Odion Igahlo strikes twice as Al-Shabab finally claim first SPL win of the season

Al-Shabab have won their first match of 2021-22 Saudi Pro League season after overcoming Al-Hazem 2-0 at Prince Faisal bin Fahad Stadium on Sunday night.
Former Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo scored both goals to give his team its first win in the campaign’s fourth round of matches.
Ighalo delivered his team the perfect start with a goal after just three minutes, but Al-Shabab’s mission became significantly harder when their Brazilian midfielder Paulinho was sent off with three minutes left in the first half.
A missed penalty by Al-Hazem at 58 minutes maintained Al-Shabab’s slender lead until injury time, when their Nigerian forward struck again to secure the points.
The result saw Al-Shabab jump to 10th place in the table with four points, having previously lost against Abha (2-1) and Al-Fateh (2-0) in rounds one and three, and drawing their second match of the season 3-3 against Al-Ettifaq.
Al-Hazem remain on two points in 15th place.
Meanwhile Al-Ahli’s winless streak has now stretched to six matches over almost five months after a 1-1 away draw against Al-Taawoun.
The home team took the lead after nine minutes through Leandre Tawamba, but Al-Ahli equalized through Paulinho, this summer’s Brazilian signing from Guangzhou F.C.
Al-Ahli — ninth in the SPL — have now drawn their last six matches in all competitions, stretching back to April. Their last win came against Al-Shorta of Iraq in the AFC Champions League group stage on April 24.
Draw pits Saudi Olympic football team against Syria and Bahrain at 2021 WAFF U-23 Championship in Dammam
11 Arab nations will take part in the West Asian Football Federation tournament next month
Updated 13 September 2021
Ali Khaled
The Saudi Olympic football team have started their preparations for the 2021 WAFF U-23 Championship, which kicks off on Oct. 4 in Dammam, after the draw for the competition was made at the West Asian Football Federation’s headquarters in Amman on Sunday.
The draw for the 11-team tournament, which will run from Oct. 4-12, placed the Young Falcons in Group C alongside Bahrain and Syria.
Group A pitted Jordan, Kuwait, Yemen and Oman together, while Group B includes the UAE, Palestine, Lebanon and Iraq.
The Saudi U-23 team recently took part in Tokyo 2020, during which they lost their three matches against Ivory Coast, Germany and Brazil.
How Saudi student Omar Abdo became tennis’ go-to PR man behind the scenes
From the US Open and other major championships, to tournaments across the Middle East, the 24-year-old’s job has him looking after the world’s top tennis players
Updated 13 September 2021
Reem Abulleil
Through the tunnels of Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open in New York, one can spot Omar Abdo rushing back and forth between the men’s locker room, the players’ lounge, the main interview room and various TV sets, working hard to make sure the players fulfil their media commitments.
Three months ago, the 24-year-old Saudi Arabian was hired as a PR manager by the Association of Tennis Professionals, the first Arab to take on that role on the men’s tour.
At the Grand Slam tournaments, where there can be 300 or so men competing across the different draws, Abdo’s job is mostly centered around helping the players with the press, while also finding opportunities for them to expand their reach.
At ATP events, his role extends beyond that. With the main goal of promoting tennis through working with the players, their teams and their agents, as well as collaborating with tournaments and sponsors, Abdo’s day-to-day job is a perpetual balancing act between many different stakeholders.
Being part of the PR team on the ATP tour also means you’re on the road for most of the year, with the tennis season lasting from January until November, right across the globe. The days are incredibly long and the daily list of requests from the media and commitments to a tournament is an extensive one, but you will never catch Abdo complaining about any of it as he admits he’s loving every minute of his “dream” profession.
“I’m really driven by making history, doing something that’s not been done before, and that’s why I really take so much pride in being an Arab in this industry,” he told Arab News from New York on the weekend.
“There aren’t that many Arabs at all on [the tennis] tour, and that’s a thing I’d love to try and change now. Hopefully I can open doors for a couple of people and show that it’s possible.”
