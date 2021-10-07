KL Rahul smashes 98 in Punjab win over Chennai in IPL

You are here

Punjab Kings retained their slim Indian Premier League playoff hopes after beating Chennai Super Kings by six wickets on Thursday. (Twitter: @IPL)
Punjab Kings retained their slim Indian Premier League playoff hopes after beating Chennai Super Kings by six wickets on Thursday. (Twitter: @IPL)
  • Tournament top-scorer Rahul just missed a maiden century in this IPL but hammered eight sixes and seven boundaries
AP

DUBAI: Captain KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten 98 off 42 balls and helped Punjab Kings retain slim Indian Premier League playoff hopes after beating Chennai Super Kings by six wickets on Thursday.
Punjab sat fifth in the standings, and to make the top four needed Kolkata Knight Riders to lose heavily to Rajasthan Royals late Thursday and defending champions Mumbai Indians to lose their last group game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.
Despite defeat on Thursday, Chennai were certain to finish among the top two.
Tournament top-scorer Rahul just missed a maiden century in this IPL but hammered eight sixes and seven boundaries to overhaul Chennai’s 134-6 with 139-4 and seven overs to spare. Punjab moved ahead of Mumbai on net run rate.
Rahul has hit six half-centuries and scored 626 runs at an impressive average of 62.60 in the tournament.
Fast bowlers Deepak Chahar (1-48) and Dwayne Bravo (0-32) were smacked for 80 runs off six overs as Rahul unleahed an array of shots.
Earlier, after being sent into bat, Chennai’s top order crumbled against seamers Chris Jordan (2-20) and Arshdeep Singh (2-35).
Faf du Plessis made 76 off 55 balls and Ravindra Jadeja 15. They combined in a 67-run partnership after Chennai was 61-5 in the 12th over when legspinner Ravi Bishnoi clean-bowled captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for 12.

DUBAI: A consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has clinched a deal to buy Newcastle United, the English football club.

After 18 months of on-off negotiations, the PIF, along with British financial entrepreneur Amanda Staveley and billionaire investors the Reuben brothers, finally sealed a £300 million ($410 million) deal with Mike Ashley, the club’s owner.

Lawyers and other advisers worked through the night and all day Thursday to finalize the transaction after a change of heart by the English football authority, the Premier League, allowed the acquisition to proceed.

“We are extremely proud to become the new owners of Newcastle United, one of the most famous clubs in English football,” Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of PIF, said. “We thank the Newcastle fans for their tremendously loyal support over the years and we are excited to work together with them.”

With the purchase, Newcastle will join the ranks of Europe’s super-clubs, including Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, which have the backing of wealthy and committed owners.

The prospect of owners led by Saudi Arabia was immensely popular with Newcastle’s fan base, who have seen their club starved of funds to take it to the next level, leaving the side languishing near the bottom of the English Premier League.

The PIF-backed proposal also pledged to pump £250 million into football and other facilities in the northeast of England, home to the club’s St. James’ Park stadium.

The deal gives Saudi Arabia a seat at the top table of European football, and the potential to bring success back to the club in the English league and top European competitions.

Sport and leisure have been identified as two of the main pillars of Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s strategy to transform social, cultural and economic life, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The PIF will have the dominant position in the new ownership structure, with 80 percent of the club’s shares, while Staveley and the Reubens will have 10 percent each.

An agreement with Ashley was signed in April 2019, only for the transaction to become bogged down in legal technicalities regarding details of ownership, as well as lobbying by other top English clubs trying to prevent the deal.

It was also slowed by claims from Qatari broadcaster beIN about infringements of TV coverage rights, denied by Saudi Arabia.

Ashley took the English authorities to court in an attempt to clear these hurdles, and a final ruling had been expected next January. But it is understood that legal action has now been dropped following clarification of the ownership structure and a settlement of the broadcasting rights claims.

Last summer, the PIF formally withdrew from the deal after a lack of transparency from the Premier League, but sources told Arab News that the deal was still on the table — assuming the Premier League dropped its undisclosed objections.

Staveley said then: “It’s awful. We are devastated for the fans. We really thank the fans; I personally thank them for all their support.”

But behind the scenes Staveley made it clear that she and the other members of the consortium were not walking away from the bid.

THE 14 YEAR SAGA OF NEWCASTLE TAKEOVERS

  • 1

    Mike Ashley takes over Newcastle United for GBP134

    Timeline Image 2007
  • 2

    MA first puts club up for sale

  • 3

    Amanda Staveley makes first takeover attempt

    Timeline Image 2017
  • 4

    PIF emerges as key player in proposed takeover

  • 5

    Formal contact for disposal to PIF consortium - including Staveley and Reubens Brothers - signed by MA

  • 6

    BeIN alleges broadcast rights infringement

    Timeline Image June 2020
  • 7

    Premier League declines to approve the deal

  • 8

    Peace deal between Saudi Arabia and Qatar

    Timeline Image Jan 2021
  • 9

    MA begins 2 legal actions against Premier League

  • 10

    Deal finally agreed

England to have female ref in charge for first time in World Cup qualifier

England to have female ref in charge for first time in World Cup qualifier
LONDON: Kateryna Monzul will become the first woman to referee an England men’s international when Gareth Southgate’s team face Andorra in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday.
The Ukrainian will be joined by assistant referees Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko, both also from Ukraine, in an all-female on-pitch officiating team at the Estadi Nacional in Andorra la Vella.
France’s Stephanie Frappart — the first woman to referee a Champions League match — will be the video assistant referee, with other officiating roles filled by men.
Monzul, 40, was part of the first all-female refereeing team to take charge of a senior men’s international when she officiated in the goalless Nations League draw between San Marino and Gibraltar in 2020.
She has also officiated at four women’s World Cups, including the 2015 final, when the United States beat Japan 5-2.
England top their six-team qualifying group for the 2022 Qatar World Cup with five wins and a draw from their first six matches, while Andorra sit fifth with three points.

