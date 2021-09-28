You are here

  • Home
  • Saudia wins World’s Most Improved Airline award for 2021

Saudia wins World’s Most Improved Airline award for 2021

Saudia wins World’s Most Improved Airline award for 2021
Short Url

https://arab.news/y784j

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudia wins World’s Most Improved Airline award for 2021

Saudia wins World’s Most Improved Airline award for 2021
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudia has won the Skytrax award for the World’s Most Improved Airline for 2021, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

This award reflects an airline’s quality improvement in different areas. The Saudi airlines ranked 26 jumping 31 places in one year.

The national carrier earned this title for the second time. It first won the award in 2017. 

Topics: Saudi Airlines

EV Metals partners with Yanbu Royal commission to build $900m battery chemicals complex

EV Metals partners with Yanbu Royal commission to build $900m battery chemicals complex
Updated 28 September 2021
Arab News

EV Metals partners with Yanbu Royal commission to build $900m battery chemicals complex

EV Metals partners with Yanbu Royal commission to build $900m battery chemicals complex
Updated 28 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Commission in Yanbu on Wednesday signed a $900 million investment agreement with EV Metals to establish and operate a factory for the production of electric battery chemicals.

The facility will be spread over 127 hectares and the investment volume is approximately SR3,375 million. The project is expected to create 494 jobs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy

OPEC's Barkindo expects oil demand to continue upward pace beyond 2021

OPEC's Barkindo expects oil demand to continue upward pace beyond 2021
Updated 29 min 58 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI
Ruba Al-Rashed

OPEC's Barkindo expects oil demand to continue upward pace beyond 2021

OPEC's Barkindo expects oil demand to continue upward pace beyond 2021
Updated 29 min 58 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI Ruba Al-Rashed

RIYADH: The secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Mohammed Barkindo, is bullish on oil recovery and sees demand to pick up over the next few years.

“Energy and oil demand have picked up significantly in 2021, after the massive drop in 2020, and continued expansion is forecast for the longer-term,” Barkindo wrote today in the group’s World Oil Outlook.

“Non-OPEC liquids supply is projected to rise from 62.9 mb/d in 2020 to 70.4 mb/d in 2026, the key contributors to growth are the US, Brazil, Russia, Guyana, Canada, Kazakhstan, Norway and Qatar,” OPEC’s chief said in a virtual press conference.

Non-OPEC liquids output is set to decline from a peak of 71 mb/d around 2030 to 65.5 mb/d in 2045.

The WOO report says that more electric vehicles on the road for alternative energy will decline the demand for oil in rich countries.

Internal combustion engine vehicles are set to retain the largest market share at over 76 percent by 2045. Oil demand in the transportation sector is expected to stay around 46 mb/d after 2025.

Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Puri said: “OPEC should move toward reliable pricing globally as cost of prices plays a crucial role in global interest.” 

Dr. Ayed Al-Qahtani, director of research at OPEC, said that short-term investment is of paramount importance to prevent a potential hike in prices.

Brent oil dipped on Tuesday after topping $80 per barrel for the first time in nearly three years, as a five-day rally ran out of steam with investors locking in profits.

Oil benchmark prices have been on a tear, with fuel demand growing and traders expecting major oil-producing nations will decide to keep supplies tight when OPEC meets next week.

Brent dipped 75 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $78.78 a barrel at 12:37 a.m. EDT (1637 GMT), after reaching its highest level since October 2018 at $80.75.

US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 60 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $74.85 a barrel, after hitting a session high of $76.67, highest since July.

Topics: Oil OPEC

Related

Update OPEC bullish on post-pandemic recovery; warns investment shortfall could hit economic comeback graphic
Business & Economy
OPEC bullish on post-pandemic recovery; warns investment shortfall could hit economic comeback

Ma'aden adds four new vessels to its fleet to ship ammonia

Ma'aden adds four new vessels to its fleet to ship ammonia
Updated 28 September 2021
Arab News

Ma'aden adds four new vessels to its fleet to ship ammonia

Ma'aden adds four new vessels to its fleet to ship ammonia
Updated 28 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden), has signed agreements with Thenamaris LNG Inc. and Exmar Marine NV to hire a total of four vessels to transport ammonia produced by the company.

Topics: ma'aden

Saudi Tourism Development Fund signs financing agreements to develop Jeddah projects

Saudi Tourism Development Fund signs financing agreements to develop Jeddah projects
Updated 28 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Tourism Development Fund signs financing agreements to develop Jeddah projects

Saudi Tourism Development Fund signs financing agreements to develop Jeddah projects
Updated 28 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Tourism Development Fund (TDF) signed two financing agreements with Dallah Al-Baraka Group and Dallah Real Estate Company, to develop a tourism project at the Durrat Al-Arous resort in Jeddah, accordign to an emailed statement.

Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund signed two financing agreements with Dallah Al-Baraka Group and Dallah Real Estate Company, to develop a tourism project at the Durrat Al-Arous resort in Jeddah, accordign to an emailed statement.

Under the deal, the tourism fund provide funds for the development of “Durrat Lagoon,” which will be operated by Hotel Indigo.

“The financing and support services provided by the Tourism Development Fund contribute significantly to enhancing the experiences of investors and the value of their projects, as well as boosting the Kingdom’s ability to attract tourists from around the world,” Mohiuddin Saleh Kamel, vice chairman of Dallah Al-Baraka Group, said.

The second agreement was signed with 17Sixty to provide a variety of recreational activities enabling visitors of Durrat Al-Arous resort to safely explore the depths of the Red Sea.

“TDF is focused on providing innovative solutions that link investors to the abundant opportunities in the Saudi tourism sector, contributing to achieving the objectives of the National Tourism Strategy and consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a tourist destination that attracts visitors from all over the world,” the fund’s CEO, Qusai Al-Fakhri, said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia tourism Jeddah

Related

UN travel chief hails Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector successes during pandemic
Saudi Arabia
UN travel chief hails Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector successes during pandemic

Saudi net foreign assets fall to $437bn in August, central bank data shows

Saudi net foreign assets fall to $437bn in August, central bank data shows
Updated 28 September 2021
Rinat Gainullin

Saudi net foreign assets fall to $437bn in August, central bank data shows

Saudi net foreign assets fall to $437bn in August, central bank data shows
Updated 28 September 2021
Rinat Gainullin

Saudi Arabia’s net foreign assets dropped over 0.1 percent in August, according to newly-released figures.

Data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) showed the assets, which measures its ability to support its dollar-pegged assets, falling to 1.64 trillion riyals in August from the month before.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Topics: #sama

Related

Saudi mortgage lending surges 27 percent in first half of 2021 — SAMA
Business & Economy
Saudi mortgage lending surges 27 percent in first half of 2021 — SAMA
Update Saudi private sector credit boost spurs recovery from pandemic: SAMA governor
Business & Economy
Saudi private sector credit boost spurs recovery from pandemic: SAMA governor

Latest updates

Saudia wins World’s Most Improved Airline award for 2021
Saudia wins World’s Most Improved Airline award for 2021
Lebanese media outlet Sawt Beirut International to stream Lebanese Basketball Championship
SBI is a Lebanese e-platform that provides objective and professional real-time news. (SBI)
Filipino president threatens arrest for COVID-19 vaccine dodgers
Filipino president threatens arrest for COVID-19 vaccine dodgers
In-form Haller keeps Ajax unbeaten after Besiktas win
In-form Haller keeps Ajax unbeaten after Besiktas win
Bangladesh to vaccinate over 8 million in a day as birthday gift for PM Hasina
Bangladesh to vaccinate over 8 million in a day as birthday gift for PM Hasina

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.