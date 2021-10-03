You are here

Tesla reports stronger-than-expected Q3 sales

Tesla reports stronger-than-expected Q3 sales
Third-quarter sales rose 72 percent over the 140,000 deliveries Tesla made for the same period a year ago. (Shutterstock)
Updated 03 October 2021
Reuters

Tesla reports stronger-than-expected Q3 sales

Tesla reports stronger-than-expected Q3 sales
  • The company’s sales from July through September beat Wall Street estimates of 227,000 sales worldwide
Updated 03 October 2021
Reuters

PALO ALTO, California: Tesla says it delivered 241,300 electric vehicles in the third quarter even as it wrestled with a global shortage of computer chips that has hit the entire auto industry.
The Palo Alto, California, company’s sales from July through September beat Wall Street estimates of 227,000 sales worldwide, according to data provider FactSet.
Third-quarter sales rose 72 percent over the 140,000 deliveries Tesla made for the same period a year ago.
So far this year, Tesla has sold around 627,300 vehicles. That puts it on pace to soundly beat last year’s total of 499,550.
Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to investors that the pace of electric vehicle deliveries in the US and China has been strong for the past month or so. That means an “eye-popping growth trajectory heading into 4Q and 2022 for (CEO Elon) Musk & Co.”
Still, Ives estimated that the chip shortage will knock 40,000 vehicles from Tesla’s annual delivery number. He estimates the deliveries to be at least 865,000 vehicles, with a bull case of around 900,000.
“In a nutshell, with chip shortage headwinds, China demand still recovering from earlier this year, and EV competition coming from all angles, Tesla’s ability to navigate these challenges this quarter have been very impressive,” he wrote.
In the third quarter, the smaller Model 3 sedan and Y SUV led the way with 232,025 sales, followed by the larger Models S and X at 9,275. Tesla said it produced 237,823 vehicles for the quarter.

Topics: Tesla technology transportation

Oracle's Riyadh innovation training hub to serve Kingdom's technology vision

Oracle's Riyadh innovation training hub to serve Kingdom's technology vision
Oracle headquarters campus in Silicon Valley, Redwood City, CA, USA. (Shutterstock)
Updated 32 sec ago
FAHAD ABULJAYDEL

Oracle's Riyadh innovation training hub to serve Kingdom's technology vision

Oracle's Riyadh innovation training hub to serve Kingdom's technology vision
  • The hub will provide training programs in collaboration with Tuwaiq College for both students and professionals
  • The innovation hub will also provide online courses
Updated 32 sec ago
FAHAD ABULJAYDEL

Software group Oracle will launch an innovation training hub in Riyadh as the global giant expands its presence in Saudi Arabia.

The hub will provide training programs in collaboration with Tuwaiq College for both students and professionals who want to improve their skills and gain recognised qualifications in a range of tech innovations, including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence, Java, and Devops.

The move coincides with the launch last month of a series of technology initiatives aimed at improving the digital skills of 100,000 Saudi youngsters.                                                  

Oracle has previously carried out training in Riyadh, Jeddah, and other cities across the Kingdom.

Fahad Al Turief, managing director of Oracle Saudi Arabia, said: “All these resources offer a valuable pathway to help kickstart a high level of interest in Saudi Arabia’s fast growing IT industry.”

He added: “Classroom learning resources, access to software, and cloud technology will also be made available for all Tuwaiq College faculty & students.”

The innovation hub will also provide online courses.             

The initiatives are part of the Kingdom’s Vision2030, and are being delivered in partnership with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

The establishment of the center also coincides with the adoption by Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund (TDF) of Oracle cloud services as part of its cloud-first strategy.

The fund, which is supporting the development of Saudi Arabia’s tourism industry, is also piloting the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to increase automation and improve employee and customer experiences.

 

Topics: oracle

Global construction firm Mace wins contract for $4.3bn Riyadh North project

Global construction firm Mace wins contract for $4.3bn Riyadh North project
Updated 4 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Global construction firm Mace wins contract for $4.3bn Riyadh North project

Global construction firm Mace wins contract for $4.3bn Riyadh North project
  • Riyadh North project will house over 600 retail stores, nine hotels and branded residences, as well as the flagship Mall of Saudi
Updated 4 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Global construction company Mace will be working on a massive lifestyle destination project in Riyadh, its developer Majid Al-Futtaim said. 

Valued at around SR16 billion ($4.3 billion), the Riyadh North project will house over 600 retail stores, nine hotels and branded residences, as well as the flagship Mall of Saudi - an allude to MAF’s Mall of the Emirates (MOE) in Dubai. 

It will also feature an indoor ski slope and snow park, just like the one in MOE, the retail developer said. 

Mace will oversee planning, construction, commercial, and control management of the development, which spans nearly 1 million square meters of built-up-area.

“Saudi Arabia is already home to the largest retail market inn the GCC, and we are confident that Riyadh North and the Mall of Saudi will be a natural partner of choice for established and up-and-coming brands to make their debut,” Ahmed Gala Ismail, chief executive officer of MAF properties, said. 

Mace has been involved in other major developments, including the London 2012 Summer Olympics, and the ongoing world expo in Du

Topics: construction Riyadh North real estate retail

Saudi Arabia's contactless payments adoption highest in MENA: SAMA

Saudi Arabia's contactless payments adoption highest in MENA: SAMA
Updated 20 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's contactless payments adoption highest in MENA: SAMA

Saudi Arabia's contactless payments adoption highest in MENA: SAMA
Updated 20 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has the highest adoption rate of contactless payments through near-field communication (NFC) with 94 percent, the highest in the Middle East and North Africa and above the EU’s average and ahead of Hong Kong and Canada, according to the Saudi Central Bank.

