  Bayern beats Leipzig 4-1, Dortmund comes from behind 3 times

Bayern beats Leipzig 4-1, Dortmund comes from behind 3 times

Bayern beats Leipzig 4-1, Dortmund comes from behind 3 times
Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Saturday. (Reuters)
  • Robert Lewandowski, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored for defending champion Bayern
  • Nagelsmann started former Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano and brought on former Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer for his Bayern debut
BERLIN: Bayern Munich issued a Bundesliga statement with a 4-1 victory in Leipzig on Saturday, when Borussia Dortmund came from behind three times to beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-3 in a thriller.
Robert Lewandowski, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored for defending champion Bayern to beat its closest challenger last season, though coach Julian Nagelsmann had to endure a hostile reception in his first game back since leaving Leipzig for Bayern.
Nagelsmann started former Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano and brought on former Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer for his Bayern debut in the 59th, just after Konrad Laimer pulled one back from 25 meters (yards) for the home side.
Leipzig’s third defeat from four games means coach Jessie Marsch’s team was already seven points behind Bayern as it prepares to face Manchester City away in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Leipzig missed chances by the likes of André Silva and Yussuf Poulsen.
New Leipzig captain Péter Gulácsi pulled off a fine save to deny former teammate Sabitzer, and Choupo-Moting completed the scoring in injury time.
Nagelsmann had already taken off Lewandowski with an eye on Bayern’s Champions League opener in Barcelona on Tuesday. Lewandowski’s early penalty took his tally to six goals in four league games. The Poland star has scored in his last 17 matches across all competitions for Bayern.
Dortmund and Leverkusen had — along with Bayern — the best attacks in the league (nine goals from three games), so needed no encouragement to push forward against each other.
But the winning goal, a penalty scored by Erling Haaland in the 77th minute, came after a contentious decision. Odilon Kossounou caught Dortmund captain Marco Reus in the face with his hand as he tried to shield the ball, and referee Daniel Siebert pointed to the spot after watching replays following an intervention from the video referee.
“It’s not a real blow in my opinion,” Reus said. “What can I do? He hits me and I noticed it hurt and that’s why I went to the ground.”
Leverkusen opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Paulinho played through Florian Wirtz and the 18-year-old Germany forward tucked his shot inside the right post.
Dortmund kept pushing, however. Haaland finally equalized in the 37th with a header to Thomas Meunier’s cross.
Jude Bellingham’s goal two minutes later for Dortmund was ruled out by VAR for a foul by Mahmoud Dahoud in the buildup.
Bellingham went close shortly afterward and Leverkusen struck on a counterattack before the break. Wirtz set up Patrik Schick to score in off the far post before the break.
Brandt equalized right after it, somehow controlling Haaland’s poor pass at pace before blasting the ball high into the roof of the net.
But Moussa Diaby fired Leverkusen back in front in the 55th with a crisp shot from distance inside the right post. He missed the ball with his first attempt, and made up for it with his next.
Raphaël Guerreiro equalized with a brilliant free kick inside the top right corner the 71st, and Haaland had the final say from the penalty spot.
“Altogether I think 3-3 would have been fair,” Leverkusen midfielder Robert Andrich said.
Wolfsburg maintained its perfect start to the season by winning at promoted Greuther Fürth 2-0, Mainz won at Hoffenheim 2-0, Cologne drew in Freiburg 1-1, and Union Berlin drew with Augsburg 0-0.

