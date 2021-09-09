You are here

  • Home
  • Poetry on canvas: Sudanese artist Rashid Diab discusses inspiration behind his work

Poetry on canvas: Sudanese artist Rashid Diab discusses inspiration behind his work

Poetry on canvas: Sudanese artist Rashid Diab discusses inspiration behind his work
Rashid Diab Heaven’s colorful sisters , 2020, Acrylic on canvas. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6f53r

Updated 28 sec ago
Denise Marray

Poetry on canvas: Sudanese artist Rashid Diab discusses inspiration behind his work

Poetry on canvas: Sudanese artist Rashid Diab discusses inspiration behind his work
  • The internationally acclaimed artist says he is now focused on providing support for a new generation
Updated 28 sec ago
Denise Marray

LONDON: “I would love to be a poet. I pursue poetry through color.” Sudanese artist Rashid Diab is talking to Arab News about the inspiration behind his work.

That inspiration is perhaps clearest in his three-part series “Homage to My Poet Friend,” dedicated to the late poet and diplomat Salah Ahmed Ibrahim.

“I found in his poems what I was looking to do in my paintings — specifically in a very long poem about the migration of the birds from the South to the North,” Diab explains. In that poem Ibrahim urged the birds to keep flying and let nothing stand in their way: “If one of your wings happens to wane, just speed off/To where? Until you see the Nile studded with images of the stars/Like a sword embroidered with jewels scattered in disorder,” Ibrahim wrote.

“The most important thing about him is that he was a very kind person,” Diab says of his friend. “He was very nationalistic and expressed his feelings about Sudan. He lived abroad for a long time because he was against the regime. After he was removed from his post as ambassador, he lived in a very bad situation in Paris. When I visited him, we talked and laughed together and reminisced about Sudan. He was a very liberal, open-minded man. All his points are about liberty and freedom. He was very stubborn.”




Diab wants to honor the women of his country. (Supplied)

Diab himself has travelled extensively throughout Sudan (where he returned in 1999 after 20 years living in Spain) and it is his love of his homeland’s landscapes and people — especially the women — which shines through his canvases. In many of his paintings the figures seem to be moving at random through vast spaces.

“Since I came back to Sudan I have seen that many people don’t know what to do,” he says. “It makes life surreal. I see the silence of the space in the desert with people fading or vanishing away. It is an uncertain life.”

Speaking about a beautiful abstract image of a group of women in traditional dress, he said: “They create a moving painting. When they come together you get very interesting combinations of color and movement — like an art installation.”

Diab wants to honor the women of his country, he explains. “Many women in Sudan have lost their husbands or kids; they have suffered a lot but they keep going. They are very strong women. I show them respect when I paint them. These women have to be recognized.”




Rashid Diab, Camino Antiguo. (Supplied)

Diab says that he wants raise awareness of the cultural riches of his country, which are so often overlooked due to the blights of war and famine.

“When I went to the desert in the north I fell in love with the space,” he says. “Space means silence and clarity of images. There are also the ancient excavation sites, such as the pyramids of Meroe and Jebel Barkal. The east of Sudan has a different climate and geography. Women in the north paint their walls, and in the east women make decorated pots for daily use. In the south they do very interesting sculptures.

“We have more than 580 tribes — each with their own music, dance and poetry and art forms,” he continues. “You feel the warmth of the people. And the space. And the beauty that differs from one place to another.”

One striking silkscreen work, “Camino Antiguo,” depicts ancient camel caravans on the 40-day road trip from Darfur to Egypt. “I made this in Havana in Cuba,” Diab says. “My life has been in different stages with different styles. I do not believe in a fixed style; I believe in living. Every day I can change. It depends on what I feel at that moment.”




