South Korea fires first submarine-launched ballistic missile

South Korea fires first submarine-launched ballistic missile
The submarine-launched ballistic missiles were fired from the newly commissioned Ahn Chang-ho. (South Korean Defense Ministry via AFP)
Updated 15 September 2021
AFP

  • It is a strategic advance for Seoul, which has been strengthening its military capabilities
  • All other countries with proven SLBM capabilities have nuclear weapons of their own
SEOUL: South Korea successfully test-fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile on Wednesday, becoming only the seventh country in the world with the advanced technology and raising the prospect of a regional arms race.
The test, supervised by President Moon Jae-in, came hours after nuclear-armed North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea, according to the South’s military, and as China’s foreign minister visited Seoul.
It is a strategic advance for the South, which has been strengthening its military capabilities as it seeks to counter the threat posed by the North, which is under international sanctions for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
“It’s extraordinary timing that you have not one but two Koreas testing ballistic missiles on the same day,” Yonsei University professor John Delury said.
“It does speak to the fact that there’s an arms race in this region that everyone needs to pay attention to.”
The South’s missile was fired underwater from its newly commissioned submarine Ahn Chang-ho, and flew the planned distance before hitting its target, the presidential Blue House said.
All other countries with proven SLBM capabilities have nuclear weapons of their own.
With the successful tests, South Korea now has “sufficient deterrence to respond to North Korea’s provocations at any time,” President Moon said, urging the South to continue increasing its weapons programs to “overwhelm North Korea’s asymmetric power.”
Earlier in the day the North fired “two short-range ballistic missiles” from South Pyongan province into the sea off its east coast, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
They flew about 800 kilometers at a maximum altitude of around 60km.

Topics: South Korea North Korea

UN urges moratorium on use of AI that imperils human rights

UN urges moratorium on use of AI that imperils human rights
Updated 30 min 3 sec ago
AP

UN urges moratorium on use of AI that imperils human rights

UN urges moratorium on use of AI that imperils human rights
  • UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said countries should expressly ban AI applications which don’t comply with international human rights law
  • AI-based technologies can be a force for good but they can also “have negative, even catastrophic, effects”
Updated 30 min 3 sec ago
AP

