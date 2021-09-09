Jordan gaming app Jawaker sold for $205bn to Stillfront Group

You are here

Updated 09 September 2021
Ameera Abid Jeddah 

Updated 09 September 2021
Ameera Abid Jeddah 

Jawaker, the Jordan-based online card game studio, has been bought by global gaming company Stillfront Group in a $205 million deal, according to a report by magnitt.

The game studio operates a hub with more than 30 products, and over 50 percent of Jawaker’s users play two or more games every week using the app.

Mohamad Hasan, co-founder and CEO of the company, welcomed the sale: “From its humble beginnings 12 years ago, Jawaker has always maintained its belief that steady profitable growth can achieve meaningful results over the long term.”

He continued, “The best investment we made over the years was in our culture. This created the environment that unlocked the potential of our truly inspirational team who made Jawaker what it is today.”

The buyout allows Stillfront Group to strengthen their foothold in the MENA region, and its CEO Jörgen Larsson said: “We continue to be impressed by the amazing talents and strong growth that we have seen in the region over the past five years.”

Stillfront has previously marketed games published by Babil Games, an international mobile games publisher in the MENA region.

Larsson added: “Jawaker’s expertise in the region is complementary to Babil’s in terms of both genre mastery and regional reach, making them a perfect strategic fit for Stillfront and creating several growth opportunities going forward.”

LONDON: A leading London-based think tank has warned the Taliban will be forced to seek cooperation with China to resuscitate the country’s war-torn economy following US withdrawal and the freezing of Western aid.
A report by the Centre for Economics and Business Research said China was best placed to fill the vacuum left by the West’s hurried exit because it has a record of “aggressive mineral exploitation” and “constructing infrastructure where none exists.”
The warning comes as the UN appealed for almost $200 million in extra funding for lifesaving aid in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.
The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said the extra sum meant a total of $606 million in aid was now needed for Afghanistan until the end of the year.
The suspension of foreign aid has raised concerns the country will face severe social unrest.
Afghanistan is home to many of the world’s most sought after rare earth minerals, including lithium which is used for electric car and other batteries.
Estimates suggest the Taliban could be sitting on $3 trillion worth of rare earth minerals.
However, the country’s poor infrastructure means exploiting these resources and bringing them to markets has been all but impossible.
The CEBR report points to China’s Belt and Road Initiative which has a track record of improving infrastructure in developing countries and the fact that China, unlike Western democracies, “pays less attention to human rights,” a key condition for financial aid from the West to continue.
While the power vacuum left by the US and its Western allies could also be filled by Russia, which has a long history of intervention in the country, the CEBR insists only China can fulfill Afghanistan’s current needs.
Prof. Douglas McWilliams, founder and deputy executive chairman of CEBR, told Arab News: “There are essentially three reasons why it will be China. Firstly, it has the demand for the minerals. Secondly, China has the cash to invest on a much larger scale, and lastly, it has the expertise at building the infrastructure as part of the Belt and Road Initiative. Neighboring Pakistan is already one of the biggest recipients of Belt and Road funds. By contrast Russia doesn’t have the need for the minerals, so while it might back the Chinese efforts, the driving force will be China.”

Since China’s BRI, also known as the New Silk Road, was launched in 2013, Beijing has invested more than $60 billion in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.
China also spends an average of around $12 billion annually on infrastructure in Africa, which has transformed the continent’s transport and energy sectors.
McWilliams added: “The Taliban have few friends amongst the Western powers since they have been fighting against NATO for so long. China is the obvious place to turn, especially since they share a 91 km border. The pattern of Chinese engagement is different from that of the West. There is less focus on human rights and attempts at nation building. And much more focus on mineral exploitation. The Afghans support Uighur dissidents in China, but it is likely that the Chinese will insist that this ends as the price of cooperation.”
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Ji suggested Beijing would seek the extradition of Uighurs in Afghanistan earlier this year. The Taliban have so far rejected this.
China already controls the bulk of world supplies of lithium and rare earths. The prospect of Beijing further tightening its control of lithium deposits would be a major setback for the US and Europe.
The CEBR said since the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 inflows of capital, mainly military spending, and aid, resulted in Afghan GDP in real terms rising from $8 billion in 2005 to $18 billion in 2019.
However, against a backdrop of corruption and civil war, Afghanistan’s ranking in the World Bank’s ease of doing business survey plunged to 173rd position (out of 190 countries) last year.
The country ranks even worse for international trade, enforcing contracts, property rights and paying taxes ,which the report said are “fundamental to building up a modern economy.”
The CEBR added that Taliban policies, particularly about women, will hold back overall growth, and that the “trickle-down” effect from mineral exploitation is weak compared with other economic sectors like manufacturing or tech, “so many of the benefits will be concentrated in few hands”.
The report comes as the Taliban claimed it had taken “complete control” of Panjshir province, the last holdout of Afghanistan’s opposition to the group led by Ahmad Masoud and Amrullah Saleh, the former vice president of the country.