Rashid Diab, Distance II Acrylic on canvas. (Supplied)

He is saddened at the ongoing lack of support for the arts in his country — something he has been aware of since his childhood. His parents were supportive of his art, he says, but encouraged him to do his painting only when he had completed his homework. “My older siblings didn’t want me to be an artist, though, as it wasn’t considered to be a ‘proper’ job,” he says. “They wondered how anyone could make a living out of it. But the only thing I can do is painting.”

That view of art in his homeland was shared by institutions too, he explains. He recalls how, on his first day at the Khartoum College of Fine Art back in 1976, he asked the Dean if he could study the art of Sudan. He was disappointed to learn that this was not possible, as there was insufficient research into the subject.

Four decades later, he is still frustrated by the lack of effort put into developing the local art scene.

“We have had a problem since independence that, while the government believes art is important, it does nothing. Money is allocated for education but not for art. I feel very bad about this. We don’t even have a museum for modern art. There are almost 2,000 active artists here, but there isn’t much of an artistic atmosphere and only a few (people actually buy art).

“Since the late-Fifties to today the most prominent artists have left the country,” he continues. “They are living abroad. They die with their paintings outside of Sudan.”




Rashid Diab, Homage to my poet friend Monoprint, 1994. (Supplied)

Diab himself puts time, money and energy into providing facilities and opportunities for both up-and-coming and established artists in his homeland. The Rashid Diab Arts Centre provides workshops, galleries and accommodation, and Dara Art Gallery — managed by his son Yafil Mubarak — is another vital space in which artists can develop and express their talent.

Diab himself, like many talented artists of his generation, studied abroad. He won a scholarship to the Complutense University in Madrid where he took degrees in painting and etching and did his PhD. After earning his doctorate, he taught at the university for nine years.

His talent has seen him exhibit all over the world, most recently at the Bahrain National Museum in 2019, and this year at the Cairo International Art Fair, Umoja Art Gallery, Kampala and the One Off Contemporary Art gallery, Nairobi. In November, he will have an exhibition entitled ‘Monoprints’ at the French Institute in Khartoum, and 2022 will see him exhibit in Nairobi, Panama and Saudi Arabia.

Diab returned to Sudan after two decades in Madrid because he wanted to give something back to his country.

“All of my life I have felt that I have to do something for my people,” he says. “For me happiness is to share what you have with others.”

Topics: Rashid Diab

Behind the scenes of Marvel’s latest movie, ‘Shang-Chi’

Behind the scenes of Marvel’s latest movie, ‘Shang-Chi’
Updated 57 sec ago
William Mullally

Behind the scenes of Marvel’s latest movie, ‘Shang-Chi’

Behind the scenes of Marvel’s latest movie, ‘Shang-Chi’
  • The stars and director discuss the making of Hollywood’s first superhero movie with an Asian lead
Updated 57 sec ago
William Mullally

DUBAI: There’s a reason that, 12 years and 25 movies in, nothing packs a movie house quite like a Marvel film. It’s not just the familiar faces and the interconnected stories, the Marvel brand is so strong because, even as the films move across genres and introduce characters you may be unfamiliar with, each one seems to have the same heart, the same thrills, the same good-natured humor, all guaranteed to unite an audience from disparate backgrounds, who end up cheering over their popcorn at the same moments. It’s a brand based on a feeling, and it’s a feeling built to last.

“Shang-Chi and Legend of the Ten Rings,” the latest Marvel film to introduce a wholly new character into the established universe, is a superhero movie, but “superhero movie” is really second or third down its list of genres. It’s the story of the son of an ancient, mystically powerful Chinese crime lord. The son has lived the majority of his life in self-exile as an average guy in San Francisco, but is finally forced to confront his father once and for all and, in the process, realize his potential.

“It really is a family drama that is draped in the rich history of Kung Fu and martial arts films, and ultimately, after that, a superhero movie. Trying to find that balance was definitely the challenge, but it was very fun,” director Destin Daniel Cretton tells Arab News.

