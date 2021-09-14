You are here

Blinken says US probing if Afghan strike killed aid worker

Blinken says US probing if Afghan strike killed aid worker
The Ahmadi family pray at the cemetery next to family graves of family members killed by a US drone strike in Kabul. (AP)
Updated 50 min 50 sec ago
AFP

Blinken says US probing if Afghan strike killed aid worker

Blinken says US probing if Afghan strike killed aid worker
  • A Reaper drone struck a car in Kabul as the Pentagon said it disrupted a plot by Daesh extremist movement for a new attack on Kabul airport
  • The brother of Ezmarai Ahmadi, a worker for a US-based aid group who was killed, told AFP that 10 family members died
Updated 50 min 50 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday he did not know if a final strike in Afghanistan killed an aid worker rather than a Daesh militant, saying an investigation was underway.
In the last known hit before US troops ended their 20-year war in Afghanistan, a Reaper drone struck a car in Kabul as the Pentagon said it disrupted a plot by the Daesh extremist movement for a new attack on the Kabul airport.
But the brother of Ezmarai Ahmadi, a worker for a US-based aid group who was killed, told AFP that 10 family members died. A video investigation by The New York Times later found that Ahmadi had been moving water cannisters, possibly raising unfounded suspicions.
Blinken, asked during testimony at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee whether the strike killed an aid worker, said, “I don’t know because we’re reviewing it.”
“The administration is, of course, reviewing that strike,” Blinken said, promising a “full assessment.”
The Pentagon has also said it is assessing civilian casualties from the strike but has insisted that it disrupted a Daesh plot.
Blinken was responding to Senator Rand Paul, a rare Republican who has long pushed for an end to the war in Afghanistan and who demanded accountability for the strike.
“I see these pictures of these beautiful children that were killed in the attack,” Paul said.
“If that’s true and not propaganda,” Paul said, “guess what, maybe you’ve created hundreds or thousands of new potential terrorists from bombing the wrong people.”
The strike came days after an attack claimed by Islamic State killed more than 100 Afghans and 13 US troops outside the Kabul airport, where massive crowds were seeking to flee the victorious Taliban.
More than 71,000 Afghan and Pakistani civilians have died directly from the war launched by the United States after the September 11, 2001 attacks, with casualties rising dramatically after then president Donald Trump relaxed rules of engagement in 2017, according to a Brown University study in April.

Topics: Afghanistan Antony Blinken Reaper drone Kabul aid worker Ezmarai Ahmadi

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, on September 14, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (AFP)
Immediate funding needed to save rural Afghan lives: FAO director

Immediate funding needed to save rural Afghan lives: FAO director
Updated 14 September 2021
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

Immediate funding needed to save rural Afghan lives: FAO director

Immediate funding needed to save rural Afghan lives: FAO director
  • Money needed to speed up support for farmers so they do not miss winter wheat-planting season
Updated 14 September 2021
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

LONDON: As many as 4 million Afghans are living in a state of “emergency status” with respect to food security, and $36 million in funding is needed to prevent high levels of acute malnutrition and increased rates of mortality, it was revealed on Tuesday.

Afghanistan is undergoing a “worsening humanitarian situation,” Rein Paulsen, director of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, said during a press briefing in New York attended by Arab News.

While FAO operations have been able to take place in 31 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, as conflict in the country slows down or stops altogether the funding is needed to keep the most vulnerable Afghans alive, he added.

The funding is needed to speed up FAO support for farmers to ensure they do not miss the winter wheat-planting season, and to assist the livelihoods of up to 4 million vulnerable Afghans until the end of the year, Paulsen said.

Afghanistan is undergoing a “worsening humanitarian situation,” Rein Paulsen, director of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, said. (Screenshot/UNTV)

He added that $150 can provide enough fertilizer and wheat to feed seven Afghans for 12 months.

With tens of millions of Afghans employed in agriculture and relying on its produce, Paulsen said it is “imperative” that action is taken before a “formal documentation” of famine is given in the country.

The crisis is compounded by severe drought in 25 provinces that threatens to endanger 7 million Afghans, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic and a plague of locusts, Paulsen said.

So far this year, the FAO has assisted 2 million of the most vulnerable Afghans through food and cash support, and managed to reach 200,000 in August alone during the intense conflict surrounding the US withdrawal.

