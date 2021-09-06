You are here

  • Home
  • UK intelligence deterred Daesh from Bataclan-style attack on London: Attacker

UK intelligence deterred Daesh from Bataclan-style attack on London: Attacker

Abrini is among 20 people who are due to go on trial on Wednesday for their alleged membership of a terrorist cell responsible for the attack on the Bataclan music venue and other sites across Paris in November 2015. (AFP/File Photo)
Abrini is among 20 people who are due to go on trial on Wednesday for their alleged membership of a terrorist cell responsible for the attack on the Bataclan music venue and other sites across Paris in November 2015. (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cr6gg

Updated 45 sec ago
Arab News

UK intelligence deterred Daesh from Bataclan-style attack on London: Attacker

Abrini is among 20 people who are due to go on trial on Wednesday for their alleged membership of a terrorist cell responsible for the attack on the Bataclan music venue and other sites across Paris in November 2015. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Cell members appear to have scoped out potential sites for attacks in Britain
  • France set to begin trial of 20 men accused of involvement in 2015 attacks that killed 130
Updated 45 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Daesh terrorists responsible for the 2015 attacks in Paris that killed 130 people have said they abandoned plans for a similar attack in London because of Britain’s “more advanced secret service” and “better surveillance.”

One man currently on trial in France over his role in the Bataclan attacks admitted to traveling to Britain to carry out reconnaissance on potential sites for massacres.

Mohamed Abrini, a 36-year-old Belgian who is also said to have been involved in attacks in Brussels in March 2016, admitted in pre-trial interviews that he had scoped out Old Trafford, soccer team Manchester United’s home stadium, and the Arndale shopping center in Manchester.

Abrini is among 20 people who are due to go on trial on Wednesday for their alleged membership of a terrorist cell responsible for the attack on the Bataclan music venue and other sites across Paris in November 2015. If found guilty, they are likely to face jail terms of multiple life sentences.

Abrini also visited Birmingham and toured the Bull Ring & Grand Central, the largest shopping center in the UK.

However, he said there were “no plans for an attack in London, Birmingham or Manchester” because Britain has a “more advanced secret service” than France.

“Better surveillance,” he added, meant that a “commando operation” as seen in Paris was far less likely to succeed, according to prosecution papers.

The trial of the 20 men suspected of involvement in the 2015 attacks will be the biggest criminal trial ever held in France, and is expected to last at least nine months.

Salah Abdeslam, 31, is also being tried and is the last surviving member of the suspected 10-man suicide squad that carried out the attacks.

Abdeslam was meant to detonate a bomb on his person outside the French national soccer stadium, where the team had been playing Germany, but he instead threw his suicide belt in a bin as the other members of the groups were attacking cafes across Paris and the Bataclan concert hall with guns and bombs.

Abdeslam was found in Brussels after a four-month manhunt that ended in a shootout between him and police.

Just days after his arrest, suicide bombers attacked Brussels airport and the city’s underground rail network, killing 32 people. 

Of the 20 believed to be involved in the Paris attacks, six will be tried in their absence because five are presumed dead in Iraq or Syria, and one is in prison in Turkey.

Topics: UK London terrorism Daesh

Related

Daesh gunman’s fugitive widow convicted in 2015 Paris attacks
World
Daesh gunman’s fugitive widow convicted in 2015 Paris attacks
French extremist trained by Paris attacks leader given 12-year jail term
Middle-East
French extremist trained by Paris attacks leader given 12-year jail term

UK vows to get 311 Afghan support staff out

UK vows to get 311 Afghan support staff out
Updated 24 min ago
AFP

UK vows to get 311 Afghan support staff out

UK vows to get 311 Afghan support staff out
  • Addressing parliament, Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to answer a question on how many British-Afghans remained
  • He said 311 people were left behind who are eligible for the UK's Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy
Updated 24 min ago
AFP