The film stars Nora Lum and Simu Liu. (Supplied)

“It’s true that Marvel has created its brand around rebranding every movie, but it’s always within the context of characters that make you laugh and cry and relationships that feel real. That’s the common denominator of every Marvel movie — a concentration on character.”

For the role of Shang-Chi, Marvel turned to a relative unknown — Simu Liu, a cult favorite from the Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience,” who, much like his character, never dreamed that he could become a superhero.

“In the audition, my nerves were sky high. I was an actor from Toronto, and I really had never allowed myself to imagine being a part of the MCU. I mean, it’s the craziest dream that someone can possibly dream,” says Liu.

Like Shang-Chi himself, Liu proved more than up to the challenge. Even in a film that is heavy on stunt-work, with perhaps the best and most beautiful fight scenes that Marvel has yet produced, the actor always seemed as if he belonged.

Destin Daniel Cretton and Simu Liu. (Supplied)

Part of that was due to his dependence on his co-star Awkwafina (real name Nora Lum), who herself has been one of the breakout stars of the last five years, stealing scenes in “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Jumanji: the Next Level,” and Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon,” as well as proving she has acting chops to spare in the critical darling “The Farewell.” Their relationship also mirrors the one that their characters have on screen, as Awkwafina plays Shang-Chi’s best friend Kat, who sticks with him throughout his journey, no matter how crazy things get.

“Nora did such a great job of putting me at ease and just, you know, being in the moment with me. We had such a beautiful chemistry,” says Liu. “I loved stealing moments with Nora and improvising with her. When the tapes were rolling, they let the tapes roll long, because we were having so much fun playing off of each other. Those are the moments I think back to most fondly now that it’s all done.”

While the role did not require Awkwafina to become a superhero herself, it did provide new challenges. To match her character’s excellent driving skills, the actress learned stunt driving, including how to drift. It was a boot camp she reveled in.

“I’m a very aggressive driver. In general. I like going fast. But it’s hard to learn how to drift on Queens Boulevard. For this film, I went to a racetrack and the guy was like, ‘OK, we're going learn how to drift today.’ And it was really one of the best days of my life,” says Awkwafina.

But “Shang-Chi” is not just another Marvel film, nor just another Kung Fu film. For the Asian-American community, it’s the first time they’ve been able to look at a superhero on screen and see a face that looks like theirs. For Cretton, that was the driving force behind the film.

“Growing up in Hawaii, I didn’t have anyone besides Bruce Lee, Rufio from the film ‘Hook’ and wrestler Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat to dress up as on Halloween. Those were my three options. So, the idea of the first Asian superhero was amazing to me.” 

Perhaps now, Cretton hopes, kids in that community and beyond will have a new character to pose as in the mirror, and dream that they themselves can become something more.

Topics: Shang-Chi Shang-Chi and Legend of the Ten Rings

MUSE: Life lessons from Moroccan journalist Fatima Daoui

MUSE: Life lessons from Moroccan journalist Fatima Daoui
Updated 13 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

MUSE: Life lessons from Moroccan journalist Fatima Daoui

MUSE: Life lessons from Moroccan journalist Fatima Daoui
  • The Moroccan business-news anchor and author of new book ‘Don’t Look Down’ talks women in the workplace, loyalty, and falling over on live TV
Updated 13 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: I never dreamed of being a journalist. I’m a very shy, reserved person. I though journalism and media work was for people who are very sociable. When the opportunity arose, though, I was at a point where I was willing to try something else. I think everyone has that time.

The fear factor plays a big role in people’s lives, but it just leads to regrets. Don’t be afraid. You should look at the worst-case scenario, for sure, but taking risks is very important for self-discovery. You have to challenge yourself. And you have to fail. Failure puts you in a place where you start asking questions. All this is part of discovering yourself.

What I thought was the worst thing I ever did was — lots of people say — the best. It was when I fell live on air. It broke the internet. Apparently, it’s been on a blooper reel on “Ellen.” I’ve never watched it back. It was unreal — like a nightmare. I didn’t want to be famous for falling over! I wanted to be famous for breaking news… But that’s how it was, and, yes, it did help make me famous. You can’t control everything.

