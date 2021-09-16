You are here

  • Home
  • Judge seeks arrest of ex-minister charged in Beirut blast

Judge seeks arrest of ex-minister charged in Beirut blast

Judge seeks arrest of ex-minister charged in Beirut blast
A monument that represents justice stands before grain silos that were gutted in the August 2020 Beirut port explosion. The investigating judge issued an arrest warrant Thursday for ex-minister Youssef Fenianos who failed to appear for questioning. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2h8j8

Updated 24 sec ago
AP

Judge seeks arrest of ex-minister charged in Beirut blast

Judge seeks arrest of ex-minister charged in Beirut blast
  • Former public works minister Youssef Fenianos is one of a number of former government officials who have declined to appear before investigating judge Tarek Bitar
  • Bitar has charged Fenianos and 3 other former senior government officials with intentional killing and negligence
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: The lead judge investigating Lebanon’s massive port explosion last year issued an arrest warrant Thursday for a former government minister who failed to appear for questioning, the state-run National News agency reported.
Youssef Fenianos, the former public works minister, is one of a number of former government officials who have declined to appear before investigating judge Tarek Bitar.
Bitar has charged Fenianos and three other former senior government officials with intentional killing and negligence that led to the deaths of more than 200 people in the blast and over 6,000 wounded.
Bitar also summoned the former and current security chiefs. The former prime minister has also refused to appear before the judge.
Hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers, had been improperly stored in the port for years. It finally exploded on Aug. 4, 2020, devastating parts of the capital Beirut.
The Lebanese investigation has been running into major obstacles, including the removal of Bitar’s predecessor on charges he violated the constitution by summoning government officials. More than a year after the blast, there are still no answers to what triggered the explosion, and no one has been held accountable.
Rights groups and local media revealed that most state officials knew of the presence of ammonium nitrate in the port but did nothing to remove it or properly store it. In an extensive report issued last month, Human Rights Watch said senior officials knew of the risks posed by the highly explosive material and did nothing to protect the public against it.
On Wednesday, more than 140 local and international organizations and survivors of the blast have repeated a call issued earlier urging a UN-backed probe into the blast to mete out justice.
In their plea, the groups said government officials have refused to appear for questioning and authorities declined to lift immunity to allow for prosecution of members of parliament or senior government and security officials.
“Political leaders have attempted to cast doubt on Judge Bitar’s impartiality, accusing him of being politicized,” the groups said and criticized Lebanese security forces for forcefully breaking up protests by families of the blast victims on at least two occasions. “The failures of the domestic investigation to ensure accountability dramatically illustrates the larger culture of impunity for officials that has long been the case in Lebanon.”
Fenianos’ legal team argued Thursday that the matter is no longer for Judge Bitar to investigate after parliament opened a review into the charges leveled against lawmakers and government officials.
The blast was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions ever recorded and was the most destructive single incident in Lebanon’s troubled history. Lebanon has a long history of violence that goes unpunished and a legal system widely criticized for falling under political influence.

Topics: Lebanon Beirut blast Youssef Fenianos

Related

Special Beirut blast judge issues subpoena for PM Diab after no-show
Middle-East
Beirut blast judge issues subpoena for PM Diab after no-show
Beirut blast protesters target wedding held by MP under investigation
Middle-East
Beirut blast protesters target wedding held by MP under investigation

Cairo hosts 11th session of Egyptian-Libyan joint committee

Cairo hosts 11th session of Egyptian-Libyan joint committee
Updated 56 min 9 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Cairo hosts 11th session of Egyptian-Libyan joint committee

Cairo hosts 11th session of Egyptian-Libyan joint committee
  • During a two-day visit to Cairo the Libyan premier, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, and senior ministers held a series of meetings as part of the Egyptian-Libyan joint higher committee’s 11th sitting
Updated 56 min 9 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The prime minister of the Libyan Government of National Unity on Wednesday headed a high-level delegation to Egypt for the latest session of talks on cooperation between the two countries.

