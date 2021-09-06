You are here

  Taliban provincial governor vows to fight Daesh

Taliban provincial governor vows to fight Daesh

Taliban provincial governor vows to fight Daesh
Mullah Neda Mohammad says the Taliban “don’t consider Daesh as a threat.” (File/AFP)
Updated 06 September 2021
AFP

  • With the Taliban in power, “there will be no reason for (Daesh) to be here,” he said
  • One Daesh commentary published after the fall of Kabul accused the Taliban of betraying militants with the US withdrawal deal
JALALABAD: As a Taliban commander, he spent years battling the former Afghan government. Now, with his hard-line movement back in power, Mullah Neda Mohammad vows to continue fighting against rival militants, the Daesh group.

Following the Taliban’s victory in August, Mohammad took over as governor of Nangarhar province, home to the Daesh Afghanistan-Pakistan chapter’s stronghold.

“We are searching for individuals who are hiding,” Mohammad told AFP, claiming his forces have arrested 70 to 80 Daesh members since they took control of Nangarhar’s provincial capital Jalalabad, the country’s fifth biggest city.

Daesh have been responsible for some of the deadliest attacks in Afghanistan of recent years, massacring civilians at mosques, shrines, public squares and even hospitals.

The group claimed responsibility for a devastating suicide bombing near Kabul airport on August 26 that killed more than 100 Afghans and 13 US soldiers.

It was the deadliest attack against American forces in Afghanistan since 2011.

After the blast, the US military said it had carried out a drone strike against a Daesh “planner” in the Nangarhar province.

Still, Mohammad says he does not believe Daesh poses a great a threat as they did in Iraq and Syria.

“Here they have suffered many casualties in northern and eastern Afghanistan,” he told AFP in Jalalabad, at the governor’s palace, now decked with Taliban flags.

With the Taliban in power, “there will be no reason for (Daesh) to be here,” he said. “We don’t consider Daesh as a threat.”

Although both Daesh and the Taliban are hard-line Islamist militants, they have differed on the minutiae of religion and strategy, while each claiming to be the true flag-bearers of jihad.

That tussle has led to bloody fighting between the two.

One Daesh commentary published after the fall of Kabul accused the Taliban of betraying militants with the US withdrawal deal, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant communications.

The latest estimates of Daesh’s strength vary from 500 active fighters to as high as several thousand, according to a UN report in July.

However, a spree of prison breaks by the Taliban during their summer offensive also led to many Daesh militants being released.

The Taliban swept to power with staggering speed, and Mohammad described how he and his fighters were able to march on Jalalabad without firing a shot.

There had been intense fighting against former government forces in nearby Sherzad as they made their advance, but once the Taliban took the village they received word of a surrender.

Jalalabad’s former leaders “sent a representative who told us that they did not want to fight any more and wanted to hand over the local government peacefully,” Mohammad said.

“We built our organization here,” he said. “We appointed the police chief, intelligence chief and the governor — which was given to me.”

After two decades of fighting an insurgency, the Taliban must rapidly transition into a governing force that can manage a humanitarian crisis and war-wrecked economy.

It has resulted in commanders more at ease with organizing ambushes now running cities of hundreds of thousands of people.

Like most in Afghanistan, the people of Nangarhar are scarred by the memories of the Taliban’s brutal reign in the 1990s, which was infamous for deaths by stoning, girls being banned from school and women from working in contact with men.

The province’s new governor has offered reassuring words, but many people remain skeptical about the Taliban’s pledge of a different kind of rule.

“We will protect their rights and we won’t allow criminals to harm the people of Afghanistan, particularly the people of Nangarhar,” Mohammad said.

Despite the assurances, an aid worker in Jalalabad said on condition of anonymity that “a lot of people in the city are not happy, and they are afraid for freedom of expression.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan Kabul Taliban Daesh

Topics: Former UK prime minister Tony Blair radical Islam Taliban Afghanistan

At least 30 dead in weekend DR Congo attack: UN, local sources

At least 30 dead in weekend DR Congo attack: UN, local sources
Updated 06 September 2021
AFP

At least 30 dead in weekend DR Congo attack: UN, local sources

At least 30 dead in weekend DR Congo attack: UN, local sources
Updated 06 September 2021
AFP

BUNIA: At least 30 people were killed in a weekend attack in the restive northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local and UN sources said on Monday.

