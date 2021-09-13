You are here

  • Home
  • No ‘magic wand’ to fix Lebanon crisis, new prime minister says

No ‘magic wand’ to fix Lebanon crisis, new prime minister says

No ‘magic wand’ to fix Lebanon crisis, new prime minister says
Lebanon's new Prime Minister Najib Mikati reviews an honor guard during an official ceremony to mark his assumption of duties at the Government Palace in Beirut. (Reuters)
Updated 17 sec ago

No ‘magic wand’ to fix Lebanon crisis, new prime minister says

No ‘magic wand’ to fix Lebanon crisis, new prime minister says
Updated 17 sec ago

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s new Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who took office last week promising to revive IMF talks to unlock aid, said on Monday there was no time to lose and no easy path to tackle one of history’s worst economic meltdowns.
The new government, formed after more than a year of political stalemate, met for the first time on Monday, replacing a caretaker administration that had quit in the aftermath of last year’s Beirut port explosion that killed hundreds, injured thousands and left large swathes of the capital destroyed.
“It is true that we don’t have a magic wand. The situation is very difficult,” Mikati, a billionaire-turned-politician told the cabinet, according to a statement published after the government’s first meeting. Lebanese hope the new administration will plot a path out of a crisis that has sunk the currency by some 90 percent since late 2019 and forced three quarters of the population into poverty.
Mikati pledged to help resolve shortages of fuel and medicine, supplies of which have dried up as the import-dependent nation’s hard currency reserves have run out.
State electricity is available for a few hours a day, if at all, and most Lebanese homes and establishments increasingly rely on private generators.
A generator at a dentist’s clinic in Tyre exploded on Monday leaving seven people injured, a reflection of the safety hazards of relying heavily on the alternative source of power.
Western governments, including the United States and France, have welcomed the cabinet formation, while urging it to quickly implement reforms that international lenders have demanded before loans can flow.
“We need the help of the IMF, the World Bank, regional and international funds,” President Michel Aoun, who approved the new government after months of bargaining, told the cabinet. “What is required are urgent, decisive steps to start reforms.”
Mikati has previously said resuming IMF talks would be a priority. On Friday, he said divisive politics must be put to one side and that he could not go to IMF talks if he faces opposition at home.
In a boost to the government, the finance ministry said Lebanon would receive a total of $1.135 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), more than the $860 million’s worth that had been expected as part an IMF general allocation.
In addition to the $860 million from 2021, the sum includes$275 million dating from 2009, the ministry said, adding the sum would be deposited with the central bank on Sept. 16.
IMF talks broke down last summer, with politicians and banks disputing the scale of vast losses mapped out by a government financial recovery plan which the Fund endorsed. Aoun urged the government to include that financial recovery plan in its policy program, as well as reforms set out by a French roadmap last year.
The previous government failed to implement structural reforms which donors have been urging for years, including measures to address state corruption and waste at the root of the crisis.

Abraham Accords key to countering regional threats: Ex-US Iraq envoy

Abraham Accords key to countering regional threats: Ex-US Iraq envoy
Updated 16 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Abraham Accords key to countering regional threats: Ex-US Iraq envoy

Abraham Accords key to countering regional threats: Ex-US Iraq envoy
  • Arab states, Israel face common threat from Iranian missiles, James Jeffrey tells briefing attended by Arab News  
  • ‘I don’t think there will be any further (US) withdrawals’ after Afghanistan
Updated 16 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: The Abraham Accords are an important tool for countering regional threats such as Iran and should be celebrated, former US Ambassador to Iraq James Jeffrey said on the first anniversary of the deal.

In a press briefing hosted on Monday by the Woodrow Wilson Center and attended by Arab News, Jeffrey — chair of the think tank’s Middle East program — said the accords are “a significant step forward for the region.”

They established diplomatic, cultural and economic ties between the UAE and Bahrain on one side and Israel on the other. Morocco and Sudan later joined the accords following US diplomatic overtures.

The accords “give both the (Biden) administration and, more importantly, the states in the region, another tool to use to build common positions and deal with problems that are shaking the entire region, and have for decades now,” said Jeffrey, whose decades-long diplomatic career spanned postings in Iraq, Syria, Turkey, the Balkans and more.

Among the most important threats shared by Arab countries and Israel are Iranian-made missiles, he added.

“When you look at the threats to the region from a military-violence standpoint, it’s rocket missile systems of Iranian origin and various terrorist movements,” he said. For Arab states, “Israel is seen as a highly effective partner on both of those issues,” he added.

