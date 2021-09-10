You are here

Messi record: he's top South American international scorer

Messi record: he’s top South American international scorer
The 34-year-old netted all the goals at Argentina’s 3-0 win against Bolivia. (Reuters)
Updated 10 September 2021
AP




  • Messi now has 79 goals for the national team

AP

BUENOS AIRES: Argentine star Lionel Messi became the top international goal scorer in South American history on Thursday, overtaking Brazil’s Pelé. The 34-year-old netted all the goals at Argentina’s 3-0 win against Bolivia in World Cup qualifying, and now has 79 for the national team.
Both goals at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, in front of about 20,000 fans, were pieces of art by the six-time Ballon D’Or winner.
The first came in the 14th minute, with Messi moving the ball between a Bolivian defender’s legs and shooting from outside the box to the right of goalkeeper Carlos Lampe.
The second came in the 64th minute after he and striker Lautaro Martinez dazzled the Bolivian defense with a quick exchange of four passes. Messi still had time to dribble past one defender before scoring.
Messi completed his hat-trick in the 88th minute from close range after getting a rebound from Lampe.
Messi had a troubled relationship with the national team, with a series of hurtful defeats in World Cups and Copa Americas, until he led the team to the continental title against Brazil in July. It was his first major title with Argentina, a team that was in a 28-year title drought.
Three-time World Cup winner Pelé is currently in hospital due to surgery for a tumor on his colon.



Teen Fernandez beats Sabalenka to reach US Open final

Teen Fernandez beats Sabalenka to reach US Open final
Updated 10 September 2021
AFP




  • Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, never went deeper than the third round in six prior Slam starts

AFP

NEW YORK: Canadian teen sensation Leylah Fernandez advanced to her first Grand Slam final on Thursday by defeating world number two Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the US Open semifinals.
The 19-year-old prodigy eliminated Wimbledon semifinalist Sabalenka 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4 and could capture her first Slam crown on Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
“I don’t know how I got that last point in but I’m glad it was and I’m glad I’m in the finals,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez will play for the title against the winner of a later semifinal between Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari and 18-year-old British qualifier Emma Raducanu.
Fernandez, a 73rd-ranked left-hander, made Sabalenka her third top-five victim of the Open, having earlier ousted defending champion Naomi Osaka and fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina.
Not since Serena Williams in 2012 at Wimbledon had a player beaten three rivals ranked in the top five at a Grand Slam.
If Fernandez meets 150th-ranked Raducanu in the final, it would be the first Slam final between teens since 17-year-old Williams beat 18-year-old Martina Hingis at the 1999 US Open — and only the eighth all-teen Slam final in the Open era (since 1968).
“I don’t care. I just want to play a final,” Fernandez said. “I’m going to enjoy my victory and worry about it tomorrow.”
Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, never went deeper than the third round in six prior Slam starts.
Sabalenka broke in the second game of the match on a forehand volley winner and dominated early with power shots, but Fernandez found her form and broke back to 4-3 on a Sabalenka double fault and they held into a tie-breaker.
Fernandez’s father-coach Jorge preached mental toughness in her training and it showed in the tie-break.
Sabalenka, 23, netted a forehand with a wide-open court to hand Fernandez a 3-2 edge. The teen never trailed after that, winning the last four points to claim the first set in 53 minutes.
“That’s years and years of work and tears and blood and sacrifice,” said Fernandez of her mental toughness.
Fernandez blasted a service winner to lead 4-3, saw Sabalenka mis-hit an overhead smash wide and double fault, then fired another service winner for the set, prompting the Ashe stadium music director to play the Eric Clapton song “Layla” as the crowd roared.
“I have no idea (how I won),” said Fernandez. “I’d say it’s thanks to the New York crowd. They helped me. They cheered for me. They never gave up.”
Sabalenka broke to open the second set but Fernandez broke back to 2-2 with a backhand slice winner.
Fernandez, however, sent a forehand long to surrender a break in the ninth game and Sabalenka held at love to force a third set.
After an exchange of breaks in the sixth and seventh games, Fernandez held to 5-4 and Sabalenka crumbled with the match on the line, issuing back-to-back double faults to 0-40 and sending a forehand long to fall after two hours and 21 minutes.
Fernandez hit 26 winners with 23 unforced errors to 52 unforced errors by Sabalenka with 45 winners.
Sakkari and Raducanu were set for their first-ever meeting with a Slam final berth at stake.
Raducanu would be the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final after becoming only the fourth to reach a Slam semifinal, the first at the US Open.
Raducanu is trying to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam title since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977 and the first British woman to win the US Open since Wade in 1968.
She would become only the second woman ranked outside the top 100 to reach a US Open final after unranked Kim Clijsters came out of retirement and won the 2009 US Open.