DUBAI:Technology has made our lives much easier as compared to our ancestors. The ease of doing things also led to a sedentary lifestyle that gave rise to several health issues. Technology, once again, came to the rescue as the latest advancements are playing a key role in the improvement of the global healthcare sector.
In recent years, several companies have been launched offering easy-to-implement health solutions and expert advice based on an individual’s unique requirements.
The Dubai-based Health, Exercise, and Research Center, known by its acronym HERC, is one of those companies that are striving to help people maintain a healthy lifestyle.
The startup fitness company was founded in 2018. Fitness training is not all they offer but they began teaming up with researchers to help their clients with well-researched and proven methods to achieve their fitness goals.
The HERC website has a section dedicated to the research conducted by its team of experts on fitness and health matters.
Zeljko Banicevic, founder and CEO, was the company’s first investor. With a career devoted to improving the well-being of the community and contributing to research, he has been able to make a significant impact.
What makes this company stand out from other fitness companies is that it is the only organization in the UAE that has a “full circle” approach, said Banicevic.
It has three separate departments — research, education, and services. As for their education side, HERC offers certifications to fitness professionals who work within the UAE.
The UAE has set its sights on developing its healthcare sector. It has established key performance indicators to measure its performance, including the number of deaths from cardiovascular diseases per 100,000 people, diabetes prevalence, obesity rates among children, and average healthy life expectancy. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is critical to achieving all of these goals, and bringing HERC into the limelight is equally important.
“Our vast experience and current position that Dubai (and the UAE) holds compared to other health-striving cities and nations makes us firmly believe that setting up a baseline of scientific research is necessary. Our education department delivers world-class sport and fitness education that is approved and recognized internationally,” said the CEO.
HERC was selected among the top Fitness Education providers in the Middle East at the annual 2020 FIT Awards 2020 for launching the “UAE Quarantine Fit” project. It is intended to help UAE residents to maintain or improve their physical fitness, health, and well-being during the coronavirus pandemic.

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco is considering a bold move to open up one of the world’s largest unconventional gas fields to foreign investors, according to sources cited by Bloomberg News. The state-owned company is looking to fund a $110 billion project at the site to help it diversify from oil sales.

Aramco is working with an adviser as it explores options for raising new equity or debt for its vast Jafurah site, said the sources, who declined to be identified as they were discussing confidential information.

They added that the company has opened preliminary talks with potential investors, including large commodity traders. The deliberations are in the early stages and Aramco might ultimately decide to pursue other ways to raise money to fund the Jafurah development, they said.

The Jafurah field is estimated to contain about 200 trillion cubic feet of rich raw gas, and Aramco expects to begin production at the site in 2024. It is a priority for Saudi Arabia’s rulers as they look to increase gas production and reduce the reliance on exports of crude oil.

Any deal involving Jafurah would be a rare example of Aramco allowing external investors the chance to hold stakes in its upstream oil and gas assets, according to Bloomberg.

LONDON: A set of 107 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) representing images of cartoon apes sold for $24.4 million in an online sale at Sotheby’s auction house on Thursday, as the market for the niche crypto asset continues to heat up, Reuters reported.

The images were part of the “Bored Ape Yacht Club” collection of NFTs — a set of 10,000 computer-generated cartoon apes, made by the US-based company Yuga Labs. Owners of the ape NFTs become members of an online club.