Women often have to work harder than men to succeed. Institutions were built on a culture that aligned with what men can, and can’t, do. And that culture has barely changed over the past 100 years. Yes, women started going to university and getting educated, and we have female executives, but what has not changed is the culture that was already built. So women had to work within those settings. I had to do probably 10 times what my male colleagues had done before in order to be recognized. Which shouldn’t be the case. We should all be examined by the same criteria. Any woman entering any career has to disprove a stereotype. There’s always that fight. But we should be assessed on our achievements. That’s all. It’s very simple.

I am not against men. No. I believe we complement each other. We need a combination of male and female thought to move forward in every aspect of life.

I think people are here to learn from each other. We shouldn’t look at it as a man/woman thing. I learn so much from men, and I think men can learn a lot from women. If we can accept that we’re all humans, the world will be much better.

Work-life balance is a hot topic. But if you enjoy your work, you don’t need to build a wall around it. And if you hate it, you should be asking yourself, “Is this what I really want to do for the rest of my life?” What would make you happier? When you find that, then it’s no longer ‘work-life balance,’ it’s just life.

The best advice I was ever given was “We don’t need to know everything.” I’m talking about our personal lives here, not journalism. Sometimes we have this thirst to know everything about everything, and we end up regretting it once we do know. But the things I don’t know won’t hurt me. Ask yourself: What would change if you knew that thing about that person? Will it really make your life better? I want to deal with people based on my own judgement.

The two things I appreciate the most in my friends are loyalty and respect. I’m very loyal, I take that very seriously. And respect goes above everything.

Topics: Fatima Daoui

What We Are Reading Today: A Brief Welcome to the Universe

What We Are Reading Today: A Brief Welcome to the Universe
Updated 08 September 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: A Brief Welcome to the Universe

What We Are Reading Today: A Brief Welcome to the Universe
Updated 08 September 2021
Arab News

Authors: Neil deGrasse Tyson, J. Richard Gott, and Michael A. Strauss

A Brief Welcome to the Universe offers a breathtaking tour of the cosmos, from planets, stars, and galaxies to black holes and time loops. Bestselling authors and acclaimed astrophysicists Neil deGrasse Tyson, Michael A. Strauss, and J. Richard Gott take readers on an unforgettable journey of exploration to reveal how our universe actually works.
Propelling you from our home solar system to the outermost frontiers of space, this book builds your cosmic insight and perspective through a marvelously entertaining narrative. How do stars live and die? What are the prospects of intelligent life elsewhere in the universe? How did the universe begin? Why is it expanding and accelerating? Is our universe alone or part of an infinite multiverse? Exploring these and many other questions, this pocket-friendly book is your passport into the wonders of our evolving cosmos.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: How to Think like Shakespeare by Scott Newstok
books
What We Are Reading Today: How to Think like Shakespeare by Scott Newstok
What We Are Reading Today: Guanzi: Political, Economic, and Philosophical Essays from Early China
books
What We Are Reading Today: Guanzi: Political, Economic, and Philosophical Essays from Early China

Dubai Tourism releases third video starring Zac Efron, Jessica Alba 

Dubai Tourism releases third video starring Zac Efron, Jessica Alba 
Updated 08 September 2021
Arab News

Dubai Tourism releases third video starring Zac Efron, Jessica Alba 

Dubai Tourism releases third video starring Zac Efron, Jessica Alba 
Updated 08 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: On Wednesday, Dubai Tourism released its third video featuring US actors Zac Efron and Jessica Alba.

In the short film, titled “A Brand New You,” Efron appears to play two characters, his younger self and an older version of himself who comes from the future to teach him life lessons. 

The two characters go on a journey in the country’s souks and its golden deserts. They also go skydiving. 

