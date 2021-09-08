You are here

  • Home
  • Report finds Muslim world has made huge progress in debate, discussion of Islam since 9/11

Report finds Muslim world has made huge progress in debate, discussion of Islam since 9/11

Titled “The State of Debate in Islam: Theological Developments in the Muslim World Since 9/11,” the report is one in a series from the TBI marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the US. (Screenshot/Shutterstock)
Titled “The State of Debate in Islam: Theological Developments in the Muslim World Since 9/11,” the report is one in a series from the TBI marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the US. (Screenshot/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6qsmv

Updated 08 September 2021
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

Report finds Muslim world has made huge progress in debate, discussion of Islam since 9/11

Titled “The State of Debate in Islam: Theological Developments in the Muslim World Since 9/11,” the report is one in a series from the TBI marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the US. (Screenshot/Shutterstock)
  • Study is part of a series published by the Tony Blair Institute marking 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks
  • Despite the successes, report author Usama Hasan believes that there is still more that can be done
Updated 08 September 2021
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

LONDON: Governments in Muslim countries and senior Islamic clerics have made great progress in reclaiming Islam from extremists, according to a report published today by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI).

Titled “The State of Debate in Islam: Theological Developments in the Muslim World Since 9/11,” it is one in a series from the TBI marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the US. It analyzes the effects they have had on the global political landscape and on discussions surrounding Islam.

The report, written by Usama Hasan, a senior analyst for the TBI Extremism Policy Unit and a practicing imam, highlights more than 120 declarations, fatwas and edicts issued by Islamic scholars over the past 20 years in an attempt to confront the threat of extremism, including the 2002 Makkah Declaration.

He also outlines the lively, ongoing debate and discussion in the Muslim world since 9/11, and concludes that the fundamentalist-dominated discussion of Islam of the 20th century is being replaced by a 21st-century narrative that is more progressive, and more open to the world and other religions.

“Despite often going underreported, there has been significant progress over the last 20 years to confront extremist leadership and their destructive perversions of Islam,” Hasan writes.

“Governments, policymakers and decision-makers should take note of the intense ongoing debates in the Muslim world, they should enable and support those voices and forces that are more open, inclusive and universalist. Such forces are durable allies in efforts to build a shared, equitable future for humanity.”

Hasan told Arab News that he welcomes the societal reforms taking place in Saudi Arabia, describing them as “very important and very welcome.” He said he has spoken to a number of Saudis, especially women, who are “delighted” with the reforms being carried out under the directives of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

But despite the progress that has been made he believes more can be done, not only in terms of dialogue and debate between Muslims but also on the non-Muslim side.

He cites a few rare examples of occasions on which the discussion in the West has reached a high-profile level, including then-US President Barack Obama’s speech to the Muslim world at Cairo’s Al-Azhar University in 2009, and the work of a handful of British ministers with faith leaders. However these kind of things are not happening often enough, according to Hasan.

“I think, certainly from Western governments and from non-Muslim world governments, there should be more outreach,” he said. “Perhaps there hasn’t been enough understanding at governmental levels, in terms of policy.

“I’ve been to a number of international conferences (on the subject) and the outreach from the non-Islamic world tends to come from the interfaith community, where you will have a number of leading interfaith leaders and bodies. But with the decline of religion in western Europe and the US, that often doesn’t filter up to a governmental level.

“With a newly victorious Taliban in Afghanistan, an entrenched Khomeinist regime in Iran, and Al-Qaeda and (Daesh-affiliated) groups around the Muslim world, the struggle between fundamentalists and progressive Muslim voices will continue over the next few decades,” he added.

Regarding the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan, Hasan said it is in the best interest of the entire international community, and not only the Muslim world, to engage more with its leadership in an effort to broaden its approach to Islam. He believes the Gulf Cooperation Council can play a wider role in this.

“If the military solution hasn’t worked, the diplomatic, dialogue-based efforts could bear fruit,” he said.

“What I would have liked, in an ideal world, with all of this excellent theological engagement within the Islamic world and the non-Islamic world it would be great to see the Taliban mullahs involved.

“It’s in everybody’s interest to engage more with the Taliban, showing them the sense in having a more progressive, pluralistic approach to Islam.”

While threats from Al-Qaeda and Daesh remain, Hasan said it would be “suicidal” for the Taliban to repeat the hard-line policies imposed during its last stint in power, between 1996 and 2001. And its leadership will be “very keen” to ensure extremist groups do not carry out another large-scale attack on the scale of 9/11, he added.

