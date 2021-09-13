You are here

  • Home
  • Algerian journalist charged with ‘glorifying terrorism’

Algerian journalist charged with ‘glorifying terrorism’

Bouras allegedly used “technical and media means to recruit individuals against the authority of the state.” (File/Twitter)
Bouras allegedly used “technical and media means to recruit individuals against the authority of the state.” (File/Twitter)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2fffx

Updated 32 sec ago
AFP

Algerian journalist charged with ‘glorifying terrorism’

Bouras allegedly used “technical and media means to recruit individuals against the authority of the state.” (File/Twitter)
  • An Algerian journalist and rights activist, Hassan Bouras, faces charges for “glorifying terrorism” in Algeria
Updated 32 sec ago
AFP

ALGIERS: An Algerian journalist and rights activist was taken into custody on Sunday facing a charge of “glorifying terrorism,” one of his lawyers said.
Hassan Bouras was also charged with belonging to a terrorist organization and “plotting against state security with the aim of changing the system of governance,” lawyer Abdelghani Badi told AFP.
Bouras allegedly used “technical and media means to recruit individuals against the authority of the state,” Badi said.
Bouras was arrested on September 6 in El Bayadh, some 500 kilometers (300 miles) southwest of the capital Algiers, and his home was searched for unknown reasons, according to the Algerian Human Rights League (LADDH).
Bouras was sentenced to a year in prison in 2016 for “insulting a judge, a public forces member and a government body.”
At the time rights group Amnesty International said Bouras was a “prisoner of conscience,” stating that he was jailed over a video exposing corruption of local officials in El Bayadh.
According to prisoners’ rights group CNLD, around 200 people are in jail in connection with the Hirak pro-democracy protest movement that has shaken the North African country sporadically since 2019, or over individual freedoms.

Topics: Algeria Arrest journalist terrorism

Related

A court in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka accepted formal charges laid out by police under the Digital Security Act against cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore and rights activist and journalist Tasneem Khalil. (File/AFP)
Media
Cartoonist, journalist charged under Bangladesh Internet law
Riad Kobeissi. (Twitter: @riadkobaissi)
Media
Lebanese journalist attacked under eye of Internal Security Forces

LinkedIn Middle East’s partners with medical charity in latest campaign

LinkedIn Middle East’s partners with medical charity in latest campaign
Updated 13 September 2021
Arab News

LinkedIn Middle East’s partners with medical charity in latest campaign

LinkedIn Middle East’s partners with medical charity in latest campaign
  • ‘LinkedIn For All’ campaign with Médecins Sans Frontières aims to create diverse content and celebrate the non-profit’s achievements
Updated 13 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: LinkedIn Middle East has launched a campaign in partnership with Médecins Sans Frontières UAE (Doctors Without Borders) to showcase the non-profit’s achievements and document their work globally and in the region.

Using the hashtag #LinkedInForAll, the platform features the testimonies of MSF’s staff members as they share their personal experiences, whether it’s working in hospitals or in the office. Over the next few weeks, MSF and LinkedIn will also publish a series of videos recounting the efforts of MSF’s members in helping those who are marginalized and in need.

“The LinkedIn For All campaign aims to celebrate the experiences of professionals across various sectors and showcase valuable and inspiring content. I am proud to launch its first version in partnership with MSF-UAE to give voice to the humanitarian medical community on LinkedIn,” said Ali Matar, Head of LinkedIn MENA and Emerging Markets.

The campaign will run until October 10. LinkedIn members on the platform can engage with the content and learn about the medical career path, as part of the platform’s vision to create economic opportunities for all members of the global workforce.

At a time when there is much discussion about the future of home working and flexible models for employees, “it is important to remember that not everyone has the luxury to choose from the new and flexible work models,” Matar added.

“While most of us were fortunate to work from the safety of our homes during the lockdown and in some cases up until today, the medical community had to report to work and face risk and uncertainty to care for those of us who fell ill. They are the heroes of the 21st century fighting a fierce enemy we can’t see but can definitely feel the impact of,” he said.

