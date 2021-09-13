You are here

Philippines 'learning crisis' as kids face second year of remote schooling

Philippines ‘learning crisis’ as kids face second year of remote schooling
A ‘blended learning’ program involving online classes has been plagued with problems: most students in the Philippines do not have a computer or Internet at home. (AFP)
AFP

Philippines ‘learning crisis’ as kids face second year of remote schooling

Philippines ‘learning crisis’ as kids face second year of remote schooling
  • President Rodrigo Duterte has so far rejected proposals for a pilot reopening of primary and secondary schools
  • School enrolments fell to 26.9 million in September 2020 and have dropped a further five million since
AFP

MANILA: Classrooms in the Philippines were silent Monday as millions of school children hunkered down at home for a second year of remote lessons that experts fear will worsen an educational “crisis.”
While nearly every country in the world has partially or fully reopened schools to in-person classes, the Philippines has kept them closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the UN says.
President Rodrigo Duterte has so far rejected proposals for a pilot reopening of primary and secondary schools for fear children could catch COVID-19 and infect elderly relatives.
“I want to go to school,” seven-year-old Kylie Larrobis said, complaining she cannot read after a year of online kindergarten in the tiny slum apartment in Manila she shares with six people.
“I don’t know what a classroom looks like — I’ve never seen one.”
Larrobis, who enters first grade this year, cries in frustration when she cannot understand her online lessons, which she follows on a smartphone, said her mother, Jessielyn Genel.
Her misery is compounded by a ban on children playing outdoors.
“What is happening is not good,” said Genel, who opposed a return to in-person classes while the Delta variant ripped through the country.
A “blended learning” program involving online classes, printed materials and lessons broadcast on television and social media was launched last October.
It has been plagued with problems: most students in the Philippines don’t have a computer or Internet at home.
More than 80 percent of parents are worried their children “are learning less,” said Isy Faingold, UNICEF’s education chief in the Philippines, citing a recent survey.
Around two-thirds of them support the reopening of classrooms in areas where virus transmission is low.
“Distance learning cannot replace the in-person learning,” Faingold said.
“There was already a learning crisis before COVID... it’s going to be even worse.”
Fifteen-year-olds in the Philippines were at or near the bottom in reading, mathematics and science, according to OECD data.
Most students attend public schools where large class sizes, outdated teaching methods, lack of investment in basic infrastructure such as toilets, and poverty have been blamed for youngsters lagging behind.
School enrolments fell to 26.9 million in September 2020 and have dropped a further five million since, according to official figures.
Faingold fears many students may “never return.”
“We hope in the next days the enrolments continue to accelerate,” Faingold said.
Remote learning is also taking a toll on children’s mental health and development.
“Long-term social isolation is closely related to loneliness and physiological illness in children,” said Rhodora Concepcion of the Philippine Society for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.
“With the disruption of face-to-face learning and social interaction, regression in formerly mastered skills may be observed in children.”
Petronilo Pacayra is worried about his sons, aged nine and 10. Like most children in the Philippines, they rely on the printed worksheets supplied by their school.
“Their reading skills really deteriorated,” the 64-year-old single parent said in the cramped and dimly-lit room they share.
Pacayra helps them with their school work in between doing odd jobs to make ends meet.
“I don’t like reading, I prefer to play with my mobile phone,” said his youngest child, nicknamed RJ, who is starting second grade.
Their school principal Josefina Almarez claimed “no children were left behind” in the first year of remote learning. But she admitted some “need special attention.”
Younger children were especially impacted by school closures, said Faingold, describing the early years of schooling as “foundational.”
“If you don’t have a strong basis in numeracy and literacy it’s going to be very difficult to learn the other subjects that are part of the primary, secondary or even tertiary education,” he said.
University of the Philippines education professor Mercedes Arzadon said it was “ridiculous” to keep schools shut indefinitely when other countries, including virus-ravaged Indonesia, had shown it was possible to reopen them safely.
“Our youth’s future and well-being are at stake, and so is national development,” Arzadon said in a statement.
An “optimistic scenario” was for schools in the Philippines to reopen next year, said Faingold.
But that could depend on the pace of vaccinations with only around 20 percent of the targeted population so far fully inoculated against COVID-19.
Children have not yet been included in the program.
Jessy Cabungcal, whose seven-year-old daughter is enrolled in a Manila private school and uses an iPad and desktop computer for online learning, agrees with Duterte’s decision to keep classrooms shut.
She explained: “You could see he is afraid because he cannot assure us that the children will not catch the virus.”