The militants of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) are suspected to have carried out the attack in the Ituri area on Saturday, they said.

Topics: DR Congo United Nations (UN)

British minister says he was wrong on Afghan veterans taking their own life

British minister says he was wrong on Afghan veterans taking their own life
Updated 06 September 2021
Reuters

British minister says he was wrong on Afghan veterans taking their own life

British minister says he was wrong on Afghan veterans taking their own life
Updated 06 September 2021
Reuters

LONDON: A British junior defence minister said on Monday that he was wrong when he said that some former British soldiers had taken their own lives due to anger over the U.S.-led withdrawal from Afghanistan.
“Actually the thing I was referring to was inaccurate,” James Heappey, a junior defence minister, told BBC TV. “We're looking very, very carefully at whether or not it is true that someone has taken their life in the last few days.”
Heappey earlier told Sky News that some British military veterans from the Afghan war had taken their own lives because they were so devastated by the chaotic withdrawal of U.S.-led forces from the country and the victory of the Taliban.
A spokesman for Britain's defence ministry denied that veterans had taken their own lives due to the withdrawal. 
The humiliation of the lightning Taliban takeover in Afghanistan after a 20-year war that cost hundreds of thousands of lives and at least a trillion dollars has dismayed veterans of the war.
Britain lost 457 armed forces personnel in Afghanistan, or 13 percent of the international military coalition’s 3,500 fatalities since 2001.
“I know, unfortunately, there have been soldiers who served in Afghanistan, indeed a soldier who served on my last tour in Afghanistan, who have taken their own lives in the last week or so because of the feelings they have had over what’s happening in Afghanistan,” said Heappey.
“That is hugely concerning and upsetting,” Heappey, who served in the British army in Afghanistan, Northern Ireland and Iraq, told Sky News. “That makes me sick to the bottom of my stomach.”
Heappey, who reached the rank of major before entering politics, said he was hearing the Taliban was now in control of the whole of Afghanistan but that the situation in Panjshir did not change the big picture.
Britain fears the Taliban’s return and the vacuum left by the West’s chaotic withdrawal will allow militants from Al-Qaeda to gain a foothold in Afghanistan, just 20 years after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. 

Topics: Afghanistan crisis UK troops US Afghanistan withdrawal

New Zealand eases virus curbs in areas beyond Auckland

New Zealand eases virus curbs in areas beyond Auckland
Updated 06 September 2021
Reuters

New Zealand eases virus curbs in areas beyond Auckland

New Zealand eases virus curbs in areas beyond Auckland
  • Schools, offices and businesses can now operate with social distancing rules in place as the regions’ alert level shifts to 2 from 3
Updated 06 September 2021
Reuters
WELLINGTON: New Zealand will ease COVID-19 curbs in all regions outside its biggest city of Auckland from midnight on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference.
Schools, offices and businesses can now operate with social distancing rules in place as the regions’ alert level shifts to 2 from 3, Ardern added.

Taliban say they took Panjshir, last holdout Afghan province

Afghan resistance front and anti-Taliban uprising forces patrol on a hilltop in Anaba district, Panjshir province. (AFP)
Afghan resistance front and anti-Taliban uprising forces patrol on a hilltop in Anaba district, Panjshir province. (AFP)
Updated 06 September 2021
Shershah Nawabi
& Agencies

Taliban say they took Panjshir, last holdout Afghan province

Afghan resistance front and anti-Taliban uprising forces patrol on a hilltop in Anaba district, Panjshir province. (AFP)
  • Continued fighting may lead to resurrection of various militant groups in Afghanistan, says Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff
Updated 06 September 2021
Shershah Nawabi & Agencies

KABUL: The Taliban said on Monday they have taken control of Panjshir province north of Kabul, the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country and the only province the Taliban had not seized during their blitz across Afghanistan last month.