Topics: Linkedin

Related

LinkedIn is reopening its global offices based on COVID-19 infection rates in each location. (File/AFP)
Media
LinkedIn allows employees to work fully remote, removes in-office expectation
Who’s Who: Reem Alharbi, head of LinkedIn’s operations in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Reem Alharbi, head of LinkedIn’s operations in Saudi Arabia

Lebanon’s newest information minister stirs controversy after placing gagging order on first day

Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi hosts a special episode of the Arabic version of
Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi hosts a special episode of the Arabic version of "Who wants to be a Millionaire?" for MBC Group's 30th anniversary in Lisbon, Portugal. (MBC)
Updated 13 September 2021
Arab News

Lebanon’s newest information minister stirs controversy after placing gagging order on first day

Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi hosts a special episode of the Arabic version of "Who wants to be a Millionaire?" for MBC Group's 30th anniversary in Lisbon, Portugal. (MBC)
  • Kordahi’s comments - including his desire to set up a committee to approve media content before its aired - stirred controversy among the nation and drew criticism
  • Kordahi rose to stardom after taking on hosting the pan-Arab version of “Who wants to be Millionaire?” for several years
Updated 13 September 2021
Arab News

BEIRUT: Not two days had passed since taking the helm of Lebanon’s information ministry, and seasoned television presenter George Kordahi slapped an informal gagging order on media in the country, asking them not to host analysts critical of the new government. 

“Some of the geniuses and analysts who appeared in the media during the past two days and analyzed the formation of the government and the quotas,” he said at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri Airport after returning from Portugal where he hosted a special episode of the Arabic version of “Who wants to be a Millionaire?” for MBC Group’s 30th anniversary.

“Let them allow us and calm down a little,” he continued as he asked the media “not to host them because the government is new.”

Kordahi’s comments - including his desire to set up a committee to approve media content before its aired - stirred controversy among the nation and drew criticism from media watchdogs and comes as surprising given his previous work as a broadcast journalist.

“We view with regret and concern, and condemn what was said by the Minister of Information, media figure George Kordahi, who began his ministerial work by asking the media not to host journalists and media professionals who disagree with him,” watchdog group Journalists for Freedom said in a statement.

“No, Mr. Media Minister, neither you nor any other official decides who the media hosts, and if you have started your mission in this way, then know that you are a Minister of Information in a country where freedoms are stronger than frivolous dictates, as in a country that differs from the models in which it represents proudly.”

Kordahi rose to stardom after taking on hosting the pan-Arab version of “Who wants to be Millionaire?” for several years. His political opinions have also raised eyebrows in the country, with his admiration of Syrian President Bachar Al-Assad and ousted Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak widely known.

He even went as far as describing Assad - the president who used chemical weapons on rebel-held areas in his country - as 2018’s Arab personality of the year in an interview on Hezbollah-owned channel Al-Manar.

“I’ll tell you this without any hesitation, and whoever wants to listen can listen. The Arab personality of the year (2018) is President Bachar Al-Assad for his resistance and endurance through this war on Syria,” he said.In another interview, Kordahi held also preached high praise for terrorist-designated Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, calling him “my flesh and blood.”

“I have a great appreciation and love for His Eminence Mr. Hassan Nasrallah. He’s a Lebanese that I am proud of, I consider him my flesh and blood and the son of my country, despite his sectarian belonging or mine,” he said.

“I appreciate his courage, his intellect, and I say that the work he led regarding the resistance was a heroic work. We haven’t seen it before in the Arab World and the modern history of the Arab World,” he added.

Lebanon formed a cabinet on Friday after over a year of political stagnation as the country reels from an unprecedented economic and financial crisis.

Topics: Lebanon Beirut George Kordahi

Related

Analysis Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati announcing the formation of a new Lebanese government after a meeting with the President at the presidential palace in Baabda. (AFP)
Middle-East
New Lebanon government aiming to ‘send positive signals abroad’
Special Lebanon forms government after 13 months
Middle-East
Lebanon forms government after 13 months

Cartoonist, journalist charged under Bangladesh Internet law

A court in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka accepted formal charges laid out by police under the Digital Security Act against cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore and rights activist and journalist Tasneem Khalil. (File/AFP)
A court in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka accepted formal charges laid out by police under the Digital Security Act against cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore and rights activist and journalist Tasneem Khalil. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 September 2021
AFP