‘Not an election’: Russians to vote after historic crackdown

‘Not an election’: Russians to vote after historic crackdown
Updated 13 September 2021
AFP

'Not an election': Russians to vote after historic crackdown

‘Not an election’: Russians to vote after historic crackdown
  • With top Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny in jail and other opponents sidelined, critics say the vote is little more than a rubber-stamping of Putin’s allies
Updated 13 September 2021
AFP

MOSCOW: Twenty apartments! A hundred cars! Tens of thousands in gift certificates! These are just some of the prizes up for grabs for Russians later this week. All they have to do is vote.
After a year that saw a historic crackdown on the opposition and with President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party floundering in the polls, authorities are doing what they can to drum up interest in parliamentary elections taking place over three days from Friday to Sunday.
So signs around Moscow are touting “a million prizes” for voters who cast electronic ballots in the election, which looks set to hand United Russia another majority despite its unpopularity.
With top Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny in jail and other opponents sidelined, critics say the vote is little more than a rubber-stamping of Putin’s allies.
Campaigning has been lacklustre, with debates consigned to late-night television slots and many voters in Moscow showing little enthusiasm.
“We have no real choice, we all know it and we all see it,” said Grigory Matveyev, a 29-year-old theater lighting technician.
“I’ve been many times (to vote) but it’s nothing but a farce.”
The vote will see lawmakers elected to the 450-member lower house State Duma, where United Russia currently holds 334 seats, and to several local legislatures.
The loyalist “A Just Russia” party as well as the Communists and the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) — both nominally opposition parties that tend not to criticize Putin — hold nearly all the other seats.

Under normal circumstances, United Russia should be vulnerable.
Russians’ living standards have dropped steadily over the last decade and were hit again by a pandemic-induced economic downturn. Disposable incomes are down 10 percent since 2013 and prices are on the rise, with inflation hitting 6.7 percent in August.
Dogged by allegations of corruption — Navalny has dubbed it the “Party of Crooks and Thieves” — United Russia has become a favorite target of frustrations.
Recent surveys by state-run pollster VTsIOM showed fewer than 30 percent of Russians planning to vote for the party, down from 40-45 percent in the weeks ahead of the last parliamentary election in 2016.
But United Russia is widely expected to retain its two-thirds majority in the Duma, enough to change the constitution as it did last year with reforms allowing Putin to extend his rule to 2036.
For Leonid Volkov, a key aide to Navalny, the reason is simple: “This is not an election.”
“They excluded anyone from the race, they made it impossible for other candidates to participate... it is not a competitive election, by design,” Volkov, who lives in exile, told AFP.
The year leading up to the vote has been one of the most repressive of Putin’s two-decade rule.
After being poisoned in August 2020 with nerve agent Novichok, Navalny returned from treatment in Germany in January and was promptly arrested, then jailed for more than two years.
His network of organizations was banned as “extremist,” many of his allies were arrested and several aides fled the country.
Authorities have also stepped up pressure on independent media, with many slapped with “foreign agent” tags that limit their work and one outlet labelled an “undesirable organization.”
The crackdown came after pro-Putin parties suffered losses in local elections because of a “Smart Voting” plan put forward by Navalny after his allies were barred from standing in numerous races.

