Abu Dhabi crown prince meets Afghan evacuees

Abu Dhabi crown prince meets Afghan evacuees
The evacuees are being held at the facility temporarily before they are taken to third countries, including the United States. (WAM)
Abu Dhabi crown prince meets Afghan evacuees
The evacuees are being held at the facility temporarily before they are taken to third countries, including the United States. (WAM)
Abu Dhabi crown prince meets Afghan evacuees
The evacuees are being held at the facility temporarily before they are taken to third countries, including the United States. (WAM)
Abu Dhabi crown prince meets Afghan evacuees
The evacuees are being held at the facility temporarily before they are taken to third countries, including the United States. (WAM)
Abu Dhabi crown prince meets Afghan evacuees
The evacuees are being held at the facility temporarily before they are taken to third countries, including the United States. (WAM)
Updated 04 September 2021
  • The evacuees are being held at the facility temporarily before they are taken to third countries, including the United States.
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Emirates Humanitarian City on Friday to meet Afghan families airlifted to the UAE capital as part of the mass evacuation after Kabul fell to the Taliban.

The evacuees are being held at the facility temporarily before they are taken to third countries, including the United States, state news agency WAM reported.

During a tour of the facilities, Sheikh Nahyan was briefed on the services provided to Afghan families under the supervision of US officials, who also briefed the crown prince.

He also ordered that all forms of assistance be provided to the Afghan nationals to ensure a comfortable and dignified stay in the city – adding that the UAE would remain committed to providing humanitarian support when needed.

One of Iraq’s most influential Shiite clerics dies at 85

One of Iraq’s most influential Shiite clerics dies at 85
Updated 04 September 2021
  • Al-Hakim died at the Al Hayat hospital in the southern holy city of Najaf on Friday
  • A funeral is expected to be held Saturday in Najaf, where he will be buried
BAGHDAD: Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Mohammed Saeed Al-Hakim, one of Iraq’s most senior and influential Muslim Shiite clerics, has died of a heart attack, members of his family said. He was 85.

A relative, Mohsen Al-Hakim, told The Associated Press that Al-Hakim died at the Al Hayat hospital in the southern holy city of Najaf on Friday where he was taken after suffering a sudden heart attack. His office announced that he died of a sudden medical condition it did not specify.

Al-Hakim holds the highest theological title in Shiite Islam — Ayatollah Al-Uzma, which means Grand or Supreme Ayatollah. He was seen as the top contender to succeed Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, who is in his early nineties.

The Najaf-born cleric is a member of the well-known and highly respected Hakim family of Shiite scholars. His maternal grandfather is Mohsen Al-Tabataba’i Al-Hakim, a scholar and one of the most prominent thinkers of Shiite Islam. His father is Muhammad Ali Al-Hakim, one of the most respected clerics in Najaf.

His second cousin, Sayyed Ammar Al-Hakim leads the Al-Hikma, or National Wisdom Movement, one of the largest Shia political parties in Iraq.

Along with the Afghan-born Mohammed Ishaq Al-Fayadh, Al-Hakim’s was seen as the most likely contenders to succeed Al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shiite spiritual leader.

Iraq’s president and prime minister and other politicians issued statements eurlogizing Al-Hakim. The US Embassy in Baghdad tweeted its condolences, describing him as “a symbol of peace, love, and harmony across the region.”

Mohammed Saeed Al-Hakim was exposed from early on to an education that focused on jurisprudence and religious studies and had some of the most prominent clerics among his teachers. He soon turned to teaching and became one of the leading Shiite scholars in Najaf.

Like most Shiite religious leaders in the holy city, he was put under house arrest during the last days of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s rule, before the US invasion of Iraq. He was among a group of three top Shiite leaders who were threatened with death by a rival Shiite cleric shortly after Saddam was toppled in 2003.

He was targeted in an attempted assassination in 2003, when his house in Najaf was bombed. Three of Al-Hakim’s bodyguards were killed, and members of his family were injured. Al-Hakim himself came away from the blast with minimal injuries. Relatives blamed terrorists for the bomb, which was hidden in a gas cylinder.

Al-Hakim is one of four Grand Ayatollahs who teach at the Hawza, the religious seminary of Najaf. He has written many books and publications, some of which were translated into several languages. Al-Hakim is survived by a wife and eight children. A funeral is expected to be held Saturday in Najaf, where he will be buried.

Collision between train, minibus leaves 6 dead in Turkey

Collision between train, minibus leaves 6 dead in Turkey
Updated 04 September 2021
  • The crash at a railroad crossing in Ergene, Tekirdag province, involved a minibus carrying factory workers
ISTANBUL: A collision between a freight train and a minibus in northwest Turkey killed six people and injured six others Saturday, Turkish news agency Demiroren reported.

The crash at a railroad crossing in Ergene, Tekirdag province, involved a minibus carrying factory workers and a train headed to nearby Cerkezkoy at 8 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), the news agency said.

The people who died all were in the minibus, which was dragged in front of the train after the impact. Images showed the crumpled vehicle lying on its roof alongside the train tracks.

In 2018, 25 people died when a passenger train derailed in nearby Corlu. That accident was blamed on heavy rain causing an embankment to collapse.

Last year, Turkey’s Chamber of Mechanical Engineers said railway accidents in the country were three times the global average, while labor unions warned that cost-cutting has led to safety issues.

