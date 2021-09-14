You are here

  • Home
  • Thousands protest against Taliban in Kandahar over evictions

Thousands protest against Taliban in Kandahar over evictions

Thousands protest against Taliban in Kandahar over evictions
1 / 3
People hold a protest march against the Taliban's decision to force them to leave their homes in Kandahar, Afghanistan September 14, 2021, in this still image taken from video. (Reuters)
Thousands protest against Taliban in Kandahar over evictions
2 / 3
Local residents take part in a protest march against a reported announcement by the Taliban, asking them to evict their homes built on state-owned land in Kandahar on September 14, 2021. (AFP)
Thousands protest against Taliban in Kandahar over evictions
3 / 3
Local residents take part in a protest march against a reported announcement by the Taliban, asking them to evict their homes built on state-owned land in Kandahar on September 14, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6443u

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Thousands protest against Taliban in Kandahar over evictions

Thousands protest against Taliban in Kandahar over evictions
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Thousands of Afghans protested against the Taliban in the southern city of Kandahar on Tuesday, according to a former government official and local television footage, after residents were asked to vacate a residential army colony.
Protesters gathered in front of the governor’s house in Kandahar after around 3,000 families were asked to leave the colony, according to the former government official who witnessed the crowds.
Footage from local media showed crowds of people blocking a road in the city.
The affected area is predominantly occupied by the families of retired army generals and other members of the Afghan security forces.
The families, some of whom had lived in the district for almost 30 years, had been given three days to vacate, the official, who had spoken to some of those affected, said.
Taliban spokesmen did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the evictions.
Sporadic protests against the Taliban, who swept to power in Afghanistan with the capture of Kabul almost a month ago, have ended in occasionally deadly clashes, although there were no confirmed reports of violence on Tuesday.
Taliban leaders have vowed to investigate any instances of abuse, but have ordered demonstrators to seek permission before holding protests.
The United Nations said on Friday the Taliban’s response to peaceful protests was becoming increasingly violent.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan crisis Kandahar evictions

Related

Russia’s Vladimir Putin to self-isolate due to COVID-19 cases among inner circle

Russia’s Vladimir Putin to self-isolate due to COVID-19 cases among inner circle
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

Russia’s Vladimir Putin to self-isolate due to COVID-19 cases among inner circle

Russia’s Vladimir Putin to self-isolate due to COVID-19 cases among inner circle
  • Vladimir Putin is ‘absolutely healthy’ but will self-isolate after coming in contact with someone who contracted the coronavirus
Updated 6 sec ago
AP
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19.
The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan’s president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin is “absolutely healthy,” but will self-isolate after coming in contact with someone who contracted the virus. He didn’t clarify for how long Putin would remain in self-isolation, but assured that the president will continue working as usual.
Asked if Putin tested negative for the virus, Peskov said “definitely, yes.”
Peskov didn’t say who among Putin’s contacts were infected, saying only that there were several cases.
On Monday, the Russian president attended several public events. He greeted Russian Paralympians, attended military exercises conducted in coordination with Belarus, and met with Syrian President Bashar Assad.
During the meeting with the Paralympians, Putin mentioned that he “may have to quarantine soon.”
“Even in my circle problems occur with this COVID-19,” the Russian leader was quoted by the state RIA Novosti news agency as saying. “We need to look into what’s really happening there. I think I may have to quarantine soon myself. A lot of people around (me) are sick.”
Asked why Putin proceeded with public events on Monday, even though he already knew that there were coronavirus cases around him, Peskov said that the decision to self-isolate was made after “doctors completed their testing, their procedures.” Peskov assured that “no one’s health was endangered” at Monday’s events.
Russia’s daily new coronavirus infections in recent weeks have plateaued around 17,000-18,000, with the daily death toll remaining just under 800, the highest level in the pandemic. Nevertheless, hardly any virus restrictions are currently in place in Russia.
Russia’s state coronavirus task force has reported a total of 7.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 194,249 deaths. However, reports by the government’s statistical service Rosstat that tally coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively reveal much higher numbers.

Qatar won’t take ‘responsibility’ for Kabul airport without clear Taliban agreement

Qatar won’t take ‘responsibility’ for Kabul airport without clear Taliban agreement
Updated 5 min 23 sec ago
AFP

Qatar won’t take ‘responsibility’ for Kabul airport without clear Taliban agreement

Qatar won’t take ‘responsibility’ for Kabul airport without clear Taliban agreement
  • ‘We need to make sure that everything is addressed very clearly’
Updated 5 min 23 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Qatar warned Tuesday it would not take responsibility for Kabul airport without “clear” agreements with all involved, including the Taliban, about its operations.
“We need to make sure that everything is addressed very clearly otherwise... we are not able to take any responsibility of the airport (if) all these things are not addressed,” Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said at a press briefing.

Topics: Qatar Afghanistan Taiban Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Update First foreign commercial flight since Taliban takeover lands in Kabul
World
First foreign commercial flight since Taliban takeover lands in Kabul

Pakistan announces restrictions on unvaccinated

Pakistan announces restrictions on unvaccinated
Updated 14 September 2021
AP

Pakistan announces restrictions on unvaccinated

Pakistan announces restrictions on unvaccinated
  • Unvaccinated people will also not be eligible to enter shopping malls, use public transport or to travel by air after the Sept. 30 deadlin
Updated 14 September 2021
AP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s planning minister has warned that people who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to work from offices after this month.
In a televised message Tuesday, Asad Umar said unvaccinated people will also not be eligible to enter shopping malls, use public transport or to travel by air after the Sept. 30 deadline.
Umar also asked people to keep social distancing in comments that came hours after Pakistan reported a steady decline in cases of coronavirus.
Umar said about 52 percent of the adult population in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, had been vaccinated and other cities should also try to vaccinate at least 40 percent of their eligible population as soon as possible to avoid lockdowns and COVID-19 related restrictions.
Pakistan has reported 1.2 million COVID-19 cases and nearly 27,000 deaths since the pandemic began last year.

