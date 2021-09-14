You are here

Qatar won’t take ‘responsibility’ for Kabul airport without clear Taliban agreement

Qatar won’t take ‘responsibility’ for Kabul airport without clear Taliban agreement
The Taliban have been scrambling to get Kabul airport operating again with technical assistance from Qatar and other nations. (AFP)
  • ‘We need to make sure that everything is addressed very clearly’
DOHA: Qatar warned Tuesday it would not take responsibility for Kabul airport without “clear” agreements with all involved, including the Taliban, about its operations.
“We need to make sure that everything is addressed very clearly otherwise... we are not able to take any responsibility of the airport (if) all these things are not addressed,” Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said at a press briefing.

Topics: Qatar Afghanistan Taiban Taliban capture Kabul

Pakistan announces restrictions on unvaccinated

Updated 14 September 2021
  • Unvaccinated people will also not be eligible to enter shopping malls, use public transport or to travel by air after the Sept. 30 deadlin
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s planning minister has warned that people who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to work from offices after this month.
In a televised message Tuesday, Asad Umar said unvaccinated people will also not be eligible to enter shopping malls, use public transport or to travel by air after the Sept. 30 deadline.
Umar also asked people to keep social distancing in comments that came hours after Pakistan reported a steady decline in cases of coronavirus.
Umar said about 52 percent of the adult population in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, had been vaccinated and other cities should also try to vaccinate at least 40 percent of their eligible population as soon as possible to avoid lockdowns and COVID-19 related restrictions.
Pakistan has reported 1.2 million COVID-19 cases and nearly 27,000 deaths since the pandemic began last year.

Topics: Pakistan Coronavirus

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi returns to court but still ‘somewhat dizzy’

Updated 14 September 2021
  • The health of 76-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner is closely watched in Myanmar
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi returned to court on Tuesday, a day after she did not appear because she was unwell, seeming relieved but saying she was still “somewhat dizzy,” her lawyer said.
The health of 76-year-old Suu Kyi is closely watched in Myanmar, where she spent many years in detention for challenging its military governments. She is on trial over multiple charges since her overthrow in a Feb. 1 coup.
Suu Kyi could not appear on Monday due to dizziness and drowsiness that her legal team said was caused by motion sickness while being driven to court from the undisclosed location where she is being held.
“Daw Aung San Suu Kyi seemed quite relieved, but she said she was still somewhat dizzy,” chief lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said by text message, referring to her by a Myanmar honorific.
The Nobel Peace Prize winner is charged with a litany of offenses, including breaking coronavirus protocols, illegally possessing two-way radios, accepting bribes of cash and gold, incitement to cause public alarm and violating the Official Secrets Act.
Her lawyers have rejected the accusations.
The cases are being handled by courts in Yangon, Mandalay and Naypyitaw, which some of her allies fear could tie her up in legal proceedings for years.
The court was scheduled to proceed with two cases on Tuesday, the second of which was adjourned after prosecution witnesses failed to appear.
Myanmar has suffered political and economic paralysis since Suu Kyi’s elected government was toppled, sparkling a nationwide backlash, with protests and violence in the countryside and in its biggest cities.
Diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis have made little progress. Many of Suu Kyi’s loyalists have fled or have been arrested or joined a shadow government of junta opponents that has called for a revolt.

Topics: Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi

Philippines to test localized coronavirus lockdowns in capital region

Updated 14 September 2021
  • Localized lockdown would be accompanied by five alert levels designating the range of businesses allowed to operate
  • Metro Manila’s overall infections in the past 30 days alone accounted for more than a fifth of the country’s total of 2.2 million cases
Updated 14 September 2021
MANILA: The Philippines’ capital region will exit wide-scale coronavirus restrictions from Thursday, as the government launches a pilot test of localized lockdowns, amid efforts to balance reopening the economy and containing the spread of the coronavirus.
The localized lockdown would be accompanied by five alert levels designating the range of businesses allowed to operate, including activities targeted at fully vaccinated individuals, officials said.
If successful, the same formula could be applied across the Philippines, which is battling one of Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreaks.
The shift in the government’s COVID-19 strategy could soon pave the way for limited face-to-face school classes and the reopening of indoor entertainment facilities in areas with low virus transmission and adequate hospital capacity.
From Thursday, the alert level would be changed in Metro Manila, allowing outdoor dining at 30 percent capacity, and indoor dining for small groups of fully immunized people, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergerie told a briefing.
Religious gatherings and personal care services will be allowed at 30 percent of building capacity.
The capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to 13 million people, is the country’s coronavirus epicenter, accounting for a third of cases and one in every four deaths. Three-fifths of the area’s population have already been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, government data showed.
The shift followed calls by some health professionals for tighter curbs to give stretched hospitals a breathing space.
“Up to now, cases are still increasing. It’s just like the Olympics, we are waiting for when we will hit a new record high,” Geneve Rivera-Reyes, a public physician, said.
Metro Manila’s overall infections in the past 30 days alone accounted for more than a fifth of the country’s total of 2.2 million cases, while overall deaths have reached 35,145.

