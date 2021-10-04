You are here

Algerians heave a sigh of relief as govt cuts income tax: Economic wrap
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ruba Alrashed and Ziad Sabbah

RIYADH, CAIRO: Algerians heaved a sigh of relief as the country’s president instructed cuts on income taxes to help them mitigate the effects of soaring food prices. 

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune “stressed the need to take all measures to preserve the purchasing power,” the presidency said in a statement after a Cabinet meeting. 

The government blames the hike in prices of vegetables, fruits and meat, on speculation.

US economy

Julius Baer analysts have revised their 10-year Treasury yields to take into account mounting supply-side problems and China’s growth complications. While analysts still expect that 10-year yields will rise in the next 12 months, they expect that it will only be a slight increase compared to previous projections. 

They also altered 3-month and 12-month Treasury yields to 1.85 percent and 1.90 percent respectively. 
High-income business owners worry as Democrats plan to raise $2 trillion over the decade to increase social spending and combat climate change, the Wall Street Journal reported. This would heavily burden high-income owners of partnerships and so-called “S” corporations.
Fall in US unemployment is probably a bad sign, according to the WSJ. Economists say that this likely means that a higher number of people are leaving the workforce, who are much needed for stimulating the economy. The Labor Department’s unemployment rate only includes people who are not working but are actively seeking work. This leaves out all people who stopped looking for work when the pandemic began.

China’s growth 

Julius Baer analysts also revised down their Chinese economic growth forecast to 7.9 percent for 2021. 

Due to China’s dependence on exports and investment for the economic recovery, shortages in power have increased production costs and could possibly harm economic growth for the country.

They have decreased their quarter-on-quarter growth forecasts for Q3 and Q4 to 0.4 percent and 1.2 percent respectively. This led to a decline in the 2021 annual growth rate forecast to 7.9 percent. 

Swiss inflation  

Swiss monthly inflation remains almost the same in September at 0 percent compared to the previous month (0.2 percent), Federal Statistics Office data shows. This was accompanied by a yearly inflation rate of 0.9 percent in September 2021.

Unemployment in Spain

Spanish Ministry of Labor and Social Economy data revealed that the number of people registered as unemployed has decreased by 76,113 in September to reach a total of 3.3 million unemployed persons in Spain. This is a smaller drop compared to August which recorded a fall in the number of people registered as unemployed by 82,583.

Turkey

Turkish annual inflation rate reached 19.58 percent in September, a rise from 19.25 percent in August according to the Turkish Statistical Institute. This is the highest rate since March 2019. The month-on-month inflation rate also amounted to 1.25 percent in September compared to 1.12 percent in August.

Japan

Taro Asa, Japan’s outgoing minister of finance, said that he had pushed for a reduction in the central bank’s inflation target of 2 percent during the oil prices’ steep decline in the 2014-15 period. He added that the inflation target was difficult to achieve considering the circumstances. 

Clarification

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that he and Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not want to raise taxes again after a recent increase in social security contributions to help fund the health service and social care.

 

Topics: Algeria China US Switzerland Japan

HONG KONG: China Evergrande will sell a majority stake in its property management business for more than $5 billion, Chinese media said on Monday, a deal which would be the largest asset sale yet at the debt-laden property developer if it goes ahead.

Once China's top-selling property group, Evergrande is facing what could be one of the country’s largest-ever restructuring as the company is weighed down by debts of around $305 billion. 

Uncertainty over Evergrande’s fate has unsettled financial markets worried about any fallout from its troubles.

Evergrande on Monday said it requested a halt in the trading of its shares in Hong Kong pending an announcement about a major transaction. Evergrande Property Services Group, a spin-off listed last year, also requested a halt and said it referred to “a possible general offer for shares of the company.”

China’s state-backed Global Times said Hopson Development was the buyer of a 51 percent stake in the property business for more than HK$40 billion ($5.1 billion), citing unspecified other media reports. Hopson also said it had suspended trading in its shares, pending an announcement related to a major acquisition of a Hong Kong-listed firm and a possible mandatory offer.

Neither Hopson nor Evergrande responded to requests for comment on the Global Times report.

Analysts said the possible deal signals the company is still working to meet its obligations. But it also rekindled broader concerns about the risk to China’s property sector and economy if Evergrande is liquidated at low prices.

Topics: Evergrande China global economy debt

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index ended Monday’s session in the green zone increasing by 13.66 points or 0.12 percent.

A rise in banking and energy shares led by Saudi Aramco saw the market close at 11,467 points.

Traded liquidity amounted to SR8.3 billion, focused on the shares of Al-Rajhi Bank, and Solutions. 

A total of 198 million shares changed hands in 359.6 thousand deals.

The parallel market index Nomu dipped by 39.15 points or 0.17 percent closing at 23,647.5 points on Monday.

Nomu's liquidity amounted to about SR37.3 million, with 323.8 shares were traded, in 1,446 deals. 

Shares of Al-Rajhi Bank rose 1.6 percent, which closed at the highest level since April 2006, while the Saudi National Bank, which rose 2.4 percent.

Saudi Aramco’s stock rose by about 1 percent, to close the stock at its highest level since September 2020. The oil giant said on Monday it would release its Q3 results at the end of this month.

Forty-six companies rose on Monday, led by Red Sea shares, by 5 percent; Sidc shares 3.8 percent, while the shares of SABIC, and Mesc rose by 3.5 percent.