In the 90-second clip, Efron meets his love, Alba. 

Last month, Dubai Tourism released two videos ahead of the long-awaited Expo 2020 event. 

The first ad was a spoof of an action film that featured Alba and Efron fighting off enemies in well-known landmarks across the city, such as the world’s tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa and the Museum of the Future. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron)

In the second video, the stars appear as tourists visiting the UAE city. Upon their arrival at their hotels, they discover that they’ve got each other’s bags.

The Hollywood celebrities travel across the city on various adventures to meet and collect their identical luggage.  

The films present some of Dubai’s most-admired attractions, including the city’s dunes, the picturesque Sheikh Zayed Road and historical sites — such as Dubai Creek and Al-Fahidi area. 

Topics: Dubai Zac Efron Jessica Alba

Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania directs short film for Miu Miu 

Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania directs short film for Miu Miu 
Updated 08 September 2021
Arab News

Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania directs short film for Miu Miu 

Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania directs short film for Miu Miu 
Updated 08 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania is the latest Arab creative to work with Italian fashion label Miu Miu. 

The filmmaker directed the brand’s 22nd short film, “I and the Stupid Boy,” which debuted at Venice Film Festival this week. This was shot as part of Miu Miu’s “Women’s Tales” series. 

The 13-minute French-language movie, which premiered on Sept. 4, tells the story of a young girl called Nora who falls in love. As she heads out for a date, Nora takes a shortcut through an abandoned building where she bumps into her ex, Kevin. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miu Miu (@miumiu)

The film stars French actress Oulaya Amamra as Nora and actor Sandor Funtek as Kevin. 

In an interview with the label, Ben Hania said: “I wanted to create an impossible love story.”

“The girl in my story is very empathetic, whereas the boy sees everything from his own perspective.” 

The director’s film explores the breakdown of communication between these divergent personality types. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miu Miu (@miumiu)

In “I and the Stupid Boy,” Nora was seen wearing designs by Miu Miu, which the director says is fundamental to the story. 

“Nora … wants to be cool. When she’s stopped by Kevin, her costume doesn’t help her. I love this contradiction,” explained Ben Hania. “Costumes are a very powerful tool in cinema, like scenery and lighting.”

The brand shared a short video on Instagram in which Ben Hania was seen discussing the film. “The first thing that seduced me is the short format because it is very difficult,” she said. 

“I know that I have stories, (they) are short. You cannot stretch them, it’s a pity,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miu Miu (@miumiu)

Ben Hania has been making headlines in the film industry after her critically acclaimed movie “The Man Who Sold His Skin” was shortlisted at the Oscar’s Best International Feature Film award in February.

It is not the first time the fashion label has worked with an Arab director. 

The 16th film, “The Wedding Singer’s Daughter,” of the series was directed by Saudi filmmaker Haifaa Al-Mansour. 

Her short movie was set in the 1980s in Riyadh. 

In the film, women shrouded in traditional black abayas making their way into a wedding hall. There, they reveal what’s underneath — dazzling dresses and extravagant hair. When all eyes are on the wedding singer, the electricity suddenly cuts out, setting things in motion.

Topics: Kaouther Ben Hania Miu Miu

Latest updates

Poetry on canvas: Sudanese artist Rashid Diab discusses inspiration behind his work
Poetry on canvas: Sudanese artist Rashid Diab discusses inspiration behind his work
Indonesia, Australia renew defense pact, sign security agreements
Indonesia, Australia renew defense pact, sign security agreements
Behind the scenes of Marvel’s latest movie, ‘Shang-Chi’
Behind the scenes of Marvel’s latest movie, ‘Shang-Chi’
Riyadh’s FII Institute invests in life beyond Earth
Riyadh’s FII Institute invests in life beyond Earth
MUSE: Life lessons from Moroccan journalist Fatima Daoui
MUSE: Life lessons from Moroccan journalist Fatima Daoui

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.