Abdo’s journey in tennis started from a young age when he picked up racquet as a kid in Saudi Arabia and went on to be part of his country’s national team.
With his heart set on becoming a pro tennis player, he moved to Spain to train there for two years as a teenager, but his hopes were derailed by health issues.
His time in Barcelona was not in vain however as he says it provided a great opportunity for personal growth and he went on to play Division I college tennis for Sacred Heart University in Connecticut, where he majored in communications with a special focus on public relations.
“When I went to college, during my first year I had a notebook and I wrote down what I wanted to do in internships in the sports industry, all different departments, all different things. I just wanted to get better in every aspect; I wanted to know everything,” he said.
“I did some stuff on the agent side, the operations side, the marketing side, PR side, and I wanted to expand my knowledge more, just because I knew after college I would not have this opportunity again.”
Abdo applied for an internship at the ATP in the summer of 2017 and was sent to three tournaments in Montreal, Cincinnati and Winston Salem to serve as an extra hand for the PR team.
“I was trying to observe as much as I could. Just being in that tour life, I was like a kid in a park. I was thinking, ‘How the hell am I here?’ I was pinching myself the whole time,” he said.
“I was hanging around, trying to learn as much as possible, meet as many people as I could; that was a key thing I learned – I was always a very shy kid and I knew getting into sports in general, entertainment, you have to go and meet people, say hi, introduce yourself, get out of that comfort zone. I cannot be in my bubble; I had to expand on that.”
Abdo spent every single break he had from university working at events, learning the ropes and proving he was a valuable asset. Besides interning for the ATP’s PR team at tournaments, he was part of the operations team at Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala World Tennis Championship, he helped run the media center at the US Open and worked at the Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz Jr. fight during Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah season in 2019.
All this led him to land a full-time job at the ATP and he is concurrently doing his Masters in events management at NYU.
“A lot of people ask me, ‘Oh you’re so lucky, how did you get into this?’ I just worked my butt off, basically. I promise you, I did not have one single break from university that I did not go and work at an event. Even when I wasn’t on break, I managed to work on some stuff,” Abdo said.
“I knew that’s what I wanted and the job for me was honestly a dream job. It was definitely a dream come true and now it makes me more motivated because I really want to make an impact on the Arab region and try to push tennis and promote it as much as we can.”
The first time I met Abdo was at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati back in 2018. In his capacity as an intern helping out the tour’s PR team, Abdo was accompanying Malek Jaziri to a small interview room where I was waiting to have a chat with the Tunisian tennis player.
I overheard Abdo speaking to Jaziri in Arabic and soon found out he was from Saudi Arabia. The moment took us all by surprise when we realized that all three of us – a player, a journalist and a PR handler – were Arabs, a rare occurrence on the traveling circus that is the world tennis tour.
“I remember that very clearly, that was pretty surreal, really cool,” says Abdo. “We don’t have many Arabs on tour, so to have three of us in the same place. We were all just doing our job, and I got pretty emotional at that time. I felt, ‘Wow, this is special’. And it made me sad too because I wanted more Arabs in the industry. But that was pretty cool.
“And now seeing Ons (Jabeur, the Tunisian WTA world no.18) all the time on tour it’s pretty crazy. Everyone loves her and she’s really great to me That’s always cool seeing another Arab on tour now, and hopefully many more will join.”
Abdo managed to carve a path for himself in tennis by working hard and grabbing every opportunity that came his way. He believes anyone who shows a great deal of passion and willingness to work and learn will be able to open doors for themselves, but he also paid tribute to several mentors he’s been lucky to have within the ATP organization, including senior vice president for PR and marketing, Nicola Arzani.
Asked about the most challenging part of his job, Abdo said: “There are two things: just trying to make everyone happy, when you really can’t make everyone happy, so you’re trying to please everyone the whole time; it involves a lot of negotiation skills.
