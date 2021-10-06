You are here

Cyprus extends custody of suspect Israel says was Iranian ‘hit man’

Cyprus extends custody of suspect Israel says was Iranian ‘hit man’
A convoy of police vehicles arrive at a court where a remand order was issued against an ethnic Azeri with a Russian passport. (Reuters)
Updated 07 October 2021
Reuters

  • Israel said it was a ‘terrorist incident directed by Iran’ against Israeli businesspeople on the island
NICOSIA: A court in Cyprus on Wednesday extended the detention of a man that Israel alleges was a would-be assassin recruited by Iran to attack Israeli businesspeople on the island.

The man was arrested in the Cypriot capital Nicosia on Sept. 27. Police say that when he was intercepted a pistol with a silencer were found in his rental vehicle.

Israel said it was a “terrorist incident directed by Iran” against Israelis on the island, a charge dismissed as “baseless” by the Iranian Embassy in Nicosia.

Police have been tight-lipped about the incident. The suspect was taken to a district court in Nicosia on Wednesday, where the order remanding him in custody was extended until Monday.

The suspect has not been charged and officials have not identified him, beyond describing him as an ethnic Azeri with a Russian passport.

“Investigations are proceeding at a rapid pace,” police spokesman Christos Andreou told state TV. He declined to comment on the Israeli claims, citing the ongoing investigation.

Wednesday’s court proceedings were held in camera for security reasons. A convoy of vehicles, including unmarked SUVs accompanied by police on motorcycles, arrived at the colonial complex of buildings mid-morning Wednesday.

Cyprus’s authoritative Phileleftheros daily said the suspect, thought to have arrived in Cyprus 20 days prior to his arrest, was not cooperating with police.

On Tuesday the suspect indicated to police where he had rented two cars, from the resort town of Ayia Napa in the south-east of the island.

Police have not traced where the suspect was staying prior to his arrest, the newspaper said. Authorities believe he may have been staying in the Turkish-held north of the ethnically split island, it said.

Germany repatriates 8 women, 23 children with ties to Daesh

Germany repatriates 8 women, 23 children with ties to Daesh
  • The women are aged between 30 and 38 and come from several regions around Germany
  • The group was repatriated from the Roj camp in Kurdish-controlled northeastern Syria
BERLIN: Germany has repatriated eight women who joined the IS terror group and 23 children from northern Syria, the foreign ministry said overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, the biggest such transfer since 2019.
“The children are not responsible for their situation... the mothers will have to answer for their acts,” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement, adding that “many of them were held in custody on arrival in Germany.”
Denmark also brought three women and 14 children to its territory as part of the same operation, carried out with US military support, Berlin said.
Maas said he was “happy” to have brought back to Germany people, especially children, identified “as being in particular need of protection.”
“They are mostly sick children or those with a guardian in Germany, as well as their brothers and sisters and their mothers,” the foreign ministry said.
The group was repatriated from the Roj camp in Kurdish-controlled northeastern Syria.
Tabloid-style daily Bild reported that foreign ministry and police officials landed in the region early Wednesday on a US military plane, which then brought the group to Kuwait before they boarded a flight to Frankfurt.
The women are aged between 30 and 38 and come from several regions around Germany, Der Spiegel weekly reported.
Countries have been wrangling over how to treat captives linked to IS since the group’s fall in March 2019.
Most European countries carry out repatriations on a case-by-case basis.
Germany’s last joint repatriation alongside Finland in December 2020 brought back five women and 18 children.

Thousands of Yemenis in Houthi-besieged district at risk of starvation, say officials

Thousands of Yemenis in Houthi-besieged district at risk of starvation, say officials
  • International community urged to condemn militia’s attacks and shelling
AL-MUKALLA: Thousands of Yemenis in Marib’s Al-Abedia district are at risk of dying from starvation due to an ongoing siege by the Houthis, local officials said Wednesday.

The siege has forced government troops and local tribesmen to surrender, with the Iran-backed militia banning residents from leaving and entering the district as well as blocking lifesaving humanitarian assistance from reaching people.

The militia has, at the same time, intensified shelling of residential areas and government fortifications with missiles, mortar rounds, and heavy machine guns.

Local aid organizations and officials said that more than 30,000 people, most of them women and children, were facing mass famine as food was running out in grocery stores. There were also shortages of fuel and medicine, they said.

