Teachers warn of rising Islamophobia in English schools

Almost three-quarters of teachers working in schools in England have encountered Islamophobic attitudes among pupils.
Almost three-quarters of teachers working in schools in England have encountered Islamophobic attitudes among pupils.
Almost three-quarters of teachers working in schools in England have encountered Islamophobic attitudes among pupils.
  • Study finds three-quarters of teachers have encountered anti-Muslim sentiment
  • Expert: ‘We must make sure that every pupil is taught how to reject extremist beliefs and ideologies’
LONDON: Almost three-quarters of teachers in England have encountered Islamophobic attitudes among pupils.

A study of 96 teachers conducted by the University College London Institute of Education, commissioned by education charity Since 9/11, found that increased access to the internet is fueling this trend, and that staff lack the resources or training to effectively counter it.

It added that schools’ approaches to tackling extremism vary, with some described as “tokenistic,” and that many teachers complained that they did not approach issues relating to extremism in classrooms for fear of getting things wrong.

“This is a wake-up call for us all. We must make sure that every pupil is taught how to reject extremist beliefs and ideologies,” said Kamal Hanif, a trustee of Since 9/11 and an expert on preventing violent extremism in schools.

“We know that right now extremists are trying to lure young people into a world of hatred and violence, both online and in person. We must use the power of education to fight back and help young people stand up and reject extremism and violence,” he added.

“We need far more clarity from government about the need to have time in the curriculum for frank and open discussions about extremism.” 

Dr. Becky Taylor, from the UCL Centre for Teachers and Teaching Research, said: “This report shows that some schools fail to move beyond surface-level explorations of violence, extremism and radicalization; however, it is without doubt that schools can play an important role.

“Education policies must consider the fact that some schools may need more help than others to build on what they already have in place.”

She added: “Engaging well with their local communities and ensuring that schools and teachers are supported and appropriately resourced can help young people to problematize hateful extremism.”

In addition to Islamophobia, around 90 percent of teachers claimed to have come across conspiracy theories in schools, and almost all said they had encountered racism among pupils, with the report coming just months after the head of MI5 warned that children are increasingly the subjects of anti-terror investigations.

Ken McCallum said in July that radicalized teenagers are a “rising trend in MI5’s counter-terrorist case work,” with people under 18 representing 13 percent of all terror-related arrests last year, and people under 24 accounting for nearly 60 percent of all arrests related to far-right activity.

  • Bangladesh-born Mohammad Islam, 53, clung to his vehicle and shouted “no, no no” during the robbery attempt in Stockport
  • Manchester Crown Court jailed the 15-year-old for four years and nine months while an accomplice received 13 months of detention
LONDON: A Manchester court sentenced a 15-year-old to four years and nine months in jail for running over a restaurant owner and killing him while speeding off with his stolen car.

The teenager, who was 14 in January 2021 when the incident happened, had earlier pled guilty to manslaughter for the killing of Mohammad Islam, 53, the owner of Marple Spice Restaurant. He also admitted to stealing the vehicle.

Manchester Crown Court heard that the boy sped away while the Stockport restaurant owner clung to his vehicle and shouted “no, no no” during the robbery attempt.

A father of three, Islam, died two days after the incident on Jan. 10.

Islam, who was born in Bangladesh and known as Nowab Miah, arrived in the UK at the age of 14.

Addressing the court, Islam’s daughter Nasrin Choudhory read a victim impact statement in which she said: “I do not think you realize what you have done. The void that has been left has not been filled.”

According to the statement, Islam’s death was not only an immeasurable loss to the family but the whole community.

Judge Nicholas Dean QC, Honorary Recorder of Manchester, said the family “had a light extinguished in their life.”

Media reports said the teenager had an IQ of 66, which puts him in the bottom 1 percent for his age group. He has not been named for legal reasons.

His co-defendant, Connor Read, 18, was given 13 months of detention, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work, after he admitted conspiracy to steal.

Prosecutors told the court the accused was among a group of five who searched for a car to steal and sell when they found Islam’s vehicle.

Witnesses said they saw the victim grab the side of his car before it started to move.

The court heard there were photos and videos on the boy’s phone showing him behind the wheel.

The defendants set the stolen car on fire shortly after Islam’s death.

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he believes the Taliban has changed since it was ousted from power by the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, in a sign that the government’s position to the group is softening.

It came after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab sought to distance the Taliban from terrorist groups operating in the region and posing a threat to Western nations, saying there is a “clear difference” between them and Daesh-Khorasan or Al-Qaeda.

Speaking to the House of Commons on Monday, Johnson said he believes it is imperative for the West to “put maximum pressure” on more moderate Taliban members to gain the “upper hand” over the group’s “more retrograde elements.”

He was updating Parliament on the UK withdrawal from Afghanistan and the process of resettling refugees from the country. 

“On Saturday, we mark the 20th anniversary of the reason why we went into Afghanistan in the first place: The terrorist attacks on the US which claimed 2,977 lives, including those of 67 Britons,” he said.