“Frankly, rockets flying into your capitals or your airports isn’t just something Israel faces these days, and the source of all those rockets ultimately is Iran.”

Saudi Arabia, Jeffrey said, is “the big win” for any such rapprochement between the Israelis and the Arab world, but the Kingdom has made clear that any agreement between it and Israel is contingent upon a just and lasting solution for the Palestinian people.

Earlier this year, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan said: “Overall, the Abraham Accords have had a positive effect on relations in the region, and we must build on that by finding a solution for the Palestinians.”

Jeffrey also tackled the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, expressing his belief that for the first time in 50 years, America had “lost the struggle.”

He said: “When I say the struggle or the conflict, in the end all conflicts are political. Our political effort there was morphed into a 20-year campaign to take one side in a civil war, the side that we’d created, and have it triumph culturally, economically, politically and militarily over the insurgent side, which was the Taliban. The problem was, the Taliban were stronger.”

However, the American withdrawal from Afghanistan should not be seen as an indication of future US policies vis-a-vis its allies in the Middle East, said Jeffrey.

“Any American withdrawal we do from any place sends shivers through a collective security system with many-score of countries that rely on America,” he acknowledged, but Afghanistan “was a very special case both for Joe Biden and for the United States, and I don’t think there will be any further withdrawals. In fact, I don’t think there’s any intention to pull out of any other place.”

Topics: Abraham Accords James Jeffrey Afghanistan Wilson Center

Related

Special United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan (R) meeting with Israel's top diplomat Yair Lapid in Abu Dhabi. (AFP/WAM) photos
Middle-East
How the Abraham Accords have influenced Arab-Israeli relations, one year on
Update Pompeo visits Abu Dhabi to build on momentum from Abraham Accords
Middle-East
Pompeo visits Abu Dhabi to build on momentum from Abraham Accords

Nile River flooding higher than average this year

Nile River flooding higher than average this year
Updated 13 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Nile River flooding higher than average this year

Nile River flooding higher than average this year
  • Rainfall rates continuing to rise at the source of the river during September
Updated 13 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian Minister of Irrigation Mohamed Abdel-Aty has said that the flooding of the Nile River this year has been higher than average, with the rainfall rates continuing to rise at the source of the river during September.

At the meeting of the Permanent Committee for Regulating Nile River Revenue he said the relevant ministry agencies are continuing to follow up on rainfall rates at the source in order to determine the quantities of water reaching the High Dam lake.

He said the process of gradual water disposal will continue in order to meet the water needs of all beneficiaries.

The minister was reassured about the water situation in the various governorates, and about the progress in all irrigation and drainage departments to enable the water system to provide water needs for all uses.

He ordered a high alert state for all ministry departments and directed them to continue preparing to take all necessary measures to meet water needs during the monsoon season.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, Mohamed Ghanem, said that the committee in the ministry usually follows up on Nile flooding periodically, but at present it is meeting every few days to monitor the situation.

Ghanem said it is the natural hydrology of the Nile that flood levels fluctuate annually. He explained that the bulk of the flood waters come from Ethiopia, heading downstream past Khartoum to Egypt, and therefore any increase of rainfall at the source causes water levels to rise in Egypt.

Ghanem stressed the importance of the Rain and Flood Forecasting Center in the Ministry of Irrigation due to its ability to predict rainfall 72 hours before it occurs through satellite images.

This allows the relevant parties in governorates that are particularly susceptible to flooding to prepare accordingly.

Topics: Egypt Nile river

Related

Dam of contention: Ethiopians unite around Nile River megaproject
Middle-East
Dam of contention: Ethiopians unite around Nile River megaproject
Egypt FM warn Ethiopia over Nile River dam
Middle-East
Egypt FM warn Ethiopia over Nile River dam

Israeli prime minister visits Egypt in first official trip for a decade

Israeli prime minister visits Egypt in first official trip for a decade
Updated 45 sec ago
AFP

Israeli prime minister visits Egypt in first official trip for a decade

Israeli prime minister visits Egypt in first official trip for a decade
  • El-Sisi and Bennett will discuss 'efforts to revive the peace process'
  • First visit to Egypt by an Israeli PM in over a decade
Updated 45 sec ago
AFP

