Germans shocked by killing of cashier after COVID mask row

Germans shocked by killing of cashier after COVID mask row
Flowers are placed at a gas station in Idar-Oberstein, Germany on Tuesday after a 20-year-old gas station attendant who asked a customer to wear a face mask was shot dead on Saturday. (Reuters)
Germans shocked by killing of cashier after COVID mask row

Germans shocked by killing of cashier after COVID mask row
  • Saturday evening’s killing in Idar-Oberstein hit national headlines as it’s one of the only such cases linked to COVID-19 restrictions
  • Prosecutors said the petrol station cashier had asked a 49-year old man who wanted to buy beer to comply with the rules and put on a mask
BERLIN: German politicians expressed shock on Tuesday over the killing of a 20-year old petrol station worker after an argument about a face mask.
They said that coronavirus deniers who are willing to use violence will not be tolerated.
The killing on Saturday evening in the western town of Idar-Oberstein has hit the national headlines as it is one of the only such cases linked to COVID-19 restrictions.
Prosecutors have said that the petrol station cashier had asked a 49-year old man who wanted to buy beer to comply with the rules and put on a mask.
The customer refused and left but returned later wearing a mask which he pulled down when he approached the cashier who again referred to the rules.
“Then the perpetrator pulled a revolver and shot the cashier in the head from the front. The victim fell to the floor and was immediately dead,” prosecutor Kai Fuhrmann told reporters.
The suspect later gave himself up at a police station, saying the coronavirus measures were causing him stress, said Furhmann. He is being detained.
The killing took place a week before a federal election in which the far-right AfD has tried to woo voters with an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine campaign. The party, on around 11 percent in polls, harbors many coronavirus deniers.
On Tuesday, politicians responded to messages circulating on social media from far-right groups and so-called ‘Querdenker’ (lateral thinkers) who deny the coronavirus which showed sympathy toward the killer.
“The hate and incitement coming from these people who can’t be taught divides our community and kills people. They have no place in our society,” tweeted Foreign Minister Heiko Maas who said Querdenker were celebrating the killing.
Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said it was disgusting how the killing had been misused to fuel hatred.
“The state must counter the radicalization of coronavirus deniers who are willing to use violence with all possible means,” she said.

Topics: Germany murder COVID-19 restrictions

UK cannot accept every eligible Afghan refugee: Defense minister

UK cannot accept every eligible Afghan refugee: Defense minister
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

UK cannot accept every eligible Afghan refugee: Defense minister

UK cannot accept every eligible Afghan refugee: Defense minister
  • James Heappey: ‘We have every confidence that we’ll be able to help those that need help’
  • Govt facing questions over Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy after Kabul evacuation
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK cannot accept all Afghans who helped British forces during the country’s two-decade-long war, Defense Minister James Heappey said as states across Europe accept a wave of refugees in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

In Parliament, he said it is “not possible” for everyone considered at risk to be granted assistance under Britain’s new Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy.

His comments were delivered in response to MP Clive Efford, who said he knows of people who have “assisted our operations in Afghanistan” and who are eligible for the scheme, but had been denied. 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier this month amid Kabul evacuation efforts that the UK would help “Afghan friends of this country who guided, translated and served with our soldiers and officials, proving their courage and loyalty beyond doubt, sometimes in the heat of battle.”

But Heappey, on behalf of the government, said: “I know that’s a disappointment to many MPs who are working hard to support people who are in Afghanistan, and who they consider to be at risk. But it’s not possible for us to bring out everybody who has had a connection with the UK armed forces under the ARAP scheme. That’s why the terms were sent out as tightly as they were.”

He added that about 15,000 people, including UK service members and British and Afghan nationals, had been transported to the UK following the evacuation of Kabul. 

But hundreds of Afghans formally accepted under ARAP who were not airlifted out have been told they can travel to the UK through other means.

The British government said it will allow 20,000 Afghan refugees to “start a new life in safety” in the UK. That figure is in addition to the Afghans evacuated under ARAP.

Heappey said: “It’ll take some time for the dust to settle on exactly who’s out and who we’ve yet to bring out, but we’re still working very hard to do so. The security situation is dynamic, our partnerships in the region are being developed, but we have every confidence that we’ll be able to help those that need help.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Afghan refugees James Heappey

World leaders return to UN and face many escalating crises

World leaders return to UN and face many escalating crises
Updated 32 min 3 sec ago
AP

