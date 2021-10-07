At least 20 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan

You are here

The epicenter of the 5.7 magnitude quake was about 14 kilometers (8 miles) north-northeast of Harnai in Baluchistan province. (AP)
The epicenter of the 5.7 magnitude quake was about 14 kilometers (8 miles) north-northeast of Harnai in Baluchistan province. (AP)
A local resident inspects his house damaged by Thursday's earthquake h in Harnai, Pakistan. (AP Photo)
A local resident inspects his house damaged by Thursday's earthquake h in Harnai, Pakistan. (AP Photo)
AFP

AFP

QUETTA, Pakistan: Around 20 people were killed and more than 200 injured when a shallow earthquake hit southern Pakistan in the early hours of Thursday as people slept, government officials said.
Many of the victims died when roofs and walls collapsed after the 5.7 magnitude quake struck in the Balochistan province, with a power cut forcing health workers to treat the injured using flashlights.
The worst-affected area was the remote mountainous city of Harnai, where a lack of paved roads, electricity and mobile phone coverage hampered rescuers.
“We are receiving information that 20 people have been killed due to the earthquake,” Balochistan home minister Mir Zia ullah Langau added.
A woman and six children were among 20 dead, Suhail Anwar Hashmi, a senior provincial government official, told AFP, adding that “more than 200 people have been injured.”
“We are soon sending helicopters to the area to help support the rescue operation and to evacuate injured,” Hashmi said.
Naseer Nasar, the head of Balochistan’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority, warned that the toll may rise.
 

The quake caused electricity to fail in the region, with health staff working until dawn without lights in a poorly equipped government hospital.
Before daybreak, “we were operating without electricity with the help of torches and mobile flashlights,” Zahoor Tarin, a senior official at the government-run Harnai hospital told AFP.
“Most of the injured came with fractured limbs. Dozens of people were sent back after first aid,” he said, adding that “at least 40 people were received with critical injuries.”
“We have imposed an emergency in the hospital and are providing them medical treatment.”
Private individuals were helping rush the injured to hospitals.
The US Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 5.7 and struck around 3 am at a depth of around 20 kilometers (12 miles).
The earthquake was also felt in Balochistan’s capital Quetta.
Pakistan straddles the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, making the country susceptible to earthquakes.
In October 2015, a 7.5-magnitude quake in Pakistan and Afghanistan killed almost 400 people across rugged terrain that impeded relief efforts.
The country was also hit by a 7.6-magnitude quake on October 8, 2005, that killed more than 73,000 people and left about 3.5 million homeless, mainly in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

STOCKHOLM, Sweden: German Benjamin List and Scottish-born David MacMillan won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday for developing new tools for building molecules that have helped make new drugs and are more environmentally friendly.
Their work on asymmetric organocatalysis, which the award-giving body described as “a new and ingenious tool for molecule building,” has also helped in the development of plastics, perfumes and flavours.
“Organic catalysts can be used to drive multitudes of chemical reactions,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said. “Using these reactions, researchers can now more efficiently construct anything from new pharmaceuticals to molecules that can capture light in solar cells.”
Catalysts are molecules that remain stable while enabling or speeding up chemical reactions performed in labs or large industrial reactors. Before the laureates’ breakthrough findings at the turn of the millennium, only certain metals and complex enzymes were known to do the trick.

The academy said the new generation of small-molecule catalysts were more friendly for the environment and cheaper to produce, and praised the precision of the new tools.
Before asymmetric catalysis, man-made catalyzed substances would often contain not only the desired molecule but also its unwanted mirror image. The sedative thalidomide, which caused deformities in human embryos around six decades ago, was a catastrophic example, it said.
“The fact is, it is estimated that 35 percent of the world’s total GDP in some way involves chemical catalysis,” it added.
List, 53, said the academy caught up with him while on vacation in Amsterdam with his wife, who in the past had liked to joke that somebody might be calling him from Sweden.
“But today we didn’t even make the joke and certainly didn’t anticipate this — and then Sweden appears on my phone... it was a very special moment that I will never forget,” he said, dialling into the media briefing announcing the winners.
List, 53, is director of the Max-Planck-Institut fuer Kohlenforschung, Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany.

