AVIV Dubai Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates added to 2021 European Tour

AVIV Dubai Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates added to 2021 European Tour
The Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates will host the AVIV Dubai Championship in November. (Photo: European Tour)
Updated 05 October 2021
Arab News

AVIV Dubai Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates added to 2021 European Tour

AVIV Dubai Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates added to 2021 European Tour
  • Tournament returns for second consecutive year and will form a Dubai double-header with DP World Tour Championship
  • The tournament replaces the canceled Nedbank Golf Challenge Hosted by Gary Player in South Africa, which will now return for its 40th anniversary in 2022
Updated 05 October 2021
Arab News

The European Tour has added the AVIV Dubai Championship to its 2021 schedule, with the tournament returning for a second year to form an end-of-season double-header in Dubai with the DP World Tour Championship.

The $1.5 million AVIV Dubai Championship will be played on the Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates from Nov. 11-14, preceding the final Rolex Series event of 2021, the DP World Tour Championship that will bring the curtain down on this year’s Race to Dubai on the neighboring Earth course.

It was introduced last December, when it was known as the Golf in Dubai Championship presented by DP World, as part of the revamped 2020 European Tour schedule, with France’s Antoine Rozner finishing two strokes clear of compatriot Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Italian Francesco Laporta and English pair Andy Sullivan and Matt Wallace.

This year the tournament will be title-sponsored by AVIV Clinics, the healthcare partner of DP World.

The tournament replaces the canceled Nedbank Golf Challenge Hosted by Gary Player in South Africa, which will now return for its 40th anniversary in 2022.

It forms a new-look end to the European Tour’s 2021 season following the recent additions of the Mallorca Golf Open (Oct. 21-24) and Portugal Masters (Nov. 4-7).

Players in those two events and the AVIV Dubai Championship will be aiming to secure their spot in the $9 million DP World Tour Championship, which will include the leading 50 available players on the Race to Dubai.

Keith Pelley, the European Tour’s chief executive, said: “Last year’s tournament on the Fire course, created to complete our 2020 schedule, was a great success and we are delighted to bring the AVIV Dubai Championship to our schedule as the final piece in our jigsaw this season.

“It means we will have two strong ‘Swings’ to end our 2021 campaign — the Iberian Swing in Spain and Portugal and now this Dubai double-header at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

“Once again, I would like to thank the leaders of Dubai, DP World, AVIV Clinics and Jumeirah Golf Estates for helping us to play this event, and we look forward to a terrific fortnight as we conclude another Race to Dubai on the Fire and Earth courses.”

Topics: AVIV Dubai Championship Jumeirah Golf Estates European Tour

Updated 8 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Big wins for UAE and Syria as West Asian U23 Championship kicks off in Saudi Arabia

Big wins for UAE and Syria as West Asian U23 Championship kicks off in Saudi Arabia
  • The 11-team tournament is taking place in Dammam and Al-Khobar and will run until Oct. 12
  • Syria beat Bahrain 4-1 in Group C, which also includes Saudi Arabia
Updated 8 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

The West Asian U23 Championship has kicked off in Saudi Arabia, with opening day victories for Iraq, the UAE, Syria and Jordan, while Yemen and Kuwait tied.

In Group B, the Iraqi team managed to defeat its Palestinian counterpart 1-0 on Monday at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam with a goal by Hassan Jabbar, while the UAE beat Lebanon 3-0 later at the same venue, with goals from Saeed Al-Kaabi, Abdullah Al-Naqbi and Ahmed Abdullah.

Meanwhile, in Group A, Kuwait and Yemen drew 1-1, and Oman beat Jordan 1-0.

Syria beat Bahrain 4-1 in Group C, which also includes Saudi Arabia.

The cities of Dammam and Al-Khobar are hosting the 11-team competition, which will run until Oct. 12.

Topics: West Asian U23 Championship Dammam AL-KHOBAR

RAW Tag Team champions RK-Bro take on AJ Styles and Omos at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh

RAW Tag Team champions RK-Bro take on AJ Styles and Omos at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh
Updated 05 October 2021
Arab News

RAW Tag Team champions RK-Bro take on AJ Styles and Omos at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh

RAW Tag Team champions RK-Bro take on AJ Styles and Omos at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh
  • Mohammed Abdo Arena to host heavyweight tandem clash on Oct. 21
Updated 05 October 2021
Arab News

WWE Raw Tag Team champions RK-Bro will go head to head with former titleholders AJ Styles and Omos in a rematch at WWE Crown Jewel on Oct. 21 at Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh.

Since laying claim to the Raw Tag titles at WrestleMania 37 in April, Styles and Omos seemed to be an unstoppable force, but their dominance over the Raw brand came to an end at the hands of Randy Orton and Riddle at SummerSlam 2021 in August.

The unlikely tandem of RK-Bro have found common ground in their championship gold and will look to retain their title in the Saudi capital.. 

WWE Crown Jewel is set to be a signature event of the Riyadh Season and will feature WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar.