Iran dismisses US sanctions of Iranians over alleged kidnap plot

Iran dismisses US sanctions of Iranians over alleged kidnap plot
Updated 04 September 2021
  • The sanctions come after US prosecutors in July charged the four with plotting to kidnap a New York-based journalist who was critical of Tehran
Iran on Saturday dismissed new US sanctions on four Iranians over an alleged plot to kidnap an Iranian-American journalist, saying the move reflects Washington’s “addiction to sanctions.”
The US Treasury Department on Friday sanctioned the four, saying they were intelligence operatives behind the failed plot.
“Supporters and merchants of sanctions, who see their sanctions tool box empty due to Iran’s maximum resistance, are now resorting to Hollywood scenarios to keep the sanctions alive,” the Foreign Ministry said in a tweet, quoting spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.
“Washington must understand that it has no choice but to abandon its addiction to sanctions and respect Iran,” he said.
The sanctions come after US prosecutors in July charged the four with plotting to kidnap a New York-based journalist who was critical of Tehran. Reuters previously confirmed she was Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad.
Iran at the time called the alleged plot “ridiculous and baseless https://www.reuters.com/world/iran-says-us-claim-kidnapping-plot-is-baseless-ridiculous-2021-07-14. ”
Those sanctioned are senior Iran-based intelligence official Alireza Shahvaroghi Farahani and Iranian intelligence operatives Mahmoud Khazein, Kiya Sadeghi and Omid Noori, the Treasury Department said.
The sanctions block all property of the four in the United States or in US control, and prohibit any transactions between them and US citizens. Other non-Americans who conduct certain transactions with the four could also be subjected to US sanctions, the department said.

UAE poll shows best and worst performing digital services in the country

UAE poll shows best and worst performing digital services in the country
Updated 04 September 2021
  • The survey was conducted “to ensure transparency” and provide efficient digital services within the UAE government
DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Interior has been named as the best performing government entity in terms of digital services, Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced on Friday. 

The survey of 55,000 service users highlighted the best and worst performing government departments in the UAE, based on their digital services.

The Ministry of Education was deemed the worst performing, while the Federal Tax Authority came in second.

Meanwhile, the second best performing of the 30 entities evaluated providing 1,300 digital services, was the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), followed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, then the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and in fifth, the Ministry of Community Development.

Sheikh Mohammed said the survey was conducted “to ensure transparency” and provide efficient digital services within the UAE government, as part of a “whole-of-government digitization.”

The remaining three underperformers were the Securities and Commodities Authority, then the General Pension and Social Security Authority and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

The Dubai ruler added that underperforming departments will be given 90 days to improve their services before a reevaluation.

Babies found dumped as Lebanese grapple with poverty

A general view of the centre of Lebanon's capital Beirut. (AFP file photo)
A general view of the centre of Lebanon's capital Beirut. (AFP file photo)
Updated 03 September 2021
  • Country has reached starvation stage, says ex-minister
BEIRUT: Two babies have been found dumped in Lebanon in less than a week.

On Aug. 27, cleaners found a baby girl inside a garbage bag that was in a waste container under the Burj Hammoud Bridge, a popular mixed area with an Armenian majority where many underprivileged families live.

Then, on Sept. 1, a worker at Al-Bahr Mosque in the southern city of Sidon found a baby boy on the stairs of the building’s entrance. The baby was just a few months old and in poor health.

This terrifying social phenomenon is new to Lebanese society.

Lebanon experienced something similar over three decades ago during the civil war, and such incidents occurred intermittently after the conflict ended.

Security and judicial authorities usually follow up on these cases, often placing the abandoned babies in social welfare institutions.

In July a UNICEF report on Lebanon warned that over 30 percent of children were “going to bed hungry” and had skipped meals in the past month.

“Seventy-seven percent of households do not have enough food or enough money to buy food. Sixty percent of households have to buy food on credit or borrow money. Thirty percent of children are not receiving the primary health care they need,” it said.

The national currency has lost about 99 percent of its value in less than two years and around 55 percent of the population now lives below the poverty line as a result of an economic crisis.

Inflation is expected to increase, with the anticipation of a greater decline in the value of the Lebanese pound if the country’s political turmoil persists.

The international community requires the formation of a government that implements economic and financial reforms as a precondition for aid.

Khaled Qabbani, a former minister of justice and education and the director general of Social Welfare Institutions and the Islamic Orphanage in Lebanon, said he expected “the worst amid this economic, financial, political and moral collapse.”

“When people starve and institutions collapse and Lebanon loses the confidence of the international community while the political class is distracted by quotas and personal gains, we will see more children in the streets and more theft and looting,” he told Arab News. “Chaos is bound to prevail. Since the ruling authority and the security forces lost their stature, no one can prevent riots. We are currently in the midst of this stage and the phenomenon of leaving babies in the garbage and on the doors of mosques indicates this complete collapse.

“A high percentage of parents want to enroll their children in the orphanage because they are unable to provide them with care and protection. They know that we protect our children and provide them with education, a place to sleep, food and hospitalization. They would rather be separated from their children and place them in our care than keep them at home without food or education. The phenomenon of parents leaving their children is a product of poverty and a lack of moral values.

“Parents who enroll their children in our institutions have to come and take their children home weekly in order to maintain a family connection. However, parents have recently stopped coming to the orphanage due to the high cost of transportation, especially if they live in areas far from Beirut.”

The economic crisis has hit all institutions that provide social care within their sects. “Social welfare institutions had never experienced such conditions and risks, even in the most difficult stages of Lebanon’s history,” he added. “The country has reached the stage of starvation, people did not starve during the war.

“Our expenses increased and our sources of income decreased. The donors were affected by the crisis as well, so the size of donations dropped. The middle class, which is considered the backbone of society and which sympathizes greatly with its social welfare institutions, was also dramatically affected by the crisis. Remarkably, the people’s sympathy for us did not cease. On the contrary, the sense of responsibility rose and the donations never stopped. This means that society has not lost its social and patriotic sense.”

Qabbani said that many social welfare institutions in Lebanon faced the same predicament. Some had reduced their services, dismissed employees, or cut their salaries.

“All the Lebanese share the same plight and poverty has spread to all sects.”