Cartoonist, journalist charged under Bangladesh Internet law

A court in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka accepted formal charges laid out by police under the Digital Security Act against cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore and rights activist and journalist Tasneem Khalil. (File/AFP)
  • The men were charged with publishing offensive and false information, defamation and intentionally publishing digital content that creates unrest or disorder
  • Rights groups including Amnesty International say the law is being used to silence and intimidate critics of the government in the country of 169 million people
Updated 12 September 2021
AFP

DHAKA: A high-profile cartoonist and a Sweden-based journalist were among seven men charged on Sunday under Bangladesh’s Internet law that critics say is being used against opposition figures.
A court in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka accepted formal charges laid out by police under the Digital Security Act against cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore and rights activist and journalist Tasneem Khalil, prosecutor Nazrul Islam Shamim said.
The men were charged with publishing offensive and false information, defamation and intentionally publishing digital content that creates unrest or disorder.
They face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.
“The court has also issued warrants of arrest against four of them who have been absconding,” Shamim told AFP.
Rights groups including Amnesty International say the law is being used to silence and intimidate critics of the government in the country of 169 million people.
Kishore, 45, said he was a “victim of injustice.”
“Drawing cartoons isn’t a crime,” he told AFP via a phone call after the charges were announced.
Following street protests, Kishore was granted bail in March after he was detained in May last year on preliminary charges under the Internet law.
Kishore said he was tortured before police detained him.
He filed a petition with a Dhaka court over the torture allegations, which police have denied. There has been no decision on the petition so far.
Kishore said his alleged torturers had asked questions about cartoons he drew mocking a powerful businessman close to the government as well as a series criticizing the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Shamim did not detail the specific acts allegedly committed by the cartoonist.
Amnesty said in a July report that Bangladesh had at least 433 people detained under the Internet law as of that month.
Most were being held on allegations of publishing false and offensive information online, the global rights group added.

Topics: Bangladesh

Related

Special Rohingya refugees gather to mark the second anniversary of the exodus at the Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, August 25, 2019. (REUTERS)
World
Dhaka helps Rohingya rebuild lives on remote island with new tools

Lebanese journalist attacked under eye of Internal Security Forces

Riad Kobeissi. (Twitter: @riadkobaissi)
Riad Kobeissi. (Twitter: @riadkobaissi)
Updated 10 September 2021
Arab News

Lebanese journalist attacked under eye of Internal Security Forces

Riad Kobeissi. (Twitter: @riadkobaissi)
  • The reporter is one of the most prominent investigative journalists in Lebanon, specializing in uncovering corruption cases
Updated 10 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A Lebanese investigative journalist has been attacked while covering a story involving the country’s Internal Security Forces (ISF).

Riad Kobeissi’s car windscreen was smashed as he reported on traffic chaos outside a gas station in the coastal town of Jiyeh, south of Beirut.

The incident took place on Wednesday despite the ISF being present at the scene and Kobeissi later said he held the ISF’s director general, Imad Osman, fully responsible for any injuries he might have sustained.

The reporter is one of the most prominent investigative journalists in Lebanon, specializing in uncovering corruption cases.

Since last year’s devastating Beirut port explosion, he has published a number of documents exposing individuals allegedly responsible for storing the ammonium nitrate that caused the dock blast.

Investigations into the explosion have continually been stalled by the Lebanese authorities.

Wednesday’s attack was not the first time Kobeissi has been assaulted and harassed over his journalistic work.

The Alternative Press Syndicate in Lebanon said: “The attack on our colleague, who raised his voice in the face of flagrant violations, is nothing but thuggery against people first and journalists second, and against everyone who sheds light on cartels of all kinds.”

 

Topics: Riad Kobeissi

Related

Zaina Erhaim is an award-winning Syrian journalist who was forced to quarantine upon her arrival in the UK. (AFP/File Photo)
Media
Syrian journalist released early from Heathrow quarantine over PTSD
Right-wing media painted President Biden as an evil tyrant on Thursday following his address to the nation announcing new vaccine mandates. (Screenshot)
Media
Fox News and other right-wing media outlets slam US President Joe Biden after vaccination speech

New Indian TV channel to present only the ‘good news’

A girl selling idols of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha holds an umbrella to protect them from the rain during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP)
A girl selling idols of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha holds an umbrella to protect them from the rain during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP)
Updated 12 September 2021