WWE has held three events in the Kingdom, starting with the 2018 Crown Jewel at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

This was followed by the Super ShowDown at King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah in 2019, where home favorite Mansoor won the 51-man Battle Royal. Super Showdown returned to Saudi in February 2020, this time at the Mohammed Abdo Arena.

Saudi Arabia look to banish memories of humiliating loss to Japan 10 years ago

Saudi Arabia look to banish memories of humiliating loss to Japan 10 years ago
Updated 05 October 2021
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia look to banish memories of humiliating loss to Japan 10 years ago

Saudi Arabia look to banish memories of humiliating loss to Japan 10 years ago
  • Herve Renard’s Green Falcons take on Samurai Blue in World Cup qualifier on Thursday
Updated 05 October 2021
John Duerden

Where does the time go? It is a decade since Saudi Arabia were thrashed 5-0 by Japan at the 2011 Asian Cup, a nadir for the Green Falcons in what was a poor period in their recent history.

Thursday’s World Cup qualifier is a chance for revenge, to show how far the team has come since then and, more importantly, to take a huge step toward a return to Qatar, the scene of that humiliation 10 years ago.

For a continental powerhouse that had reached the final in six of the previous seven tournaments, the 2011 loss was shocking, though not that surprising. Saudi Arabia were already eliminated by the time they met the East Asians.

An opening game defeat against Syria saw Jose Peseiro fired. The Portuguese boss had taken possession of the hot seat in March 2009 with qualification for the 2010 World Cup on the line. After a fine win in Iran and a vital victory over the UAE, it looked like an inspired appointment, and had the team defeated North Korea in the final game in Riyadh — a frustrating evening that ended 0-0 — Saudi Arabia would have gone to South Africa. As it was, they lost to Bahrain on away goals in the play-offs.

Peseiro survived, but at the start of 2011 relations with the media and fans were not exactly great, and there were questions over his ability to get the best out of the players going into the Asian Cup.

While the press conference after the Syria defeat was understandably a bad-tempered affair, there was something of a sour atmosphere in the pre-match meeting, too. Peseiro was replaced by his predecessor, Nasser Al-Johar, who came in for one of the temporary jobs he filled on a number of occasions, and the second game brought defeat against Jordan and elimination.

Then came the Japan debacle. It could actually have been worse as Saudi Arabia were three goals down inside 20 minutes, unable to cope with Japan’s slick passing, expansive movement and clinical finishing. In the end, 5-0 was something of a mercy, even if Japanese journalists expressed surprise at the ease of the victory.

More misery was on the way. The team failed to even reach the final stage of qualification for the 2014 World Cup, finishing below Australia and Oman. The 2015 Asian Cup saw another group stage exit.

Since then, matters have improved, with an appearance at the 2018 World Cup and progression into the knockout stages of the 2019 Asian Cup before elimination at the hands of Japan.

The 5-0 loss was a low point of a bad few years for the national team and there is plenty of scope for revenge on Thursday. The 1-0 win over Japan that secured a place at the 2018 World Cup does not count as the Samurai Blue had already qualified. This time, while the game is also in Jeddah, the situation is different. This time, the pressure is well and truly on the visitors. 

Long regarded as the best team in Asia, with a strength in depth that rivals struggle to match, Japan lost their opening game at home to Oman in the group and then followed it up with a 1-0 win over China. It means they arrive in West Asia three points behind the hosts and in a position where they cannot afford to lose. Defeat will open a gap of six points behind Saudi Arabia and, assuming Australia defeat Oman, both automatic qualification spots. With Japan then having to rush home to Saitama to host the Socceroos next Tuesday, this is a huge week.

It goes without saying that there is also pressure on coach Hajjime Moriyasu, who was on the bench in Japan’s AFC Asian Cup final win over Saudi Arabia in 1992. While the former midfielder led Sanfrecce Hiroshima to three J.League titles, there are questions over whether his somewhat cautious style suits Japan and their wealth of attacking talent.

Regardless of the rights and wrongs of that debate, there is no doubt that as surprising as Oman’s win was in September, it was also deserved.

Moriyasu, appointed just after the 2018 World Cup, is keen to avoid a repeat of the Oman performance when his players, most of whom returned from Europe, struggled to get going.

“We don’t have much time, but the players need to switch from what they do with their clubs and get their heads around our team concept,” Moriyasu said last week. “We didn’t do that last time and we have to make sure we sort that out.” 

More difficult to sort out are the vulnerabilities at the back that will give coach Herve Renard encouragement. This is the Frenchman’s biggest test since taking the reins in July 2019. Improved performances in recent months have been reflected in results, winning the group in the second round and then taking six points from the opening two games so far.

A win over Japan will be a huge step toward Qatar and also show Asia that Saudi Arabia are a genuine member of the continental elite, with ambitions not just to qualify but to do well in the World Cup.

And if there is a measure of revenge for that 5-0 thrashing 10 years ago then so much the better.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan

