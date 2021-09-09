Pentagon chief: al-Qaida may seek comeback in Afghanistan

You are here

Taliban soldiers stand guard in Panjshir province northeastern of Afghanistan, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (AP)
KUWAIT CITY: U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday the al-Qaida extremist group that used Afghanistan as a staging base to attack United States 20 years ago may attempt to regenerate there following an American withdrawal that has left the Taliban in power.
Austin spoke to a small group of reporters in Kuwait City at the conclusion of a four-day tour of Persian Gulf states. He said the United States is prepared to prevent an al-Qaida comeback in Afghanistan that would threaten the United States.
“The whole community is kind of watching to see what happens and whether or not al-Qaida has the ability to regenerate in Afghanistan,” he said. “The nature of al-Qaida and (the Islamic State group) is they will always attempt to find space to grow and regenerate, whether it’s there, whether it’s in Somalia, or whether it’s in any other ungoverned space. I think that’s the nature of the organization.”
The Taliban had provided al-Qaida with sanctuary while it ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. The U.S. invaded and overthrew the Taliban after it refused to turn over al-Qaida leaders following the Sept. 11, 2001 attack on the United States. During the course of the 20-year U.S. war, al-Qaida was vastly diminished, but questions have arisen about its future prospects with the Taliban back in Kabul.
“We put the Taliban on notice that we expect them to not allow that to happen," Austin said, referring to the possibility of al-Qaida using Afghanistan as a staging base in the future.
In a February 2020 agreement with the Trump administration, Taliban leaders pledged not to support al-Qaida or other extremist groups that would threaten the United States. But U.S. officials believe the Taliban maintain ties to al-Qaida, and many nations, including Gulf Arab states, are concerned that the Taliban's return to power could open the door to a resurgence of al-Qaida influence.
Austin has asserted that the U.S. military is capable of containing al-Qaida or any other extremist threat to the United States emanating from Afghanistan by using surveillance and strike aircraft based elsewhere, including in the Persian Gulf. He also has acknowledged that it will be more difficult without U.S. troops and intelligence teams based in Afghanistan.
Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken appeared together in Qatar on Tuesday in a show of U.S. gratitude for that Gulf state's help with the transit of tens of thousands of Afghans and others evacuated from Kabul. Blinken also visited an evacuee transit site in Germany, and Austin visited Bahrain and Kuwait.
Together, the Austin and Blinken trips were meant to reassure Gulf allies that President Joe Biden’s decision to end the U.S. war in Afghanistan in order to focus more on other security challenges like China and Russia does not foretell an abandonment of U.S. partners in the Middle East. The U.S. military has had a presence in the Gulf for decades, including the Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain. Biden has not suggested ending that presence, but he — like the Trump administration before him — has called China the No. 1 security priority, along with strategic challenges from Russia.
Austin, a retired Army general, has a deep network of contacts in the Gulf region based in part on his years commanding U.S. and coalition troops in Iraq and later as head of U.S. Central Command, which oversees U.S. military operations in the Middle East. This week's trip, however, was his first to the Gulf since taking office in January.
Austin had been scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday as the final stop on his Gulf tour. But on Wednesday evening his spokesman, John Kirby, announced that the visit had been dropped due to “scheduling issues.” Kirby offered no further explanation but said Austin looked forward to rescheduling.
Austin indicated that his visit was postponed at the Saudis' request. “The Saudis have some scheduling issues; I can't speak to exactly what they were,” he said.
The Saudi stop notably was to happen two days before the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States that killed nearly 3,000 people. Fifteen of the men who hijacked commercial airliners and crashed them into the twin towers of the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field on Sept. 11, 2001 were Saudis, as was Osama bin Laden, whose al-Qaida network plotted the attack from its base in Afghanistan. The attack prompted the U.S. invasion that became a 20-year war in Afghanistan.
U.S. relations with the Saudi government have been strained at times in the intervening years. In 2018, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman oversaw an unprecedented crackdown against activists, rivals and perceived critics. The year culminated in the gruesome killing of Washington Post contributing columnist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in the Saudi Consulate in Turkey.
Earlier this month, President Joe Biden directed the declassification of certain documents related to the 9/11 attacks, a gesture to victims’ families who have long sought the records in hopes of implicating the Saudi government. Public documents released in the last two decades, including by the 9/11 Commission, have detailed numerous Saudi entanglements but have not proved government complicity.
The Saudi government denies any culpability. On Wednesday the Saudi Embassy in Washington released a statement welcoming the move to declassify and release more documents related to 9/11, saying, “no evidence has ever emerged to indicate that the Saudi government or its officials had previous knowledge of the terrorist attack or were in any way involved in its planning or execution.”

SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: The US could have averted a long and costly war in Afghanistan had it heeded the advice of Pakistani and Saudi officials after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the former head of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) told Arab News in an exclusive interview.

General Ehsan ul Haq became director-general of the ISI, Pakistan’s main spy agency, in October 2001, just weeks after the attacks against the US, and retired six years later, having served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee. Both positions placed him at the very heart of post-9/11 decision-making in Pakistan and its role in the US war in Afghanistan.

In early November 2001, soon after NATO forces entered Afghanistan, Pakistan mounted a little-known diplomatic effort to rescue the region from chaos and the Taliban from self-destruction, with the assistance of Saudi Arabia.

General Ehsan ul Haq, Pakistan's former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and former DG of ISI speaks to Arab News in Islamabad, August 31, 2021. (AN)

Haq secretly flew to Washington, carrying a four-page letter from Pakistan’s military ruler, President Pervez Musharraf, addressed to US President George W. Bush.

The letter proposed launching a fresh initiative to resolve the Afghan conflict through negotiations with those Taliban leaders willing to cooperate in the fight against Al-Qaeda — the group held responsible for plotting the 9/11 attacks from its Afghan hideout.

“That was a Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint initiative,” said Haq, who was interviewed at his home in Islamabad. “I traveled with the late Prince Saud Al-Faisal and we proposed to the US administration at the highest level — the President, the Secretary of State, the director of the CIA and other US leaders — that there should be a UN intervention in Afghanistan.”

Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf visits the tomb of the unknown soldier in Warsaw 23 April 2007. (File/AFP)

Tony Blair, the then British prime minister, reportedly encouraged the initiative and volunteered to raise Musharraf’s concerns privately with Bush. In his 2018 book “Directorate S: The CIA and America’s secret wars in Afghanistan and Pakistan” American journalist Steve Coll said the delegation was given short shrift.

“Blair arrived in Washington on November 7,” wrote Coll. “But when Haq and his Saudi escorts landed soon after, Blair relayed bad news: There was no hope for negotiation, so far as the Bush administration was concerned. The war would go on until the Taliban surrendered unconditionally or were annihilated.”

Twenty years on, Haq says the initiative was a missed opportunity for the Americans that could have spared them and the Afghan people much loss of blood and treasure and preserved regional stability.

General Ehsan ul Haq, Pakistan's former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and former DG of ISI speaks to Arab News in Islamabad, August 31, 2021. (AN)

“The war could have been averted in the first place,” Haq said. “The conflict would have been much shorter if the US had heeded the recommendations presented by Pakistan and Saudi Arabia after 9/11.”

Haq said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia “very sincerely” advised the Americans there was no military solution to the situation in Afghanistan and that a political solution backed by the UN was the best option available.

“We said a broad-based consensus government should be brought in under the UN in Afghanistan so that the conflict would not drag on and intensify. But unfortunately, our sincere and best efforts were not heeded and the consequence was that the conflict continued for 20 long years.”

There was much debate surrounding Musharraf’s claim in an interview with CBS television in 2006 that the Bush administration threatened to bomb Pakistan “back to the stone age” after the attacks if the country did not cooperate with America’s war in Afghanistan. In response, Richard Armitage, the Assistant Secretary of State, did not deny that Pakistan had been put on notice, but disputed the language used.

However, Haq said that it did not take a phone call to persuade the country: “The US approached Pakistan about 24 to 36 hours (after 9/11). Pakistan had already condemned what had happened and we had already decided that we would stand with the international community and that our response would be in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.”

Ten years on, relations between Islamabad and Washington hit rock bottom when US special forces launched a cross-border raid, without Pakistan’s prior knowledge, to locate 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden, who was hiding out in the Pakistani garrison town of Abbottabad.

Afghan security forces arrive at the site of a car bombing near the largest US military in Afghanistan, north of Kabul in Parwan province, on December 11, 2019. (File/AFP)

Haq said Bin Laden’s ability to evade capture on Pakistani soil for so many years represented “a huge intelligence failure” on Pakistan’s part and was a source of great personal embarrassment.

“I am ashamed as a Pakistani, embarrassed as a former chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, and totally embarrassed as a former DG of ISI of what happened in Abbottabad, as we could not discover Osama bin Laden before the Americans did,” he said.

Looking to the future, Haq says Pakistan will gain “strategically” from the Taliban’s return to power because the change of rulers in Kabul will stop India from using Afghan soil to “destabilize” Pakistan. “We see an end to Afghan elements inimical to Pakistan,” he said.

Command of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan General Scott Miller speaks during the NATO 70th anniversary at Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul on April 3, 2019. (File/AFP)

As for the US-Pakistan relationship, Haq believes there is a greater need than ever for its improvement, “because we need the US to help clear the mess and stabilize Afghanistan.” He also urged the Biden administration to recognize and work with the incoming Taliban administration for the sake of the Afghan people.

“If you keep the Taliban government or any other government in Afghanistan on a terrorist and sanctions list of the UN, Afghanistan will not be supported by international organizations,” he said. “And this will affect the behavior of the Taliban government, which will itself create problems.”

JAKARTA: Indonesia and Australia renewed a joint defense pact and agreed to boost training ties as part of a series of agreements during a meeting of ministers of both counties on Thursday, Indonesian government ministers said.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said after a meeting with counterpart Marise Payne that memoranda of understanding (MOU) agreements were signed in counter-terrorism, defense and cybersecurity, while defense minister Prabowo Subianto said joint defense training ties would be increased.

Taliban authorities have agreed to let 200 American civilians and third country nationals who remained in Afghanistan after the end of the US evacuation operation to depart on charter flights from Kabul airport, a US official said.
The Taliban were pressed to allow the departures by US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, said the official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.
The departures were expected on Thursday. The official could not say whether these Americans and third country nationals were among people stranded for days in Mazar-i-Sharif because their private charters have not been allowed to depart.