No Ronaldo, no wins for Juventus after losing at Napoli 2-1

No Ronaldo, no wins for Juventus after losing at Napoli 2-1
ROME: No Cristiano Ronaldo. No wins for Juventus. The Bianconeri remained winless in Serie A and slumped to their second consecutive defeat since Ronaldo went back to Manchester United after losing at Napoli 2-1 on Saturday.
Napoli center back Kalidou Koulibaly scored five minutes from time after Moise Kean inexplicably headed the ball toward his own goal following a Napoli corner, setting up a tap-in for Koulibaly.
Matteo Politano equalized for Napoli near the hour mark following Álvaro Morata’s opener for Juventus 10 minutes in at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
Juventus remained with just one point from a 2-2 draw at Udinese in its season opener. With Massimiliano Allegri having returned as Juventus coach after Andrea Pirlo’s unsuccessful tenure last season ended a run of nine straight Italian league titles, Juventus also lost at home to promoted Empoli before the international break.
The loss to Empoli came a day after Ronaldo’s transfer while this defeat came on the day that Ronaldo scored twice on his return to United after 12 years in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle in the English Premier League.
Napoli, meanwhile, has won all three of its matches under new coach Luciano Spalletti and moved three points clear of Lazio, Inter Milan, Roma and AC Milan, which each play on Sunday.
The equalizer came when Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny didn’t do enough to control a long-range curled effort from Lorenzo Insigne and Politano slotted it in from near the ‘keeper’s left post.
Morata’s goal came following a defensive error from Kostas Manolas, who was attempting an ill-advised pass back to goalkeeper David Ospina. Morata took possession instead and beat Ospina from a sharp angle.
It was Morata’s first goal of the season after scoring 20 in 44 matches across all competitions last season for Juventus.
United States midfielder Weston McKennie played the opening 72 minutes for Juventus despite being banned from a pair of US World Cup qualifiers for violating the national team’s COVID-19 protocols.
McKennis also missed Juventus’ derby against Torino in April after violating COVID-19 protocols in Italy.
Allegri needed McKennie’s services after deciding not to use South American players Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur, Danilo and Alex Sandro because they had just returned from international duty.
McKennie nearly scored with a long, low shot that went just wide shortly after Politano’s goal.
Venezia earned its first points in Serie A in nearly 20 years with a 2-1 win at Serie B champion Empoli.
Back in the top division for the first time since 2001-02, Venezia’s goals came from two newly acquired players: French forward Thomas Henry and Nigerian striker David Okereke.

  • The Spanish midfielder nodded PSG in front at the Parc des Princes on 19 minutes, then fired in a 2nd from close range on the half-hour
  • Kylian Mbappe raced clear of Clermont defence to add PSG's 3rd before Idrissa Gueye headed in a 4th
PARIS: Ander Herrera scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain defeated promoted Clermont 4-0 on Saturday in the absence of Lionel Messi and Neymar, both rested after their exertions this week in World Cup qualifying.
The Spanish midfielder nodded PSG in front at the Parc des Princes on 19 minutes and then fired in a second from close range on the half-hour.
Kylian Mbappe, who shook off a calf injury picked up on international duty with France, raced clear of the Clermont defense to add PSG’s third before Idrissa Gueye headed in a fourth.
Mauricio Pochettino’s team made it five wins from five in Ligue 1, stretching their lead to five points over Angers, who take on struggling Brest on Sunday.
Pochettino left Argentina duo Messi and Angel Di Maria, and Brazil star Neymar out of the squad to allow them extra time to recover ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League opener at Club Brugge.
The trio were all involved in qualifiers in South America on Thursday, with Messi’s home debut for PSG pushed back after his record-setting hat-trick against Bolivia.
The triple strike made Messi the top international goalscorer in South American football history with 79 goals, overtaking Pele.
Clermont, playing in the top flight for the first time, entered the weekend a surprising third, and unbeaten after two wins and two draws.
But the visitors were without forward Mohamed Bayo, the Guinea striker ruled out of the game after the coup d’etat in the African country delayed his return to France.
Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made his first start for PSG since signing from AC Milan, but it was another summer arrival, Achraf Hakimi, who created the opening goal.
The Moroccan wing-back’s fierce low ball across the box was palmed out by Arthur Desmas, leaving Herrera to head home with the Clermont goalkeeper stranded.
PSG’s second goal came in similar fashion as Mbappe’s delivery was only partly cut out by Clermont captain Florent Ogier, presenting Herrera with the simplest of chances.
Mbappe notched his fourth goal of the season 10 minutes into the second half as he ran onto Julian Draxler’s ball over the Clermont defense and rounded Desmas to slot in.
The France striker played a central role in PSG’s fourth of the afternoon as well, drawing a fine save from Desmas before the rebound looped toward Gueye, who stooped to nod into an empty net.