Hasan’s report also attempts to explain how the fundamentalist, extremist interpretation of Islam functions, using classical Islamic concepts — the ummah, the caliphate, the sharia and jihad — to justify their ambitions.

“Because Islamism is based on knitting together very particular interpretations of these four Quranic terms, mainstream Islam must confront these interpretations head on, especially by emphasizing inclusive and broader understandings of these terms that are more in harmony with the progressive spirit of the modern world,” he writes in the report.

But as long as healthy and constructive debate continues between the Islamic and non-Islamic worlds, Hasan remains optimistic about the future and the role Muslims can play in helping to find practical and lasting solutions to the challenges facing humanity, including climate change and improving human rights.

“I’m an optimist by nature, but I think you have to be realistic as well,” he said. “I think that struggle will continue; developments aren’t without opposition from some quarters.

“But the trajectory shows — and all the indications with globalization, the world opening up and surveys show — young Muslims and young Arabs want it to open up. The forces pushing toward it are strong.

“It won’t be easy but history is on our side, and while there will be sacrifices along the way I’m very optimistic.”

Topics: Islam Tony Blair Institute for Global Change September 11 attacks

Related

Special In Afghanistan as in Iraq, the West had no easy options after 9/11 video
Middle-East
In Afghanistan as in Iraq, the West had no easy options after 9/11

Bomb victim’s Afghan library trashed under Taliban

Bomb victim’s Afghan library trashed under Taliban
Updated 5 sec ago

Bomb victim’s Afghan library trashed under Taliban

Bomb victim’s Afghan library trashed under Taliban
Updated 5 sec ago
ROME: Video footage shows books pulled from the shelves, door locks smashed and pictures defaced. Four years after a Taliban suicide bombing ended Najiba Bahar’s life, the hard-line group trashed the library that became her legacy.
“I am devastated right now,” her fiancee Ghulam Hussain Rezai told AFP at a hotel near Rome, where he is staying after being evacuated by the Italian military in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover of Kabul.
Following Najiba’s death in 2017, he and her friends and family set up the Najiba Foundation library and computer lab to provide education for girls and boys in Afghanistan’s remote Daykundi province.
It even hosted a girl’s volleyball team.
But the building in Nili City was looted when the Taliban swept through last month, according to videos and photos shared with AFP.
“The library and computer lab is partially destroyed,” said Rezai.
He said his team managed to flee from Daykundi but “my family, my friends, my staff at the Najiba Foundation are totally in panic.”
“They are living in hiding, I am worried about their security.”
He and Najiba had been planning their wedding when on July 24, 2017, a Taliban-claimed car bomb struck a bus carrying her and other government employees in Kabul.
The 27-year-old was among at least 26 people killed, her body so disfigured that she was only identified through her engagement ring.
Najiba grew up in a village in Daykundi but blazed a trail for girls’ education by winning scholarships to study computer sciences first in India and then in Japan, where she received her master’s degree.
Her friends and family were stunned by her death, but setting up the foundation “helped me with the trauma, that I did something for Najiba,” Rezai said.
“I cannot bring her back.”
They began with an idea for a library, ending up with around 12,000 books, but also a computer lab to reflect Najiba’s passion and to help youngsters in a region with little Internet access.
Rezai thinks it became a target of the Taliban because the Islamist group is “opposed to girls’ education, and this was a hub for girls and boys.”
And he believes there was another factor: “This was somehow evidence of their crime.”
The foundation aimed to counter extremism through education, promoting open-mindedness and tolerance, and to remind the local community not just about Najiba but also others who lost their lives.
“We stand against forgetting,” Rezai said, emphasising it was important to remember “how many beautiful lives were lost.”
“Everyone in Afghanistan has lost someone... the tragedy becomes normal. I wanted to establish this to show that this is not normal,” he said.
Rezai would like the foundation to continue, if there was a way to do it while ensuring the security of his staff.
But for now he is facing an uncertain future, waiting to hear where the Italian government will send him once he finishes coronavirus quarantine.
NATO-member Italy was a key player in the international military operation in Afghanistan and evacuated almost 5,000 Afghans in the chaotic last few weeks.
Rezai flew out with his 21-year-old sister but left everything and everyone else behind, including his mother and two nephews aged 16 and 21 who were in his care.
His nephews were supposed to travel with him but became separated in the crowds at Kabul airport. For several gut-wrenching hours, he did not know if they survived the August 26 attack by the local chapter of the Daesh group.
Finally he got through to his mother. “Of course they are emotionally affected, but thank god they are safe,” he said.
Looking around the little hotel that is his temporary home, he says the last few years have been “torture,” but adds ruefully: “This is the Afghan way of living.”