Shares of 147 companies declined led by Najran Cement which was down 4.25 percent, and Solutions by 4 percent in its third session in the market. Maaden shares also fell by 4 percent.

Topics: TASI NOMU

RIYADH: Trading volumes at cryptocurrency exchange Binance soared between July and September, suggesting a recent crackdown by regulators across the globe has had little impact on the platform’s business.

Worried about consumer protection and the standard of anti-money laundering checks at crypto exchanges, regulators from Britain and Germany to Hong Kong and Japan have in recent months ratcheted up pressure on Binance.

Some have banned the platform from certain activities, while others have warned consumers it was not licensed to operate in their jurisdiction. Binance has in response tightened anti-money laundering checks and cut its product line-up.

Yet Binance’s spot cryptocurrency trading volumes totaled $789 billion in September versus $454 billion in July, data from UK researcher CryptoCompare compiled for Reuters showed, with Binance cementing its status as the world’s biggest digital asset platform.

Derivatives volumes jumped almost 25 percent to $1.7 trillion, the data showed.

A Binance spokesperson declined to comment.

New legislation

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the Federal Reserve is set to begin reviewing the risks and opportunities related to introducing a central bank digital currency as early as this week.

Federal Reserve officials will also release a paper requesting public comment on the matter. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell referred to the development of the digital dollar as “critical work” last week during a Senate Banking Committee hearing, adding that it would require legislation from Congress in order to move forward.

However, the decision to launch a central bank digital currency will only be made if there are clear and tangible benefits that outweigh any costs and risks. according to a report by the Wall Street Journal, according to the report.

Mining

Nasdaq-listed Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. has secured a $100 million revolving credit line with Silvergate Bank in bitcoin and dollars.

The loan will be used to fund the company’s bitcoin mining operations and acquire new equipment.

It also will be available for one year and can be renewed annually by agreement between Silvergate Bank and Marathon.

Marathon Digital said it has received 26,960 top-tier ASIC mining machines from Bitmain so far this year, with an additional 8,459 ASIC miners currently in transit. Its current mining fleet stands at 25,272 active miners producing approximately 2.7 EH/s.

Bitcoin is the new gold

Chamath Palihapitiya, Virgin Galactic chairman and CEO of Social Capital, said bitcoin has already taken the place of gold.

He also predicted that the price of the cryptocurrency would reach $200,000, adding that the market value of bitcoin would increase.

“It’s very hard for me sitting here to give you a price prediction, but I can pretty confidently say that bitcoin, I think, has effectively replaced gold. And it will continue to do so. And so that market cap is just going to grow,” Palihapitiya told CNBC.

Trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded lower on Monday, falling by 0.49 percent to $47,678.20 at 6:50 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether traded at $3,324.81, down by 2.38 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Topics: bitcoin Binance cryptocurrency ether Fed Reserve

RIYADH: ACWA Power has allocated a minimum of six shares per individual subscriber in its initial public offering, Argaam reported citing Riyad Capital, lead manager for the offering.

According to the report, the remaining shares will be allocated on a pro rata basis at around 0.02197 percent on average. 

The Saudi utility developer completed the institutional book-building process for its IPO, receiving bids worth 248 times what it is issuing.

The company drew orders of SR1.127 trillion ($300.4 billion) from institutional investors, to which it is allocating 90 percent of the 81.2 million shares on offer.

A total of 1.35 million retail investors placed orders on SR9.05 billion worth of shares. The retail offering was 1,989.96 percent oversubscribed.  

Retail investors started, on Sept. 29, subscribing to 8.12 million shares at SR56 per share. 

Meanwhile, ACWA Power confirmed it will be showcasing its renewable energy portfolio at the 23rd Water, Energy, Technology and Environment exhibition as a Jubilee Sponsor.

This year’s edition will take place from October 5 to 7 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai - the first international Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

 

Topics: ACWA IPO

JEDDAH: Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said his company is working on increasing its crude production capacity even as investments in the oil industry is falling down and the company is challenged with reducing carbon emissions.

it will take until 2027 for Saudi Aramco to increase its capacity from 12 million barrels per day to 13 million barrels. “It will not happen overnight,” Nasser said.

“It takes years, 2-3 years between front-end engineering and then construction will take also another 3-4 years,” he said.

“We are doing our share in terms of building (capacity) even though we have adequate spare capacity today. We are bringing additional supplies to the market while we’re working on reducing our emissions at the same time,” Nasser said.

Nasser is bullish on oil demand next year as he sees the demand for oil "very healthy".

The CEO of the world's largest oil producer said that oil demand will hit 99 million barrels a day by end of 2021 and it may jump over 100 million barrels next year, he told the Energy Intelligence forum.  

"The forecast for next year will be over a hundred million barrel. So Over all the demand is very healthy," he said.

Oil prices are trading around $80 and Nasser attributed this to the increase in demand. 

We are doing our share in terms of building (capacity) even though we have adequate spare capacity today. We are bringing additional supplies to the market while we’re working on reducing our emissions at the same time.

Amin Nasser

He said there are several factors that affect the supply in the market. One of the main factors, the Aramco chief said, investment cuts in the oil industry.

Nasser said transition to other energy sources is important but it has to be done in an orderly fashion.

“We are doing our best to reduce CO2 emissions but the market needs to develop first. We are focusing on CCUS, conversion of CO2 to other products, hydrogen,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Oil Saudi Arabia energy