GENEVA: The UN human rights chief is calling for a moratorium on the use of artificial intelligence technology that poses a serious risk to human rights, including face-scanning systems that track people in public spaces.
Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, also said Wednesday that countries should expressly ban AI applications which don’t comply with international human rights law.
Applications that should be prohibited include government “social scoring” systems that judge people based on their behavior and certain AI-based tools that categorize people into clusters such as by ethnicity or gender.
AI-based technologies can be a force for good but they can also “have negative, even catastrophic, effects if they are used without sufficient regard to how they affect people’s human rights,” Bachelet said in a statement.
Her comments came along with a new UN report that examines how countries and businesses have rushed into applying AI systems that affect people’s lives and livelihoods without setting up proper safeguards to prevent discrimination and other harms.
“This is not about not having AI,” Peggy Hicks, the rights office’s director of thematic engagement, told journalists as she presented the report in Geneva. “It’s about recognizing that if AI is going to be used in these human rights — very critical — function areas, that it’s got to be done the right way. And we simply haven’t yet put in place a framework that ensures that happens.”
Bachelet didn’t call for an outright ban of facial recognition technology, but said governments should halt the scanning of people’s features in real time until they can show the technology is accurate, won’t discriminate and meets certain privacy and data protection standards.
While countries weren’t mentioned by name in the report, China has been among the countries that have rolled out facial recognition technology — particularly for surveillance in the western region of Xinjiang, where many of its minority Uyghers live. The key authors of the report said naming specific countries wasn’t part of their mandate and doing so could even be counterproductive.
“In the Chinese context, as in other contexts, we are concerned about transparency and discriminatory applications that addresses particular communities,” said Hicks.
She cited several court cases in the United States and Australia where artificial intelligence had been wrongly applied..
The report also voices wariness about tools that try to deduce people’s emotional and mental states by analyzing their facial expressions or body movements, saying such technology is susceptible to bias, misinterpretations and lacks scientific basis.
“The use of emotion recognition systems by public authorities, for instance for singling out individuals for police stops or arrests or to assess the veracity of statements during interrogations, risks undermining human rights, such as the rights to privacy, to liberty and to a fair trial,” the report says.
The report’s recommendations echo the thinking of many political leaders in Western democracies, who hope to tap into AI’s economic and societal potential while addressing growing concerns about the reliability of tools that can track and profile individuals and make recommendations about who gets access to jobs, loans and educational opportunities.
European regulators have already taken steps to rein in the riskiest AI applications. Proposed regulations outlined by European Union officials this year would ban some uses of AI, such as real-time scanning of facial features, and tightly control others that could threaten people’s safety or rights.
US President Joe Biden’s administration has voiced similar concerns, though it hasn’t yet outlined a detailed approach to curtailing them. A newly formed group called the Trade and Technology Council, jointly led by American and European officials, has sought to collaborate on developing shared rules for AI and other tech policy.
Efforts to limit the riskiest uses of AI have been backed by Microsoft and other US tech giants that hope to guide the rules affecting the technology. Microsoft has worked with and provided funding to the UN rights office to help improve its use of technology, but funding for the report came through the rights office’s regular budget, Hicks said.
Western countries have been at the forefront of expressing concerns about the discriminatory use of AI.
“If you think about the ways that AI could be used in a discriminatory fashion, or to further strengthen discriminatory tendencies, it is pretty scary,” said US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo during a virtual conference in June. “We have to make sure we don’t let that happen.”
She was speaking with Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission’s executive vice president for the digital age, who suggested some AI uses should be off-limits completely in “democracies like ours.” She cited social scoring, which can close off someone’s privileges in society, and the “broad, blanket use of remote biometric identification in public space.”

Topics: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights artificial intelligence (AI) Michelle Bachelet

Germany warns Mali over Russian mercenary deal

Germany warns Mali over Russian mercenary deal
Updated 17 min 50 sec ago
AFP

Germany warns Mali over Russian mercenary deal

Germany warns Mali over Russian mercenary deal
  • The Malian government is reported to be nearing a deal with Wagner to hire nearly 1,000 mercenaries, an agreement that would underscore Moscow’s growing influence in the region
  • French Defense Minister Florence Parly warned Mali against signing a contract with Wagner, saying it would be ‘incoherent with everything we have done’ in the Sahel region
Updated 17 min 50 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Germany warned Mali on Wednesday that a deal with Russian private security group Wagner would “call into question” its deployment in the West African country as part of United Nations and European Union missions.
“If Mali’s government makes such a deal with Russia, then it goes against everything that Germany, France, the EU and the UN have been doing in Mali over the last eight years,” wrote Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on Twitter.
French sources told AFP this week that the Malian government was nearing a deal with Wagner to hire nearly 1,000 mercenaries, an agreement that would underscore Moscow’s growing influence in the region.
French Defense Minister Florence Parly on Tuesday warned Mali against signing a contract with Wagner, saying it would be “incoherent with everything we have done” in the Sahel region.
A spokesperson for the Malian defense ministry has not denied the discussions, which were first reported by Reuters news agency on Monday.
“Mali intends to diversify its relationships in the medium term to ensure the security of the country,” the spokesperson told AFP.
“We haven’t signed anything with Wagner, but we are talking with everyone.”
A German foreign ministry spokeswoman called the prospect of Mali partnering with Russian mercenaries “extremely worrying” and said it was in close contact with French counterparts over the issue.
Germany has around 1,500 soldiers in Mali as part of the UN’s Minusma peacekeeping mission and the EU’s mission to train Malian soldiers. It is currently Germany’s most dangerous foreign deployment.
France first sent troops to Mali in 2013 after extremists overran the north of the country.
Since then, Paris has deployed thousands of troops to the wider Sahel region where they carry out operations alongside local forces against extremists linked to Al-Qaeda and Daesh.
In recent years, Russian paramilitaries, security instructors, companies and advisers have grown increasingly influential in Africa, particularly in the war-torn Central African Republic (CAR).
The Kremlin said Wednesday there were no formal discussions on military cooperation with Mali.