“If anyone is tempted to say that we’ve achieved nothing in that country — or still tempted to say that we’ve achieved nothing in that country in 20 years — tell them that our armed forces and those of our allies enabled 3.6 million girls to go to school, tell them that this country and the Western world were protected from Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan throughout that period, and tell them that we’ve just mounted the biggest humanitarian airlift in recent history.”

Johnson said while he has received no information regarding an increased terrorist threat level to the UK following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, Britain will continue to hold the group to account over its pledges not to allow Afghanistan to become a haven for terrorism once again.

This came after emails emerged suggesting that Taliban members have tried to gain access to Britain via the UK’s Afghan resettlement scheme, which is set to take in 20,000 people over the next five years.

“What we need to do is to make sure that those elements of the Taliban who are different — and I believe different from the Taliban of 1996 — are encouraged and we put the maximum pressure on them not to allow the more retrograde elements to have the upper hand, and that’s what this government and other governments around the world are going to do,” Johnson said.

“Let me say to anyone to whom we’ve made commitments — and who is in Afghanistan — we’re working urgently with our friends in the region to secure safe passage and as soon as routes are available, we’ll do everything possible to help you.”

KABUL: The Taliban on Tuesday announced a caretaker Cabinet that paid homage to the old guard of the group, giving top posts to Taliban personalities who dominated the 20-year battle against the US-led coalition and its Afghan government allies.
Interim Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its rule. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who had led talks with the United States and signed the deal that led to America’s final withdrawal from Afghanistan, will be one of two deputies to Akhund.
There was no evidence of non-Taliban in the lineup, a big demand of the international community.
The announcement of Cabinet appointments by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid came hours after Taliban fired into the air to disperse protesters and arrested several journalists, the second time in less than a week the group used heavy-handed tactics to break up a demonstration in the Afghan capital of Kabul.
The demonstrators had gathered outside the Pakistan Embassy to accuse Islamabad of aiding the Taliban’s assault on northern Panjshir province. The Taliban said Monday they seized the province — the last not in their control — after their blitz through Afghanistan last month.
Afghanistan’s previous government routinely accused Pakistan of aiding the Taliban, a charge Islamabad has denied. Former vice president Amrullah Saleh, one of the leaders of the anti-Taliban forces, has long been an outspoken critic of neighboring Pakistan.

Afghan women shout slogans next to a Taliban fighter during a demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul. (AFP)


Dozens of women were among the protesters Tuesday. Some of them carried signs bemoaning the killing of their sons by Taliban fighters they say were aided by Pakistan. One sign read: “I am a mother when you kill my son you kill a part of me.”
On Saturday, Taliban special forces troops in camouflage fired their weapons into the air to end a protest march in the capital by Afghan women demanding equal rights from the new rulers.
The Taliban again moved quickly and harshly to end Tuesday’s protest when it arrived near the presidential palace. They fired their weapons into the air and arrested several journalists covering the demonstration. In one case, Taliban waving Kalashnikov rifles took a microphone from a journalist and began beating him with it, breaking the microphone. The journalist was later handcuffed and detained for several hours.
“This is the third time i have been beaten by the Taliban covering protests,” he told The Associated Press on condition he not be identified because he was afraid of retaliation. “I won’t go again to cover a demonstration. It’s too difficult for me.”
A journalist from Afghanistan’s popular TOLO News was detained for three hours by the Taliban before being freed along with his equipment and the video of the demonstration still intact.
There was no immediate comment from the Taliban.
Meanwhile, in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif, four aircraft chartered to evacuate about 2,000 Afghans fleeing Taliban rule were still at the airport.
Mawlawi Abdullah Mansour, the Taliban official in charge of the city’s airport, said any passenger, Afghan or foreigner, with a passport and valid visa would be allowed to leave. Most of the passengers are believed to be Afghans without proper travel documents.
None of the passengers had arrived at the airport. Instead, organizers apparently told evacuees to travel to Mazar-e-Sharif and find accommodation until they were called to come to the airport.
The Taliban say they are trying to find out who among the estimated 2,000 have valid travel documents.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Qatar on Tuesday the Taliban have given assurances of safe passage for all seeking to leave Afghanistan with proper travel documents.
He said the United States would hold the Taliban to that pledge. “It’s my understanding that the Taliban has not denied exit to anyone holding a valid document, but they have said those without valid documents, at this point, can’t leave,” he said.
“Because all of these people are grouped together, that’s meant that flights have not been allowed to go,” he added.
The State Department is also working with the Taliban to facilitate additional charter flights from Kabul for people seeking to leave Afghanistan after the American military and diplomatic departure, Blinken told a joint news conference with Qatar’s top diplomatic and defense officials.
“In recent hours” the US has been in contact with Taliban officials to work out arrangements for additional charter flights from the Afghan capital, he said.
Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were in Qatar to thank the Gulf state for its help with the transit of tens of thousands of people evacuated from Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of Kabul on Aug. 15.