“Al-Abedia is coming under (Houthi) siege, shelling and assaults on the ground,” Khaled Al-Shajani, deputy head of the Marib office of the Executive Unit for IDP Camps, told Arab News.

He said that local organizations had failed to dispatch humanitarian assistance as the Houthis had tightened their grip on the district’s entrances.

FASTFACT

Local aid organizations and officials said that more than 30,000 people, most of them women and children, were facing mass famine as food was running out in grocery stores. There were also shortages of fuel and medicine.

More than three dozen patients with terminal diseases such as cancer were facing death because the Houthis were not allowing them to seek medication outside the district and were obstructing the distribution of drugs to local health facilities, local officials said.

Al-Shajani urged international aid organizations with offices in Yemen to convince the Houthis to lift their siege of Al-Abedia or send the aid through Qania district.

Marib’s office of the Ministry of Human Rights warned of a health crisis in Al-Abedia as residents were being forced to drink contaminated water and more than 2,465 children suffering from severe malnutrition were in urgent need of medication.

The Houthis have abducted 3,278 people who have tried to leave or enter the district, planted thousands of landmines, and disrupted the education of 8,392 students, the ministry said in a report.

Al-Shajani said that residents had resisted the idea of fleeing their homes, throwing their weight behind government troops defending the district. “The main reason for the district’s resistance against the Houthi assaults is people’s support,” he said.

Local media reports said the Houthis had reneged on promises to open humanitarian corridors into the district in exchange for retrieving the bodies of at least a dozen fighters, following mediation by local dignitaries.

But, in violation of the agreement, the Houthis quickly tightened the siege after receiving the bodies.

Government officials have urged international organizations and powerful countries to break their silence and condemn the Houthis’ shelling and attacks on civilians, mainly in Marib.

Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani said Tuesday that this silence had encouraged the militia to commit more crimes.

“The international community’s continued heedlessness to the daily massacres and atrocities committed by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia against civilians in Marib province gives negative signals to the militia to continue its crimes and violations,” he said.

Heavy fighting between troops and the Houthis broke out on Wednesday in the provinces of Marib and Taiz, local officials said.

The Houthis intensified their attacks on government troops in areas south of Marib, as Arab coalition warplanes disrupted the militia’s reinforcement attempts.

Fighting also raged for the second day in the southern city of Taiz, as the Houthis attacked the western edges of the city to seize control of a strategic road that links it with Aden.

Tehran’s ‘terror drone’ program is a growing international threat, says Iranian opposition

Alireza Jafarzadeh, deputy director of the NCRI's Washington office. (Screenshot/NCRI)
Alireza Jafarzadeh, deputy director of the NCRI's Washington office. (Screenshot/NCRI)
  • It ‘has only one purpose and that is destabilizing the region and creating chaos,” warns National Council of Resistance of Iran’s deputy director
  • Calling for greater global pressure on the regime, he said ‘sanctions by themselves will not solve all of this problem but sanctions are a tool, making (Iran) pay the price’
CHICAGO: Iran’s aggressive and expanding unmanned aerial vehicles program is a growing threat not only to countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, but also the West, according to officials from the National Council of Resistance of Iran.

Alireza Jafarzadeh, deputy director of the NCRI’s Washington office, said the program includes eight production and assembly sites across Iran that receive parts and materials from foreign countries.

During a briefing on Wednesday, attended by Arab News, he said UAVs, or drones, have been used to attack many Western targets in conflict zones such as Syria and Iraq, as well as targets in Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

Tehran supplies the Houthi militia in Yemen with the drones that are the primary weapons used in its terror campaign against targets in Saudi Arabia, Jafarzadeh said. They are “assembled in Yemen” and many essential components come from sources outside of Iran, he added.

“The UAV program has only one purpose and that is destabilizing the region and creating chaos,” Jafarzadeh said. He added that eight industries in Iran are involved in “disguising” the production of the weaponized drones.

“The Iranian regime has really stepped up its efforts and money and resources to its UAV program, to destabilize the region. Billions of dollars have been spent on UAVs and missiles, and under (Iranian President Ebrahim) Raisi this program will gain more prominence. The question is, what is to be done?”

