Tesla reports stronger-than-expected Q3 sales

Oracle's Riyadh innovation training hub to serve Kingdom's technology vision

Software group Oracle will launch an innovation training hub in Riyadh as the global giant expands its presence in Saudi Arabia.

The hub will provide training programs in collaboration with Tuwaiq College for both students and professionals who want to improve their skills and gain recognised qualifications in a range of tech innovations, including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence, Java, and Devops.

The move coincides with the launch last month of a series of technology initiatives aimed at improving the digital skills of 100,000 Saudi youngsters.

Oracle has previously carried out training in Riyadh, Jeddah, and other cities across the Kingdom.

Fahad Al Turief, managing director of Oracle Saudi Arabia, said: “All these resources offer a valuable pathway to help kickstart a high level of interest in Saudi Arabia’s fast growing IT industry.”

He added: “Classroom learning resources, access to software, and cloud technology will also be made available for all Tuwaiq College faculty & students.”

The innovation hub will also provide online courses.

The initiatives are part of the Kingdom’s Vision2030, and are being delivered in partnership with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

The establishment of the center also coincides with the adoption by Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund (TDF) of Oracle cloud services as part of its cloud-first strategy.

The fund, which is supporting the development of Saudi Arabia’s tourism industry, is also piloting the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to increase automation and improve employee and customer experiences.