World leaders return to UN and face many escalating crises

World leaders return to UN and face many escalating crises
Updated 32 min 3 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: In person and on screen, world leaders return to the United Nations foremost gathering for the first time in two years on Tuesday with a formidable, diplomacy-packed agenda of escalating crises to tackle, including the still-raging COVID-19 pandemic and a relentlessly warming planet.
Other pressing issues include rising US-China tensions, Afghanistan’s unsettled future under its new Taliban rulers and ongoing conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region.
Last year, no leaders came to the UN because the coronavirus was sweeping the globe, so all addresses were pre-recorded. This year, the General Assembly offered leaders a choice — come to New York or remain online. More than 100 decided to appear in person in the General Assembly hall.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres, who opens the weeklong event, “will pull no punches in expressing his concern about the state of the world, and he will lay out a vision to bridge the numerous divides that stand in the way of progress,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. Guterres has already demonstrated that in pointed pre-meeting remarks about the virus and climate change.
By tradition, the first country to speak is Brazil, whose president, Jair Bolsonaro, isn’t vaccinated. He reiterated last Thursday that he doesn’t plan to get the shot any time soon, justifying his refusal by saying he had COVID-19 and therefore has a high level of antibodies.
A key issue ahead of the meetings has been COVID-19 entry requirements for leaders to the United States — and to the UN headquarters itself. The US requires a vaccination or a recent COVID-19 test, and the UN will operate on an honor system whereby anyone entering the complex attests that they do not have symptoms and have not tested positive in the last 10 days.
The three most closely watched speakers on Tuesday morning are expected to be US President Joe Biden, appearing at the UN for the first time since his defeat of Donald Trump in the US election last November; Chinese President Xi Jinping, who in a surprise move will deliver a video address; and Iran’s recently elected hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi.
Ahead of the opening of the General Assembly’s annual General Debate, Guterres issued a dire warning that the world could be plunged into a new and probably more dangerous Cold War unless the United States and China repair their “totally dysfunctional” relationship.
The UN chief said in an interview this weekend with The Associated Press that Washington and Beijing should be cooperating on the climate crisis and negotiating on trade and technology, but “unfortunately, today we only have confrontation” including over human rights and geostrategic problems mainly in the South China Sea.
Speaking last week about Biden’s speech, Richard Gowan, UN director of the International Crisis Group, said “the really significant question is exactly how he frames relations with China.” He predicted that Biden “won’t be as forthright in criticism of China as Trump was, especially in 2019 and 2020,” but rather will “try and cast China as a country that is challenging the rules-based world order and a country that should not be trusted with leadership of the international system.”
On the latest speakers list released earlier this month, China’s speech was supposed to be delivered on Friday by a deputy prime minister. But the UN confirmed Monday that Xi will give the country’s video address instead. His speech and any comments about the US rivalry are certain to be closely watched and analyzed: China’s presence in the world, and its relationship with the United States, affect most every corner of the planet.
Other leaders scheduled to speak in person during the meeting, which ends Sept. 27, include King Abdullah II of Jordan, the president of Venezuela, and the prime ministers of Japan, India and the United Kingdom along with Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Leaders delivering prerecorded statements this year include the presidents of Egypt, Indonesia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. French President Emmanuel Macron was supposed to deliver a pre-recorded statement on Tuesday, but the government said Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will now deliver the country’s address virtually on the final day.
France and China have reacted angrily to the surprise announcement by Biden, alongside the leaders of Australia and Britain, of a deal to provide Australia with at least eight nuclear-powered submarines. Australia had signed a contract worth at least $66 billion for a dozen French conventional diesel-electric submarines and their construction was already under way.
Le Drian told a news conference Monday that there is a “crisis of trust” between the United States and its oldest ally, France, as well as Europe, which has been excluded from the new US-UK-Australia alliance focused on the Indo-Pacific and aimed at confrontation with China. He said Europeans “should not be left behind,” and need to define their own strategic interests.

Topics: UNGA 2021

LIVE: FII Institute Health is Wealth conference

LIVE: FII Institute Health is Wealth conference
Updated 21 September 2021
Arab News

LIVE: FII Institute Health is Wealth conference

LIVE: FII Institute Health is Wealth conference
  • The roundtable is taking place in conjunction with the ongoing UN General Assembly
Updated 21 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: World leaders are gathering to discuss how the world can prepare for future pandemics and drive solutions to global issues at a roundtable hosted by Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative Institute on Tuesday.

The “Health is Wealth” roundtable is also being attended by UN ambassadors, corporate leaders and government officials, and will see the launch of the Saudi-based institute launch its Global Infectious Diseases Index.

The FII Institute’s roundtable aims to “address issues and drive tangible solutions” to challenges such as disparate investment in health to inequalities in access, the organization said.

Speakers at Tuesday’s roundtable will include FII Institute Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, as well as World Trade Organization Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, UN Refugee Agency Goodwill Ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha, and US TB Alliance President and CEO Dr. Mel Spigelman.

The roundtable is taking place in conjunction with the ongoing UN General Assembly.