CAIRO: Israel’s Naftali Bennett met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Monday, on the first visit to the North African country by a prime minister of the Jewish state in over a decade.
El-Sisi was hosting Bennett in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss “efforts to revive the peace process” between the Israelis and Palestinians, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi.
Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country, in 1979 became the first Arab state to sign a peace treaty with Israel, after decades of enmity.
In May, it played a key role in brokering a cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas that rules the Gaza Strip, after 11 days of deadly fighting.
Egypt regularly receives leaders of Hamas as well as of its political rival the Palestinian Authority led by Mahmud Abbas, while maintaining strong diplomatic, security and economic ties with Israel.
Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday proposed improving living conditions in Gaza and building new infrastructure in exchange for calm from Hamas, aiming to solve the “never-ending rounds of violence.”
But “it won’t happen without the support and involvement of our Egyptian partners and without their ability to talk to everyone involved,” he said.
Bennett’s visit comes about 10 days after Abbas was in Cairo for talks with El-Sisi.
Monday’s talks mark “an important step in light of the growing security and economic relations between the two countries, and their mutual concern over the situation in Gaza,” Cairo-based analyst Nael Shama told AFP.
It also fits with “Egypt’s plans to revive the political talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority,” he added.
The last meeting between an Egyptian president and an Israeli premier dates back to January 2011 when Hosni Mubarak received Benjamin Netanyahu, weeks before Mubarak was toppled in a popular revolution.
In the political turbulence that followed, relations between the two countries deteriorated as protests were staged outside the Israeli embassy in Cairo in 2011.
The one-year reign of Egypt’s Islamist president Muhammad Mursi from 2012 also proved to be icy, with Israel suspicious of his Muslim Brotherhood’s close ties to Hamas.
El-Sisi has again positioned Egypt as a regional bulwark of stability, echoing the frequent peace summits overseen by Mubarak before his ouster.
Israel and Egypt are two of Washington’s main allies in the Middle East and are the largest recipients of US military aid, and they have worked together on security issues.
El-Sisi, in a 2019 interview on CBS, acknowledged Egypt’s army was working closely with Israel in combating “terrorists” in the restive North Sinai.
He underscored Cairo’s “wide range of cooperation with the Israelis.”
The relationship developed after Egypt regained sovereignty over the Sinai Peninsula, which Israel occupied in the 1967 Six-Day War.
Egyptian forces have for years fought an insurgency in the Sinai, led mainly by a local affiliate of the Daesh group.
The two neighbors have also deepened their ties in the field of energy. Since last year, Egypt has received natural gas from Israel to liquefy it and re-export it to Europe.

Bennett’s visit follows on from a “long working relationship” that El-Sisi maintained with Netanyahu, said Shama, author of a book on Egypt’s foreign policy.
The right-wing religious nationalist Bennett took office in June, ending Netanyahu’s 12 straight years as Israel’s premier.
“Cairo intends once again to signal to the Biden administration its indispensable role in stabilising the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” Shama said.
Popular sentiment on the ground in Egypt has also toned down from being resolutely hostile toward Israel, amid a more severe crackdown on dissent under El-Sisi.
“El-Sisi has succeeded in taming the opposition and absorbing other political movements,” said Cairo University political science professor Mustapha Kamel Al-Sayyid.
Israel last year signed normalization deals with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan under the aegis of Donald Trump’s administration.

Topics: Egypt Israel sharm el sheikh

Related

Egypt to export gas to Lebanon via Jordan within weeks
Business & Economy
Egypt to export gas to Lebanon via Jordan within weeks
Egyptian Trade and Industry Minister Nevin Gamea said both countries are working on strengthening trade and commercial ties. (Egypt Ministry of Trade and Industry)
Business & Economy
Egypt, Iraq take early step to launch joint industrial complexes

Israeli defenses intercept rocket launched from Gaza

Israeli defenses intercept rocket launched from Gaza
Updated 13 September 2021
AP

Israeli defenses intercept rocket launched from Gaza

Israeli defenses intercept rocket launched from Gaza
  • The launch came at a time of heightened tensions following an escape by six Palestinian militants from an Israeli prison last week
Updated 13 September 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: Palestinian militants launched a rocket into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Sunday night, the Israeli military said, adding that the rocket was intercepted.
The launch came at a time of heightened tensions following an escape by six Palestinian militants from an Israeli prison last week and lingering hostilities from an 11-day war last May.
Israel over the weekend captured four of the six escaped prisoners and stepped up its search for the two remaining fugitives.
In response, Gaza militants have fired rockets into Israel for three consecutive nights. Israel typically responds to rocket fire with airstrikes on targets connected to Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group.
The tensions have been worsened by ongoing difficulties in reaching a long-term cease-fire between Israel and Hamas following the war in May.
Egypt has been trying to broker an agreement. Hamas has demanded that Israel lift a painful economic blockade of Gaza, while Israel wants Hamas to release two Israeli civilians and return the remains of two dead Israeli soldiers it is holding.
Israel and Hamas have also not been able to agree upon a system for allowing Qatar to deliver welfare payments to thousands of Gaza families.
Israel says it is seeking guarantees that Hamas does not divert any of the funds for military use.