Flashpoint US statue of General Robert E. Lee removed in Richmond

Flashpoint US statue of General Robert E. Lee removed in Richmond
Updated 08 September 2021
AFP

Flashpoint US statue of General Robert E. Lee removed in Richmond

Flashpoint US statue of General Robert E. Lee removed in Richmond
  • Erected in 1890, the imposing figure of General Robert E. Lee mounted on a horse dominated Richmond’s Monument Avenue
  • It became a focal point for protests following the May 2020 death of George Floyd, a black man who was murdered by a white police officer in Minnesota
Updated 08 September 2021
AFP

RICHMOND, United States: A statue of a Confederate general that became the focus of US protests for racial justice was removed Wednesday in Richmond, the Virginia city that served as capital of the pro-slavery South during the Civil War.
The statue of General Robert E. Lee, who commanded the Army of Northern Virginia during the bloody 1861-65 conflict, was lifted off its 40-foot (12-meter) granite pedestal by a crane to be carted away on a flatbed truck as a crowd of hundreds cheered under tight security.
Erected in 1890, the imposing figure of Lee mounted on a horse dominated Richmond’s Monument Avenue.
It became a focal point for protests following the May 2020 death of George Floyd, a black man who was murdered by a white police officer in Minnesota.
The Lee statue is among the hundreds of Confederate monuments in the United States that are now widely considered symbols of racism.
Announcing the removal of the statue, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, called it “an important step in showing who we are and what we value as a commonwealth.”
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said the city is “no longer the capital of the Confederacy.”
“We are a diverse, open, and welcoming city, and our symbols need to reflect this reality,” Stoney said.
Tensions over the fate of a Lee statue in Charlottesville, another Virginia city, led to violence in August 2017 when a white nationalist drove his car into a crowd of demonstrators, killing a woman.
The attack gave new life to a campaign to remove Confederate symbols which first gained momentum following the June 2015 murders in South Carolina of nine black churchgoers by an avowed white supremacist.
During the Civil War, the Confederate South seceded from the United States and fought to maintain slavery, which the rest of the country had abolished.
Defenders of preserving Confederate symbols have argued that the monuments serve as a reminder of a proud Southern heritage, and claim removing them is erasing history.
According to historians, however, most of the Confederate monuments dotting the southern United States were erected during the Jim Crow era of racial segregation and in response to the civil rights movement.

Topics: General Robert E. Lee George Floyd Richmond

Related

Toppled slave trader’s statue replaced by Black protester in England
World
Toppled slave trader’s statue replaced by Black protester in England
Thousands mourn George Floyd in Texas amid calls for reform
World
Thousands mourn George Floyd in Texas amid calls for reform

UK must halt ‘vile’ migrant smuggling across Channel, PM says

UK must halt ‘vile’ migrant smuggling across Channel, PM says
Updated 08 September 2021
AFP

UK must halt ‘vile’ migrant smuggling across Channel, PM says

UK must halt ‘vile’ migrant smuggling across Channel, PM says
Updated 08 September 2021
AFP

LONDON: Britain must use every possible tactic to halt the “vile trade” of traffickers bringing record numbers of migrants across the Channel, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
Asked by an MP from his Conservatives when Britain would take direct action to send back boats coming from France, Johnson condemned “the cruel behavior of the gangsters, the criminal masterminds” behind the crossings.
He said they were taking money from “desperate frightened people” to take them on a “very, very dangerous journey” across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.
The government said that a record number of 828 people crossed over on a single day in late August, as traffickers take advantage of favorable late-summer weather.
The Home Office said 785 migrants arrived on Monday, the second highest daily total this year.
AFP witnessed a group of migrants arriving on a beach in Dungeness on the coast of southeast England on Tuesday after being rescued by a lifeboat.
On Wednesday, one local resident who charters fishing boats said police “hadn’t been able to keep up” with the number of arrivals this week.
“I found five (migrants) sitting over on the beach the other morning — they’d burnt their mobile phones in a fire,” the man, who declined to be named, told AFP.
“You used to get a boatload now and again. Now you’re looking at three, four, five, if not more, in a day.”
The growing number of boats is proving increasingly embarrassing for the government, which has repeatedly vowed to clamp down on the arrivals and pledged tighter border controls after its exit from the European Union.
Johnson praised interior minister Priti Patel for dealing with the problem “in the best possible way, which is to make sure that they don’t leave those French shores.”
In cooperation with Britain, France has doubled police officer numbers on its beaches, preventing more than 10,000 crossing attempts.
But Johnson added that “clearly as time goes on and this problem continues, we are going to have to make sure that we use every possible tactic at our disposal to stop what I think is a vile trade.”
MPs are scrutinizing proposed government legislation that would make it harder for those who enter the UK to stay by claiming asylum.
Controversially, it would make it a criminal offense to knowingly arrive in the UK without permission.
Johnson said migrants should “understand that there is a price to pay if they come to this country in an illegal fashion.”
Patel was due to hold talks with her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin on Wednesday.
British media reports have suggested London could withhold millions of pounds in funding to help tackle the problem if more was not done.
But a French interior ministry source said there had “never been any question of making payment conditional on numerical targets.”
“Such an approach would reflect a serious loss of confidence in our cooperation,” the source said.