Topics: mali Russia Assimi Goita Wagner group

Taliban seize $12.4 million from former top Afghan officials

Taliban seize $12.4 million from former top Afghan officials
Updated 15 September 2021
Reuters

Taliban seize $12.4 million from former top Afghan officials

Taliban seize $12.4 million from former top Afghan officials
  • In a statement, the central bank said the money and gold had been kept in officials' houses
  • In a separate statement, the bank urged Afghans to use the country's local Afghani currency
Updated 15 September 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Afghanistan's Taliban-controlled central bank said it had seized nearly $12.4 million in cash and gold from former top government officials on Wednesday, including former vice president Amrullah Saleh.
In a statement, the central bank said the money and gold had been kept in officials' houses, although it did not yet know for what purpose.
Saleh's whereabouts are unknown. He has vowed to resist the Taliban, who stormed to power a month ago, and last week a family member said the Taliban had executed his brother Rohullah Azizi.
In a separate statement, the bank urged Afghans to use the country's local Afghani currency. It comes amid growing worries that the country's banks and firms are running short of money, especially dollars, which are widely used.
In a sign that the Taliban are looking to recoup assets belonging to former government officials, the central bank issued a circular to local banks last week asking them to freeze the accounts of politically exposed individuals linked to the previous government, two commercial bankers said.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Taliban Afghan officials

UK's PM demotes foreign minister in cabinet revamp

UK's PM demotes foreign minister in cabinet revamp
Updated 38 min 21 sec ago
AP

UK's PM demotes foreign minister in cabinet revamp

UK's PM demotes foreign minister in cabinet revamp
  • Gavin Williamson was the first to say he was leaving his role as education minister
  • Raab was to take over as justice secretary but will retain the role of deputy prime minister, Downing Street confirmed
Updated 38 min 21 sec ago
AP

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday appointed a new-look cabinet to revamp his Brexiteer government after controversies over Covid, Afghanistan and taxes, demoting his under-fire foreign minister Dominic Raab.
Raab was to take over as justice secretary but will retain the role of deputy prime minister, Downing Street confirmed.
The former lawyer, who deputised for Johnson when he was in intensive care with Covid-19 in April last year, has faced sustained criticism for his handling of the Afghan crisis.
Trade Secretary Liz Truss, who has brokered a series of deals since Britain's full exit from the EU in January, has been tipped to replace him.
Gaffe-prone Education Secretary Gavin Williamson was the first minister to indicate he was out of a job, tweeting that it had been a "privilege" to serve in his role since 2019 when Johnson took office on a vow to "get Brexit done".
Now that Britain has formally left the European Union after a years-long divorce process, the Conservative government has been battling to tame one of the world's highest per capita death tolls from the pandemic.
Johnson enjoyed a "vaccine bounce" after Britain led the Western world in a mass immunisation programme, but the Conservatives' lead over the main opposition Labour party has eroded in recent opinion polls.
Last week, Johnson broke an election promise not to raise taxes as he announced a new levy to fund the beleaguered state-run National Health Service (NHS) and elderly care.
Johnson on Tuesday outlined a plan to restore pandemic restrictions if needed, to avert a fresh crisis for the NHS heading into what could be a difficult winter with hospitalisations rising again.
After days of speculation, a Downing Street source confirmed the reshuffle was happening, saying Johnson would "put in place a strong and united team to build back better from the pandemic".
"The PM will be appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country," the source added.
However, Johnson also faces criticism for failing to flesh out his "levelling up" agenda to rebalance growth in deprived regions of Britain, including former Labour strongholds of northern England.
Raab was on holiday on a Greek island as the government scrambled to evacuate British nationals and Afghan staff in the face of Taliban advances last month.
Williamson meanwhile has faced a barrage of complaints about his handling of school closures, examination arrangements and university admissions during the coronavirus emergency.
Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said Williamson, who last week muddled up two of Britain's most prominent black sportsmen, "should have been sacked over a year ago".
Brexit point man Michael Gove had been suggested as a replacement for interior minister Priti Patel, another arch Brexiteer who has been under pressure amid a surge in migrant crossings from France.
But she and finance minister Rishi Sunak, who flanked Johnson in the House of Commons, with Downing Street confirming they had kept their jobs.
Johnson's official spokesman said the premier understood "the importance of having a diverse cabinet".
But he would not guarantee that female representation would at least be maintained at its current level, which under Johnson has fallen to five out of 23 cabinet ministers.
Political strategist Dominic Cummings, the Brexit mastermind who fell out with Johnson last year, branded the shake-up the "Carrie reshuffle", suggesting that allies of the prime minister's wife will be rewarded.
The Downing Street spokesman denied this.

