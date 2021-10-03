You are here

SRMG expands into publishing industry in MENA with the launch of Raff Publishing

Raff Publishing, which has a major presence at the Riyadh International Book Fair (1–10 October, 2021), aims to become MENA’s most forward-looking publishing house in a global industry currently valued at US$92.68bn. (Supplied)
Raff Publishing, which has a major presence at the Riyadh International Book Fair (1–10 October, 2021), aims to become MENA’s most forward-looking publishing house in a global industry currently valued at US$92.68bn. (Supplied)
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

SRMG expands into publishing industry in MENA with the launch of Raff Publishing

Raff Publishing, which has a major presence at the Riyadh International Book Fair (1–10 October, 2021), aims to become MENA’s most forward-looking publishing house in a global industry currently valued at US$92.68bn. (Supplied)
  • SRMG announces Raff Publishing at the Riyadh International Book Fair, in line with the Group’s new growth strategy and digital transformation
  • Raff Publishing will adopt new models in regional publishing, harnessing digital formats and innovative technologies, and amplifying regional perspectives by publishing the Arab World’s greatest authors
Arab News
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) today announced the launch of a book publishing company designed to meet the market needs of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The new venture, Raff Publishing, will embrace digital technologies, explore new formats and adopt innovative business models which support SRMG’s reputation as a leading source of audience-centric content and information in the region.
Raff Publishing, which has a major presence at the Riyadh International Book Fair (1–10 October, 2021), aims to become MENA’s most forward-looking publishing house in a global industry currently valued at US$92.68bn, and forecast to reach US$104.21bn in 2025. The new publishing house will utilize pioneering business models and embrace new digital formats and publishing technologies, including print-on-demand, e-books and audiobooks. While the global publishing market is predicted to grow at a three per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years, e-books are expected to reach 11.7 per cent CAGR, with audiobooks achieving even stronger growth at 24.4 per cent CAGR, offering significant commercial opportunities for the Group.




Jomana Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG

“It’s time for the MENA publishing industry to evolve to meet the content demands of a technologically advanced population in Saudi Arabia and across the region,” said Jomana Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG. “With the launch of Manga Al Arabiya, we witnessed a massive turnout of young Arab talent with creative ideas, ready manuscripts and unique perspectives, and realized that we only need to provide an outlet for this talent to flourish,” added Al-Rashid. “With Raff Publishing, we are committed to developing talent, broadening audience reach with a focus on popular genres to meet existing demand, and to creating new markets through diverse formats, on-demand publishing and intelligent use of data and modelling to inform our business strategies.”
The Group believes it will deliver significant returns by tapping into new audiences, building avenues for consumption, and meeting the demand for Arabic content—including for international best-selling titles across fiction and non-fiction genres.
In line with SRMG’s commitment to enrich Arabic content and foster a culture of reading, Raff Publishing will publish MENA authors with compelling stories, and unique insights enabling it to acquire a roster of the Arab World’s greatest writers and literary classics.
Haifa Al-Jedea, Managing Director of SRMG Think, said: “With the launch of Raff Publishing, we will actively seek out new authors from across the Arabic-speaking world. We aim to publish books that will reach the full range of regional audiences who are hungry to hear stories they can relate to and, most importantly, feel represented by. We know there is an unmet appetite for quality regional content, and we will seek to discover, develop and publish new authors—poets and novelists, children’s authors, essayists, thought leaders and analysts—increasing the opportunities for MENA voices to be heard.”