  • The win would have come easier for City if it wasn't for wasteful finishing
  • Gabriel Jesus was twice denied by Schmeichel
LEICESTER, England: Bernardo Silva earned Manchester City their third straight victory in the English Premier League with a second-half goal to see off Leicester 1-0 on Saturday.

Getting City some revenge for last month’s loss to Leicester in the Community Shield, the Portugal midfielder lifted a finish over goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in the 62nd minute after the ball fell to him when Joao Cancelo’s shot from the edge of the box hit Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu.

The win would have come easier for City if it wasn’t for wasteful finishing that underlined their need for a striker to replace Sergio Aguero, having missed out on signing Harry Kane in the summer transfer window.

Gabriel Jesus was twice denied by Schmeichel while Silva and Jack Grealish also had good chances for City, which opened the season losing at Tottenham 1-0 and bounced back beating Norwich and Arsenal.

Jamie Vardy had a goal for Leicester disallowed for offside, while Harvey Barnes hit the bar for the hosts as their mixed start to the season continued. They have two wins and two losses.

  • Ronaldo's second debut for United was the headline act as the Premier League resumed after the international break
  • The 36-year-old insists he didn’t make his $27 million move from Juventus last month for a "vacation"
LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a sensational return to Manchester United as his debut double inspired a 4-1 win against Newcastle.
Arsenal eased the pressure on Mikel Arteta with a 1-0 victory over Norwich on Saturday.
Ronaldo’s second debut for United was the headline act as the Premier League resumed after the international break and the Portugal superstar did not disappoint his adoring fans at Old Trafford.
The 36-year-old insists he did not make his £19.8 million ($27 million) move from Juventus last month for a “vacation.”
Ronaldo lived up to that boast, showing he remains as sharp as ever with a clinical brace either side of Javier Manquillo’s equalizer for Newcastle.
Ronaldo’s compatriot Bruno Fernandes netted with a long-range rocket 10 minutes from full-time before Jesse Lingard bagged the fourth.
A winner of three Premier League titles and one Champions League crown in six years with United before moving to Real Madrid, Ronaldo was making his first appearance for the club since 2009.
United hope the five-time Ballon d’Or winner can help end arch rivals Manchester City’s reign as champions and there was an electric air of anticipation around Old Trafford ahead of his return.
Thousands of fans gathered outside hours before kick-off to catch a glimpse of Ronaldo when he stepped off the United team bus.
Chants of “Viva Ronaldo” echoed around Old Trafford as supporters paraded in their idol’s famous number seven shirt.
Former United boss Alex Ferguson, whose phone call to Ronaldo played a key role in the Portugal striker choosing United over City, was watching from the stands.
There was also a rare visit from the club’s United States-based co-chairman Avram Glazer.
Ronaldo’s name was cheered to the rafters before kick-off and inevitably he was destined to break Newcastle’s resistance two minutes into first half stoppage-time.
Mason Greenwood’s shot was spilled by Newcastle keeper Freddie Woodman and Ronaldo reacted quickest to finish from virtually on the goal-line.
Running to the corner to perform his trademark ‘Sii’ celebration, Ronaldo soaked up the acclaim from 76,000 ecstatic fans.
Not everyone was happy with Ronaldo’s return as a feminist group flew a banner over the stadium in support of a woman who accused the striker of rape in Las Vegas.
In 2019, US prosecutors said Ronaldo, who denied the claims, would not face charges because they could not “be proven beyond reasonable doubt.”
Newcastle threatened to spoil Ronaldo’s day when Manquillo equalized in the 56th minute with a fine finish from Allan Saint-Maximin’s pass.
But Ronaldo had other ideas and he restored United’s lead in the 62nd minute.
Luke Shaw’s through-ball sent Ronaldo racing clear on goal and he drilled a low shot under Woodman to raise the roof again.
Surfing the feel-good factor generated by Ronaldo, unbeaten United sit top of the table after a third win from their first four matches.
At the Emirates Stadium, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave under-fire Arsenal manager Arteta some much-needed breathing space.
Gabon forward Aubameyang tapped home in the 66th minute, with a VAR check going in the Gunners’ favor as Norwich appealed in vain for offside.
After three successive defeats in the top-flight, Arsenal’s first league goal this season was enough to lift them off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone.
Despite Ronaldo’s snub, Bernardo Silva showed Manchester City can cope just fine with their array of talent as he fired the champions to a 1-0 win at Leicester.
Portugal playmaker Silva struck in the 62nd minute with a close-range finish after Caglar Soyuncu blocked Joao Cancelo’s drive.
Second placed City have now won their last three games.
South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan scored his first Premier League goal for Wolves in their 2-0 win at Watford.
Wolves’ first league goal this season — an own goal by Watford’s Francisco Sierralta — was followed by Hwang’s 83rd minute tap-in in his debut appearance after joining from Leipzig last month.
Brighton won 1-0 at Brentford thanks to Leandro Trossard’s 90th minute strike, while West Ham striker Michail Antonio was sent off in their 0-0 draw at Southampton.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation on Saturday revealed its strategy for the transformation of football in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
  • New Saudi Arabian Football Federation vision built on 7 pillars
  • Plans in place to develop platform for growth of women’s, youth game
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation on Saturday revealed its strategy for the transformation of football in the Kingdom in an exclusive event held at the Green Halls in Riyadh.

