Californian skydive school helps Arabic speakers take the plunge

Californian skydive school helps Arabic speakers take the plunge
Updated 08 October 2021
Arab News

  • Melad Momtaz, founder of Arabic Drop Zone, says students prefer speaking their native language when jumping from a plane
SANTA BARBARA, United States: Extreme sports enthusiasts from Saudi Arabia to Egypt are turning to a specialist Californian skydiving school that teaches students in Arabic.

Arabic Drop Zone near Santa Barbara is the premiere source of Arabic translations for the English rules and news of the sport. Arab News recently joined Arabic Drop Zone for a skydiving experience.

“They come to me because I speak the Arabic language and I have a lot of experience doing this. So they seek a lot of help here,” Melad Momtaz, founder of Arabic Drop Zone and a skydiving safety and training advisor, said. 

“They come to me because they feel more comfortable communicating in Arabic with someone to jump from 18,000 feet and 13,000 feet and get education about the skydiving.”

Before he founded Arabic Drop Zone, Momtaz started skydiving after looking for an extreme hobby. Now he is qualified as an instructor by the United States Parachute Association and can issue skydiving licenses to his students.

“At 25 jumps you get your ‘A’ license. 50 jumps you get your ‘B’ license. 200 jumps your ‘C’ license. 500 jumps you’re a ‘D’ license from that you can be an AFF instructor you can be a tandem instructor. As many jumps as you do, you get more experience,” Momtaz explained. “I’m about 3,000 jumps right now and hoping that I can do more.”

As Momtaz’s expertise and Arabic Drop Zone’s reach increase, they have been approached for guidance on starting drop zones in the Middle East to bring skydiving to Saudi Arabia, Iraq and beyond.

“All the concentration in the Middle East, I would say it’s on the soccer or the football as we say. But the other sports they’re kind of neglected, especially skydiving,” he said. “It needs a lot of opportunities like airplanes, drop zones, runways. So I’m hoping that I can help as many people as I can.”

Topics: skydiving California Arabic skydive Santa Barbara

Chairman of Saudi entertainment authority says income from Riyadh Season 2021 will exceed SR2.9 billion

Chairman of Saudi entertainment authority says income from Riyadh Season 2021 will exceed SR2.9 billion
Chairman of Saudi entertainment authority says income from Riyadh Season 2021 will exceed SR2.9 billion

Chairman of Saudi entertainment authority says income from Riyadh Season 2021 will exceed SR2.9 billion
  • Riyadh Season did not take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic
  • The entertainment-packed season will launch on Oct. 20 this year
RIYADH: The chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment in Saudi Arabia said that he expects net income from this year’s Riyadh Season to exceed SR2.9 billion ($773 million).
In a tweet on Friday, Turki Al-Sheikh said that “direct and indirect income” from Riyadh Season 2019 reached SR6 billion amid spending of SR3.1 billion.
“And because our ambitions are high and with less spending, we expect to exceed this number, God willing, this season with the efforts of my Saudi brothers and sisters,” the chairman said.
Riyadh Season did not take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and will launch on Oct. 20 this year.
The season is expected to run until March 2022, with more than 7,500 events that will cover an area of 5.4 million square meters across 14 districts in Riyadh.
The program includes 70 Arabic concerts, six international concerts, ten international exhibitions, 350 theater performances, 18 Arabic plays and six international plays, in addition to one free-wrestling championship, two international matches, 100 interactive experiences, 200 restaurants and 70 cafes.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh Riyadh Season 2021

Indian court denies bail to Bollywood superstar’s son

Indian court denies bail to Bollywood superstar’s son
Indian court denies bail to Bollywood superstar’s son

Indian court denies bail to Bollywood superstar’s son
  • Aryan Khan was detained when narcotics agents on Saturday raided a party and seized drugs on a cruise ship
  • Narcotics agency said it had evidence in the form of WhatsApp messages that Khan communicated with drug dealers on a regular basis
NEW DELHI: An Indian magistrate on Friday rejected the release on bail of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, who was arrested this week in a drug raid on a luxury cruise ship, as the state narcotics agency expressed fear that he could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses.
Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar sent Aryan Khan to jail for two weeks pending an investigation of the case. Khan, 23, is the eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan.
Aryan Khan and seven others were detained when narcotics agents on Saturday raided a party and seized drugs on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. They were formally arrested on Sunday.
A total of 18 people have been arrested so far in the case.
Khan’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, told the court that the narcotics agency did not find any drugs on Khan and allegations that Khan was in contact with drug dealers were untrue.
The narcotics agency said it had evidence in the form of WhatsApp messages that Khan communicated with drug dealers on a regular basis. It did not specify whether any drugs were found in Khan’s possession when he was detained.
Government attorney Anil Singh said Khan’s release could harm the case. The agency said Khan and the others were “regular users of contraband.”
“They are influential persons. There is a chance of tampering with evidence. Had it been one person with a small quantity, it would be different. We have a lot of material. Protection like bail at this stage will hamper the investigation,” The New Delhi Television news channel cited Singh as saying.
Shah Rukh, 55, is one of the world’s most famous actors and is known as the “King of Bollywood.” He has been acting in Bollywood films for nearly three decades and has starred in more than 105 movies. He has more than 42 million followers on Twitter and also owns the Kolkata Knight Riders team, which plays for the Indian Premier League, the world’s richest cricket competition.
In the last few years, several Bollywood stars have been linked to drug cases.

