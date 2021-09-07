Taliban fire shots to disperse protest in Kabul

KABUL: The Taliban on Tuesday fired shots into the air to disperse crowds who had gathered for an anti-Pakistan rally in the capital, the latest protest since the Taliban swept to power last month.
The Taliban have yet to announce a government, but Afghans — fearful of a repeat of the group’s previous brutal reign between 1996 and 2001 — have staged small, isolated demonstrations in cities including the capital Kabul, Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif.
On Tuesday at least 70 people, mostly women, rallied outside the Pakistani embassy, holding banners and chanting against what they said was meddling by Islamabad, who have long been accused of having close ties to the Taliban movement.
Pakistan’s intelligence chief Faiz Hameed was in Kabul at the weekend, reportedly to be briefed by his country’s ambassador but is likely to have also met with Taliban officials.
AFP staff witnessed Taliban members firing shots into the air to disperse the crowds.
The previous day, a small group of women in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif gathered in a protest for their rights.
Defiant women also came together in Herat last week demanding they be allowed to participate in the new government.
Tuesday’s demonstration comes after the Taliban claimed total control over Afghanistan a day earlier, saying they had won the key battle for the Panjshir Valley, the last holdout of resistance against their rule.
Following their lightning-fast victory in mid-August over the former Afghan government’s security forces and the withdrawal of US troops after 20 years of war, the Taliban turned to fighting the forces defending the mountainous Panjshir Valley.
As the Taliban claimed victory, their chief spokesman warned against any further attempts to rise up against their rule.
“Anyone who tries to start an insurgency will be hit hard. We will not allow another,” Zabihullah Mujahid said at a press conference in Kabul.
As they undertake a mammoth transition into overseeing key institutions and cities of hundreds of thousands of people, Mujahid said an interim government would be announced first, allowing for later changes.
Afghanistan’s new rulers have pledged to be more “inclusive” than during their first stint in power, with a government that represents the country’s complex ethnic makeup — though women are unlikely to be included.
Women’s freedoms in Afghanistan were sharply curtailed under the Taliban’s 1996-2001 rule.
This time, women will be allowed to attend university as long as classes are segregated by sex or at least divided by a curtain, the Taliban’s education authority said in a lengthy document issued on Sunday.
The Taliban are also grappling with looming financial and humanitarian crises.
BANGKOK: A nationalist Buddhist monk in Myanmar notorious for anti-Muslim remarks was freed from prison on Monday after charges that he tried to stir up disaffection against the country’s previous civilian government were dropped.
The monk, Wirathu, became prominent in 2012 after deadly riots broke out between Buddhists and ethnic minority Rohingya Muslims in the western state of Rakhine. He founded a nationalist organization that was accused of inciting violence against Muslims.
Muslims from other ethnic groups and in other areas also faced disrespect and occasional violence after Wirathu and his supporters launched their nationalist campaign. Time Magazine called Wirathu “The Face of Buddhist Terror” in a cover story in 2013.
Wirathu and his supporters were also successful in lobbying for laws making interfaith marriages difficult.
Par Mount Kha, another activist monk and friend of Wirathu, confirmed late Monday that the case had been dropped.
“I am 100 percent sure that Wirathu has been released. We welcome his release, ” he said.
People Media, an online news site, said it had received confirmation of Wirathu’s release from Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, a spokesman for the Myanmar military, known as the Tatmadaw.
“The case was closed and he was released this evening. Even though U Wirathu was released, he is still receiving medical treatment at the Tatmadaw Hospital,” it quoted Zaw Min Tun as saying.
No reason was given for dropping the case.
Wirathu had turned himself in for arrest last November after being a fugitive from justice since May 2019, when a court issued a warrant for his arrest under under a section of the penal code that criminalizes comments that “bring into hatred or contempt” or “excite disaffection against” the government.
The charge was brought by the Yangon Region government for remarks he made in early May 2019 that included crude insults of Aung San Suu Kyi, who was then Myanmar’s leader. Her government was ousted in February this year in a military takeover.
Wirathu was able to build upon widespread prejudice in Buddhist-majority Myanmar against the Rohingya Muslims, who are seen as having immigrated illegally from Bangladesh, even though many of their families have lived in Myanmar for generations.
In 2017, attacks by Rohingya militants on police posts triggered a brutal counterinsurgency campaign by the army that caused more than 700,000 Rohingya villagers to flee across the border to Bangladesh for safety.