During a two-day visit to Cairo the Libyan premier, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, and senior ministers held a series of meetings as part of the Egyptian-Libyan joint higher committee’s 11th sitting.

On Thursday, Dbeibah met Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly ahead of an expanded session of discussions in the presence of representatives from the Egyptian and Libyan sides. The talks were followed by the signing of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding in various fields.

Commander of the Libyan army, Khalifa Haftar, and the speaker of Libya’s House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, recently held talks in the Egyptian capital with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi but spokesman for the Libyan unity government, Mohammed Hammouda, said there were no plans for Dbeibah to meet either Haftar or Saleh during his trip.

“The visit will discuss some outstanding issues between the two countries, and the conclusion of agreements and a number of memoranda of understanding with the Libyan-Egyptian supreme committee.

“There is no meeting on the prime minister’s agenda with Haftar or Saleh, who are visiting Egypt starting Tuesday,” Hammouda added.

The joint committee meetings approved the implementation of a number of road, bridge, and infrastructure projects in Libya, along with trade and capital exchange agreements.

Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat said the latest round of talks had highlighted a range of opportunities for joint cooperation between Egypt and Libya on economic development.

Libyan Minister of Economy and Trade Mohammed Al-Hawij thanked the Egyptians for hosting the meetings and for their efforts to strengthen relations between the two nations.

He said that Libya hoped to mirror Cairo’s economic success stories and draw on Egyptian expertise in its own reconstruction projects.

In April, an Egyptian delegation led by Madbouly visited Libya and signed 11 memoranda of understanding.

Topics: Libya

Related

Libya’s NOC says Es Sider and Ras Lanuf oil blockades have ended
Middle-East
Libya’s NOC says Es Sider and Ras Lanuf oil blockades have ended
El-Sisi: Foreign forces must leave Libya
Middle-East
El-Sisi: Foreign forces must leave Libya

Egypt welcomes UN call for new Renaissance Dam talks

Egypt welcomes UN call for new Renaissance Dam talks
Updated 2 min 8 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt welcomes UN call for new Renaissance Dam talks

Egypt welcomes UN call for new Renaissance Dam talks
  • Security Council urges fresh round of African Union-led negotiations
  • Ethiopia slams Tunisia for backing opponents in water rights dispute
Updated 2 min 8 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Cairo has welcomed a presidential statement issued by the UN Security Council which encouraged Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to resume negotiations on the Renaissance Dam within the framework of the negotiating track led by the president of the African Union.

The council is hoping to draft a binding legal agreement based on the African Union demands for the filling and operating of the dam.

The Egyptian foreign ministry said that the presidential statement encouraged countries that previously took part in negotiating meetings held under the African Union to continue to support talks in order to settle technical and legal issues related to the dam.

Egypt said that the statement “confirms the importance” of the Renaissance Dam, and recognizes the potential negative repercussions on peace and security in the region that could arise from the dispute.

The ministry stressed that the statement represents an affirmation of demands by the African Union, which ask that Ethiopia engage seriously in order to reach a binding legal agreement.

In the statement, the UN Security Council urged Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to resume African Union-led talks to reach an agreement “within a reasonable time frame.”

However, Ethiopia’s foreign ministry objected to the statement, warning that announcing a position on an issue related to water rights and development is “outside the scope of the UNSC mandate.”

Ethiopia also attacked Tunisia’s position on the Security Council statement, saying: “Tunisia made a historical mistake by requesting a position from the Security Council.”

Tunisia’s “historic misstep in presenting the council’s statement undermines its official responsibility as an alternate member of the UN Security Council for an African seat,” Ethiopia’s foreign ministry added, saying that it “will not recognize any claims which are raised based on the statement.”