A seven-pillar strategy was announced, which aims to position the Kingdom among the elite football nations by the time the FIFA World Cup 2034 arrives.

The seven pillars of the strategy, titled “Our Tactics for Tomorrow,” are Pathway, Competitions, Women’s Football, Technology, Workforce, Global Prominence and Governance.

The plan looks to some of the world’s most successful national footballing projects for inspiration and presents a clear vision for the nation’s footballing future that capitalizes on the talent, energy and drive of the Saudi youth.

It also looks to enhance coordination between key stakeholders of the Saudi football ecosystem, such as the Ministry of Sports, MAHD Academy and the clubs, in an aim to produce the best Saudi footballing generation ever.

The event was attended by Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal, minister of sports and president of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, alongside SAFF President Yasser Al-Misehal, federation members and a wide range of Saudi football stakeholders.

“Sports is an integral component of Saudi Arabia’s transformative Vision 2030, and we are thankful for the unconditional support and wise vision of our Kingdom’s leadership,” Prince Abdulaziz said. “Football contributes to all the key pillars of our holistic strategy as a ministry. It’s a game that represents a source of great passion for Saudis in general, as it promotes diversity and inclusion in our society, and supports participation, youth development and the sports economy.

He added: “We want to aim to be genuine contenders on the global stage to truly reflect the undeniable talent of our youth along with the country’s love for the game.”

According to the strategy outline, success will be achieved by supporting the development of every Saudi footballer from age six through to professional age by optimizing existing regional centers and developing new grade A centers across different regions in the Kingdom.

“Inspired by the vision of our Kingdom’s leadership and the unconditional support for the sports sector, we have massive ambitions to build on the unwavering passion of the fans and our nation’s illustrious history to transform the future of Saudi football,” Al-Misehal said. “Our comprehensive and ambitious plan will propel Saudi Arabia to become among the elite football nations through an extensive investment in player development and targeted solutions across the pathway.”

Also central to the strategy is the launch of a uniform coaching curriculum and youth structure program for the club transition phase. National centers will also be developed to serve as a home to Saudi national teams across all age levels, offering them a year-round training camp.

The plans also include the establishment of a comprehensive structure for competitions to offer talented Saudi players a bridge to professional football through greater playing opportunities across each age group. More than 50 youth competitions will be in place by 2025 spread across all Saudi regions and integrating clubs, MAHD Academy and private academies.

This pathway and competition setup will also be rolled out into women’s football, through a program that aims to create a platform for the sustainable growth of the women’s game. The strategy aims to professionalize women’s football and offer an opportunity for Saudi girls throughout the country to showcase their talent. The immediate plans include launching an inaugural local 11-a-side competition.

The strategy also plans to develop a world class football workforce on and off the pitch through targeting the development of Saudi coaches and scouts, as well as enhancing the Saudi refereeing landscape. The new tailored Saudi coaching curriculum will also be formalized and a certification system will be designed and implemented. By the year 2025, it is hoped that more than 8,000 Saudi coaches will be certified and more than 2,500 Saudi referees will go through a tailored refereeing academy program.