Topics: UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Afghanistan food security UNGA 2021

Special Internally displaced Afghan families, who fled from Kunduz and Takhar province due to battles between Taliban and Afghan security forces, collect food in Kabul. (AFP/File Photo) graphic
Pakistan FM urges UK to engage with Taliban to avert ‘anarchy, chaos’

Pakistan FM urges UK to engage with Taliban to avert ‘anarchy, chaos’
Updated 14 September 2021
Arab News

Pakistan FM urges UK to engage with Taliban to avert 'anarchy, chaos'

Pakistan FM urges UK to engage with Taliban to avert ‘anarchy, chaos’
  • Qureshi: ‘Isolation will lead to humanitarian crisis, economic collapse’
  • UN: 14 million people in Afghanistan on brink of starvation
Updated 14 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Pakistan’s foreign minister has urged the UK to “accept the new reality” in Afghanistan and deliver immediate aid to the war-torn country, warning that isolation of the Taliban would lead to economic collapse, “anarchy” and “chaos.”

Shah Mahmood Qureshi told The Independent that the UK and other Western nations are not doing enough to avert a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, and that they should provide aid to the country with “no political conditions attached.”

According to the World Food Programme, food supplies in Afghanistan could run dry by the end of September, pushing 14 million people in the country to the brink of starvation.

Addressing the West, Qureshi said: “Isolation will not help. It will lead to a humanitarian crisis, it will lead to an economic collapse, and it will create space for elements who have not been helpful for you, me or anyone.

“Anarchy, chaos will facilitate their presence there. Don’t do that. Engagement, we feel, is a better option. If (the Taliban) are saying positive things, nudge them in that direction. Do not push them into a corner.”

The Taliban have pledged to form an inclusive government, and have made agreements with the US to ensure that Afghanistan is not used as a safe haven for global terrorist organizations.

Since the Taliban captured Kabul, however, there have been numerous unconfirmed reports of atrocities committed across the country by the group’s fighters, including summary executions and ethnic cleansing of certain minorities. 

The UN high commissioner for human rights has accused the Taliban of abuses against women, and of breaking promises regarding the continued participation of women in education and public life.

Last week, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said London will not recognize the Taliban’s new Cabinet but the UK should “adjust” to the new reality. He said he “did see the need to be able to have direct engagement.”

Raab added that Britain will work to ensure safe passage for Afghans and foreigners who did not manage to escape the country during the final days of the US-led NATO presence there.

Hundreds of Britons and thousands of Afghans eligible for evacuation through their work with coalition forces were left stranded in the country, and many fear they could be in danger of retributive violence from the Taliban.

Qureshi said Pakistan will facilitate the departure of those with valid documents but will not allow an influx of refugees. He also rejected the notion of building refugee camps or resettlement facilities in Pakistan.

“We have our limitations. (Pakistan has) been hosting now over 3 million, almost close to 4 million refugees for so many decades without any international help or assistance. We do not have the capacity to absorb more, honestly,” he said, adding that neighboring Afghanistan is currently peaceful and stable, and that he sees “no reason” why Afghans cannot stay.

Qureshi dismissed accusations that Pakistan is covertly supporting the Taliban as “absurd”, “lies” and “propaganda.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said his country is reassessing its relationship with Pakistan, but added that Islamabad has cooperated with Washington on counterterrorism.

Islamabad has not formally recognized the new Taliban government, but the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul remains open and officials have visited the country.

Topics: Pakistan United Kingdom (UK) Afghanistan Taliban Shah Mahmood Qureshi

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, on September 14, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (AFP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, on September 14, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (AFP)
Updated 14 September 2021
AP

Secretary Blinken faces new round of hard Afghanistan questions in Congress

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, on September 14, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (AFP)
  • Secretary of State sought to parry a new wave of bipartisan lawmaker anger over the operation that resulted in the complete takeover by the Taliban
  • Blinken tried to deflect the criticism and maintained the administration had done the best it could
Updated 14 September 2021
AP

WASHINGTON D.C.: Secretary of State Antony Blinken is facing a second day of tough congressional questions about the Biden administration’s much-criticized withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, Blinken sought to parry a new wave of bipartisan lawmaker anger over the operation that resulted in the complete takeover by the Taliban, and has left many American citizens, green card holders and at-risk Afghans stranded in the country.

The top two members of the committee, New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez and Idaho Republican James Risch, both assailed the withdrawal as a debacle in their opening remarks.

The withdrawal “was clearly and fatally flawed,” said committee chairman Menendez, who has been generally supportive of President Joe Biden's foreign policy but has taken issue with several of its aspects, including Afghanistan.

“The withdrawal was a dismal failure,” said Risch, the ranking GOP member of the panel, accusing the administration of “ineptitude” that has cost the United States international credibility, led to a deadly attack on US troops and Afghan civilians at the Kabul airport and left many in the lurch.

Much as he did on Monday in an often contentious hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Blinken tried to deflect the criticism and maintained the administration had done the best it could under extremely trying and chaotic circumstances.

