenia earlier this week, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed support for a decision by EU home affairs ministers to seek cooperation with countries in the region “to prevent illegal migration from” Afghanistan.
“I think what happened in 2015 was a mistake. We acknowledge it openly. We (must) address the need to support refugees closer to the source of the problem, which is Afghanistan,” Mitsotakis said.
Based in Strasbourg, France, the Council of Europe was founded in 1949 to monitor human rights across the continent, and currently has 47 member states including Turkey and Russia. It is a distinct organization from the European Union.

Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood Covid
Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood Covid
KSA will take necessary measures to preserve its lands and people, says Saudi envoy to UN
Abdallah Al-Mouallimi. (Twitter: @SaudiDecisions)
Philippines in crackdown on fake entry permits, COVID-19 vaccination cards
Philippines in crackdown on fake entry permits, COVID-19 vaccination cards
What We Are Reading Today: Quaint, Exquisite by Grace E. Lavery
What We Are Reading Today: Quaint, Exquisite by Grace E. Lavery
Meet the horses (and riders) making waves on Jeddah’s beaches
Horseback rides in the sea have become one of the most popular pursuits for vacationers at several Jeddah beaches. (Supplied)

