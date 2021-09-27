Bella Hadid stars in Lanvin’s latest campaign

DUBAI: US-Palestinian–Dutch supermodel Bella Hadid has landed a new campaign.
The 24-year-old catwalk icon was selected to star in French high fashion house Lanvin’s Fall/Winter 2021 campaign, which was lensed by fashion photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.
The campaign images, released this week, show Hadid wearing three different outfits: A high-neck dress featuring colorful prints, a black number with knee-high boots and sheer sleeves, and a cream suit accessorized with an oversized black belt.
For the show, styled by creative director Bruno Sialell, the model debuted a straight bob haircut.
The images, which Hadid shared with her 46.1 million Instagram followers, feature artworks by contemporary US artist James Rosenquist.
These include the creative’s 1966 “Yellow Applause,” his 1981 “Ultra Tech,” the 1963 “Morning Sun” and his 2004 “Through a Glass Ceiling” art.
Hadid starred alongside French singer Luv Resval in the campaign.
Despite being an in-demand model, Hadid recently opened up about the pressure she felt to publicly project a wild image early in her modeling career.
In an interview with Vogue Magazine for its September 2021 issue, Hadid, who made her runway debut aged 17, said: “It’s like there were two Bellas — me, this person in the process of figuring out who she was, and ‘Bella Hadid’ the alter ego, who was, I dunno, a… who goes out every night (sic).
“I have insane social anxiety! Partying is not my thing, but I felt enormous pressure to project that image because I assumed that’s all people wanted from me,” added Hadid, who is the daughter of property developer Mohamed Hadid and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid.
The fashion icon has walked runways for world-famous brands, including Off-White, Miu Miu, Mugler, Boss, Versace, Fendi, Max Mara, Burberry, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Jean-Paul Gaultier and many more.
Despite her busy schedule, the model took time out in September to wish her baby niece a happy first birthday.
“Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with… I didn’t know my heart could grow this big!!!” Bella posted on Instagram earlier this month, alongside a carousel of photos featuring the now-one-year-old, who is the daughter of Gigi Hadid and British singer Zayn Malik.