“Also getting players to do certain things, especially after matches, that can be tough. It’s a lot of people skills really, you need to be very personable, so people can like you and enjoy spending time with you.”
The ATP already has a good presence in the Arab region with events in the UAE, Qatar and Morocco. Abdo is keen to explore more opportunities for the sport, in the Arab world and beyond, and is confident he can help the ATP expand its reach.
“I know the impact hopefully I can make to reach more people. I don’t want to take that for granted, I want to really embrace that,” he said.
Medvedev wins US Open, ending Djokovic’s calendar Grand Slam bid
Russian beats world number one in straight sets
Djokovic fails to win all four majors in the same year
Updated 13 September 2021
Reuters
NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic’s quest for a record 21st major title that would have completed the calendar year Grand Slam collapsed at the final hurdle in a stunning 6-4 6-4 6-4 defeat by Russian Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final on Sunday.
Medvedev, playing in his third major final, at last hoisted a Grand Slam trophy while avenging a straight sets defeat by Djokovic earlier this year in the Australian Open final.
The 34-year-old Serb was trying to become the first man in over a half-century to win all four majors (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, US Open) in the same year.
It would have made him only the third man to achieve the feat after Don Budge (1938) and Rod Laver (1962 and 1969), who was watching from a courtside seat.
“It’s a tough one to swallow, this loss, considering everything that was on the line,” said Djokovic.
“I was glad it was over because the build up for this tournament and everything that mentally, emotionally I had to deal with throughout the tournament in the last couple of weeks was just a lot.
“It was a lot to handle.”
For the fifth consecutive match, Djokovic found himself playing catch-up after dropping the first set.
But this time there would be no way out as the rampaging Russian kept up the pressure with a barrage of aces while allowing Djokovic a single break.
In the second set Medvedev stepped up the pressure further and Djokovic showed the first signs of cracking, the Serb destroying his racquet in a fit of frustration after missing two break chances.
With Djokovic on the ropes Medvedev moved in with the knockout punch, breaking to clinch the second then racing to a double break 4-0 lead in the third.
Such was Medvedev’s domination that the only tiny bit of suspense came late in the third when the Russian was suddenly hit by a bout of nerves trying to close out the match.
Serving at 5-2 Medvedev double faulted on match point, allowing Djokovic to secure his break.
After the top seed held serve to trim the deficit to 5-4 Medvedev again had match point and again double faulted.
But the 25-year-old did not squander another chance, gathering himself to clinch the title on his third attempt.
Medvedev later revealed there might have been more drama had the match gone any further. He said he was starting to cramp up just as he began to close out the third and feared Djokovic would pounce if he saw any sign of vulnerability.
“At 5-4, my left leg, I almost couldn’t walk,” said Medvedev. “When I walked to the towel, my leg was just going behind.
“I was trying not to show it. If Novak feels it, it’s not good.”
Weight of history
Djokovic arrived on Arthur Ashe Stadium court with the weight of history on his shoulders.
An extraordinary women’s final on Saturday between teenagers Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez had softened the spotlight’s glare on Djokovic but there was no shirking from it on Sunday with tennis fans around the world tuned in to witness history.
The women’s final was the first Grand Slam to feature two unseeded players but the men’s followed the form book to the letter with number one Djokovic meeting number two Medvedev.
The New York crowd had never really embraced Djokovic the way it wrapped its arms around Swiss Roger Federer and Spaniard Rafa Nadal, who have also won 20 Grand Slam titles.
It had also shown no real love for Medvedev, the lanky Russian who relished the role of US Open villain on his way to the 2019 final.
Perhaps sensing they were about to witness something special, the crowd rallied behind Djokovic from the moment he stepped on court, showering him with cheers and chants of his nickname: “Nole, Nole, Nole.”
“I felt something I never felt in my life here in New York,” said Djokovic. “The crowd made me (feel) very special.
“The emotion, the energy was so strong. I mean, it’s as strong as winning 21 Grand Slams.