Topics: UK British prime minister Boris johnson migrants English channel

Related

Aid group: 22 migrants die on way to Spain; dozens missing
World
Aid group: 22 migrants die on way to Spain; dozens missing
Artin died alongside three family members when the boat they were in sank in October 2020. (Screenshot/Social Media)
World
Body found on Norwegian shore is Kurdish-Iranian baby who drowned in English Channel

Paris attacks trial interrupted by accused shouting at judge

Paris attacks trial interrupted by accused shouting at judge
Updated 20 min 17 sec ago
AP

Paris attacks trial interrupted by accused shouting at judge

Paris attacks trial interrupted by accused shouting at judge
  • Nine gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of each other at France’s national soccer stadium
  • The lone survivor of the extremist cell from that night, Salah Abdeslam, is the key defendant
Updated 20 min 17 sec ago
AP

PARIS: The first day of a trial over a jihadist rampage in 2015 that killed 130 people was briefly disrupted on Wednesday when the main suspect shouted at the judge that he and fellow defendants were "being treated like dogs, broadcaster BFM TV reported.
Salah Abdeslam began shouting as the court re-convened following a suspension when one of his co-defendants took ill. The judge presiding over the hearing ordered Abdeslam to be quiet, according to BFM TV's reporter at the courthouse.

France on Wednesday opened the trial of 20 men accused in the Daesh group’s 2015 attacks in Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured.
Nine gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of each other at France’s national soccer stadium, the Bataclan concert hall and Paris restaurants and cafes on Nov. 13, 2015. Survivors of the attacks as well as those who mourn their dead packed the rooms, which were designed to hold 1,800 plaintiffs and over 300 lawyers.
The lone survivor of the extremist cell from that night, Salah Abdeslam, is the key defendant. Abdeslam, whose brother was among the suicide bombers that night, appeared wearing a black short-sleeved shirt and black trousers, his long hair tied back.
He was the first asked to identify himself and, after intoning a prayer, requested to state his profession, declared he was “a fighter for Islamic State.”
Abdeslam is the only one charged with murder. The same Daesh network went on to strike Brussels months later, killing another 32 people.
The presiding judge, Jean-Louis Peries, acknowledged the extraordinary circumstances of the events of that night and the nine-month trial to come.
“The events that we are about to decide are inscribed in their historic intensity as among the international and national events of this century,” he said.
Dominique Kielemoes, whose son bled to death at one of the cafes, said the month dedicated to victims’ testimonies at the trial will be crucial to both their own healing and that of the nation.
“The assassins, these terrorists, thought they were firing into the crowd, into a mass of people. But it wasn’t a mass — these were individuals who had a life, who loved, had hopes and expectations, and that we need to talk about at the trial. It’s important.” she said,
Twenty men are charged, but six of them will be tried in absentia. Abdeslam, who abandoned his rental car in northern Paris and discarded a malfunctioning suicide vest before fleeing home to Brussels, has refused to speak with investigators. But he holds the answers to many of the remaining questions about the attack and the people who planned it, both in Europe and abroad.
The modern courtroom was constructed within the storied 13th-century Palais de Justice in Paris, where Marie Antoinette and Emile Zola faced trial, among others.
For the first time, victims can also have a secure audio link to listen from home if they want with a 30-minute delay.
The trial is scheduled to last nine months. The month of September will be dedicated to laying out the police and forensic evidence. October will be given over to victims’ testimony. From November to December, officials including former French President François Hollande will testify, as will relatives of the attackers.
Abdeslam will be questioned multiple times. He has so far refused to talk to investigators.
The attacks transformed France, which declared a state of emergency that night and now has armed officers constantly patrolling public spaces. And it changed forever the lives of all those who suffered losses or bore witness to the violence that night.
“Our ability to be carefree is gone,” Kielemoes said. “The desire to go out, travel – all of that’s gone. Even if we still do a number of things, our appetite for life has disappeared.”
For Jean-Luc Wertenschlag, who lives above the cafe where her son died and who rushed downstairs soon after the first gunshots to try and save lives, it has even changed the way he moves around the city where he was born and raised. He never leaves home without the first aid gear he lacked that night, when he ripped off his shirt to stanch the bleeding of a victim.
“What we did that evening with other people, to provide assistance to the people wounded during the attack, was a way to stand against what these monsters had tried to do to us,” he said.
Among those scheduled to testify is then-President Francois Hollande, who was at the Stade de France at the moment it was attacked and who gave the final order to police special forces to storm the Bataclan.
Hollande said Wednesday he would speak “not for the sake of French politics, but for the victims of the attacks.” He said he keenly felt the weight of responsibility that night and for the days and weeks later in the aftermath of the attack.
“When the cameras are turned off, you go back to the solitude of the Elysée (presidential palace),” Hollande told told France-Info. “You ask what can I do? ... Is what just happened going to change society?”
None of the proceedings will be televised or rebroadcast to the public, but they will be recorded for archival purposes. Video recording has only been allowed for a handful of cases in France considered to be of historical value, including last year’s trial for the 2015 attacks against the Charlie Hebdo newspaper in Paris and a kosher supermarket.

