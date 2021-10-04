You are here

  • Home
  • Middle East homebuyers want bigger, ‘greener’ properties: Knight Frank

Middle East homebuyers want bigger, ‘greener’ properties: Knight Frank

Middle East homebuyers want bigger, ‘greener’ properties: Knight Frank
Houses on Jumeirah Palm island in Dubai, UAE. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2ebuj

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Middle East homebuyers want bigger, ‘greener’ properties: Knight Frank

Middle East homebuyers want bigger, ‘greener’ properties: Knight Frank
  • Around 57 percent of respondents in the region said they would be most likely to buy a villa
  • Durrani said half of the respondents cited the energy efficiency of their home being a “very important” issue
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Home buyers in the Middle East are increasingly eyeing bigger houses or those in “more rural locations” for their next purchase, a new survey by global consultancy firm Knight Frank has revealed.

“The pandemic has fuelled aspirations for bigger homes, much like the respondents from elsewhere in the world,” the firm’s Head of Middle East research Faisal Durrani said, adding the pandemic has affected home buyers’ attitudes in recent months. 

Around 57 percent of respondents in the region said they would be most likely to buy a villa, or a home in a more rural location for their next purchase, slightly higher than the rest of the world’s respondents.

“In markets like Dubai, we’re already seeing villa demand driving faster price growth for villas than apartments. Indeed, villa values in Dubai have climbed by 7.8 percent since Q1 2020, compared to a 5.9 percent fall for apartments,” Durrani explained. 

The survey also found sustainability to be an important factor for home buyers in the region than elsewhere globally.

Durrani said half of the respondents cited the energy efficiency of their home being a “very important” issue, compared to only 42 percent of global buyers. 

“This should send a very strong signal to developers and planners around the region about how important ‘being greener’ will be in driving the success of new projects,” he added.

Topics: #economy Dubai real estate real estate SAUDI REAL ESTATE Saudi real estate fund Dubai property #luxuryproperty #dubaiproperty Gulf property

Related

Saudi Arabia’s real estate deals rise by 19%
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s real estate deals rise by 19%
Dubai housing prices go up on the back of real estate optimism
Business & Economy
Dubai housing prices go up on the back of real estate optimism

Saudi Arabia’s TRSDC teams up with Austrian biotech for sustainable food production

Saudi Arabia’s TRSDC teams up with Austrian biotech for sustainable food production
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s TRSDC teams up with Austrian biotech for sustainable food production

Saudi Arabia’s TRSDC teams up with Austrian biotech for sustainable food production
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) is partnering with a biotechnology firm for sustainable food production, as the developer continues to promote “regenerative tourism” through the new Saudi giga project. 

Austrian company Blue Planet Ecosystems (BPE) will provide TRSDC with a solution to produce seafood sustainably, and to conduct algae production in a desert environment.

The move is in response to “growing consumer demand for sustainable protein,” the Red Sea company chief John Pagano said.

“Our partnership with Blue Planet Ecosystems means working together to set a new global standard in sustainable, multitrophic desert aquaculture where we can literally turn sunlight into seafood,” he added. 

BPE will specifically provide the Land-based Automated Recirculating Aquaculture (LARA) system, which mimics a natural aquatic ecosystem.

“The LARA system has a minimal environmental footprint and will not only help feed our guests and residents sustainably but will aid in carbon sequestration for our flagship destination as well as future projects on the Red Sea coast,” Pagano said. 

The first phase of the project will be implemented as a pilot to assess whether conditions at the Red Rea project are suitable for the solution to work effectively. 

Topics: The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC Blue Planet Ecosystems

Related

The Red Sea Development Company wins BIM Kitemark for digital project delivery
Corporate News
The Red Sea Development Company wins BIM Kitemark for digital project delivery

Oil falls ahead of OPEC+ supply policy meeting

Oil falls ahead of OPEC+ supply policy meeting
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 1 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

Oil falls ahead of OPEC+ supply policy meeting

Oil falls ahead of OPEC+ supply policy meeting
  • Oil prices have risen due to the supply disruptions and a rise in global demand
  • OPEC+ agreed in July to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) every month until at least April 2022
Updated 1 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

Oil fell on Monday ahead of a meeting by OPEC and its allies which may determine whether a recent rally in prices amid supply shocks and a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be sustained.


Brent crude was down 14 cents or 0.2 percent at $79.14 per barrel in earlier trading. It rose 1.5 percent last week, its fourth weekly gain in a row. U.S. oil dropped by 15 cents or 0.2 percent to $75.73, after gaining for the past six weeks.

Oil prices have risen due to the supply disruptions and a rise in global demand, pushing Brent last week above $80 to a near three-year high.


Risk appetite has been "boosted by growing confidence in a strong pick up in global growth," ANZ Research said in a note, but added that investors were now focused on the OPEC+ meeting due later on Monday.


OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, is facing pressure from some countries to produce more to help lower prices as demand has recovered faster than expected in certain parts of the world.


OPEC+ agreed in July to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) every month until at least April 2022 to phase out 5.8 million bpd of existing cuts. Four OPEC+ sources told Reuters recently that producers were considering adding more than that deal envisaged.


The earliest any increase would take place would be November since the previous OPEC+ meeting decided October volumes.


The oil price rally has also been fuelled by an even bigger increase in gas prices that have spiked 300 percent and are trading around $200 per barrel in comparable terms, prompting switching to fuel oil and other crude products to generate electricity and for other industrial needs.


"The uneven nature of the post-pandemic recovery will keep demand-side uncertainties in play, giving rise to oil price volatility," Fitch Solutions said in a note. 

Topics: #economy OPEC #opec+ #russia #crudeoil #oil #oildemand #oilmarket #oilandgas #gas #fuelcosts #fuelshortage #saudi

Related

OPEC+ technical committee sees slightly smaller surplus in 2022
Business & Economy
OPEC+ technical committee sees slightly smaller surplus in 2022
OPEC's Barkindo expects oil demand to continue upward pace beyond 2021
Business & Economy
OPEC's Barkindo expects oil demand to continue upward pace beyond 2021

Trading of Evergrande shares in Hong Kong suspended

Trading of Evergrande shares in Hong Kong suspended
Evergrande's group headquarter in Hong Kong (Shutterstock)
Updated 25 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

Trading of Evergrande shares in Hong Kong suspended

Trading of Evergrande shares in Hong Kong suspended
  • Evergrande Property Services said that its shares were suspended from trading pending an announcement related to a merger or takeover
  • China Evergrande Group's shares have lost more than 80  percent of their value this year
Updated 25 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

Shares in troubled real estate developer China Evergrande Group and its property management unit Evergrande Property Services were suspended from trading in Hong Kong on Monday as investors awaited the next steps in the saga of its debt crisis.


Cailian, a Chinese online news service affiliated with the state-run newspaper Securities Times, said another developer, Hopson Development Holdings, was planning to acquire a majority share in Evergrande Property Services Group.


Hopson suspended trading of its shares in Hong Kong on Monday.

The suspension was “pending the release of announcement(s) in relation to a major transaction of the company under which the company agreed to acquire the shares of a company . . . listed on the stock exchange," it said in a filing.


The company said it would not comment on “market rumors.”


Evergrande Property Services said in its announcement to the Hong Kong exchange that its shares were suspended from trading pending an announcement related to a merger or takeover.


Phone calls to Evergrande's PR office in Hong Kong rang unanswered and the company's offices elsewhere in China were closed for a holiday.


Evergrande has been struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt. The company owes billions to banks, customers and contractors and has been selling off assets to resolve its cash crunch.


Analysts say the Chinese government was reluctant to be seen as bailing Evergrande out at a time when authorities are pushing companies to reduce debt levels. A takeover of the company's property management arm would be one step in restructuring it by splitting it into smaller entities, said Francis Lun, CEO of Geo Securities in Hong Kong.


Evergrande is one of China’s biggest private sector conglomerates, with more than 200,000 employees, 1,300 projects in 280 cities and assets of 2.3 trillion yuan ($350 billion). It owes creditors some 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion).


The company ran up billions of dollars in debt building apartment complexes, malls and office towers over the years. Its situation worsened after August 2020, when Beijing tightened controls on financing for China’s 12 biggest developers, forcing them to reduce corporate debt loads that are seen as a threat to the economy.


Evergrande has been selling off various assets to try to alleviate the problem. Last week, it sold its $1.5 billion stake in Shengjing Bank to cover its debt to the state-owned lender based in northeastern China.


China Evergrande Group's shares have lost more than 80  percent of their value this year and ratings agencies say it is at risk of defaulting on its debts.

 

Topics: economy Evergrande China #property Global shares

Related

Evergrande misses payments to some bondholders: Reuters
Business & Economy
Evergrande misses payments to some bondholders: Reuters
Fitch downgrades China's Evergrande and subsidiaries from 'CC' to 'C'
Fitch downgrades China's Evergrande and subsidiaries from 'CC' to 'C'

Outdoor advertising provider, MBC Group-backed Al Arabia kicks off IPO process

Outdoor advertising provider, MBC Group-backed Al Arabia kicks off IPO process
Updated 04 October 2021
Arab News

Outdoor advertising provider, MBC Group-backed Al Arabia kicks off IPO process

Outdoor advertising provider, MBC Group-backed Al Arabia kicks off IPO process
Updated 04 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Outdoor advertising provider Arabian Contracting Services, partly owned by media giant MBC Group, has issued the prospectus for its planned initial public offering, where it seeks to sell 15 million shares. 