He said he did not initially know that MacMillan was working on the same subject and figured his hunch might just be a “stupid idea” until it worked.
He and MacMillan share the prestigious 10-million Swedish crown ($1.14-million) prize in equal parts for breakthroughs achieved independently of one another.
MacMillan, 53, who said he was only the second person in his western Scotland working class family to go to college, noted that it was often challenging for chemists to explain the significance of their work to the outside world.
“But the one thing I will say is that everything we do, or what a chemist does, impacts everything that’s around us all the time,” he told a briefing at Princeton University, where he is a professor.
The impact of his students’ work can be almost immediate, said MacMillan, who has dual US and UK citizenship.
“They are literally doing experiments on a Tuesday, they discover something — we have discussions with major pharmaceutical companies all the time and they learn about what we are doing — and they literally employ it on a Friday,” he said.
Reflecting on the Nobel Prize, he said: “It’s one of those weird moments in life when you have to sit about and think about all the people who got you here, and (it) makes you very sentimental.”
Some scientists had suggested the rapid development of mRNA (Messenger ribonucleic acid) COVID-19 vaccines would be recognized this year, also possibly in the medicine category, which was awarded for discoveries on the sense of touch.
“This is an extremely important topic we’re thinking about, but there will be more years, more Nobel prizes,” said Pernilla Wittung Stafshede of the Swedish Academy of Sciences.
The prizes, for achievements in science, literature and peace, were created and funded in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel. They have been awarded since 1901, with the economics prize first handed out in 1969.

PANAMA CITY: More than 50 migrants have died since the start of the year while trying to cross the Panama jungle in an effort to reach the US, the Panamanian prosecutor’s office said Wednesday.
“The Institute of Forensic Medicine and Forensic Sciences of Panama has registered 53 migrant deaths in different circumstances in the province of Darien,” Jose Vincente Pachar told AFP.
This figure is far higher than in previous years, when between 20 and 30 bodies on average were found in the Darien Gap, a 575,000-hectare) stretch of jungle on the border of Panama and Colombia.
The jungle corridor is the most dangerous stage of the journey to the United States, as migrants face not only natural threats such as snakes and difficult terrain, but also criminals who routinely rob and rape travelers.
It is “very possible the number of deaths will increase,” because the flow of migrants through the Darien Gap has surged in 2021, Pachar warned.
Since the start of the year, about 70,000 people have crossed the Darien Gap, according to Panamanian authorities — a number almost equivalent to the previous five years combined.
While the number of migrants crossing the jungle dropped considerably in the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, the influx is on the rise again.
On September 24, Panama’s attorney general’s office reported that 10 bodies, including two children, had been discovered.
Colombia on Tuesday asked Panama to “facilitate” entry into its territory for underage or pregnant migrants in order to prevent them from trying to cross the Darien Gap.

DHAKA: A Bangladeshi woman said on Wednesday she had been inundated with phone calls from locals in the area after offering to pay a $600 cash reward for anyone who could return her pet bird, which went missing on Sunday morning.

Many residents of Gulshan, an upscale residential area in the capital city, Dhaka, were calling to ask if Faiza Ibrahim, 28, was serious about paying to find “Kiwi,” a male South American sun conure that can say its name, after seeing his “missing” posters in the neighborhood.

“I’ve had Kiwi since 2018 when he was only three weeks old and didn’t even have any feathers,” Ibrahim told Arab News. “He’s like a member of our family. All of us loved him.”

Ibrahim lives with her extended family of 11 people, and she and her mother would take turns to look after Kiwi, who “loved to feed on seeds, fruits and rice.”

A pair of sun conures can be bought for $600 at an animal shop in Dhaka. Ibrahim said she was aware that the cash reward was high, but she wanted to protect Kiwi.

“A pet bird is more valuable than money. That’s why I announced this huge sum of money as a reward so that people who find him will prefer to return Kiwi instead of selling him to the market,” Ibrahim said.

She suspects her neighbors must have found Kiwi “as this species of birds cannot fly for too long.”

“There are high chances that Kiwi has landed on someone’s shoulders in the area,” Ibrahim said, adding that Kiwi had gone missing in January last year and July 2019 too.

“The first time it happened, I paid $200 to a group of construction workers who found him near my house. The second time, a family found Kiwi but didn’t want to take any cash for him. So, I gave them gifts instead,” Ibrahim said.