Former Germany player Jerome Boateng convicted of assault

Former Germany player Jerome Boateng convicted of assault
Updated 09 September 2021
AP




  • Munich court orders footballer Jerome Boateng to pay 1.8 million Euros to his ex-partner
  • Prosecutor told the court Boateng’s former partner Sherin Senler was a “victim of domestic violence” but also that Boateng was a “victim of their mutually toxic relationship”

AP

MUNICH: Former Germany and Bayern Munich soccer player Jerome Boateng was found guilty of domestic violence against his former partner and ordered to pay her 1.8 million euros ($21.2 million) on Thursday.
It was the highest possible financial damages that could be imposed by the Munich District Court.
The public prosecutor had been looking for a suspended jail sentence of one and a half years and a fine of 1.5 million euros ($17.7 million).
Prosecutor Stefanie Eckert told the court that Boateng’s former partner Sherin Senler was a “victim of domestic violence” but also that Boateng was a “victim of their mutually toxic relationship.”
The 33-year-old Boateng, who had denied the allegations of abuse, reacted calmly to the court’s decision. He can appeal the ruling.
Boateng had earlier denied hitting and injuring Senler in July 2018 when they were on vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands. He was charged with allegations of willful bodily harm and verbal abuse against Senler, the mother of their two children.
The indictment said Boateng beat her, boxed her, bit her head, threw her on the ground and insulted her. The prosecutors’ office also accused Boateng of throwing a glass lantern and cooling bag at his partner.
Boateng told the court his former partner had become aggressive and insulting during a dispute after a game of cards. He said she hit him and injured his lip, and that she fell when he tried to push her away. He disputed throwing a lantern at her, but said it fell when he threw a cushion at a table. Boateng said he had never hit his ex-girlfriend.
Senler later told the court that Boateng punched her in the kidney so hard that she found it difficult to breathe. She said he tore at her hair, bit her head, and pressed his thumb into her eye, giving her a black eye. She said that that particular incident on July 19, 2018 was not the first of its kind, but the most violent.
She said the couple had an “on-off relationship” since 2007. “Our relationship was always turbulent,” Senler said.
Boateng, who appeared at the court wearing a dark blue suit and a white shirt, shook his head at times as Senler gave evidence to the court. His defense lawyer, Kai Walden, previously said his client was disputing the allegations.
Boateng suggested Senler was bringing this case against him to boost her chances of success in a dispute over their children’s custody. Senler rejected the suggestion.
The trial had been delayed due to coronavirus restrictions.
Boateng no longer plays for Bayern. The club declined to extend his contract at the end of last season. He signed with French team Lyon in the offseason. He was dropped by Germany coach Joachim Löw as part of a shakeup of the squad in March 2019.

 



Saudi Arabian Football Federation to launch women’s league in new sporting vision

Hassan Al-Misehal, President of SAFF, presenting ‘Our Tactics For Tomorrow.’ (Supplied/SAFF)
Hassan Al-Misehal, President of SAFF, presenting ‘Our Tactics For Tomorrow.’ (Supplied/SAFF)
Updated 09 September 2021
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi Arabian Football Federation to launch women's league in new sporting vision

Hassan Al-Misehal, President of SAFF, presenting ‘Our Tactics For Tomorrow.’ (Supplied/SAFF)
  • “Our Tactics for Tomorrow” program will also target digital transformation and promote new Saudi women’s team
Updated 09 September 2021
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation on Thursday announced that it will establish its first official women’s football league as part of wide-ranging strategic plan for the sport, titled “Our Tactics for Tomorrow.”

SAFF President Yasser bin Hassan Al-Misehal said: “We have many ambitious goals in the upcoming years to promote women’s soccer through the launch of the first edition of the league for teams, whose players will form the first women’s national team.”

He added: “The first version of the official women’s league will be launched in the coming months and we aim to reach 1,000 players in the coming years.”

SAFF’s new league competition will be a separate entity to the Women’s Football League established by Saudi’s Sports For All Federation last November, and will involve full-sized 11-a-side matches.

Among the major points discussed by the SAFF in the new plans are the establishment of the first women’s national team, accessibility through technology, and opening training centers in multiple cities to support girls and boys of varying ages.

Al-Misehal began the announcement by reflecting on some of the federation’s past achievements, including the Kingdom’s FIFA World Cup appearances, rise in the FIFA rankings and the national team’s three AFC Asian Cup wins.

The federation president also discussed the mission to increase participation in the new Saudi women’s national team until 2025.