Haifa Al-Jedea, Managing Director of SRMG Think

To enhance the regional audience’s access to global-best sellers and enrich Arabic content in the region, Raff Publishing has established extensive relationships and arrangements with international publishing houses and authors specializing in genres that are in high-demand but not widely available in the region. These include, Penguin Random House, the largest trade book publisher in the world; John Wiley & Sons, respected publisher of scholarly and scientific works, as well as the bestselling For Dummies books; Abrams, publisher of critically acclaimed and bestselling works; and The MIT Press one of the most distinguished university presses in the world. Raff Publishing is also engaging with global best-selling authors in order to publish their titles in Arabic, including the famous Max Einstein series by renowned author James Patterson,
The first titles from Raff Publishing are expected to be available online and through regional bookstores early in 2022.
With an expanding network of outlets, SRMG’s new growth strategy covers five business verticals: SRMG Media: Digital Platforms, Podcasts and Multimedia; SRMG International: International Investments and Partnerships; SRMG Think, providing unique viewpoints on local, regional and global topics by enhancing existing capabilities and venturing into two new businesses, including Raff Publishing, that complete, complement and enhance the Group’s current offering; SRMG X: Events, Conferences and Exhibitions; and SRMG Labs: Innovation, Incubation, and Training.
Driven by a newly appointed leadership team, and listed on the Tawadul stock exchange in Riyadh, SRMG is focused on delivering original, exclusive and premium content to consumers through new digital and social platforms, as well as strengthening its cable and satellite reach. The recently announced growth strategy leverages the Group’s data and technology strengths to develop new products and services, enhance monetization capabilities and diversify revenue streams.
Raff Publishing is at Riyadh International Book Fair, stand I-01.The Fair runs from 1 – 10 October 2021 at Riyadh Front.

Trump asks US judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Trump was also suspended from Facebook and Google’s YouTube over similar concerns that he would provoke violence. (File/AFP)
Trump was also suspended from Facebook and Google’s YouTube over similar concerns that he would provoke violence. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 October 2021
AP

Trump asks US judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Trump was also suspended from Facebook and Google’s YouTube over similar concerns that he would provoke violence. (File/AFP)
  • Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion in US District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO, Jack Dorsey
  • Twitter permanently banned Trump from its platform days after his followers violently stormed the Capitol building to try to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential win
AP
AP

NEW YORK: Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the US Capitol.
Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion in US District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO, Jack Dorsey. They argue that Twitter is censoring Trump in violation of his First Amendment rights, according to the motion.
Twitter declined to comment Saturday on Trump’s filing.
The company permanently banned Trump from its platform days after his followers violently stormed the Capitol building to try to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential win. Twitter cited concerns that Trump would incite further violence. Prior to the ban, Trump had roughly 89 million followers on Twitter.
Trump was also suspended from Facebook and Google’s YouTube over similar concerns that he would provoke violence. Facebook’s ban will last two years, until Jan. 7, 2023, after which the company will review his suspension. YouTube’s ban is indefinite.
In July, Trump filed lawsuits in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida against all three tech companies and their CEOs, claiming that he and other conservatives have been wrongfully censored. The motion for a preliminary injunction was filed as part of Trump’s case against Twitter.

How media brands celebrated Saudi National Day

How media brands celebrated Saudi National Day
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

Arab News

How media brands celebrated Saudi National Day
  • Gifts, augmented reality, top startups list, music among online initiatives used to mark Kingdom’s 91st National Day    
Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

Twitter

The social media platform marked the annual event through gifts and a contest. Twitter Middle East and North Africa asked its audiences to share their plans for celebrating #SaudiNationalDay and some responders won customized gifts from the brand.

Twitter also created an emoji of the Saudi flag that was triggered whenever the hashtags #SaudiNationalDay, #SaudiNationalDay2021, and #SaudiNationalDay91 were tweeted throughout September.

A dedicated events page in Arabic and English, providing platform users with real-time updates on activities, was also launched.

Snapchat

Snap launched a first-of-its-kind activation in the region using augmented reality to mark the 91st Saudi National Day. The activation saw the Snap Map of Saudi Arabia appearing in bright green to represent the national flag and the Kingdom highlighted from other countries, the first time Snap had ever recolored a Middle East territory on the map.

It also marked cultural and heritage sites — such as AlUla, Tabuk Castle, Alkhobar Water Tower, Rijal Almaa, Masmak Fort, and Nassif House — on the map allowing users to explore the Kingdom.

The markers for the sites included a Face Lens experience, whereby Snapchatters in Saudi Arabia found themselves on a virtual balcony with all of the national landmarks behind them.

Additionally, a series of customized Actionmojis, exclusive to Snapchatters in the Kingdom, were unveiled for a limited time on National Day only.

