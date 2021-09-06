Dbeibah to keep Sanalla as chairman of Libya’s National Oil Corp

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has stressed the importance of stabilizing the Libyan oil sector and working to increase production, according to a statement posted on the cabinet’s Facebook page.

Dbeibah rescinded the Oil Minister, Mohamed Oun's decision to suspend Mustafa Sanalla and refer him to investigate violations of the Ministry's policy of travelling abroad without prior authorization, Bloomberg said.

After tensions escalated between Oun and Sanalla about the dismissal, the Prime Minister made it clear that any action in the oil sector requires administrative or technical experience and wisdom.

Libya has previously stated that it aims to increase oil production by nearly 40 percent to cover its financial costs, and in recent months Libya has reached a stable oil production rate of around 1.2 million barrels per day.

"The creation of the Ministry after six years of individual functioning of the institution requires administrative and technical organization," Dbeibah said in the statement.

The Prime Minister had given instructions to solve the problems described, stressing the importance of not repeating them for any reason.