The Rohingya Muslims’ plight put the spotlight on Wirathu, who was accused of hate speech, and Facebook shuttered his account in 2018, However, he managed to stay on other social networks and gave speeches around the country. The National Monks Council banned him from giving public talks for a year, but its ruling was not tightly enforced.
Wirathu had a large following and was seen as maintaining close links with the military. But in a video released on social media while he was in prison, he complained bitterly about his treatment by the military-installed government.
DHAKA: When Daykhon Barman settled in the Bangladeshi village of Tikoli more than three decades ago an artistic renaissance was soon to follow.
Her love of art became infectious among locals with scores of women joining their new neighbor in turning the village, in the country’s northwest, into a colorful community where house walls are decorated with unique patterns and hues.
And the trend has become so popular that the village has now become a tourist attraction.
Wall painting has been practiced by the region’s Hindu community for generations with the external mud walls of houses decorated with red and white motifs.
Daykhon began to explore painting after she married a Tikoli native and moved there from a village in Chapainawabganj district, and she has used nature as her inspiration. She told Arab News: “The traditional red and white motifs looked very monotonous to me. So, I started painting flowers, trees, birds, everything from nature surrounding me.”
She started experimenting with plants and leaves to produce colorful pigments for her artworks and other women soon followed suit, regularly visiting Daykhon to learn the craft.
The decoration styles now change with the seasons and festivals. During Hindu holidays, women from the village decide which patterns and colors to use to fit the occasion and more than half of Tikoli’s 160 properties have Hindu households.
Village council representative, Mohammad Taslim Uddin, said: “Here almost every house of the Hindu community is decorated with wall paintings and a few Muslim houses were also recently decorated.”
The tradition not only brings color to the village but also attracts domestic visitors and foreign tourists.
“Now, every day, we meet 100 to 200 tourists from home and abroad who visit us to see the wall paintings by the village women,” Uddin added.
One of them, Ashraful Alam, a University of Dhaka fine arts student, said he was amazed at how the women had mastered the art.
“I wonder how the village women acquire such a craftsmanship on paintings without any formal education. The paintings on the village walls are really beautiful,” he added.
Daykhon is a perfectionist and to paint her own house takes between two and four weeks. She starts with chalk or pencil sketches on the mud walls and then fills them with color.
“The chances of error are very little in my wall paintings but if I make any small mistakes, I just erase that part and paint it again,” she said.
Having Tikoli become a tourist attraction has motivated local authorities to promote the artform.
Sabiha Sultana, chief administrative officer of Nachole subdistrict, told Arab News: “Tikoli has earned fame as an alpona (colorful motifs painted by Bengali Hindus on special occasions) village.
“Some of the houses are yet to be decorated with paintings, so we are planning to facilitate wall paintings for families of the remaining houses too,” she said.
Daykhon’s neighbor, Nayanmoni Barman, learned the craft from her. She said: “I have also taught this to my eldest daughter. Traditionally the girls are being taught with this skill here.”
Tourists from China, India, Japan, Switzerland, Spain, the UAE, and the US are among those that have traveled to see the village attraction.
“Tourists from different corners of the country visit my village to experience the craftsmanship of our women. To me, it’s a matter of great pride,” Nayanmoni added.
DUBAI: At the end of August, with the Taliban in control of most provinces of Afghanistan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cautioned that the country’s humanitarian and economic crises were getting worse, despite evacuation flights for civilians from Kabul airport coming to an end.
Expressing his concern over the situation and the threat of a total collapse in basic services, he said: “Now more than ever, Afghan children, women, and men need the support and solidarity of the international community.”
As the UN chief, Guterres was right on the money. The combined effects of a severe drought, conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic have made even the simplest of preparations for winter in Afghanistan difficult for international aid organizations.
The UN has said that 18 million out of Afghanistan’s population of 38 million are facing a humanitarian disaster, with the potential of another 18 million joining them.
A senior official of the UN World Food Program has told Arab News of the organization’s concerns, just days after it appealed for money to purchase and “preposition” food for millions of Afghans before winter snows cut off access roads to them.
Mageed Yahia, the WFP’s UAE country director and representative for the Gulf Cooperation Council region, said: “We need money urgently. As I speak, we need around $200 million just to get us from September to December, or our pipeline will break. As early as October, our pipeline of wheat will run out.”
He identified the funds crunch as the biggest challenge facing the program, the other ones being lack of security and stability, and the weather. He said even $200 million was a “drop in the ocean” in comparison with the money required to cover actual needs. A WFP estimate has put the country’s total food-funding requirements for this year at $559 million.