LONDON: Britain on Monday said it would do its utmost to rescue more than 300 Afghans who helped its armed forces but are now languishing under the new Taliban regime.
Addressing parliament, Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to answer a question on how many British-Afghans remained after a hurried Western airlift was ended.
Thousands made it out from Kabul on packed Royal Air Force planes, but he said 311 people were left behind who are eligible for the UK’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, such as interpreters.
“We will do everything we can to ensure that those people get the safe passage that they deserve,” Johnson said.
The airlift was “one of the most spectacular operations in our country’s post-war history,” he said, vowing an “equal effort” to house and educate Afghans newly arrived in Britain.
Johnson demanded the Taliban honor commitments to allow out those wishing to leave, and to respect women’s rights, if the militia wants to gain access to billions of dollars in Afghan funds frozen overseas.
Speaking ahead of Saturday’s 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by Al-Qaeda, the prime minister pressed the Taliban in particular to prevent Afghanistan becoming a haven for extremists to launch attacks abroad.
Johnson defended the UK and Western intervention in 2001. Critics, including some in his Conservative party, say the Taliban’s triumphant return to power shows the effort was in vain.
He said that later this month, he would press at the UN General Assembly in New York for consensus to hold the Islamists to account.
“We will judge the Taliban by their actions, not their words — and use every economic, political and diplomatic lever to protect our own countries from harm and to help the Afghan people,” the UK leader said.
The government faced fresh criticism for underestimating the Taliban, with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab facing demands to quit after he failed initially to cancel a holiday to Greece as Afghanistan imploded last month.
Johnson failed to express backing for Raab, who is tipped to be moved from his job in a cabinet reshuffle reportedly coming this week.
Speaking in parliament later, the foreign secretary denied being complacent, and said Britain had extricated more than 17,000 people from Afghanistan since April.

Related

Last British civilian evacuation flight leaves Kabul
World
Last British civilian evacuation flight leaves Kabul
British man rescued after being lost 3 days in Thai jungle
Offbeat
British man rescued after being lost 3 days in Thai jungle

French giant signs mega deals with Iraq for oil, gas, water

French giant signs mega deals with Iraq for oil, gas, water
Updated 48 min 4 sec ago
AP

French giant signs mega deals with Iraq for oil, gas, water

French giant signs mega deals with Iraq for oil, gas, water
  • The deals were inked Sunday with Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in attendance, according to an Oil Ministry statement
  • Total signed contracts with the ministry to develop the Ratawi oil field in southern Iraq
Updated 48 min 4 sec ago
AP

BAGHDAD: French energy giant Total signed mega contracts with Iraq worth $27 billion to develop oil fields, natural gas and a crucial water project.
Officials said Monday the contracts will be key for the oil-rich country to maintain crude output.
The deals were inked Sunday with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in attendance, according to an Oil Ministry statement.
Total signed contracts with the ministry to develop the Ratawi oil field in southern Iraq, a gas processing hub to capture natural gas from five southern oil fields, and a much needed project to treat Gulf seawater and inject it into reservoirs to maintain oil production levels.
A fourth project was signed with the Electricity Ministry to build a 1,000 megawatt solar power plant.
It is the most lucrative and ambitious deal to be signed by an oil giant in Iraq in years and comes as other international oil companies have taken steps to exit from Iraq’s oil sector.
There was no immediate statement from Total.
Iraq urgently needs to develop local gas resources to meet electricity demands, especially during the peak summer months. The country is heavily reliant on Iranian gas and electricity imports, which have been irregular in recent months due to outstanding payments and high demand inside Iran.
In a June interview, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail said he was aiming to increase Iraq’s gas capacity by 3 billion cubic standard feet by 2025. The development of the gas processing hub would bring Iraq a step closer to that goal. Iraq currently imports 2 billion cubic standard feet to meet domestic needs.
The project entails building a gas complex capable of separating and processing the natural gas associated with petroleum that is extracted from the Ratawi, West Qurna 2, Majnoon, Tuba and Luhais oil fields. Iraq currently lacks the means to capture this gas and it is burned off in the atmosphere. Experts complain that by not effectively capturing this natural gas, Iraq is wasting millions in revenue. Once processed, the gas can be fed to power plants to meet domestic electricity needs.
Iraq has said it plans to eliminate gas flaring in the next two to three years. The World Bank estimates Iraq flares around 16 billion cubic meters of gas per day.
But industry officials and technocrats inside the Oil Ministry said far more urgent for the wellbeing of Iraq’s oil industry was the seawater development component of the package of deals.
Oil is Iraq’s main industry and accounts for 90 percent of state revenues. To keep current production rates and meet future targets, water is reinjected into the field to maintain well pressure.
Officials say the signing of the deal was pushed ahead by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi ahead of national elections next month despite reservations from ministry technocrats who harbor doubts that Total is serious about executing the seawater element.
“The Oil Ministry and the (state-owned) Basra Oil Company have doubts that Total is serious about the seawater project. They think they will push for the oil field and gas hub projects and delay the rest,” said an industry official with knowledge of the contract negotiations. An official with BOC expressed the same concern. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the press.
Industry and ministry officials have warned that adequate water supplies for reinjection is not guaranteed amid shortages and there is no other alternative in place.
The contracts with Total mirrors another multi-project deal that had been under negotiation for years with US oil giant ExxonMobil. But following years of painstaking talks the deal fell through.
The Total deal also comes as other oil companies plan their exit from Iraq. Exxon announced this year it would be selling its shares from West Qurna 1 oil field. The oil minister has also said that British Petroleum will spin off development of the Rumaila oil field, the country’s largest.