Topics: UNGA 2021 Saudi Arabia FII Institute

Trial of first COVID-19 variant-proof jab begins in UK

Trial of first COVID-19 variant-proof jab begins in UK
Updated 21 September 2021
Arab News

Trial of first COVID-19 variant-proof jab begins in UK

Trial of first COVID-19 variant-proof jab begins in UK
  • US firm Grimstone hopes new mRNA vaccine will eliminate need for regular updates
  • Study of people over 60 held in conjunction with Manchester University, local NHS trust
Updated 21 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A new coronavirus booster vaccine, the first said to be variant-proof, is being trialed in Manchester in the UK.

The mRNA vaccine, known as GRT-R910, could eliminate the need for COVID-19 vaccines to be constantly updated to counter emerging strains of the disease. 

The first subjects of the booster trial — retired couple Andrew Clarke, 63, and his wife Helen, a 64-year-old former nurse — received their jabs on Monday.

Another 20 volunteers, all over the age of 60 — constituting the most vulnerable cohort of the population — will also receive the jab. Further trials in other vulnerable demographics are also planned.

Scientists at US pharmaceutical company Gritstone, working with the University of Manchester and Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, will study dosages, tolerability, immunogenicity and side effects over four months following initial administration. They hope for results by early 2022.

“We now know the immune response to first generation vaccines can wane, particularly in older people,” said Prof. Andrew Ustianowski, the study’s chief investigator at the University of Manchester.

“Coupled with the prevalence of emerging variants, there is a clear need for continued vigilance to keep COVID-19 at bay,” he added.

“We think GRT-R910 as a booster vaccination will elicit strong, durable and broad immune responses, which are likely to be critical in maintaining protection of this vulnerable elderly population who are particularly at risk of hospitalization and death.”

Topics: Coronavirus UK vaccine

Melbourne police fire pepper balls, pellets to break up COVID-19 protest

Melbourne police fire pepper balls, pellets to break up COVID-19 protest
Updated 21 September 2021
Reuters

Melbourne police fire pepper balls, pellets to break up COVID-19 protest

Melbourne police fire pepper balls, pellets to break up COVID-19 protest
  • During eight hours of downtown protests, demonstrators threw rocks, bottles and flares at police
  • The tough curbs have triggered anti-lockdown rallies with police arresting hundreds
Updated 21 September 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY/MELBOURNE: Police in Melbourne fired pepper balls and rubber pellets on Tuesday to disperse about 2,000 protesters who defied stay-at- home orders to damage property, block a busy freeway and injure three officers, leading to more than 60 arrests.
It was the second day of demonstrations in the locked-down Australian city after authorities shut construction sites for two weeks, saying workers’ frequent movement was spreading the coronavirus.
During eight hours of downtown protests, demonstrators threw rocks, bottles and flares at police, as television and social media showed video of marchers chanting and attacking police cars, surrounded by mounted police and officers in riot gear.
“This was a very, very large and very, very angry group,” Shane Patton, police commissioner in the southeastern state of Victoria, told reporters, adding that the protest breached COVID-19 lockdown rules.
“And it was a challenging and confronting environment,” he added, urging people to stay away on Wednesday.
Protesters included not only construction workers but opponents of mandatory vaccinations and Victoria’s extended lockdown, who cursed the jab, state premier Dan Andrews and the workers’ union leader, who had backed vaccination for members.
“Acts of violence and disruption won’t result in one less case of COVID — in fact it only helps the virus to spread,” Andrews said in a statement.
The halt in building activities followed a protest against a vaccine mandate that turned violent on Monday. The state requires all construction workers to receive at least one vaccine dose by the end of this week.
“The public health team was left with no choice but to hit the pause button and continue to work with the sector over the next two weeks to improve compliance,” state Health Minister Martin Foley told reporters.
The forced closures of building sites will worsen Australia’s economic woes, with some economists forecasting the extended lockdowns could push the A$2 trillion ($1.45 trillion) economy into a second recession in as many years.
Australia has locked down its largest cities of Sydney and Melbourne, as well as the capital, Canberra, to rein in an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.
But the tough curbs have triggered anti-lockdown rallies with police arresting hundreds in both cities over the weekend.
Tuesday’s 603 new infections in Victoria were the highest daily figure this year, with one new death was recorded.
Authorities have begun to ease some strictures on outdoor gatherings and exercise in Sydney and Melbourne as vaccination rates rise, with more freedom promised once 70 percent to 80 percent of adults in the population have received both vaccine doses.
Until now, 53 percent have been fully vaccinated in the state of New South Wales, home to Sydney, while in Victoria the coverage is 44 percent.
New South Wales reported 1,022 new infections, the majority in Sydney, its capital, up from Monday’s figure of 935, and 10 deaths.
Even with the Delta outbreaks, Australia’s COVID-19 infections are lower than many comparable nations, with 88,700 cases and 1,178 deaths.

Topics: Australia Melbourne Coronavirus