Yahia warned that if widespread hunger was not prevented in Afghanistan, it could lead to mass migration and more conflicts, the costs of which would dwarf the amount currently sought by the WFP.
“I think it is important to realize that the cost to the international community would be far less if the problem was tackled now instead of being allowed to grow out of control,” he added.
Citing Syria as a cautionary tale, he pointed out that in 2015, when the WFP ran out of funds in the war-torn Arab country, large numbers of people used rickety boats to cross the Mediterranean Sea and reach Europe.
In Afghanistan, the WFP has a staff of 300, including locals and foreign nationals, who operate from sub-offices in Kabul, Jalalabad, Faizabad, Mazar-e-Sharif, Kandahar, and Herat.
UN officials have said the turmoil in the country has not affected WFP operations and that all programs are running according to plan.
The WFP said it remained “dedicated to maintaining its guiding principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, and operational independence.”
At the same time, Yahia noted that “protection is being provided to WFP food convoys, buildings, and staff” in Afghanistan.
Before the arrival of Afghanistan’s bitterly cold winter season, the WFP typically starts planning several months in advance. Yahia described the process as “winterization — buying food from wherever it is available closest, be it in Pakistan, Kazakhstan, or even sometimes Afghanistan, then transporting it and, finally, stocking it.”
So far, high summer temperatures have masked the hardships that lie ahead for the Afghan people in winter. Summer is the time of year when the WFP “prepositions” food stocks in warehouses and with communities throughout Afghanistan. The food is then distributed to needy people before access to them is cut off by the winter snows.
But the hot summers were also to blame for what he said was Afghanistan’s second-biggest drought in the past three years.
“We are talking about more than 40 percent of the country. Crops have been lost to this drought, leaving families with incomes that are not enough even to buy food,” he added.
INNUMBERS
* 14m - Afghans who are food insecure.
* $200m - Money needed by WFP until end of 2021.
* 550,000 - Afghans displaced by conflict this year.
* 2m - Malnourished children.
Over half of Afghanistan’s population lives below the poverty line because conflict and lack of safety have cut off entire communities from livelihood opportunities.
At least 14 million people have been identified as food insecure, including 550,000 who have been displaced by conflict since the beginning of the year.
“The conflict did not materialize in just the last few weeks. It has been ongoing for several years. This has resulted in large population displacements,” Yahia said.
The hunger emergency comes on top of a humanitarian crisis prompted by the withdrawal of US and NATO troops and the rapid reconquest of the country by the Taliban.
The UN has pointed out that 18 million Afghans depend on international aid for survival. Getting that aid into the country during a turbulent period has proved enormously difficult as commercial aircraft have been unable to land at Kabul airport.
Displacement has resulted in large numbers of Afghans having no access to work and food supplies, making them entirely dependent on WFP assistance, Yahia added. COVID-19 and its consequences have also affected the lives and livelihoods of people, who struggle to put food on the table even in normal times.
He noted that following the withdrawal of US and Western troops, many Afghans had been unable to access their money in banks. “Now the banks have opened, but there is limited availability of cash. People can withdraw a maximum of $200 per week. We don’t know for how long the banks will stay open, whether the limits on cash withdrawal will be lifted or tightened.
“If the humanitarian situation deteriorates further, leading to starvation, the world will realize that the conflict goes beyond Afghanistan,” he said.
The WFP, which has had a presence in Afghanistan for almost the last 60 years, distributes food parcels to nearly 400,000 people displaced internally by conflicts over the decades.
It is also assisting 600,000 families affected by the economic impact of COVID-19 by giving each nearly $80 to cover food needs for around two months. Another program provides free meals to schoolchildren.
“So, in total, 5 million people are benefiting from WFP assistance, with food, cash, school meals, and nutritious products for those who are suffering from moderate malnutrition.
“We are scaling up our programs to reach 14 million people in Afghanistan. In the next few weeks, we need to scale up by another 9 million,” Yahia added.
The UN is planning to hold a high-level conference on aid for Afghanistan on Sept. 13 in Geneva, which will be attended by Guterres.
His spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said: “The conference will advocate for a swift scale-up in funding so the lifesaving humanitarian operation can continue; and appeal for full and unimpeded humanitarian access to make sure Afghans continue to get the essential services they need.”
On Friday, according to the Emirates News Agency, the UAE sent a plane carrying urgent medical and food aid to Afghanistan, and a Qatar foreign ministry official said Doha was working to facilitate the opening of humanitarian corridors. The US has also resumed funding for humanitarian aid programs that were halted after the Taliban took control of Kabul.