Thousands of Taliban fighters overran eight districts of Panjshir overnight, according to witnesses from the area who spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing for their safety. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued a statement, saying Panjshir was now under the control of Taliban fighters.

“We tried our best to solve the problem through negotiations, and they rejected talks and then we had to send our forces to fight,” Mujahid later told a press conference in Kabul.

Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor’s compound.

There was no immediate word from Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the opposition group resisting Taliban forces. 

Taliban forces said had entered deep into Panjshir Valley on Sunday amid calls for a ceasefire from Afghan religious scholars.

Intense fighting between the Taliban and the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan in Panjshir began last week, as US forces officially completed their withdrawal and ended a two-decade presence on Afghan soil.

For the past few days, Taliban forces and the resistance front, which comprises thousands of fighters from regional militias and Afghanistan’s former security forces, have been claiming battle gains. On Friday night, Taliban sources told the media they had seized the mountainous northern region, but resistance leaders quickly denied the claim. New advances were announced by the Taliban on Sunday, after heavy fighting reported a day earlier. A Taliban commander in Panjshir said fighters had entered deeper into the valley and taken control of new districts.

“Now Anaba and Rokha districts are under our control, mujahideen are gaining ground and they are moving to Bazarak,” the commander, Mawlawi Ezatullah Badr told Arab News from Panjshir. “Yesterday, we took Shotol district and now we have stopped the war, the enemy have suffered massive casualties.”

At the same time, the resistance front said the Taliban who had entered the valley were trapped by their forces.

“The Taliban were ambushed in several fronts in Shotol, Khawak and also Dara-e-Tang. During this operation, the Taliban suffered massive casualties and at least 1,600 Taliban fighters has surrendered to NRFA,” resistance commander Zemaray Ahmadyar said.

As the fighting continued, religious scholars who before the Taliban takeover were in the Kabul chapter of Afghanistan’s Ulema Council, called on both sides to return to negotiations.

“Ending the war is urgent, we need to speak with both sides,” the scholars said in a joint statement on Sunday. “This war is harmful to everyone, and it must be stopped immediately. We would continue to negotiate with both sides; first we would discuss this issue with the Taliban and then we would go to Panjshir.”

Earlier negotiations did not stop the fighting.

“We held negotiations, but they failed. The other side welcomed war rather than peace. Now the mujahideen are ordered to continue their offensive operations and we are close to the center of Panjshir,” said Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission.

Resistance front spokesperson Fahim Dashti said last week the Taliban had offered them a 50 percent share of power in Afghanistan, but the offer was declined.

Panjshir has a history of resistance. In the 1980s, its famed commander Ahmad Shah Massoud defended the region from Soviet forces, and in the 1990s led an offensive against the first Taliban regime. He was assassinated in 2001, weeks before the Taliban were ousted by a US-led invasion.

The resistance is led by Massoud’s son, Ahmad Massoud, and Amrullah Saleh, who until the Taliban takeover of Kabul and the collapse of the Afghan government over two weeks ago served as first vice president.

While seizing Panjshir would give the Taliban complete control of Afghanistan — something they did not achieve when they ruled the country between 1996 and 2001 — a top US general warned on Saturday that continued fighting may lead to a wider civil war and resurrection of various militant groups in Afghanistan.

“I think there’s at least a very good probability of a broader civil war,” Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in an interview with Fox News.

“That will then in turn lead to conditions that could lead to a reconstitution of Al-Qaeda or a growth of ISIS (Daesh).”

Afghanistan has been without a government since President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the Taliban entered Kabul on Aug. 15.

The power vacuum has thrown Afghanistan’s economy into disarray, as most payments to the country, which for the past two decades has depended on foreign aid, have been suspended.

Plans to unveil a new government were postponed as the Taliban waited for Panjshir to fall, sources say.

Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan Taliban capture Kabul Panjshir Valley panjshir