Topics: Pakistan Coronavirus

Related

Pakistan nuclear scientist A.Q. Khan says he is recovering from COVID-19
World
Pakistan nuclear scientist A.Q. Khan says he is recovering from COVID-19
Pakistan locks down Karachi amid new coronavirus surge
World
Pakistan locks down Karachi amid new coronavirus surge

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi returns to court but still ‘somewhat dizzy’

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi returns to court but still ‘somewhat dizzy’
Updated 14 September 2021
Reuters

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi returns to court but still ‘somewhat dizzy’

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi returns to court but still ‘somewhat dizzy’
  • The health of 76-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner is closely watched in Myanmar
Updated 14 September 2021
Reuters

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi returned to court on Tuesday, a day after she did not appear because she was unwell, seeming relieved but saying she was still “somewhat dizzy,” her lawyer said.
The health of 76-year-old Suu Kyi is closely watched in Myanmar, where she spent many years in detention for challenging its military governments. She is on trial over multiple charges since her overthrow in a Feb. 1 coup.
Suu Kyi could not appear on Monday due to dizziness and drowsiness that her legal team said was caused by motion sickness while being driven to court from the undisclosed location where she is being held.
“Daw Aung San Suu Kyi seemed quite relieved, but she said she was still somewhat dizzy,” chief lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said by text message, referring to her by a Myanmar honorific.
The Nobel Peace Prize winner is charged with a litany of offenses, including breaking coronavirus protocols, illegally possessing two-way radios, accepting bribes of cash and gold, incitement to cause public alarm and violating the Official Secrets Act.
Her lawyers have rejected the accusations.
The cases are being handled by courts in Yangon, Mandalay and Naypyitaw, which some of her allies fear could tie her up in legal proceedings for years.
The court was scheduled to proceed with two cases on Tuesday, the second of which was adjourned after prosecution witnesses failed to appear.
Myanmar has suffered political and economic paralysis since Suu Kyi’s elected government was toppled, sparkling a nationwide backlash, with protests and violence in the countryside and in its biggest cities.
Diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis have made little progress. Many of Suu Kyi’s loyalists have fled or have been arrested or joined a shadow government of junta opponents that has called for a revolt.

Topics: Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi

Related

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi makes first in-person court appearance
World
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi makes first in-person court appearance
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi hit with new criminal charge
World
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi hit with new criminal charge

Philippines to test localized coronavirus lockdowns in capital region

Philippines to test localized coronavirus lockdowns in capital region
Updated 14 September 2021
Reuters

Philippines to test localized coronavirus lockdowns in capital region

Philippines to test localized coronavirus lockdowns in capital region
  • Localized lockdown would be accompanied by five alert levels designating the range of businesses allowed to operate
  • Metro Manila’s overall infections in the past 30 days alone accounted for more than a fifth of the country’s total of 2.2 million cases
Updated 14 September 2021
Reuters
MANILA: The Philippines’ capital region will exit wide-scale coronavirus restrictions from Thursday, as the government launches a pilot test of localized lockdowns, amid efforts to balance reopening the economy and containing the spread of the coronavirus.
The localized lockdown would be accompanied by five alert levels designating the range of businesses allowed to operate, including activities targeted at fully vaccinated individuals, officials said.
If successful, the same formula could be applied across the Philippines, which is battling one of Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreaks.
The shift in the government’s COVID-19 strategy could soon pave the way for limited face-to-face school classes and the reopening of indoor entertainment facilities in areas with low virus transmission and adequate hospital capacity.
From Thursday, the alert level would be changed in Metro Manila, allowing outdoor dining at 30 percent capacity, and indoor dining for small groups of fully immunized people, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergerie told a briefing.
Religious gatherings and personal care services will be allowed at 30 percent of building capacity.
The capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to 13 million people, is the country’s coronavirus epicenter, accounting for a third of cases and one in every four deaths. Three-fifths of the area’s population have already been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, government data showed.
The shift followed calls by some health professionals for tighter curbs to give stretched hospitals a breathing space.
“Up to now, cases are still increasing. It’s just like the Olympics, we are waiting for when we will hit a new record high,” Geneve Rivera-Reyes, a public physician, said.
Metro Manila’s overall infections in the past 30 days alone accounted for more than a fifth of the country’s total of 2.2 million cases, while overall deaths have reached 35,145.

Latest updates

Thousands protest against Taliban in Kandahar over evictions
Thousands protest against Taliban in Kandahar over evictions
Russia’s Vladimir Putin to self-isolate due to COVID-19 cases among inner circle
Russia’s Vladimir Putin to self-isolate due to COVID-19 cases among inner circle
Qatar won’t take ‘responsibility’ for Kabul airport without clear Taliban agreement
Qatar won’t take ‘responsibility’ for Kabul airport without clear Taliban agreement
Protesters block Libya’s Ras Lanuf, Es Sider, engineers say
Protesters block Libya’s Ras Lanuf, Es Sider, engineers say
Comms company ‘solutions by stc’ offering priced at the maximum range
Comms company ‘solutions by stc’ offering priced at the maximum range

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.