Topics: Gaza strip

Related

Update Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza over a rocket firing - military video
Middle-East
Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza over a rocket firing - military

Hamas likely to oppose Palestinian municipal elections

The Palestinian Local Elections Law stipulates that ‘elections shall be held every four years by a decision of the Council of Ministers.’ (Reuters/File)
The Palestinian Local Elections Law stipulates that ‘elections shall be held every four years by a decision of the Council of Ministers.’ (Reuters/File)
Updated 13 September 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Hamas likely to oppose Palestinian municipal elections

The Palestinian Local Elections Law stipulates that ‘elections shall be held every four years by a decision of the Council of Ministers.’ (Reuters/File)
  • Political splits emerge over decision to host separate votes in West Bank and Gaza
Updated 13 September 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: The Palestinian Authority is preparing to hold municipal elections, but Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, has yet to officially respond to the authority’s request to host elections in conjunction with the West Bank.

Analysts say that the delays are a Hamas strategy to deny an election, which are said to be in planning as a result of European pressure.
After municipality council terms expired at the beginning of June, the Palestinian government, headed by a member of the Central Committee of the Fatah, Mohammad Shtayyeh, decided to dissolve them.
Shtayyeh informed the consuls and representatives of European countries that “work is underway to bring about comprehensive changes, in addition to organizing the union elections and local elections before the end of the year.”
The Palestinians have not held unified elections since the last legislative polls in 2006, in which Hamas won a majority, followed by a split in mid-2007. Since then, local elections have been held only in the West Bank, excluding Gaza.
Unified local elections were supposed to be held in October 2016, but the Palestinian High Court of Justice, the highest judicial body in the Palestinian territories, decided to postpone them until further notice, justifying the decision because Jerusalem was not set to be included.
Local government minister Magdi Al-Saleh said that the Palestinian Authority informed Hamas of its intention to hold local council elections in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, but that it had not received any official response.

FASTFACT

The Palestinians have not held unified elections since the last legislative polls in 2006, in which Hamas won a majority, followed by a split in mid-2007. Since then, local elections have been held only in the West Bank, excluding Gaza.

He added that the local elections will take place in two phases. The first phase includes 387 local bodies. The second phase includes the municipalities, which represent the centers of governorates and large urban areas.
“The government will issue a decision on the date of holding the second phase after giving the opportunity for further consultation with the concerned parties regarding the completion of the elections in all parts of the country.” Al-Saleh told Arab News.
The Palestinian Local Elections Law stipulates that “elections shall be held every four years by a decision of the Council of Ministers.”
It was notable that Hamas did not issue any official position regarding the local elections.
However, Hamas official and former minister Muhammad Al-Madhoun said that the group “has a clear position.”
He told Arab News: “Hamas is preoccupied with major national issues, and it is not in the process of participating in the power game to keep people busy.”
While it seems that Hamas categorically refuses to participate in these elections, other factions have warned that the elections should not to be divided into two stages and should be held simultaneously in the West Bank and Gaza.
Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative Mustafa Barghouti urged the “necessity of holding the elections in all municipalities and village councils on the same day.”
He said in a press release: “There is no justification for dividing the municipal elections in stages, because this carries the risk of postponing them in cities and large populations indefinitely, in addition to the fact that the division affects the principle of equal democratic practice for all citizens.”

Topics: Hamas gaza city

Related

Update Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza over a rocket firing - military video
Middle-East
Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza over a rocket firing - military
Qatar says agreement reached on grant for Gaza rebuilding, opening of crossings
Middle-East
Qatar says agreement reached on grant for Gaza rebuilding, opening of crossings

Latest updates

No ‘magic wand’ to fix Lebanon crisis, new prime minister says
No ‘magic wand’ to fix Lebanon crisis, new prime minister says
Abraham Accords key to countering regional threats: Ex-US Iraq envoy
Abraham Accords key to countering regional threats: Ex-US Iraq envoy
Egypt’s exports jump 49% to $3.6 billion in June
Egypt’s exports jump 49% to $3.6 billion in June
Electrical Industries Co. changes leadership despite sales growth
Electrical Industries Co. changes leadership despite sales growth
Algeria aims for $2.6bn increase in energy investment next year
Algeria aims for $2.6bn increase in energy investment next year

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.