She added that since Kiwi was a tamed bird, they would let him roam around the house all day but put him back in its cage at night.

“He probably flew out through one of the windows and has lost his way. I cannot wait to have him back.”

BANGUI: At least 12 people were killed in Central African Republic on Tuesday when rebel fighters ambushed and set fire to three semi-trucks ferrying passengers from a regional capital, a local official said.
The vehicles were traveling to the small town of Alindao from Bambari, the seat of the war-torn Ouaka prefecture, when militants linked to the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) attacked from the forest, prefect Victor Bissekoin said on Wednesday.
“This is very unfortunate because innocent people lost their lives,” Bissekoin said. “The provisional toll is 12 dead and several wounded, and it is likely that the wounded will die.”
Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), which supports Bambari’s main hopsital, said on Wednesday that the facility received 15 dead bodies and seven patients with gunshot wounds following Tuesday’s attack.
Among the dead was a 5-year old child, MSF said.
“MSF has no information about the incident that resulted in the deaths and injuries, but we are concerned about the impact of the ongoing violence in CAR on civilians,” the statement said.
Images circulated online showed the charred cab of a semi-truck surrounded by at least 10 unburned bodies, suggesting they died away from the blaze. Reuters could not confirm the authenticity of the images.
The CPC rebels could not be reached for comment.
A representative of the UN mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA) confirmed that the attack had taken place, but did not provide further details.
The gold- and diamond-rich nation of 4.7 million people has suffered bouts of heavy violence since former President Francois Bozize was ousted in 2013. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced.
The current fighting between a coalition of militias and the national army was sparked by a Constitutional Court decision to bar Bozize from running in last year’s presidential election, in which President Faustin-Archange Touadera won a second term.

UNITED NATIONS, United States: Ethiopia is facing an “immense humanitarian crisis,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council on Wednesday, calling for Addis Ababa to grant “unhindered” aid access, a week after the country expelled seven UN officials.
The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting — the second in less than a week — to address the expulsion of seven UN officials, a decision that has raised fears of setting a precedent for other conflict zones.
The UN estimates conflict has driven hundreds of thousands of people into famine-like conditions in northern Ethiopia.
Last year long-running tensions between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) erupted into fighting.
“The country is facing an immense humanitarian crisis that demands immediate action,” Guterres said.
“This makes last Thursday’s announcement by the government of Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN officials — most of them humanitarian staff — particularly disturbing.
“This unprecedented expulsion should be a matter of deep concern for us all as it relates to the core of relations between the UN and member States.”
Officials from Ethiopia were due to take part in the UN meeting.
Guterres, who has said more than five million people require humanitarian assistance in Tigray, urged Ethiopian authorities to allow the UN to deliver humanitarian aid “without hindrance and to facilitate and enable our work with the urgency that this situation demands.”
He also criticized Ethiopia for not following the procedures in place in case of problems with UN officials within countries.
On Friday, the UN Security Council met behind closed doors to discuss the expulsion of officials who were accused of “meddling” in Ethiopia’s internal affairs and of political manipulation of humanitarian aid.
The United Nations believes that declaring UN officials “persona non grata” is illegal because it violates several articles of the UN charter.
It has complained to Ethiopia in a letter seen by AFP, saying the UN has not been given “any information” on the officials’ alleged actions.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday that Ethiopia has not provided any additional information.
The meeting on Wednesday was requested by the United States, Ireland, Estonia, Norway, Britain and France.
On Friday, the Security Council could not agree on a statement proposed by Ireland due to opposition from China and Russia.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, an ambassador of a Security Council member state told AFP that “we should move on to political negotiations.”
The expulsions sent shockwaves through the UN, where such moves are rare.
UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths, whose recent statements about the “blocking” of humanitarian aid and a growing risk of famine could be behind the decision, dismissed the allegations against the UN as false at the Security Council meeting on Friday, but did not say what they were, another ambassador of a council member told AFP.
The ambassador also said that the expulsions in Ethiopia could set a dangerous precedent for conflicts in Myanmar or Afghanistan.
“If we don’t resolve the situation in Ethiopia, it could create a snowball effect,” the ambassador added.