New Indian TV channel to present only the ‘good news’

A girl selling idols of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha holds an umbrella to protect them from the rain during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP)
  • India has more than 160 national and regional news channels
Updated 12 September 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The top news in the Friday afternoon bulletin was a report on nationwide celebrations of Ganesha, elephant-headed Hindu deity of good beginnings, with people full of enthusiasm, forgetting about the gloom the coronavirus had lately cast on their lives. This is Good News Today (GNT), India’s latest TV channel.
Launched by leading media house India Today last week, the Hindi-language channel will present only the “good news.”
“It will showcase stories of hope, human triumph, innovation and inspiration from different walks of life, from different parts of India and the world,” India Today Group vice chairperson Kalli Purie told Arab News on Friday.
“We will focus on showcasing stories from India and around the world.
Good news and good deeds need to be celebrated and shared no matter what the origin is.”
“Good News Today rests on the motto of ‘acchi khabar, sacchi khabar’ (good story, true story),” Purie said. “We all need a smile, words to encourage us and the ability to see the good around us, amid all the gloom, because without that we are sunk. This is a channel that appeals to the heart.”
India has more than 160 national and regional news channels. Two of them with the largest viewership are the Hindi-language Aaj Tak and the English-language India Today, both owned by India Today Group. “India Today Group has always been a catalyst for the media landscape in India by creating new, relevant and engaging products that are right for their time,” Purie said.
The new channel has emerged as the country’s position has been falling rapidly on the World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders. In 2016, it was 136th, but in 2020 dropped to 142nd among 180 countries listed.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Launched by India’s leading media house, India Today, the Hindi-language channel aims to present only positive news.

• India Today Group vice chairperson says the new channel’s guiding principle is ‘good story, true story.’

The index, released in April, said it was one of the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists trying to do their job properly.
Critics say that ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, the Indian media has been losing its independent voice. “Most of the media houses have lost their critical voices and become the mouthpiece of the government,” Delhi based-media critic Sandeep Bhushan said, adding that the launching of the new channel cannot be separated from the present political context.


“In 2018, Modi talked about news channels showing good news. Therefore, the concept of a channel showing only good news is very close to Modi’s heart,” the author of “The India Newsroom: Studios, Stars and the Unmaking of Reporters,” told Arab News. “You cannot separate the existing political context from the launch of a news channel at a time when the media is facing a huge financial crunch due to slowdown in the Indian economy.”
Saumitra Bansal, an education expert in the eastern Indian city of Patna, said she had given up on the Indian media.
“Most of the Indian media houses have compromised with their news content and as a result I have lost interest in watching news channels,” she said. “There is no guarantee that the new channel would be different.”
But some viewers see the emergence of the good news-only channel as a positive development when other things around generally are not fine.
“Be it economics, be it coronavirus or be it the overall sentiments of the people, they are not feeling good. A channel that only shows good news is a welcome step,” Rajiv Singh, a businessman from Noida said.
Sevanti Ninan, from the New Delhi-based media watchdog The Hoot, also sees potential in the new channel, which could employ solutions journalism — reporting focusing on responses to social issues and possible, positive solutions to them.
“The channel could incorporate that,” she said. “If it is intelligently and imaginatively done, it has potential when there is a lot of negativism around.”

Topics: India

Related

Stop mob lynching of minorities, leading Indians tell Prime Minister Modi
World
Stop mob lynching of minorities, leading Indians tell Prime Minister Modi
Man charged with online threat to lynch Muslim candidate
World
Man charged with online threat to lynch Muslim candidate

Latest updates

150 design, construction companies visit NEOM
150 design, construction companies visit NEOM
Saudi-led Catmosphere foundation launches global ‘Catwalk’ to raise awareness for big cats
Saudi-led Catmosphere foundation launches global ‘Catwalk’ to raise awareness for big cats
Odion Igahlo strikes twice as Al-Shabab finally claim first SPL win of the season
Odion Igahlo strikes twice as Al-Shabab finally claim first SPL win of the season
OPEC cuts world oil demand forecast due to Delta variant - Reuters
OPEC cuts world oil demand forecast due to Delta variant - Reuters
Saudi Arabia asks contractors to buy essential food items locally
Saudi Arabia asks contractors to buy essential food items locally

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.