Battle for the Nile
How will Egypt be impacted by Ethiopia filling its GERD reservoir ?
Enter
keywords
Topics: Egypt Ethiopia Sudan Grand Renaissance Dam UN Security Council (UNSC)

Related

Special Ethiopia rejected 15 Egyptian ideas to resolve Nile dam dispute: Water minister
Middle-East
Ethiopia rejected 15 Egyptian ideas to resolve Nile dam dispute: Water minister
Battle for the Nile: How Egypt will be impacted by Ethiopia’s filling of GERD reservoir
Middle-East
Battle for the Nile: How Egypt will be impacted by Ethiopia’s filling of GERD reservoir

Libya’s NOC says Es Sider and Ras Lanuf oil blockades have ended

Libya’s NOC says Es Sider and Ras Lanuf oil blockades have ended
Updated 16 September 2021
Reuters

Libya’s NOC says Es Sider and Ras Lanuf oil blockades have ended

Libya’s NOC says Es Sider and Ras Lanuf oil blockades have ended
  • NOC’s chairman, Mustafa Sanalla, had held talks with local elders who had helped to end the protests
Updated 16 September 2021
Reuters

TRIPOLI: Libya’s National Oil Corp. (NOC) on Thursday said that a blockade of the Es Sider and Ras Lanuf oil terminals had ended and that export operations had returned to normal.
Protesters at those two ports and another, Hariga, had been blocking exports since last week and demanding jobs for local people. NOC said on Wednesday that operations had also resumed at Hariga.
A company statement said that NOC’s chairman, Mustafa Sanalla, had held talks with local elders who had helped to end the protests.
Security issues in Libya, where a fragile peace process has installed a unity government, have repeatedly threatened to undermine oil output that has topped 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) this year.
Last year eastern-based forces, which control most of the oil production and export areas, blockaded terminals for months and almost entirely halted Libyan oil output.
In April, with parliament blocking the unity government’s budget proposals, NOC briefly declared force majeure on some exports after a subsidiary said it could not afford to continue operating.
Rival factions see control over the oil sector that brings in most national wealth as a key factor in both the political and military struggles that have racked Libya since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi.

Topics: Libya

Related

Protesters block Libya’s Ras Lanuf, Es Sider, engineers say
Middle-East
Protesters block Libya’s Ras Lanuf, Es Sider, engineers say
Third oil storage tank at Libya's Ras Lanuf oil terminal set alight during clashes
Third oil storage tank at Libya's Ras Lanuf oil terminal set alight during clashes

Hezbollah brings Iranian fuel into Lebanon, Al-Manar TV says

Hezbollah brings Iranian fuel into Lebanon, Al-Manar TV says
Updated 16 September 2021
Reuters

Hezbollah brings Iranian fuel into Lebanon, Al-Manar TV says

Hezbollah brings Iranian fuel into Lebanon, Al-Manar TV says
  • The decision to import fuel marks an expansion of the role played by the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon
Updated 16 September 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: Hezbollah began bringing Iranian fuel into Lebanon via Syria on Thursday, a move the Shiite group says aims to ease a crippling energy crisis but which its opponents have said exposes the country to the risk of US sanctions.
Quoting its correspondent, Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV said a convoy of around 20 tanker trucks carrying Iranian fuel oil had entered Lebanon. The Iran-backed Hezbollah has said the ship carrying the fuel docked in Syria on Sunday.
The trucks crossed into northeastern Lebanon near the village of Al-Ain, where a banner declared that Hezbollah had broken a “siege” on Lebanon.
“Thank you Iran. Thank you Assad’s Syria,” declared another banner, referring to Syrian President Bashar Assad.
The energy crisis is a result of a financial meltdown that has devastated the Lebanese economy since 2019, sinking the currency by some 90 percent and sending more than three quarters of the population into poverty.
Fuel supplies have dried up because Lebanon does not have enough hard currency to cover even vital imports, forcing essential services including some hospitals to scale back or shut down and sparking numerous security incidents.
The decision to import fuel marks an expansion of the role played by the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, where critics have long accused the heavily armed group that has fought wars with Israel of acting as a state within the state.
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Monday the ship had docked in Syria to avoid harming Lebanon and to avoid embarrassing some of its allies, an apparent reference to the sanctions risk.
Washington has reiterated that US sanctions on Iranian oil sales remain in place, but it has not said whether it is considering imposing measures against Lebanon over the move by Hezbollah.
Washington designates Hezbollah as a terrorist group and has also targeted it with sanctions.
The United States, a big supplier of humanitarian and military aid to Lebanon, is backing a plan to ease the energy crisis using Egyptian natural gas piped via Jordan and Syria. The US ambassador has said Lebanon does not need Iranian fuel.
Nasrallah has said a second ship with fuel oil would arrive in the Syrian port of Baniyas in a few days, with a third and fourth, respectively carrying gasoline and fuel oil, also due.