Topics: Iraq Total oil and gas Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Related

French oil major Total gets green rebrand
Business & Economy
French oil major Total gets green rebrand

Activists accuse German firms over Uyghur forced labor

Activists accuse German firms over Uyghur forced labor
Updated 06 September 2021
AFP

Activists accuse German firms over Uyghur forced labor

Activists accuse German firms over Uyghur forced labor
  • European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights said it had filed the case after carrying out an open source investigation
  • It was difficult for civil society organisations to obtain clear evidence of the abuse
Updated 06 September 2021
AFP

BERLIN: Rights activists said Monday they had filed a criminal complaint in Germany against five retailers including C&A, Lidl and Hugo Boss, accusing them of benefiting from forced labor among China’s Uyghur population.
The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) said it had filed the case, which also targeted the two supermarket chains Aldi Nord and Aldi Sued, after carrying out an open source investigation.
The ECCHR’s Miriam Saage-Maass said it was difficult for civil society organizations to obtain clear evidence of the abuse but there was enough for prosecutors to take a closer look.
She said there was plenty of information emerging to suggest forced labor was taking place.
“The question is whether entertaining business relationships is not a way of aiding and abetting those international crimes,” she said.
Saage-Maass added that the five companies had listed “publicly and voluntarily” their supplying factories from Xinjiang — the Chinese region at the center of forced-labor allegations — but that they may just be the tip of the iceberg.
“We do believe that those five are really only an example of a much wider and more systematic problem,” she said.
She pointed out that Chinese cotton made up 20 percent of global production — and 80 percent of it was produced in Xinjiang.
“So it’s very likely that there are many more companies sourcing from the region,” she added.
Contacted by AFP, fashion retailer C&A denied purchasing any garments from Xinjiang-based manufacturers. It added that it has not been sourcing yarn or fabric from the region.
Likewise, Hugo Boss rejected the ECCHR’s claims. It argued that it’s “values and standards were adhered to in the production of our goods and that there are no violations of the law.”
The Aldi group said the ECCHR’s allegations were directed at the supplier Turpan Jinpin Knitting, but it said it had stopped purchasing any items from the company since the end of 2019.
The United States says that Beijing is carrying out genocide against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim Turkic people in Xinjiang, where experts estimate more than one million people are incarcerated in camps.
Beijing denies genocide and has described the camps as vocational training centers aimed at steering people away from extremism after years of unrest.
Uyghurs say are being forced to renounce religious traditions.
Several major consumer brands including Uniqlo, H&M, Nike and Adidas announced last year that they would stop buying cotton from the region, leading to boycott calls in China.
The ECCHR’s move follows similar action in France.
In July, French magistrates opened an inquiry into allegations four fashion groups including Uniqlo and the owner of Zara profited from Uyghur forced labor.
The case is based on a complaint lodged in April by the anti-corruption group Sherpa, the French branch of the Clean Clothes Campaign, and the Uyghur Institute of Europe, as well as by a Uyghur woman who had been held in a camp in Xinjiang.