In the past two years, the SAFF has set up a Women’s Football Department, German coach Monica Staab was appointed as manager of the women’s national team and participation in the Sixth Gulf Women’s Tournament was confirmed.

Future strategic developments for the women’s national team will include the establishment of multiple training programs for various age groups and levels, as well as the addition of 1,000 regional players, from which the best will be selected to represent the Kingdom under Staab’s supervision.

“Programs will be developed to facilitate the practice of women’s football according to their levels, and dedicated tracks will be developed and designed for training purposes,” Al-Misehal said.

Providing access to football facilities and programs for various age groups across the Kingdom will be a priority under the new initiatives.

“We will support children to play the game and try to discover talents from an early age,” Al-Mishal said. “Today, we launched a program to support the age groups, and this program will contribute to stimulating and developing the players for all clubs. It includes all ages, not only primary, but also intermediate from 13-15.”

By the year 2025, the SAFF aims to organize more than 50 competitions for different age groups, involving 4,000 players.

“More than 13 regional offices of the federation will be structured and organized with the additional goal of increasing the number of regional training centers to 25,” Al-Misehal said.

Meanwhile, the federation’s digital transformation strategy will be implemented through the use of the MYSAFF platform, making digital applications and resources accessible to all players and potential applicants.

The application will allow players across the Kingdom to shoot a one-minute video showcasing their skills and submit it to the federation electronically, without the need for travel.



Brazil coach Tite says football 'not above the law'

Brazil coach Tite says football ‘not above the law’
Updated 09 September 2021
AFP




  • "The justice system, laws, respect and social order exists; in football not everything is allowed, there are rules," said Brazil’s coach Tite
  • FIFA has said a decision on possible disciplinary action would be taken "in due course"
Updated 09 September 2021
AFP

SAO PAULO: Brazil coach Tite said “not everything is allowed” in football in reference to Sunday’s World Cup qualifier aborted minutes after kick-off over alleged Covid-19 quarantine breaches by Argentina.
“The justice system, laws, respect and social order exists; in football not everything is allowed, there are rules,” said Tite, without explicitly mentioning Argentina, during a press conference in Recife ahead of Brazil’s upcoming match with Peru.
In remarkable scenes on Sunday, Brazilian health officials stormed the pitch seven minutes into the clash between the South American giants at Sao Paulo’s Neo Quimica Arena, halting the match and triggering a melee involving team officials and players.
Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), which was the victim of a cyberattack Wednesday following its intervention in the match, said four England-based players in Argentina’s squad should be placed in “immediate quarantine” for violating Covid-19 protocols.
Argentina have denied the accusations. FIFA has said a decision on possible disciplinary action would be taken “in due course.”
“I don’t know exactly what was done nor at what point. I cannot and should not judge, but to go above the law... no. A bit of respect for an entity, for a country, for a population, for a club and a national team,” said Tite.
“I still want the game to be played, but if a mistake was made then the law applies,” he added.
South American football’s governing body CONMEBOL said the game had been “suspended” but gave no detail on whether the match would be played at another date.



Japan withdraws from hosting Club World Cup due to pandemic

Japan withdraws from hosting Club World Cup due to pandemic
Updated 09 September 2021
Reuters




  • FIFA confirmed that Japan Football Association is no longer in a position to host the Club World Cup 2021 due to COVID-19
  • Decision comes after the Japanese government on Thursday extended COVID-19 state of emergency
Updated 09 September 2021
Reuters

JAPAN: The Japan Football Association (JFA) has withdrawn from hosting the 2021 Club World Cup due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, world soccer’s governing body (FIFA) said on Thursday.
The annual tournament, which brings together champions from the six global confederations, was due to be held in December.
“FIFA can confirm that it has been informed today by the JFA that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and hosting situation in the country, they are no longer in a position to host the FIFA Club World Cup 2021,” it said in a statement.
“FIFA would like to thank the JFA for their work and commitment and looks forward to going back to Japan in the future. Further details about an alternative host for the FIFA Club World Cup 2021 will be announced by FIFA in due course.”
The decision comes after the Japanese government on Thursday officially decided to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency in many parts of the country as it looked to suppress a fresh wave of infections.
FIFA last year chose Japan as the hosts for a traditional seven-club event after an expanded 24-team tournament, originally scheduled for China in June 2021, was delayed due to the pandemic.
Japan last hosted the tournament in 2016 and the JFA had planned to stage the event this year as part of its 100th anniversary celebrations, according to local media reports.
A 24-team event is still on the agenda for FIFA, with president Gianni Infantino saying last year that they just needed to decide when it would take place.