The tactic calls for voters to support the one candidate most likely to defeat the ruling party and saw Kremlin-linked candidates drop seats in the Moscow assembly in 2019.
Navalny’s team is calling for voters to do the same this year, but many alternative candidates have been barred from running and the website set up to promote the campaign has been blocked.
“The Kremlin fights against Smart Voting like hell because they have measured the possible impact... and they are very aware that it could be huge,” Volkov said.
Putin — whose popularity remains high with approval ratings of 60-65 percent — has looked to boost United Russia’s chances, ordering cash handouts of 10,000 rubles ($137/116 euros) to pensioners and 15,000 rubles ($205/174 euros) to police and soldiers ahead of the vote.
His supporters say confidence in the president — still seen by many as a steady hand after the chaos of the 1990s — will help push United Russia over the top.
“People tend to trust the authorities... What they want is economic development, to feel secure, and all of these things are what the Russian authorities today ensure,” United Russia’s Deputy Speaker in the Duma, Pyotr Tolstoy, told AFP, predicting a majority win for his party.

North Korea tests ‘strategic’ cruise missile with possible nuclear capability

This combination of photos provided by the North Korean government on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, shows long-range cruise missiles tests held on Sept. (AP)
This combination of photos provided by the North Korean government on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, shows long-range cruise missiles tests held on Sept. (AP)
Updated 13 September 2021
AP

North Korea tests 'strategic' cruise missile with possible nuclear capability

This combination of photos provided by the North Korean government on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, shows long-range cruise missiles tests held on Sept. (AP)
  • KCNA said the missiles tested over the weekend traveled for 126 minutes “along an oval and pattern-8 flight orbits” above North Korean land and waters before hitting their targets
Updated 13 September 2021
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: North Korea says it successfully test fired what it described as newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, its first known testing activity in months, underscoring how it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States.
The Korean Central News Agency said Monday the cruise missiles, which had been under development for two years, successfully hit targets 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) away during flight tests on Saturday and Sunday.
The North hailed its new missiles as a “strategic weapon of great significance” that meets leader Kim Jong Un’s call to strengthen the country’s military might, implying that they were being developed with an intent to arm them with nuclear warheads.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the military was analyzing the North Korean launches based on US and South Korean intelligence.
Kim during a congress of the ruling Workers’ Party in January doubled down on his pledge to bolster his nuclear deterrent in the face of US sanctions and pressure and issued a long wish list of new sophisticated assets, including longer-range intercontinental ballistic missiles, nuclear-powered submarines, spy satellites and tactical nuclear weapons. Kim also said then that his national defense scientists were developing “intermediate-range cruise missiles with the most powerful warheads in the world.”
North Korea’s weapons tests are meant to build a nuclear and missile program that can stand up to what it claims as US and South Korean hostility, but they are also considered by outside analysts as ways to make its political demands clear to leaders in Washington and Seoul.
The North’s resumption of testing activity is likely an attempt at pressuring the Biden administration over the diplomatic freeze after Kim failed to leverage his arsenal for economic benefits during the the presidency of Donald Trump.
North Korea ended a yearlong pause in ballistic tests in March by firing two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, continuing a tradition of testing new US administrations with weapons demonstrations aimed at measuring Washington’s response and wresting concessions.
But there hadn’t been any known test launches for months after that as Kim focused national efforts on fending off the coronavirus and salvaging his economy.
KCNA said the missiles tested over the weekend traveled for 126 minutes “along an oval and pattern-8 flight orbits” above North Korean land and waters before hitting their targets.
“The test launches showed that the technical indices such as the thrust power of the newly developed turbine-blast engine, the missiles’ navigation control and the end guided hit accuracy by the combined guided mode met the requirements of designs. In all, the efficiency and practicality of the weapon system operation was confirmed to be excellent,” it said.
It appeared that Kim wasn’t in attendance to observe the tests. KCNA said Kim’s top military official, Pak Jong Chon, observed the test-firings and called for the country’s defense scientists to go “all out to increase” the North’s military capabilities.
Kim’s powerful sister last month hinted that North Korea was ready to resume weapons testing while issuing a statement berating the United States and South Korea for continuing their joint military exercises, which she said was the “most vivid expression of US hostile policy.”
She then said the North would boost its pre-emptive strike capabilities while another senior official threatened unspecified countermeasures that would leave the allies facing a “security crisis.”
The allies say the drills are defensive in nature, but they have canceled or downsized them in recent years to create space for diplomacy or in response to COVID-19.
Talks between the United States and North Korea have stalled since the collapse of a summit between Trump and Kim in 2019, when the Americans rejected the North’s demand for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities. Kim’s government has so far rejected the Biden administration’s overtures for dialogue, demanding that Washington abandon its “hostile” policies first.
The latest tests came after Kim threw an unusual parade in capital Pyongyang last week that was a marked departure from past militaristic displays, showcasing anti-virus workers in hazmat suits and civil defense organizations involved in industrial work and rebuilding communities destroyed by floods instead of missiles and other provocative weaponry.
Experts said that the parade was focused on domestic unity as Kim now faces perhaps his toughest test with North Korea wrestling with US-led economic sanctions over its nuclear weapons, pandemic border closures that are causing further strain to its broken economy, and food shortages worsened by floods in recent summers.