MANILA, Philippines: The Philippines’ governing party nominated President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday as its vice presidential candidate in next year’s elections, a maneuver widely seen as an effort to keep the popular leader near the center of power while avoiding constitutional term limits.
The party’s nominee for president, however, declined to run.
Duterte, 76, notorious for vulgar rhetoric and a crackdown on illegal drugs that has killed thousands of mostly petty suspects, told the national convention of his PDP-Laban party that he hopes “this will allow me to continue serving the Filipino people and help lead the entire nation toward greater progress.”
Duterte attended the convention in San Fernando City, north of the capital, Manila, in person while others attended online to observe COVID-19 health protocols. The party was the first to hold a convention to select candidates for the May 9 national elections.
“Do you know why I’ll be running for the vice presidency? Is it ambition? Maybe. But is it really a sense of love of country? Yes,” Duterte told the gathering. “Is it really ... because I want to see the continuity of my efforts even though I may not be the one giving the direction? Maybe I can just help.”
Duterte’s popularity has remained strong despite the Philippines’ struggles through the COVID-19 pandemic, with rising infections and death rates and a slow vaccine rollout.
Jean Encinas-Franco, a political science associate professor at the University of the Philippines, said the fact that Duterte has “the audacity to run” and the party nominated him indicates “they’ve been emboldened by the approval and trust ratings of the president despite the bungling of the pandemic response.”
Polls indicate strong support for Duterte running in tandem with his daughter, Sara Duterte, as the candidate for president — though he suggested he might step out of the vice presidential race if she announces a bid for the top job.
Sara Duterte, 43, is currently the mayor of Davao City and is a member of the regional HNP party, which she founded in 2018. She has supported her father’s party at the national level.
Under Philippine law, the vice president is elected separately from the president and Duterte’s party on Wednesday nominated his longtime ally and former aide Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go for the candidacy.
But Go, who had told the party at the end of August that he had decided not to run for president, in what analysts suggested was a move to pave the way for Sara Duterte’s candidacy, declined the nomination.
“I repeat, I am not interested to run for president in the coming election,” he said in a statement. “My whole heart and mind are focused on serving our countrymen and I have no desire to compete for the highest position in the country.”
No alternative to Go was immediately named.
Philippine presidents are limited by the 1987 Constitution to a single six-year term. At least two former presidents, Joseph Estrada and Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, have made successful runs for lower public offices after serving as president, but not for vice president.
If Duterte goes ahead with his run, it will likely face court challenges from the opposition, though the Supreme Court has strongly supported the president’s moves in the past.
“The constitution is not particularly clear whether the president running as vice president is legal or not, but what is clear is that it’s against the spirit of the particular constitutional provision banning the reelection of Philippine presidents,” said Cleve V. Arguelles, a political scientist at De La Salle University in Manila.
“The provision ended up there because we don’t want presidents ... to enjoy incumbent advantage in a presidential election. And by all means if he will be allowed to run as vice president, then he will have incumbent advantage.”
Critics of Duterte say his bid for vice president is also an attempt to protect himself from possible prosecution by the International Criminal Court, which has said it found reason to believe crimes against humanity have been committed during Duterte’s anti-drug crackdown.
Hours ahead of the convention, Sen. Panfilo Lacson of the Partido Reporma or Reform Party launched his candidacy for president, with Senate President Vicente Sotto III as his running mate. They vowed to give local governments more responsibility and to win back public trust in institutions.
Lacson lost his first bid for president to Arroyo in 2004.
A rival faction of PDP-Laban led by boxer and Senator Manny Pacquiao, who has been touted as a possible presidential candidate, will hold its convention later this month.
Another familiar name who has suggested he might announce a bid for president is Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of the ousted dictator whose government was infamous for corruption.

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration on Wednesday removed 18 appointees named to US military academy boards by Donald Trump in the final months of the Republican president’s term in office, according to the White House.
Cathy Russell, director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, sent letters to 18 people named to the boards of visitors for the Air Force Academy, Military Academy and Naval Academy calling on them to resign by close ofbusiness on Wednesday or face termination.
Among those Biden ousted are some high-profile Trump administration officials, including White House counselor Kellyanne Conway (Air Force Academy), press secretary Sean Spicer (Naval Academy), national security adviser H.R. McMaster (Military Academy) and Office of Management and Budget director Russell Vought (Naval Academy).
White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that the former Trump officials were asked to resign or face firing. It was not immediately clear if any of those asked to tender their resignations did so before a 6 p.m. deadline set by the White House.
“I will let others evaluate whether they think Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and others were qualified, or not political, to serve on these boards,” Psaki said. “But the president’s qualification requirements are not your party registration. They are whether you’re qualified to serve and whether you are aligned with the values of this administration.”
Several of those called on to resign pushed back. Conway jabbed at Biden and said, “I’m not resigning but you should.” She went on in a statement to call it a “disappointing but understandable” effort to distract from the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, a rise in COVID-19 cases and a disappointing August jobs report.
Vought on Twitter posted the letter he received from Russell and responded: “No. It’s a three year term.”
Jonathan Hiler, a Navy academy alumnus who served as director of legislative affairs for Vice President Mike Pence, said he was “not resigning.”
“As an alum and former naval officer, I believe developing leaders capable of defending our country’s interests at sea — USNA’s mission — is not something that should be consumed by partisan politics. Apparently, President Biden feels differently. @WhiteHouse,” Hiler posted on Twitter.
Spicer, who works for the conservative news channel Newsmax, in his own social media posting criticized Biden for trying to terminate Trump appointees instead of “focusing on the stranded Americans left in #Afghanistan.”
Later on Newsmax, Spicer accused Psaki of minimizing his military service and that of other veterans appointed by Trump to the boards. He said he intended to take legal action against the decision.