ROME: Italy managed to evacuate almost 5,000 Afghans before the Taliban took back total control of the country, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said.

“In the span of a few days, we saved and transferred to Italy 5,011 people, including 4,890 Afghans. Over half of them were women and children, and they were people who cooperated with Italian institutions and who belong to vulnerable groups,” Di Maio told the Italian Senate in a hearing on the situation in Afghanistan.

Di Maio spoke to the Upper House on his return from a tour of the region, stopping in Qatar, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Pakistan, where he met Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He explained that the airbridge conducted in cooperation with other allies brought over 120,000 people in total out of Afghanistan, including whole families.

“Italy is the European country to have evacuated the highest number of Afghan citizens,” he said.

Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini told Arab News during Di Maio’s hearing that the “Italian Air Force was ready to offer its full availability if any further evacuation operations from Afghanistan were requested by the government.”

Di Maio reiterated that Italy, which currently holds the presidency of the G20, “wants to hold an extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan and the aftermath of the Taliban’s return to power,” saying “this could be preceded by preparatory meetings of foreign ministers.”

He stressed that Italy wants to “remain at the side of the Afghan people,” a statement backed by the decision of the Italian government to allocate €120 million ($142 million) for initiatives in favor of the Afghan population, including assistance to refugees in neighboring countries, as well as for Italian participation in the implementation of international programs in response to the crisis in Afghanistan.

Those funds, Di Maio assured, will be given “by the end of the year.” They were originally destined for the training of Afghan security forces, but Di Maio said the government was reviewing its plan in order to redirect the funds so that they could be “used for humanitarian aid and for the protection of the most vulnerable parts of the population, such as women, minors and internally displaced persons.”

The Italian government is also considering having a joint presence in Kabul, primarily of a consular nature “as an immediate point of contact” with its international partners under the umbrella of the EU or UN.

The issues of terrorism and the arrivals of migrants for Italy are “reasons for highest concern now.”

Di Maio added that the EU “must have a global approach” in handling the refugee crisis.

Trial of accused 9/11 mastermind resumes, days before 20th anniversary

Trial of accused 9/11 mastermind resumes, days before 20th anniversary
Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba: Accused September 11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others appeared in court for the first time in more than 18 months on Tuesday as US military prosecutors seek justice two decades after the world-shaking terror attacks.
Mohammed — with a dense, graying red beard — strode easily into the courtroom in the US naval base in Guantanamo Bay Cuba, as the nine-year-old trial resumed after a long halt for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The military tribunal courtroom was packed with prosecutors, interpreters, and five defense teams for Mohammed and alleged co-conspirators Ammar Al-Baluchi, Walid bin Attash, Ramzi bin Al-Shibh and Mustafa Al-Hawsawi.
In the audience, behind thick glass, were members of the families of the 2,976 people the defendants are accused of murdering almost exactly 20 years ago.
The accused face possible execution if found guilty.
But, with the pretrial phase now in its ninth year and bogged down over what is now the central issue, that the five were repeatedly tortured by the CIA after their capture, there is no immediate end in sight to the proceedings.
Without a political intervention — President Joe Biden had pledged during his campaign to close down the military prison at Guantanamo Bay — it could be more than a year before a full trial begins, much less a verdict reached.
The trial resumed Tuesday in the highly secure “Camp Justice” courtroom on a hilltop in the US naval base at Guantanamo Bay.
The last time the court met was February 2019, just as the coronavirus began sweeping across the United States.
The site for the trial sits about 10 kilometers (six miles) from the coastline prison camps where the five defendants and 34 other “War on Terror” detainees have been held for 15 years or more.
The hearing opened under a brand new judge, Air Force Col. Matthew McCall, who is the eighth to be named to preside.
McCall opened by asking each of the defendants if they understood the guidelines for the hearing.
Each answered yes, some in English and some in their own languages.
There is little doubt that Mohammed, or KSM as he is known, was intimately involved in the preparations for the September 11 attacks.
He told interrogators he proposed it to Osama bin Laden in 1996, and oversaw the execution of the attack, in which 19 Al-Qaeda members hijacked four American passenger jets and crashed two into New York’s World Trade Center and one into the Pentagon, while a counterattack by passengers on the fourth led the jet to crash into a field in Pennsylvania.
The other four defendants allegedly helped prepare for the attack, training the hijackers, transferring money to them, and coordinating movements.
The five were all captured between 2002 and 2003 and held in CIA black sites around the world for more than two years where they were subjected to waterboarding, physical beatings and stress, and mental pressure — now all banned as torture.
They were all brought to Guantanamo almost exactly 15 years ago.
The defense attorneys maintain that the torture tainted the whole trial, eliminating any standard of due process, and that if the proceedings were held in federal court inside the United States, the entire case could have been thrown out.
Not only is the evidence from the CIA interrogations inadmissible, but so is the evidence from so-called “clean team” interrogations carried out by the FBI in 2007, because the FBI also took part in the CIA operation, the defense argues.