Out of work Pakistani expat turns millionaire with UAE lotto win

The TV set and hosts of Mahzooz, a weekly live draw in Dubai, that offers players an opportunity to win tens of millions of dirhams. Inset: Raja Wajahat. (Supplied)
The TV set and hosts of Mahzooz, a weekly live draw in Dubai, that offers players an opportunity to win tens of millions of dirhams. Inset: Raja Wajahat. (Supplied)
Updated 13 September 2021

Out of work Pakistani expat turns millionaire with UAE lotto win

The TV set and hosts of Mahzooz, a weekly live draw in Dubai, that offers players an opportunity to win tens of millions of dirhams. Inset: Raja Wajahat. (Supplied)
  • Mahzooz declared Wajahat the 14th millionaire of its 40th weekly draw, in which he had been participating for the past two years
Updated 13 September 2021
ASMA ALI ZAIN

DUBAI: Minutes before Raja Wajahat cut his birthday cake in Dubai, a relative called to share the news that changed the course of his life: He had won AED1 million ($272,000) in a UAE lottery.
A former account manager at a logistics company in Dubai, Wajahat lost his job two months ago and was desperately looking for work until the Aug. 28 win in the weekly Mahzooz lottery.
“I was partying with my friends, and I kept disconnecting a call I had been receiving from a relative, but when he didn’t stop calling I answered, and he said five out of the six numbers of a ticket we had bought together had matched,” the 31-year-old told Arab News on Saturday.
Mahzooz declared Wajahat the 14th millionaire of its 40th weekly draw, in which he had been participating for the past two years.
“I participate in Mahzooz every week,” Wajahat said. “I got goosebumps when I saw the winning numbers on the screen,” Wajahat said. “I cross checked them with my numbers, but I couldn’t believe my eyes.”

Raja Wajahat

This was his first lotto win.
“You never know when fortune is going to smile on you,” Wajahat said. He has already received the money and spilt it with the relative with whom he had bought the ticket.
He said he plans to build a house in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad and open a supermarket in his hometown Bagh in Azad Kashmir.
“Much of the money will go there,” he said, adding that the remaining amount will help him set up a restaurant in Dubai, where he has been living for the past seven years.
“I was anxious about my future and desperately searching for a job,” he said. “But look at me now. I turned into a fortunate man in a matter of minutes.”

2 politicians launch bids to be France’s 1st female president

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo speaks as she takes part in the news broadcast of France 2 TV channel in Paris, after she announced her candidacy for the 2022 French presidential election, on September 12 2021. (AFP)
Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo speaks as she takes part in the news broadcast of France 2 TV channel in Paris, after she announced her candidacy for the 2022 French presidential election, on September 12 2021. (AFP)
Updated 13 September 2021
AP

2 politicians launch bids to be France's 1st female president

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo speaks as she takes part in the news broadcast of France 2 TV channel in Paris, after she announced her candidacy for the 2022 French presidential election, on September 12 2021. (AFP)
  • Le Pen, the 53-year-old leader of France’s far right party, started her campaign in the southern city of Frejus with a pledge to defend French “liberty”
Updated 13 September 2021
AP

PARIS: Two politicians have formally declared their intentions to seek to become France’s first female president in next year’s spring election.
National Rally’s Marine Le Pen and Paris’ Socialist mayor, Anne Hidalgo, both officially launched their campaigns Sunday in what were widely expected moves.
Hidalgo, 62, mayor of the French capital since 2014, is the favorite to win the Socialist Party nomination. She launched her candidacy in the northwestern city of Rouen.
Le Pen, the 53-year-old leader of France’s far right party, started her campaign in the southern city of Frejus with a pledge to defend French “liberty.” She made 26-year-old Jordan Bardella the acting head of the party as she prepares her campaign.
They join the burgeoning list of challengers to centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron. Macron, 43, has not yet announced a run but is expected to do so. Launching a candidacy in France is a necessary formality for each successive presidential election.