Jafarzadeh said that Iran’s multibillion-dollar UAV program, which he described as “the regime’s primary weapon for terrorism,” is directed by Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

He continued: “Iran is expanding its terror and destabilizing efforts in the region, and the oppression of people in Iran. We must hold Iran responsible and make them pay the price. … We need to see firmness, decisiveness and stepped-up pressure against the Iranian regime.”

Iran’s UAV program is a direct result of “counterproductive” negotiations with Western nations about the lifting sanctions, Jafarzadeh said, during which Tehran bolstered and expanded the program.

“Obviously, sanctions by themselves will not solve all of this problem,” he added. “But sanctions are a tool, making (Iran) pay the price.

“If the regime is allowed to carry out an extensive operation (like) that we showed today without any consequences, then they are encouraged and will do more. You want to hold the regime itself accountable.”

To support his arguments, Jafarzadeh presented detailed satellite images, graphs and charts he said reveal the complexity and “alarming new details” of Iran’s UAV terror program. The information was gathered inside Iran for the NCRI by opposition group the Mujahedin-e Khalq.

Over the past two decades, the NCRI has exposed dozens of what it says are key sites that form parts of Tehran’s nuclear weapons program, missile program and growing terrorism network in the region.

UN envoy calls for ‘inclusive settlement’ to end Yemen crisis

UN envoy calls for ‘inclusive settlement’ to end Yemen crisis
  • In his meetings, Grundberg emphasized his commitment to inclusivity as a necessity for the sustainability of peace
  • “A durable solution is one that reflects the interests of diverse and broad segments of Yemeni society,” he said
LONDON: UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg called for an “inclusive political settlement” to end the conflict as he concluded his first visit to the country on Wednesday.
“There is an urgent need to change course and work toward an inclusive political settlement that comprehensively ends the conflict and allows Yemen to recover and develop,” Grundberg said.
During his visit, the UN envoy met with the Yemeni prime minister, the governor of Aden, the chairman of the Southern Transitional Council, the governor of Taiz, and a diverse group of political actors.
He also consulted with representatives of civil society organizations and women’s rights activists.  
In his meetings, Grundberg emphasized his commitment to inclusivity as a necessity for the sustainability of peace, the statement said. 
“Yemen has a rich history of political and social diversity. A durable solution is one that reflects the interests of diverse and broad segments of Yemeni society,” Grundberg said.
During his meeting with Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed, Grundberg welcomed his recent return to Aden and stressed the importance of the full implementation of the Riyadh Agreement to support stability and functional state institutions. 
He also discussed the deteriorating economic situation and the challenges of delivery of basic services.
“The humanitarian and economic impact of the war becomes more difficult to reverse with every passing day. The war has turned daily life into a struggle in Yemen,” he said.

US leads western praise for Iraqi electoral commission ahead of Sunday’s vote

US leads western praise for Iraqi electoral commission ahead of Sunday’s vote
  • Countries said the election on Sunday is an opportunity for all Iraqis to democratically determine their future
  • “We recognize the importance of this moment in Iraqi history,” they said
LONDON: The US and 11 other countries welcomed on Wednesday the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission’s preparations for the parliamentary election in Iraq.  
The countries said the early election on Sunday is an opportunity for all Iraqis to democratically determine their future.
The joint statement came from the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, the UK, and the US. 
“We recognize the importance of this moment in Iraqi history,” the statement said. “In response to requests from the Iraqi people, substantial resources have been mobilized in support of free and fair elections.”
The UN Assistance Mission (UNAMI) for Iraq is supporting supporting the IHEC. With five times more UN officials than were present during the 2018 election, the UN says it is the largest mission of its kind in the world.
The EU has a separate election observation mission. 

The foreign ministers’ statement said both these missions have already deployed monitors and observers.
“These missions represent a good-faith international effort to fulfill Iraqis’ request and bolster the integrity of the election,” they said. 
“The Iraqi people now have an opportunity to exercise their fundamental right to vote. We support the Iraqi government’s efforts to ensure a safe, free, fair, and inclusive electoral environment for all Iraqis, including women and youth, who have long faced violence and intimidation in the pursuit of reform,” the foreign ministers said.
They added that they support the Iraqi government’s efforts to ensure that internally displaced persons can safely participate in the election.
“We call on all parties to respect the rule of law and the integrity of the electoral process,” they said.