Topics: Germany China Uyghur population

Related

Senior AJ+ figure compares French bill to China’s handling of Uyghur Muslims
Media
Senior AJ+ figure compares French bill to China’s handling of Uyghur Muslims
Amid accusations of genocide from the West, China policies could cut millions of Uyghur births in Xinjiang – report
World
Amid accusations of genocide from the West, China policies could cut millions of Uyghur births in Xinjiang – report

Islamism still prime security threat to West: Blair

Islamism still prime security threat to West: Blair
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

Islamism still prime security threat to West: Blair

Islamism still prime security threat to West: Blair
  • British PM during 9/11 attacks calls for preparation to counter ‘bio-terror’
  • ‘Overwhelming political constraint on military interventions’ represents challenge for UK, Europe, NATO
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The West still faces the threat of large-scale terror attacks by radical Islamist groups, but this time using bio-terrorism, Britain’s former Prime Minister Tony Blair has warned.

He made the comments in a speech marking two decades since the 9/11 terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in the US.

Blair, who was prime minister at the time of the attacks, said Islamist terror remains an acute threat but may arrive in a different form, one influenced by the events of the last two years.

“Despite the decline in terrorist attacks, Islamism, both the ideology and the violence, is a first-order security threat; and, unchecked, it will come to us, even if centered far from us, as 9/11 demonstrated,” he added.

“COVID-19 has taught us about deadly pathogens. Bio-terror possibilities may seem like the realm of science fiction, but we would be wise now to prepare for their potential use by non-state actors.”

In his speech, Blair appeared to contradict the views of US President Joe Biden by suggesting that nation-building must remain a key tool in the American foreign policy arsenal, saying drone strikes and special forces alone cannot defeat radical Islamism.

Biden recently declared that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan has turned the page on the American era of nation-building.

Blair appeared to admit that nation-building in Afghanistan — which was seized unexpectedly quickly by the Taliban following the US troop withdrawal — was a failure, but said structural issues in the Afghan government and external actors, which he did not name, were responsible.

“Our ‘remaking’ didn’t fail because the people didn’t want the country ‘remade.’ For sure, we could have ‘remade’ better, but Afghans did not choose the Taliban takeover,” he added.

“The last opinion poll in 2019 showed them (the Taliban) with 4 percent support among the Afghan people. They conquered the country by violence not persuasion. The barrier to ‘nation-building’ is usually not the people, but poor institutional capacity and governance, including corruption, over many years; and most of all the challenge of trying to build whilst internal elements combined with external support are trying to destroy.”

He continued: “For me, one of the most alarming developments of recent times has been the sense that the West lacks the capacity to formulate strategy, that its short-term political imperatives have squeezed the space for long-term thinking.

“It is this sense more than anything else which gives our allies anxiety and our opponents a belief our time is over.”

For Europe, he said, the most pressing security issues could come from the Sahel — a vast region in Africa comprising Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Burkina Faso and other countries — which has experienced a surge in extremist violence that regional governments have failed to stamp out.

“We do not have the capacity to help those countries govern their space or get on their feet,” Blair added. “Are we going to let the situation fester until finally we get waves of extremism and waves of migration coming from there, or are we going to deal with it?”

But despite the security threat, he said, there is “now an overwhelming political constraint on military interventions,” and this represents a challenge for Britain, Europe and NATO.

“If the enemy we’re fighting knows that the more casualties they inflict, the more our political will to fight erodes, then the incentive structure is plain.”

Topics: Former UK prime minister Tony Blair radical Islam Taliban Afghanistan

Related

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and Tony Blair sign a new partnership to bring together their common vision to serve the future generation of youth. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Muslim World League, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change sign deal to empower 100,000 young people
‘Imbecilic’: Ex-UK leader Tony Blair slams Afghan withdrawal
World
‘Imbecilic’: Ex-UK leader Tony Blair slams Afghan withdrawal

Taliban provincial governor vows to fight Daesh

Taliban provincial governor vows to fight Daesh
Updated 06 September 2021
AFP

Taliban provincial governor vows to fight Daesh

Taliban provincial governor vows to fight Daesh
  • With the Taliban in power, “there will be no reason for (Daesh) to be here,” he said
  • One Daesh commentary published after the fall of Kabul accused the Taliban of betraying militants with the US withdrawal deal
Updated 06 September 2021
AFP

JALALABAD: As a Taliban commander, he spent years battling the former Afghan government. Now, with his hard-line movement back in power, Mullah Neda Mohammad vows to continue fighting against rival militants, the Daesh group.