The poll is expected to boil down to a duel between Le Pen and Macron, as it was last time in 2017.

In conservative Somalia, a rare woman presidential candidate

Somali Parliament member Fawzia Yusuf H. Adam discusses with guests at her home in Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP)
Somali Parliament member Fawzia Yusuf H. Adam discusses with guests at her home in Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP)
Updated 13 September 2021
AP

In conservative Somalia, a rare woman presidential candidate

Somali Parliament member Fawzia Yusuf H. Adam discusses with guests at her home in Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP)
Updated 13 September 2021
AP

MOGADISHU: The woman who broke barriers as the first female foreign minister and deputy prime minister in culturally conservative Somalia now aims for the country’s top office as the Horn of Africa nation moves toward a long-delayed presidential election.
Parliament member Fawzia Yusuf H. Adam is well aware of the challenges in winning votes in a nation where women often remain marginalized. In an interview, she described the struggle of leading a Foreign Ministry staff that was overwhelmingly male.
“They were very reluctant to collaborate with me just because I am a female,” she said.
Even as more educated women return to Somalia from the large diaspora to help rebuild the country after three decades of conflict, attitudes toward Adam’s run for office are mostly skeptical, if sympathetic. Even friends and colleagues see her chances as next to impossible because of her gender.
“She’s good, but unfortunately she’s a woman,” said Abdiwahid Mohamed Adam, a doctor at Mogadishu Memorial Hospital. Complicating her bid, he said, is the fact that Adam comes from the breakaway region of Somaliland, a comparatively stable area in the north that has sought international recognition as an independent country for years.
But the soft-spoken Adam, a widow and mother of three, said she believes her run for the presidency is worthwhile, not futile, on several levels, while the timing of the election has been pushed back once again amid political tensions from mid-October toward the end of the year.
“I want to break this barrier against women, so that in the near future many others will have the courage to run and even win,” she said, adding that it’s time to fight for the rights of women.

Somalia’s years of insecurity marked by devastating attacks by the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab extremist group also have driven Adam to run. “There was mayhem in this country for the past 30 years,” she said. “Young people are dying like flies, killing each other, exploding themselves, killing other people.”

Like others across Somalia, she has watched as the insecurity weakened the country’s foundation. High unemployment, poor education and one of the world’s least-equipped health systems are all a result. Corruption and political squabbling haven’t helped.

“I thought a woman may be what this country needs, the leadership of a woman, to bring peace and stability,” Adam said.

Her presidential campaign has been relatively low-profile because of the insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of holding large public rallies, Adam prefers smaller indoor gatherings. “This could be less expensive but less effective as well,” said Liban Abdullahi Farah, a political analyst in the capital, Mogadishu.

Unlike many other candidates and everyday people in Somalia, where face masks are hardly seen despite having one of the highest COVID-19 case fatality rates in Africa, Adam says she takes the pandemic seriously and speaks bluntly about its dangers after seeing several friends die.

“I keep giving advice on this pandemic, particularly how badly it impacts women and the poorest of them,” she said. “We don’t have a good health system to deal with this phenomenon.”

Women in Somalia have been especially hard hit by the virus, Adam said, both physically and economically.

“I personally took my two vaccinations, many people did, but many poor people in the camps, the internally displaced people, the very poor, vulnerable people do not have that chance,” she said. “What I am hoping is to win this election. (The pandemic) will be one of my priorities, because we don’t want to lose more people.”

Apart from some awareness messaging, Somalia’s federal government does little to enforce basic virus prevention measures of social distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing.