Blinken again blamed the Trump administration for its Feb. 2020 peace deal with the Taliban that he said had tied Biden's hands, as well as the quick and unexpected collapse of the Afghan government and security forces that led to the Taliban takeover on Aug. 15.

“Even the most pessimistic assessments did not predict that government forces in Kabul would collapse while US forces remained," he said. “They were focused on what would happen after the United States withdrew, from September onward.”

The State Department has come under heavy criticism from both sides for not doing enough and not acting quickly enough to get people out of the country after the Taliban took control of Kabul, cementing its hold on the country before the completion of the US withdrawal on Aug. 30.

Blinken defended the withdrawal and the end of America's longest-running war as “the right thing to do" after 20 years. And, he noted that despite severe difficulties the US and its allies had managed to evacuate some 124,000 people.

“The evacuation was an extraordinary effort — under the most difficult conditions imaginable — by our diplomats, military, and intelligence professionals,” he said.

Topics: Afghanistan US US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

Update Blinken warns US getting ‘closer’ to giving up on Iran nuclear deal
Taliban have broken promises on rights, outgoing Afghan envoy says
World
Taliban have broken promises on rights, outgoing Afghan envoy says

Taliban have broken promises on rights, outgoing Afghan envoy says

Taliban have broken promises on rights, outgoing Afghan envoy says
Updated 14 September 2021
Reuters

Taliban have broken promises on rights, outgoing Afghan envoy says

Taliban have broken promises on rights, outgoing Afghan envoy says
  • ‘The Taliban have vowed to respect women’s rights but women’s rights are disappearing from the landscape’
  • Afghanistan’s envoy to the UN calls for the Council to create a fact-finding mission to monitor Taliban actions
Updated 14 September 2021
Reuters

GENEVA: The Taliban have already broken their promises to safeguard women and protect human rights, and the international community must hold them to account, the outgoing government’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva said on Tuesday.
“The Taliban have vowed to respect women’s rights but women’s rights are disappearing from the landscape,” Nasir Ahmad Andisha, who remains accredited at UN bodies despite the collapse of the government he represents, told the Human Rights Council.
He accused the Taliban of carrying out “widespread atrocities” in the Panjshir valley, the last major part of the country to hold out against them, and said they were conducting targeted killings and extrajudicial executions, including of young boys.
The Taliban’s appointment of a new interim government “undermines Afghanistan’s national unity political and social diversity,” he said. The cabinet is made up entirely of men and overwhelmingly members of the Pashtun ethnic group that forms the Taliban’s main base of support but accounts for less than half of Afghanistan’s population.
“At this crucial moment the world cannot remain silent,” he said. “The people of Afghanistan need action from the international community more than ever.”
The Taliban have denied carrying out abuses in Panjshir. They say they are supporting women’s rights within a Muslim context, and that the new interim government will consult the population on an inclusive future permanent system.
Andisha called for the Council to create a fact-finding mission to monitor Taliban actions — an initiative that is backed by Western countries but which diplomats say is opposed by some Asian states.
On Monday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet rebuked the Taliban for contradicting public promises on rights, including by ordering women to stay at home, blocking teenage girls from school and holding searches for former foes.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

Thousands protest against Taliban in Kandahar over evictions
Thousands protest against Taliban in Kandahar over evictions

Thousands protest against Taliban in Kandahar over evictions
Updated 14 September 2021
Reuters

Thousands protest against Taliban in Kandahar over evictions

Thousands protest against Taliban in Kandahar over evictions
Updated 14 September 2021
Reuters

Thousands of Afghans protested against the Taliban in the southern city of Kandahar on Tuesday, according to a former government official and local television footage, after residents were asked to vacate a residential army colony.
Protesters gathered in front of the governor’s house in Kandahar after around 3,000 families were asked to leave the colony, according to the former government official who witnessed the crowds.
Footage from local media showed crowds of people blocking a road in the city.
The affected area is predominantly occupied by the families of retired army generals and other members of the Afghan security forces.
The families, some of whom had lived in the district for almost 30 years, had been given three days to vacate, the official, who had spoken to some of those affected, said.
Taliban spokesmen did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the evictions.
Sporadic protests against the Taliban, who swept to power in Afghanistan with the capture of Kabul almost a month ago, have ended in occasionally deadly clashes, although there were no confirmed reports of violence on Tuesday.
Taliban leaders have vowed to investigate any instances of abuse, but have ordered demonstrators to seek permission before holding protests.
The United Nations said on Friday the Taliban’s response to peaceful protests was becoming increasingly violent.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan crisis Kandahar evictions