This represents 30 percent of its 50 million share capital, the company said in a filing, and the offering will run from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29. 

Up to 90 percent of total offered shares will be allocated to institutional participants, while the remaining 10 percent will be allocated to individual investors.

The request to float on the Saudi main market was approved by the Capital Market Authority last June. 

Saudi Arabia has seen an increase in IPO activity in recent months, with major companies such as ACWA Power and ‘solutions by stc’ aiming to raise billions of riyals through their offerings. 

Topics: Contracting IPO Tadawul

Related

ADNOC Drilling jumps over 30% in debut for Abu Dhabi’s largest IPO
Business & Economy
ADNOC Drilling jumps over 30% in debut for Abu Dhabi’s largest IPO
ACWA Power IPO 248x oversubscribed attracting $300bn
Business & Economy
ACWA Power IPO 248x oversubscribed attracting $300bn

Security, safety top agenda at global SICIS forum in Riyadh

Security, safety top agenda at global SICIS forum in Riyadh
Updated 04 October 2021
Rashid Hassan

Security, safety top agenda at global SICIS forum in Riyadh

Security, safety top agenda at global SICIS forum in Riyadh
  • Conference brings together industry experts to share latest techniques in loss prevention
Updated 04 October 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The importance of meeting security and safety challenges in key industries, including oil and gas, have been highlighted by Saudi High Commission for Industrial Security Secretary General Col. Adel Zayed Al-Otaibi at the opening of a global forum in Riyadh.

The four-day Saudi International Conference for Industrial Safety and loss prevention, being held under the patronage of Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, chairman of the HCIS, opened on Sunday at the Ritz Carlton Riyadh.

Al-Otaibi said that the SICIS is being held in line with the important strategic role of the HCIS and its responsibility in supervising petroleum, industrial and service facilities in order to enhance the application of regulations and instructions to preserve the integrity of facilities and prevent loss.

The conference will cover important aspects of industrial safety and loss prevention, especially those relating to key industries such as oil, gas, minerals, petrochemicals and chemicals.

It will also allow organizations to share experiences and help shape perspectives on these important topics in the Kingdom, he added.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Aali Al-Zahrani, VP safety and industrial security at Saudi Aramco, said that the oil giant is proud to be the success partner and co-organizer with the HCIS for the forum, which will give delegates the chance to hear from leaders and professionals about how safety challenges are being met in order to improve the overall performance of their organizations.

Aramco has focused on industrial safety and loss prevention since its founding, he said.

“We hired our first safety engineer in 1940, just two years after oil was discovered. A high level of safety and security has always been a priority.”

Al-Zahrani expressed hopes that the conference will make a significant contribution in industrial safety and loss prevention.

An exhibition organized together with the forum has brought together local and international safety leaders and experts from industry, professional and academic institutions, as well as government organizations.

Programs include keynote speeches, training workshops and panel discussions to discuss the latest trends in industrial safety.

The conference will include sessions on Oct. 4, and technical workshops on Oct. 5 -6.

Post-conference workshops will deal with equipment inspection, health and safety leadership excellence, introduction to incident investigation, contractor safety management, industrial hygiene, and incident response and crisis management.

On successful completion of the course and assessment, candidates will be awarded with certificates.

Along with Saudi Aramco as co-organizer for the event, strategic partners include Saudi Electricity Company, SABIC, SWCC, platinum partners Maaden, and diamond partners Tasnee, GASCO, Sipchem, Advanced and Petromin.

Speaking to Arab News, Khaled Sulaiman, director safety at Maaden, said: “This is a very important conference which reflects how the Kingdom’s leadership is working to improve safety and prevent accidents.”

He added: “At Maaden, we believe that taking part in the conference reflects our commitment to safety and loss prevention, as well as sharing knowledge and exchange of expertise.”

 

Topics: Saudi International Conference for Industrial Safety and loss prevention (SICIS) High Commission for Industrial Security (HCIS) Saudi Aramco

Related

Special Saudis need more than a good idea to create the next app hit
Business & Economy
Saudis need more than a good idea to create the next app hit
Foodics partners with American Express Saudi Arabia
Corporate News
Foodics partners with American Express Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Middle East homebuyers want bigger, ‘greener’ properties: Knight Frank
Middle East homebuyers want bigger, ‘greener’ properties: Knight Frank
Saudi Arabia’s TRSDC teams up with Austrian biotech for sustainable food production
Saudi Arabia’s TRSDC teams up with Austrian biotech for sustainable food production
Oil falls ahead of OPEC+ supply policy meeting
Oil falls ahead of OPEC+ supply policy meeting
Abu Dhabi rolls out the mat for two of the world’s biggest jiu-jitsu titles
Abu Dhabi rolls out the mat for two of the world’s biggest jiu-jitsu titles
Trading of Evergrande shares in Hong Kong suspended
Trading of Evergrande shares in Hong Kong suspended

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.