Topics: France 2015 Paris attacks ISIS

Related

Salah Abdelslam (pictured), and19 others, are accused of planning and carrying out the 2015 attacks on the Stade de France, bars, restaurants and the Bataclan concert hall. (Twitter)
Media
Belgian journalist unknowingly interviewed on-the-run kingpin of 2015 Paris attacks
In this Friday March 18, 2016 file framegrab taken from VTM, Salah Abdeslam, centre, is arrested by police and bundled into a police vehicle during a raid in the Molenbeek neighborhood of Brussels, Belgium. (AP)
World
France begins marathon trial over November 2015 Paris attacks

Ex-Afghan president Ghani apologizes, regrets ‘how it ended’

Ex-Afghan president Ghani apologizes, regrets ‘how it ended’
Updated 08 September 2021
Arab News

Ex-Afghan president Ghani apologizes, regrets ‘how it ended’

Ex-Afghan president Ghani apologizes, regrets ‘how it ended’
  • Ghani and his family are in the UAE after the country welcomed them on humanitarian grounds
  • He has faced intense criticism for leaving the country
Updated 08 September 2021
Arab News

KABUL: The former president of Afganistan, who fled the country last month as the Taliban entered Kabul, apologised Wednesday to the Afghan people, because “I could not make it end differently.”

Ashraf Ghani said in a statement that he left Kabul after palace security advised him that staying “risked setting off the same horrific street-to-street fighting the city had suffered during the Civil War of the 1990s.”

He described leaving the capital city as “the most difficult decision of my life,” but said it was necessary “to keep the guns silent and save Kabul and her 6 million citizens.”

Ghani and his family are in the UAE after the country welcomed them on humanitarian grounds.

He has faced intense criticism for leaving the country.

A new Taliban provisional government drawn exclusively from loyalist ranks formally began work Wednesday, with established hardliners in all key posts and no women - despite previous assurances that they would form an inclusive administration for all Afghans.

The ex-president denied stealing millions from the treasury once again and said he welcomed “an official audit or financial investigation under UN auspices or any other appropriate independent body to prove the veracity of my statements.”

“My close aides are ready to submit their finances to public audit, and I would encourage and urge other former senior officials and political figures to do the same,” Ghani added.

He ended the statement by saying that his “commitment to the Afghan people has never wavered and will guide me for the rest of my life.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani Taliban

Related

Blinken consults partners, meets Afghans as Taliban form government
World
Blinken consults partners, meets Afghans as Taliban form government
Special In Afghanistan as in Iraq, the West had no easy options after 9/11 video
Middle-East
In Afghanistan as in Iraq, the West had no easy options after 9/11

Latest updates

Despite regulatory issues, cryptocurrencies’ gain acceptance: Market wrap
Despite regulatory issues, cryptocurrencies’ gain acceptance: Market wrap
Saudi Arabia issues statement on US release of classified documents relating to 9/11
Saudi Arabia issues statement on US release of classified documents relating to 9/11
World Cup qualification master Carlos Queiroz tasked with guiding Egypt to Qatar 2022
World Cup qualification master Carlos Queiroz tasked with guiding Egypt to Qatar 2022
Africa needs more sustainable development funding: Egypt ICF
Africa needs more sustainable development funding: Egypt ICF
Fires flare in Israeli prisons amid manhunt for 6 escapees
Fires flare in Israeli prisons amid manhunt for 6 escapees

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.