Saudi Ministry of Justice digitizes 50m title deeds 

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Justice has digitized more than 50 million title deeds as part of the Real Estate Wealth Digitization Initiative.
Launched as part of the ministry’s National Transformation Program 2020 initiatives, the title deed digitization project aims to enhance property services and simplify property management procedures through central digitization facilities.
The facilities operate round the clock and are the largest of their kind in the Middle East.
The digitization process starts at the courts and notary public offices, where documents are accounted for and compiled, data is entered and audited. Later on, the documents are processed for transfer to the central digitization facilities for disinfection, restoration, photography, archiving, auditing and quality.