CONAKRY: Lt. Col. Mamady Doumbouya, the leader of the latest coup in Guinea, is a highly educated, combat-hardened soldier who once served in France’s Foreign Legion.
Doumbouya’s special forces on Sunday seized Alpha Conde, the West African state’s 83-year-old president — a former champion of democracy accused of taking the path of authoritarianism.
Sporting a red beret and sunglasses, Doumbouya announced the dissolution of the constitution, whose changes had enabled Conde to secure a bitterly contested third term in office.
Later, draped in the national flag but minus the dark glasses, Doumbouya pledged to oversee an “inclusive, peaceful transition.”
“There have been many deaths for nothing, many wounded, many tears,” he said, referring to Conde’s bloody crackdown on protests.
In an insight into his thinking, Doumbouya invoked Ghana’s late firebrand leader, Jerry Rawlings, who took power through a coup in 1981 before overseeing a shift to democracy.
“If the people are crushed by their elites, it is up to the army to give the people their freedom,” said Doumbouya, quoting Rawlings.
The man who has stepped into the spotlight is a career officer in his early forties who earned a master’s degree in defense and industrial dynamics at Paris’s Pantheon-Assas University.
He trained at France’s Ecole de Guerre military academy and was a member of the fabled Foreign Legion.
In his career, he has taken part in missions to Afghanistan and the deeply troubled Central African Republic.
His unit, the Special Forces Group, had only just been created when in 2018 its balaclava-clad men marched at a 60th anniversary parade overseen by the president whom they would topple three years later.
Doumbouya is from Kankan in eastern Guinea, and like Conde is from the Malinke ethnic group, also called the Mandinka.
He is married to a Frenchwoman and has three children, according to Guinean media.
“We are not here to have fun with power, we are not here to play, we are going to learn from all the mistakes which have been made,” he said on the French TV channel France 24, referring to past coups that have left deep scars on the nation.
The former head of the 2008-09 military junta, Captain Dadis Camara, had a fleeting turn in the limelight marked by bizarre TV appearances that became nicknamed the “Dadis Show.”
In September 2009, troops massacred opposition supporters at a stadium in the capital Conakry. At least 157 were killed, while 109 women were raped.
On Sunday, Doumbouya declared: “We are no longer going to entrust politics to one man, we are going to entrust politics to the people.”
Doumbouya hit out at corruption and waste, and vowed to restore peace in a country battered by crackdown after crackdown.
But diplomats and local media said an underlying trigger for the coup may have been a showdown with the government over the defense ministry’s control over the special forces.
LONDON: Britain on Monday said it would do its utmost to rescue more than 300 Afghans who helped its armed forces but are now languishing under the new Taliban regime.
Addressing parliament, Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to answer a question on how many British-Afghans remained after a hurried Western airlift was ended.
Thousands made it out from Kabul on packed Royal Air Force planes, but he said 311 people were left behind who are eligible for the UK’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, such as interpreters.
“We will do everything we can to ensure that those people get the safe passage that they deserve,” Johnson said.
The airlift was “one of the most spectacular operations in our country’s post-war history,” he said, vowing an “equal effort” to house and educate Afghans newly arrived in Britain.
Johnson demanded the Taliban honor commitments to allow out those wishing to leave, and to respect women’s rights, if the militia wants to gain access to billions of dollars in Afghan funds frozen overseas.
Speaking ahead of Saturday’s 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by Al-Qaeda, the prime minister pressed the Taliban in particular to prevent Afghanistan becoming a haven for extremists to launch attacks abroad.
Johnson defended the UK and Western intervention in 2001. Critics, including some in his Conservative party, say the Taliban’s triumphant return to power shows the effort was in vain.
He said that later this month, he would press at the UN General Assembly in New York for consensus to hold the Islamists to account.
“We will judge the Taliban by their actions, not their words — and use every economic, political and diplomatic lever to protect our own countries from harm and to help the Afghan people,” the UK leader said.
The government faced fresh criticism for underestimating the Taliban, with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab facing demands to quit after he failed initially to cancel a holiday to Greece as Afghanistan imploded last month.
Johnson failed to express backing for Raab, who is tipped to be moved from his job in a cabinet reshuffle reportedly coming this week.
Speaking in parliament later, the foreign secretary denied being complacent, and said Britain had extricated more than 17,000 people from Afghanistan since April.