Topics: UK British prime minister Boris johnson Coronavirus

Daesh bride Shamima Begum says prepared to face terror charges in UK

Shamima Begum, who lost her British citizenship after joining Daesh told British TV on Wednesday she would be prepared to return to the UK to face terror charges. (Screenshot/ITV/Good Morning Britain)
Shamima Begum, who lost her British citizenship after joining Daesh told British TV on Wednesday she would be prepared to return to the UK to face terror charges. (Screenshot/ITV/Good Morning Britain)
Updated 15 September 2021
AFP

Daesh bride Shamima Begum says prepared to face terror charges in UK

Shamima Begum, who lost her British citizenship after joining Daesh told British TV on Wednesday she would be prepared to return to the UK to face terror charges. (Screenshot/ITV/Good Morning Britain)
  • Shamima Begum was 15 when she traveled from her home in London in 2015 with two school friends to Syria
  • Lawyers for Begum have accused Britain of racism in its treatment of her
Updated 15 September 2021
AFP

LONDON: A woman who lost her British citizenship after joining Daesh said Wednesday she would be prepared to return to face terror charges so she can prove her innocence.
Shamima Begum was 15 when she traveled from her home in London in 2015 with two school friends to Syria, where she married a Daesh fighter and had three children.
Dubbed “IS bride,” she was stripped of her British citizenship after a right-wing media outrage when she was tracked down by reporters to a displacement camp in 2019 and defended the militants.
The Supreme Court earlier this year rejected her permission on public safety grounds to return to Britain to challenge the government’s decision.
But she has denied being directly involved in the preparation of acts of terror.
“I am willing to go to court and face the people who made these claims and refute these claims because I know I did nothing in IS but be a mother and a wife,” she said.
“These claims are being made to make me look worse because the government do not have anything on me. There is no evidence because nothing ever happened,” she told ITV.
Begum, now 22, said the only crime she had committed was “being dumb enough to join IS,” and asked for forgiveness from all those who had lost loved ones to the extremists.
“I am so sorry if I ever offended anyone by coming here, if I ever offended anyone by the things I said,” Begum, wearing a baseball cap and vest top, said from Syria.
Lawyers for Begum, whose father is Bangladeshi, have accused Britain of racism in its treatment of her, accusing the government of making her a scapegoat.
They have said she was “a child trafficked to and remaining in Syria for the purposes of sexual exploitation and forced marriage” and the government’s actions leaves her stateless.
Bangladesh’s foreign minister has said he will not consider granting her citizenship.
Some 900 people are estimated to have traveled from Britain to Syria and Iraq to join Daesh, creating a legal headache for the UK authorities now the conflict is over.
About 150 are believed to have been stripped of their citizenship.
Begum, whose three children conceived after her arrival in Syria all died, was first seen in 2019 wearing a black hijab and said she did not regret traveling to Syria.
But she has since been seen in Western clothing and expressed remorse for her actions, and sympathy for Daesh victims.

Topics: Daesh Shamima Begum UK