Second Chinese city sees coronavirus outbreak of Delta variant

Updated 14 September 2021
  • China has largely stopped the spread of COVID-19 but has sporadic outbreaks
BEIJING: A second city in southeastern China has seen a jump in COVID-19 cases in a Delta variant outbreak that started late last week.
The National Health Commission said Tuesday that 59 new cases had been identified in the latest 24-hour period, more than doubling the total to 102. All are in Fujian province on China’s east coast.
The port city of Xiamen has confirmed 33 cases in the past two days. Another 59 cases have been found in Putian, about 150 kilometers north on the coast, where the outbreak was first detected.
Xiamen locked down affected neighborhoods, closed entertainment and fitness venues and canceled group activities including those for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. Long-distance bus service to other parts of the province has been suspended.
China has largely stopped the spread of COVID-19 but has sporadic outbreaks. A Delta variant outbreak in July and August spread to several provinces, raising concern about new and more contagious variants.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Taliban now in charge of Kabul prison that once locked them up

Updated 14 September 2021
  • The Taliban now run Pul-e-Charkhi Prison, a sprawling complex on Kabul’s eastern outskirts
  • After capturing the city, Taliban fighters freed all the inmates there
KABUL: Once, Kabul’s main prison was crowded with thousands of Taliban captured and arrested by the government. On Monday, a Taliban commander strolled through its empty halls and cell blocks, showing his friends where he had once been imprisoned.
It was a sign of the sudden and startling new order in Afghanistan after the militant group swept into the capital nearly a month ago and threw out the crumbling, US-backed government it had fought for 20 years.
The Taliban now run Pul-e-Charkhi Prison, a sprawling complex on Kabul’s eastern outskirts. After capturing the city, the fighters freed all the inmates there, the government guards fled, and now dozens of Taliban fighters are running the facility.
The commander, who refused to give his name, was on a personal visit to the complex with a group of his friends. He told The Associated Press he had been arrested around a decade ago in eastern Kunar province and was brought to Pul-e-Charkhi, bound and blindfolded.
“I feel so terrible when I remember those days,” he said. He said prisoners suffered abuses and torture. He was imprisoned for around 14 months before he was released. “Those days are the darkest days of my life, and now this the happiest moment for me that I am free and come here without fear.”
Many Afghans as well as governments around the world have been alarmed by the swift Taliban seizure of power, fearing the movement will impose a similar, harsh rule as they did during their first time ruling in the 1990s. But for the Taliban fighters, it’s a moment to savor a victory after years of grueling fighting — and to see a city few of them have entered since the war began.
For some of the Taliban guards accompanying the AP, it was the first time they’d entered the abandoned cell blocks. They looked with curiosity through the cells, still littered with things the last inmates left behind — fabrics hanging from the walls and windows, small rugs, water bottles.
One fighter exchanged his sandals for a better pair he found in a cell. Then he found yet a better pair and exchanged again. Others played with the former prisoners’ makeshift weight bars.
Pul-e-Charkhi had a long, disturbing history of violence, mass executions and torture. Mass graves and torture cells were uncovered dating from the Soviet-backed governments of the late 1970s and 1980s. Under the US-backed government, it was more known for poor conditions and overcrowding — its 11 cell blocks were built to house 5,000 inmates, but were often packed with more than 10,000, including Taliban prisoners and criminals.
Taliban prisoners often complained of abuses and beatings, and there were regular riots. Still, they kept up their organization behind bars, winning concessions like access to cell phones and longer time outside their cells.
Some of the Taliban now guarding the site were former inmates. The government guards have fled and don’t dare return, fearing reprisals. Though the facility remains largely empty, one section holds around 60 people imprisoned in the past few weeks, who the guards said were mostly accused criminals and drug addicts.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