Following the Taliban’s victory in August, Mohammad took over as governor of Nangarhar province, home to the Daesh Afghanistan-Pakistan chapter’s stronghold.

“We are searching for individuals who are hiding,” Mohammad told AFP, claiming his forces have arrested 70 to 80 Daesh members since they took control of Nangarhar’s provincial capital Jalalabad, the country’s fifth biggest city.

Daesh have been responsible for some of the deadliest attacks in Afghanistan of recent years, massacring civilians at mosques, shrines, public squares and even hospitals.

The group claimed responsibility for a devastating suicide bombing near Kabul airport on August 26 that killed more than 100 Afghans and 13 US soldiers.

It was the deadliest attack against American forces in Afghanistan since 2011.

After the blast, the US military said it had carried out a drone strike against a Daesh “planner” in the Nangarhar province.

Still, Mohammad says he does not believe Daesh poses a great a threat as they did in Iraq and Syria.

“Here they have suffered many casualties in northern and eastern Afghanistan,” he told AFP in Jalalabad, at the governor’s palace, now decked with Taliban flags.

With the Taliban in power, “there will be no reason for (Daesh) to be here,” he said. “We don’t consider Daesh as a threat.”

Although both Daesh and the Taliban are hard-line Islamist militants, they have differed on the minutiae of religion and strategy, while each claiming to be the true flag-bearers of jihad.

That tussle has led to bloody fighting between the two.

One Daesh commentary published after the fall of Kabul accused the Taliban of betraying militants with the US withdrawal deal, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant communications.

The latest estimates of Daesh’s strength vary from 500 active fighters to as high as several thousand, according to a UN report in July.

However, a spree of prison breaks by the Taliban during their summer offensive also led to many Daesh militants being released.

The Taliban swept to power with staggering speed, and Mohammad described how he and his fighters were able to march on Jalalabad without firing a shot.

There had been intense fighting against former government forces in nearby Sherzad as they made their advance, but once the Taliban took the village they received word of a surrender.

Jalalabad’s former leaders “sent a representative who told us that they did not want to fight any more and wanted to hand over the local government peacefully,” Mohammad said.

“We built our organization here,” he said. “We appointed the police chief, intelligence chief and the governor — which was given to me.”

After two decades of fighting an insurgency, the Taliban must rapidly transition into a governing force that can manage a humanitarian crisis and war-wrecked economy.

It has resulted in commanders more at ease with organizing ambushes now running cities of hundreds of thousands of people.

Like most in Afghanistan, the people of Nangarhar are scarred by the memories of the Taliban’s brutal reign in the 1990s, which was infamous for deaths by stoning, girls being banned from school and women from working in contact with men.

The province’s new governor has offered reassuring words, but many people remain skeptical about the Taliban’s pledge of a different kind of rule.

“We will protect their rights and we won’t allow criminals to harm the people of Afghanistan, particularly the people of Nangarhar,” Mohammad said.

Despite the assurances, an aid worker in Jalalabad said on condition of anonymity that “a lot of people in the city are not happy, and they are afraid for freedom of expression.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan Kabul Taliban Daesh

Related

Special Afghan resistance front and anti-Taliban uprising forces patrol on a hilltop in Anaba district, Panjshir province. (AFP)
World
Taliban say they took Panjshir, last holdout Afghan province

Latest updates

Journalists react to deportation of Reuters journalist from Lebanon
Suleiman al-Khalidi. (Reuters file photo)
Saudi Railway, SABIC sign 25-year deal to transport polymer
Saudi Railway, SABIC sign 25-year deal to transport polymer
Saudi Arabia’s NWC awards fresh round of contracts to local firm
Saudi Arabia’s NWC awards fresh round of contracts to local firm
Saudis selected for Red Sea Film Festival funding
Mohammed Al-Turki was appointed Chairman of the Festival Committee for the upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival. (Getty Images/File Photo)
UK vows to get 311 Afghan support staff out
UK vows to get 311 Afghan support staff out

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.