An NFT is a digital asset that uses blockchain technology to record who owns a digital object such as an image, video or in-game item. While anyone can view the asset in question, only the buyer can say they are the “official” owner.

Unusually for NFTs, the buyers of Bored Apes also receive the intellectual property rights for the images. They are often used as profile pictures on social media.

The lot contained 101 of these anthropomorphic apes, with different combinations of features such as clothing, accessories and facial expressions, plus the option to generate six new “mutant” ones.

The sale also included a lot of 101 “Bored Ape Kennel Club” NFTs — a set of dogs, marketed as pets for the apes. This fetched $1,835,000 and the set of apes fetched $24,393,000, bringing the total for the sale to $26,228,000.

Sotheby’s allowed payments in the cryptocurrencies bitcoin, ether and USDC, and fiat currency.

RAPID GROWTH
The frenzy for NFTs shows no signs of slowing. Sales volume on the largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, hit $3.4 billion in August, up tenfold from July. Some speculators “flip” their NFTs for eye-watering profits within days or even hours.

The average weekly secondary market price for a Bored Ape has surged from around $1,500 when they were launched in April to $71,942 last week, according to NonFungible.com, a website that tracks the NFT market.

On Monday, a single Bored Ape sold for 740 ether (around $2.9 million).

Michael Bouhanna, contemporary art specialist at Sotheby’s, said that although there is financial speculation on NFTs, he sees the Bored Apes as works of art. He said the NFT market is not a bubble.

“People were talking about a bubble in March, in June, etc., and then we see that the market is even stronger today, so I think they’ve been proven wrong ... I think it’s a very organic market with great collectors who have great appreciation of art,” he said.

Elsewhere, San Francisco-based Cere Network said it has raised $31 million in a funding round led by investment platform Republic and Polygon.

The developer of the blockchain-based customer relations management (CRM) platform said that it will use the funding to accelerate the integration of the decentralized data cloud into the Polygon protocol.

“The Cere decentralized data cloud is the future of blockchain data and takes harnessing datasets to the next level,” said Sandeep Nailwal, the co-founder and COO of Polygon. “Our investment in Cere and their integration into our protocol means that Polygon’s ecosystem maintains its market leadership.”

The Cere team has grown to more than 60 employees globally to meet the demand for launching a decentralized data cloud.

In the markets, bitcoin was 1.6 percent higher at $47,095.60 at 7:42 p.m. Riyadh time, while Ethereum rose 1.8 percent to $3,544.82.

RIYADH: Kingdom Holding Company’s decision to sell half its shares in the Four Seasons hotel chain to Bill Gates’ Cascade Investment LLC was taken to generate a return for investors, CEO Talal Al-Mayman said in an interview with Al Arabia.

The proceeds from the deal, expected to close in January 2022, will be used to make fresh investments, increase Kingdom Holding’s positions in some of its existing investments, and pay down some debt, he said.

Kingdom Holding announced in a bourse filing on Tuesday that one of its subsidiaries has signed an agreement to sell half of its stake in Four Seasons, equivalent to 23.75 percent, or SR8.29 billion ($2.21 billion), and retain the other half of its stake in the hotelier. It expects to post a gain of SR5.9 billion, the company said.

The value of the deal is fair in view of the expected recovery of the hospitality sector from the coronavirus pandemic, Al-Mayman told Al Arabiya.

The transaction values Four Seasons at $10 billion. Cascade’s stake will increase to 71.25 percent.

Four Seasons was taken private in 2007 in a deal led by Cascade and Kingdom Holding, the company founded by Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. The new owners invested in the company’s expansion, opening properties in new markets and capitalizing on a boom in luxury travel.

Four Seasons managed 74 hotels when Cascade and Kingdom Holding took it over and now operates 121 properties, with a further 50 under development. It has also expanded its business into real estate, putting its name to luxury homes and communities.

Other recent deals by Kingdom Holding include a $270 million stake in music streaming service Deezer and the sale of its holding in Rotana Music to Warner Music Group in February 2021.

Due to the rise in global markets, Kingdom Holding has become more cautious in making investment decisions, he said.

Timing is not the basis for making investment decisions, but rather the return on investment, the added value for investors, and profits, Al-Maiman said.