LinkedIn

Professional networking platform LinkedIn chose the day to release its inaugural 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups list, identifying the top 10 startups in Saudi Arabia.

Based on data from the company and compiled by the LinkedIn news team, the Top Startups list globally is an annual ranking of emerging new businesses to watch out for and work for.

The list for Saudi Arabia highlights the Kingdom’s up-and-coming ventures through a four-pillar methodology measuring employment growth, engagement, job interest, and talent attraction. It showcases startups that are successfully navigating the evolution of consumer and business needs in the post-coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic landscape. The full list and more details can be found here.

Spotify

Music and podcast streaming platform Spotify celebrated the occasion through music by releasing a special playlist titled “Ana El Saudi.”

It brought together some of the finest male and female voices to pay homage to Saudis through a rich selection of 94 patriotic songs. The tracks are considered a treasure among Saudi nationals and include Fahad Bin Fasla’s “Haza El Saudi Foq,” and Mashael’s “Sawb Alriyadh.”

OSN

OSN marked the day by revealing the most-watched content in the Kingdom. The list included new additions such as “Loki” and “Mare of Easttown,” as well as old favorites such as “Succession,” “Game of Thrones,” and “Westworld.”

OSN’s latest Original production series, “Al Shifra,” and “No Activity,” also made the cut.

Blue Engine Studios to offer premium content in MENA region

TV & media industry veterans Ziad Kebbi and Hani Ghorayeb come together to launch Blue Engine Studios in MENA. (Supplied)
TV & media industry veterans Ziad Kebbi and Hani Ghorayeb come together to launch Blue Engine Studios in MENA. (Supplied)
Updated 01 October 2021
Arab News

Blue Engine Studios to offer premium content in MENA region

TV & media industry veterans Ziad Kebbi and Hani Ghorayeb come together to launch Blue Engine Studios in MENA. (Supplied)
  • New content creation, production firm to provide scripted, non-scripted shows targeting pan-Arab digital media, linear TV, OTT market
Arab News
Arab News

DUBAI: A newly launched premium content creation and production company is to offer scripted and non-scripted shows in the Middle East and North Africa region targeting pan-Arab digital media, linear TV, and the expanding over-the-top market.

Blue Engine Studios is the brainchild of media industry veterans Ziad Kebbi and Hani Ghorayeb who have co-founded the firm. The core team also consists of TV director and producer Jenane Mandour as chief operating officer.

Kebbi has produced local adaptations of international formats, such as “The Voice,” “Come Dine With Me,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Ugly Betty,” and “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?” He has also developed “Deal or No Deal” and original shows such as “Lessa Badry,” “Ana Wel Asaal,” and “The Desert.”

In addition, he has worked across big names in television including Sony Pictures Television Arabia and Endemol Middle East.

“We’re excited to bring to the MENA region a new generation of innovative premium content shows designed to disrupt, win the eyeballs, and capture the hearts and minds of Arab audiences,” Kebbi said.

“With our local expertise, cultural relevance, and business partnerships with the top IP and format owners globally, we will bring tremendous ‘glocal’ added-value to the market and its audiences.”

Ghorayeb is a business leader in media and advertising. He was instrumental in helping transform MBC Group from a single general entertainment channel (MBC1), into the largest, top-rated Arab satellite TV network, in addition to establishing Shahid as a leader in the video-on-demand space in the MENA region.

“It’s not good or creative enough unless it sells. The commercial, monetization, and return on investment dimensions are key to the MENA region’s trailblazing brands, advertisers, and media companies. We’ll strive to offer the best possible media solutions to the market via premium content, unique user experience, and the highest ROI,” said Ghorayeb.

PUBG Mobile, Anghami bring music rewards to players

PUBG Mobile, Anghami bring music rewards to players
Updated 01 October 2021
Arab News

PUBG Mobile, Anghami bring music rewards to players

PUBG Mobile, Anghami bring music rewards to players
  • PUBG Mobile players will have chance to redeem special music prizes, enjoy exclusive Anghami playlists until Oct. 7
Arab News
Arab News

DUBAI: The popular game PUBG Mobile has signed a first of its kind partnership in the Middle East and North Africa region with music streaming app Anghami.