Topics: Aryan Khan Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood drugs

French ambassador takes Afghan refugee’s pet bird under his wing

French ambassador takes Afghan refugee’s pet bird under his wing
  • In an act of kindness, Xavier Chatel took in the mynah bird, because Alia could not take it as she was evacuated to Paris
  • Ambassador hopes they can be reunited after the girl managed to get the bird out of Kabul amid the chaos
DUBAI: It may not be among the usual tasks for a top diplomat, but the French ambassador to the UAE has found himself caring for a pet bird left behind by an Afghan refugee girl.
Xavier Chatel took in the bird after the girl, named Alia, was forced to abandon her pet when she arrived in Abu Dhabi from Kabul during the chaotic evacuations in August after the Taliban takeover.

 


The heartbroken child was not allowed to take the mynah bird named Juji on the next flight to Paris for sanitary reasons.
Seeing her distress as she waited at Abu Dhabi’s Al-Dhafra airbase, Chatel stepped in and offered to look after the bird.
Recalling the episode in a series of tweets, the ambassador said he hoped to reunite Juji with Alia.
“There is a story I have been meaning to tell for a while,” he said. “A girl arrived at Al-Dhafra airbase, exhausted, with an unusual possession: a bird.”
The French ambassador said he noticed the girl was crying at having to leave Juji.
“I was moved. I promised to take care of the bird at the ambassadorial residence, feed him. She could visit him anytime and take him back. I won’t forget her look of desperate gratefulness.”
Amid the intense few weeks of overseeing the evacuations through the UAE to France, Chatel took the bird to his residence.
“This energetic little mynah escaped his box and made a big mess in the car,” the ambassador said.
After struggling to catch him again Chatel bought a cage, fed Juji and took him out in cool mornings to meet other birds. 
The bird slowly adapted to its new surroundings and started communicating.
Mynah birds, which are native to south Asia, are known to imitate voices.
Chatel said he tried to teach the bird French words, starting with “Bonjour”, but Juji “frowned at me and looked angry.”  
He said one of his staff later captured Juji saying “bonjour” on video. “That went straight to my heart,” the ambassador said.

 

 


After arriving in France, Alia managed to track down Chatel on Twitter and was so happy to see her bird being cared for.
“Alia, your bird has become the embassy’s mascot, but he is here for you, and if I can, I’ll take him personally to you one day,” he said.
More than 120,000 people were airlifted out of Afghanistan between in a two week period at the end of August as the US military withdrew.

 

Topics: Paris Kabul Afghan girl mynah pet bird French

‘We need vaccines now’: African singers urge donations

‘We need vaccines now’: African singers urge donations
‘We need vaccines now’: African singers urge donations

‘We need vaccines now’: African singers urge donations
  • A group of influencers warned that only four percent of the continent's population are fully vaccinated
  • "We cannot wait for promises to be fulfilled, we need vaccines NOW," said popular Beninese singer and activist Angelique Kidjo
ABUJA: Popular African singers Angelique Kidjo and Davido on Monday called on G20 leaders scheduled to meet later this month to urgently donate coronavirus vaccines to the continent.
In an open letter published by UNICEF, a group of influencers warned that only four percent of the continent’s population are fully vaccinated while some wealthy countries have already met or exceeded 70 percent.
“This inequity is unjust — and self-defeating. It leaves Africans — and the whole world — at the mercy of the virus. Unchecked, it can create new and more dangerous variants,” the letter said.
“We cannot wait for promises to be fulfilled, we need vaccines NOW,” said popular Beninese singer and activist Angelique Kidjo.
Covid-19 deaths are declining almost everywhere except in Africa, where they are rising, the group said.
Nigeria’s Afrobeat popstar David Adedeji Adeleke, known as Davido, also issued a special video message urging vaccine equity.
“For this pandemic to truly end, it has to end everywhere. Africans must have their fair access to the vaccines,” he said.
Other influential Nigerians in business and entertainment joined the call, including musician Femi Kuti and businessman Tony Elumelu.
Around 57 million vaccine doses have been donated so far to Africa by governments and private firms, about three-quarters of the total 77.5 million pledged, according to UNICEF.

Topics: UNICEF #covid-19 vaccination Angelique Kidjo African

No bones about it, Albaik is the toast of Expo 2020

No bones about it, Albaik is the toast of Expo 2020
No bones about it, Albaik is the toast of Expo 2020

No bones about it, Albaik is the toast of Expo 2020
  • Why everyone’s queuing outside Afghanistan’s closed pavilion ... they’re there for the Saudi chicken
DUBAI: Crowds thronged outside Afghanistan’s pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai on Saturday — which was a mystery, because the pavilion remained shuttered despite the opening of the world fair to visitors the previous day.

The mystery was solved by the presence of a sign with a distinctive white and yellow logo pointing visitors in the direction of Albaik, the Saudi fried chicken chain that has an outlet in the same building.

“Afghanistan? They have a pavilion? No, we’re here for Albaik,” visitor Michael Higgins, an Irish expatriate, told Arab News. “Their spicy chicken is the best in the city.”

While Albaik is a household name in Saudi Arabia, with more than 120 branches, it is a relative novelty in the UAE, where the first outlet opened in Dubai Mall only in June.

Afghanistan is one of nearly 200 nations participating in the six-month Expo, but the country’s pavilion was planned by the government that was driven from power by the Taliban last month, and remains incomplete and closed to visitors. A security guard at the building said they had not seen any one work there in weeks.

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai Dubai expo 2020 Al-Baik