SAMA on Sunday said the Kingdom’s successful transition to cashless payments is part of the central bank’s strategy to raise e-payments to 70 percent of all transactions by 2025 in the Kingdom.

The central bank said to achieve this goal it has fully adopted NFC payments since 2016.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SAMA #contactlesspayments

China tightens political control of internet giants

China tightens political control of internet giants
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 21 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

China tightens political control of internet giants

China tightens political control of internet giants
  • Investor jitters have knocked more than $1.3 trillion off the total market value of e-commerce platform Alibaba, Tencent and other tech giants
  • Beijing is also using the crackdown to narrow China’s politically sensitive wealth gap by pushing tech giants to share their wealth with employees and consumers
Updated 21 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

The ruling Communist Party is tightening political control over China’s internet giants and tapping their wealth to pay for its ambitions to reduce reliance on U.S. and European technology.


Anti-monopoly and data security crackdowns starting in late 2020 have shaken the industry. Investor jitters have knocked more than $1.3 trillion off the total market value of e-commerce platform Alibaba, games and social media operator Tencent and other tech giants.


The party says anti-monopoly enforcement will be a priority through 2025. It says competition will help create jobs and raise living standards.


President Xi Jinping’s government seems likely to stay the course even if economic growth suffers, say businesspeople, lawyers and economists.

“These companies are world leaders in their sectors in innovation, and yet the leadership is willing to squash them all,” said Mark Williams, chief Asia economist for Capital Economics.


Chinese internet companies are among the biggest global success stories of the past two decades. Alibaba is the biggest e-commerce company, while Tencent operates the popular WeChat messaging service.


But party plans emphasize robots, chips and other hardware, so these companies are rushing to show their loyalty by shifting billions of dollars into those.


U.S. curbs on Chinese access to telecom and other technology haven't helped.


Alibaba said it will invest $28 billion to develop operating system software, processor chips and network technology. The company has pledged $1 billion to nurture 100,000 developers and tech startups over the next three years.


Last year, Tencent promised to invest $70 billion in digital infrastructure. Meituan, an e-commerce, delivery and service platform, raised $10 billion to develop self-driving vehicles and robots.


Chinese officials recognize the campaign imposes an economic cost but are unwilling to speak up, said Tsang. “Who is going to stand up and say to Xi Jinping, your policy is going to be harmful to China?”


Investors, many burned by the drop in technology shares, are keeping their money on the sidelines. Tencent's market capitalization of $575 billion is down $350 billion from its February peak.


CEO Masayoshi Son of Japan’s Softbank Group — an early investor in Alibaba — said on Aug. 11 he will put off new China deals.

Softbank invested $11 billion in ride-hailing service Didi Global, whose share price has fallen by one-third since its U.S. stock market debut on July 30.


The crackdown began in November when Beijing ordered Ant Group, which grew out of Alibaba’s Alipay online payments service, to postpone its stock market debut in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

The company, which offers online savings and investment services, was told to scale back its plans and to install bank-style systems to vet borrowers and manage lending risks. Industry analysts cut forecasts of Ant’s expected stock market value.


Beijing is also using the crackdown to narrow China’s politically sensitive wealth gap by pushing tech giants to share their wealth with employees and consumers.


Didi, Meituan and other delivery and ride-hailing businesses were ordered in May to cut fees charged to drivers and improve their benefits and security.

Meituan CEO Wang Xing promised to donate $2.3 billion to environmental and social initiatives. Tencent’s Ma pledged $2 billion to charity.


Alibaba has promised to spend 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) on job creation, rural development and other initiatives to support Xi's “common prosperity” campaign.


Such income redistribution plans are “reminiscent of the mass mobilization and populist strategies” of the 1950s and '60s under then-leader Mao Zedong, Zhang wrote.

Topics: China Internet #technology Ali baba Tencent Games Tech Giants #chinacrackdown China's President Xi Jinping Chinese Communist Party

Switzerland files criminal complaint over Greensill Capital

Switzerland files criminal complaint over Greensill Capital
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 03 October 2021
Reuters

Switzerland files criminal complaint over Greensill Capital

Switzerland files criminal complaint over Greensill Capital
  • The Swiss NZZ am Sonntag newspaper said police searched Credit Suisse offices last week
  • Credit Suisse was forced in March to shut $10 billion of supply chain finance funds that invested in bonds issued by Greensill when the finance firm imploded
Updated 03 October 2021
Reuters

Switzerland's economic affairs secretariat (SECO) has filed a criminal complaint in relation to collapsed financier Greensill Capital for alleged violations of the law against unfair competition, it told Reuters on Sunday.


The Swiss NZZ am Sonntag newspaper said police searched Credit Suisse offices last week after the Zurich public prosecutor's office opened criminal proceedings in relation to Greensill following a complaint from SECO.


"No criminal investigation has yet been opened against certain former and current employees of Credit Suisse Group," the paper cited the prosecutor's office as saying.


Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-largest bank, said on Sunday that data had been collected from the bank as part of an official procedure that was not directed against the lender, when asked for comment about the NZZ am Sonntag report.


"Credit Suisse fully cooperates with the authorities and will, for the time being, not make any further statements on this as this is an ongoing investigation," it told Reuters.


Credit Suisse was forced in March to shut $10 billion of supply chain finance funds that invested in bonds issued by Greensill when the finance firm imploded.


Administrators for Greensill and the Zurich public prosecutor's office did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Former British PM David Cameron was earlier this year embroiled in a major lobbying scandal for his involvement with the failed firm reportedly having made millions before its collapse amid suggestions he used his political connections to press for the firms involvement in government schemes.

Topics: economy Greensill Capital #uk David Cameron #creditsuisse financial fraud Switzerland