As part of the agreement, Anghami will host an in-game event running until Oct. 7.

It will offer PUBG Mobile fans playing the game redeemable codes for Anghami Plus subscriptions for up to one year. Similarly, audiences using the Anghami app will be able to redeem prizes and experience two special playlists made for PUBG Mobile players.

Choucri Khairallah, vice president of business development at Anghami, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with PUBG Mobile, bringing a universe of music and entertainment to gamers across the region.”

Through the partnership, both companies aim to transform the digital media entertainment industry using initiatives that go beyond standard entertainment and incorporate immersive experiences in the media and entertainment space.

The event is part of a larger linkup between PUBG Mobile and Anghami in the MENA region. PUBG Mobile has hosted several music-themed events in the region, and teamed up with recording artists including Noor Stars, Wegz, Sharmoofers, Massar Egbari, and Marwan Moussa bringing together the gaming and music communities.

PUBG Mobile also launched this year’s Beat the Heat summer fun fair presenting a series of in-game and exclusive events in collaboration with Anghami, featuring concerts by prominent artists including Jara, and Zena Emad.

“The synergies between the gaming and music industries are countless and building on such expertise and experience in the local musical taste, Anghami’s production arm collaborated with PUBG Mobile to create exclusive content and events that resonate with players in the region, receiving positive feedback,” Khairallah added.

CNN Academy graduates rewarded with paid internships 

CNN Academy graduates rewarded with paid internships 
Updated 01 October 2021
Arab News

CNN Academy graduates rewarded with paid internships 

CNN Academy graduates rewarded with paid internships 
  • Three people from the media company’s inaugural intake will now be based at Abu Dhabi hub 
Arab News
Arab News

DUBAI: Three graduates from the inaugural CNN Academy Abu Dhabi have been rewarded with internships at the network’s Middle East hub in the UAE capital.

The three interns, Mohammed Abdelbary, Dana Abdulrahman, and Tasmiyah Randeree, will work under the leadership of anchor and managing editor, Becky Anderson, across editorial and technical roles at the bureau. They will also support CNN’s Expo 2020 coverage, which will be broadcast to the network’s global audiences from its on-site presence in Dubai.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome Dana, Mohammed, and Tasmiyah to our crew for the next three months — they were outstanding participants of the first CNN Academy Abu Dhabi,” Anderson said. “Not only are they enormously talented, but the skills they gained through our academy program shone through in their applications for these internships.”

The launch of the Academy was announced in September 2020 with the program beginning in January 2021. The full time five-week course combined online learning sessions and in-person workshops that took place at CNN at twofour54 in Abu Dhabi.

The network has offered around 30 internships to local and international talent during the past decade. These new, full-time, paid internships will provide an extra layer of instruction and experience to further equip the interns for a successful media career.

“This is a brilliant opportunity for these young journalists to work alongside some of the best at CNN,” Anderson added. “With a global event like Expo 2020 Dubai around the corner, this is an important time for the region, and they will be key team members working across our coverage.”

Abdelbary will work on CNN’s flagship show from the region, “Connect the World with Becky Anderson,” assisting the team with editorial research, story preparation, and production needs. Anderson said that he would have the chance to “pitch stories and treatment plans” and “could find himself producing content for the show’s social platforms, assisting with editing content, supporting our editorial and technical teams and more.”

Abdulrahman and Randeree will be trained as floor managers. “They’ll learn the ropes in our Abu Dhabi bureau before moving to CNN’s Expo studio,” said Andersen. “They will be instrumental in the smooth running of a live TV show, doing everything from providing scripts for our anchors, to making sure guests and talent are properly equipped on set,” she added. 

The duo will also be responsible for testing equipment and liaising with CNN’s control rooms at its Atlanta headquarters in the US. They will “find out exactly what it takes to build and operate a multi-camera outside a broadcast studio,” said Andersen.

CNN Academy Abu Dhabi will resume in 2022.