“That’s how I felt, honestly.”
But no amount of support could lift Djokovic’s game.
The Serb had said he would treat the final as if it were the last match of his career but never came close to finding his best.
Medvedev was also keenly aware there was a line in the history books for him if he were the player to deny Djokovic the coveted calendar year Grand Slam.
“It definitely makes it sweeter,” said Medvedev. “He was going for huge history and knowing that I managed to stop him it definitely makes it sweeter and brings me confidence for what is to come.”
Salah reaches 100 EPL goals, Elliott hurt in Liverpool win
Only four other players have scored 100 Premier League goals quicker than Salah
Leeds substitute Pascal Struijk given red card for the tackle that led to a severe injury for Harvey Elliott
Updated 12 September 2021
AP
LEEDS: Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal to set Liverpool on its way to a 3-0 win over Leeds that was marred by a serious ankle injury to Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott on Sunday.
Salah converted a cross by Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 20th minute to become the 30th player to reach the milestone, with only four getting there quicker than the Egypt winger’s 162 appearances.
Fabinho poked in a second goal at a corner in the 50th and Sadio Mane added a third in stoppage time, extending Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the season after four games. The Reds are on 10 points along with Chelsea and Manchester United, one more than defending champion Manchester City.
Liverpool looks set to be without Elliott for a considerable period, though, after he hurt his left ankle following a tackle by Leeds substitute Pascal Struijk that earned the defender a red card in the 60th minute.
The 18-year-old midfielder was in a lot of pain and Salah immediately beckoned Liverpool’s medical staff to come onto the field and treat Elliott, who was eventually taken off on a stretcher while receiving oxygen.
Elliott posted a picture of himself with thumbs up on Instagram before the full-time whistle, writing: “Thank you for the messages guys! Road to recovery.”
Elliott has forced his way into Liverpool’s starting lineup this season, ahead of much-heralded midfielders like Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, and is one of the most highly rated youngsters in English soccer.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp looked emotional as he spoke about Elliott’s injury, which revived memories of a serious knee injury sustained by Virgil van Dijk that kept the defender out for most of last season.
“I heard it was dislocated and they couldn’t put it back and he is now in hospital,” Klopp said
“I saw the situation. I could see his foot was not in the right place. That is why we were all shocked.”
Leeds’ players, roared on by an expectant full house at Elland Road, played their part in a pulsating match but could have lost by a bigger margin as the visitors missed a hatful of chances, with Mane culpable in particular.
Leeds has yet to win a league game this season and is on two points from four games.
Liverpool, unbeaten in its eight previous top-flight away games, was undeterred by an intimidating atmosphere and there was an air of inevitability when Salah side-footed Liverpool into the lead from right in front of goal.
Only Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Thierry Henry have scored 100 Premier League goals quicker than Salah, who is in his fifth season at Liverpool and has won the Golden Boot award twice.
Mane then dragged a low shot wide, Illan Meslier saved again to keep out Elliott’s thumping effort, and Van Dijk was wayward with a free header as Leeds was opened up time and again.
Struijk, a 32nd-minute replacement for the injured Diego Llorente, somehow denied Salah a second goal with a last-gasp challenge soon after the interval but Liverpool did eventually double the lead when Alexander-Arnold’s corner was headed goalward by Van Dijk. Leeds failed to clear and Fabinho shot through Luke Ayling’s legs and beyond Meslier.
Leeds substitute Tyler Roberts headed straight at Alisson and then fired wide as the home side rallied, but all hopes of a fightback were extinguished by Struijk’s straight red card in the 60th minute.
Struijk was tracking back alongside Elliott and they collided in a full-blooded challenge, leaving the Liverpool player in agony. He was treated at length on the field before being taken off to applause by both sets of fans.
“I am sure my player did not have the intention to harm him in any way,” Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa said. “Perhaps what happened after he recovered the ball caused the injury. The tackle was clear but clearly the acceleration at how our player moved caused it.