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah

Related

Update Saudi-bound Hezbollah narcotics haul seized in major drugs bust
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-bound Hezbollah narcotics haul seized in major drugs bust
US offers $5 mln reward for information leading to the capture of 'key' aide to Lebanese Hezbollah  
Middle-East
US offers $5 mln reward for information leading to the capture of 'key' aide to Lebanese Hezbollah  

Kuwait supports UN probe into nature of Iran’s nuclear program

Kuwait supports UN probe into nature of Iran’s nuclear program
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

Kuwait supports UN probe into nature of Iran’s nuclear program

Kuwait supports UN probe into nature of Iran’s nuclear program
  • Kuwait diplomat: a great deal of uncertainty on the nature of Tehran’s nuclear program
Updated 16 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait has said that it was vital for Tehran to allow the UN’s nuclear watchdog to fully investigate the nature of Iran’s nuclear program to assure that it was being implemented for peaceful intentions.
Abdullah Al-Obaidi, Kuwait’s deputy permanent representative to international organizations, said there was a “great deal of uncertainty” on the nature of Tehran’s nuclear program, in a report from state news agency KUNA.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) told member states in a confidential report last week that its verification and monitoring activities had been “seriously undermined” since February by Iran’s refusal to let inspectors access their monitoring equipment.
The Kuwaiti diplomat expressed concern about content in the report which said traces of uranium were found at three undeclared nuclear sites in Iran which according to him, still needed a lucid explanation.
Tehran must fully cooperate with the IAEA and allow its inspectors greater access to its nuclear plants as part of efforts to break the impasse, Al-Obaidi said in his statement.
The IAEA report also prompted a US warning that time was running out for Iran to return to a nuclear deal after a scathing report by the UN atomic watchdog.
“I’m not going to put a date on it, but we are getting closer to the point at which a strict return to compliance with the JCPOA does not reproduce the benefits that that agreement achieved,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Germany earlier, referring to the 2015 nuclear deal by its acronym.
Iran on Sunday agreed to allow international inspectors to install new memory cards in surveillance cameras at its nuclear sites and continue filming there after IAEA chief Rafael Grossi traveled to Tehran for talks with the country’s nuclear research chief Mohammad Eslami.

Topics: Kuwait Iran

Related

Doubts over revived nuclear deal as Iran promotes anti-Western hawk
Middle-East
Doubts over revived nuclear deal as Iran promotes anti-Western hawk
Update Saudi Arabia calls on Iran to fully comply with IAEA
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia calls on Iran to fully comply with IAEA

Latest updates

Judge seeks arrest of ex-minister charged in Beirut blast
Judge seeks arrest of ex-minister charged in Beirut blast
Egypt completes manufacturing of 5 million COVID vaccine doses
Egypt completes manufacturing of 5 million COVID vaccine doses
’Really alive’: France unveils wrapped Arc de Triomphe
’Really alive’: France unveils wrapped Arc de Triomphe
German police detain 4 on Yom Kippur after synagogue threat
German police detain 4 on Yom Kippur after synagogue threat
Philip Morris’ ‘smoke free’ plan advances with $1.5bn deal for UK’s Vectura
Philip Morris’ ‘smoke free’ plan advances with $1.5bn deal for UK’s Vectura

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.