“In no way did he provoke any harm to the opponent.”
Leeds’ new signing, Daniel James, replaced Jack Harrison for his club debut after joining from Man United, but made little impact.
Another last-ditch tackle from Ayling denied Salah after Mane broke clear, and the latter pulled another effort wide with the goal at his mercy.
Bamford lifted the home fans with a brilliant 50-meter effort that had Alisson scrambling to push over but Leeds conceded a third when Mane turned after collecting Thiago’s ball inside and drove home a low finish.
Ricciardo wins Italian GP as Verstappen and Hamilton crash
Ricciardo celebrated in his traditional style on the iconic Monza podium, drinking champagne from his shoe
It was McLaren’s first win in nearly nine years
Updated 12 September 2021
AP
MONZA: Championship leader Max Verstappen and defending champion Lewis Hamilton crashed out of the Italian Grand Prix, which was won by McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo on Sunday.
Ricciardo celebrated in his traditional style on the iconic Monza podium, drinking champagne from his shoe — and then getting teammate Lando Norris to do so too.
It was McLaren’s first win in nearly nine years, since Jenson Button took the chequered flag in Brazil in 2012, and Ricciardo’s first win since Monaco in 2018. He finished 1.747 seconds ahead of Norris and 4.921 ahead of Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, who turned in a strong performance after starting from the back of the grid after a penalty for taking a new engine.
“About time. Oh wow,” Ricciardo said. "Even if we got the start it wasn’t guaranteed that we’d lead the whole race. We didn’t have mega speed but it was enough to keep Max behind.
“To lead literally from start to finish I don’t think any of us expected that. But there was something in me Friday, I knew something good was to come.”
But the biggest talking point of the race came on lap 26.
Hamilton had pitted from the lead and returned to the track just in front of Verstappen. The Red Bull driver tried to come up the inside on a turn as the seven-time champion defended his position.
As the two made contact, Verstappen’s car catapulted on to the top of the Mercedes as both slid into the gravel. The protective halo ring at the front of F1 car cockpits may have saved Hamilton from serious injury.
“That’s what you get when you don’t leave the space,” said a furious Verstappen over team radio.
Both drivers were able to walk away from their cars though Hamilton took a long time getting out of his, only clambering out after Verstappen had long gone.
The stewards are investigating the incident and talking to both drivers.
Ricciardo enjoyed a brilliant start to the race, passing Verstappen, who started from pole position, at turn one.
Behind them Hamilton, who started fourth, managed to pass Norris. But he then attempted to try and get around the outside of Verstappen heading into the second chicane and was instead forced off across the grass, allowing Norris to regain his place.
“He (Verstappen) pushed me wide!” Hamilton exclaimed over team radio.
Hamilton was then held up by Norris and could only watch in frustration as Ricciardo and Verstappen stretched their advantage lap by lap.
Ricciardo was first to pit, on lap 23, and came out seventh. Verstappen was struggling with his tires and stopped on the following lap.
But a botched pit stop that lasted 11.1 seconds saw him come out in 10th and, to make matters worse for the Dutch driver, Hamilton had in the meantime passed Norris to take the lead.
But disaster struck for both drivers shortly afterward.
Hamilton, who was on a harder tire that allowed him to stay out longer, eventually pitted from the lead but his stop was also an unusually long one and he rejoined the race behind Norris and just ahead of Verstappen setting up their coming together.
There was contrasting fortunes for Hamilton's teammate Bottas, who extended his strong weekend just days after it was reveleaved that he is to leave Mercedes at the end of the season.
Bottas had outqualified Hamilton on Friday and won Saturday's sprint with the Finnish driver showing new team Alfa Romeo just what it can expect next season with a strong drive through the field on Sunday.
He finished fourth on the track but was promoted to third after Red Bull's Sergio Pérez was given a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage while overtaking Charles Leclerc earlier.
Pérez was demoted to fifth, splitting Ferrari drivers Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.