Son lifts unbeaten South Korea to qualifier win over Syria

Son lifts unbeaten South Korea to qualifier win over Syria
SEOUL, South Korea: Son Heung-min’s late goal gave South Korea a 2-1 win over Syria on Thursday and kept his team unbeaten in its Asian qualifying group for the 2022 World Cup.
Son shot home from close range with one minute remaining to put South Korea on top of Group A after three games. The top two from both six-team groups qualify for Qatar automatically.
It looked to be a frustrating evening for the Koreans, who dominated. After a wasteful first half in which forward Hwang Hee-chan missed three good chances, they finally took the lead soon after the break.
Hwang In-beom twisted and turned outside the area and unleashed a fierce shot into the bottom corner of the Syria goal.
South Korea failed in its attempts to kill the game and, with six minutes remaining, Omar Khribin leveled with a volley. Syria, seeking a first World Cup appearance, has only a point from three games.

How cricketing rivalry and love led to the creation of the Ashes

How cricketing rivalry and love led to the creation of the Ashes
Cricketing rivalry between England and Australia is legendary. Spice was added to this when Australia defeated England for the first time in England on Aug. 29, 1882. Shock and disaster were the feelings amongst the English. The Sporting Life newspaper famously published a satirical death notice of English cricket that carried a postscript of “N.B. The body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia.”

At first sight, it seems curious that English cricket should be defined as a body. The obituary was written by Reginald Shirley Brooks, whose father was a campaigner for the right to human cremation, legalization of which was being resisted by the government of the time. Brooks seized upon an opportunity to subtly promote the campaign. Little did he know the extent to which his subtlety would come to permeate cricket between the two countries.

A further feature of the match was that it was the only one between an England team and the visiting Australians, who played 38 matches mainly against county teams on their four-month long tour of England and Scotland. If the match had not taken place or had England won, the Ashes would not have become part of cricket folklore.

By this time, touring by teams between the two countries had become established practice and, before the 1882 match, an England party had already been primed to travel to Australia in 1882-83 to play three Test matches. Its captain was Ivo Bligh and he promised to “recover those Ashes,” something that was picked up by the Australian press.

It was also picked up by a group of ladies in Melbourne, who, at some point during the tour, presented Bligh with a small, 10.5 centimeter, terracotta urn containing ashes. There is myth and uncertainty surrounding not only the timing of the presentation but also the exact material that was used to create those ashes.

On the long and accident-prone boat journey to Australia undertaken by the English party and 900 other passengers, Bligh had met William Clarke, a preeminent figure in Victoria and president of the Melbourne Cricket Club.

Shortly after arriving in Melbourne, Bligh visited the Clarke mansion for the first and certainly not the last time, since he became attracted to a lady, Florence Morphy, governess and piano tutor to Clarke’s daughters. Two test matches were played at Melbourne in early and mid-January, billed as the Honourable Ivo Bligh’s team vs Mr. Murdoch’s XI, each side winning once.

The third and deciding match ending on Jan. 30, 1883, was won by England and the recovery of the Ashes was claimed. The following day, the Melbourne Punch published a six-verse song lyric in which the fourth verse refers to an urn and Ivo returning with it.

One version of the myth of the urn, according to Bligh’s wife, has it that Lady Clarke found an urn, possibly a perfume bottle, burnt an ash wood cricket bail, put its ashes into the urn, wrapped it into a red velvet bag and presented it to Bligh. Some say that the presentation occurred after the third Test match, but more recent research suggests that the presentation of an urn took place at the Clarke mansion after a private cricket match played over Christmas 1882, when some of the English team were guests.

Another version clouds the issue further. In the middle of February 1883, an additional fourth Test match took place. It was won by Australia but was not classed to be part of the Ashes series of 1882-83. In an interview in 1921, Bligh, by then Lord Darnley, said that the urn was presented to him by some ladies of Melbourne after the final defeat of his team. It is quite possible that the urn was presented twice but in different formats.

What did happen is that Bligh set sail for England only on May 5. In the intervening weeks, it is rumored that he became engaged to Florence, having proposed to her on New Year’s Eve during the first Test match. Ultimately, after gaining permission from his father, they married on Feb. 9, 1884, in Melbourne. A combination of this and ill-health ended his first-class cricket career.

Despite the use of the term Ashes in 1882 and 1883, its adoption for subsequent series was sporadic. This may be partly explained by the lack of a tangible trophy. In 1926, the year before he died, Bligh displayed the urn, as presented to him by the ladies of Melbourne, at an exhibition in London. Upon his death, Florence presented the urn to the Marylebone Cricket Club in London, where it has rested ever since, apart from three exhibition forays to Australia.

It is remarkable that this small, fragile urn, bearing the fourth verse of the Melbourne Punch’s song lyric, became the physical embodiment of match-series between England and Australia, giving rise to an evocative and lasting name. Yet, mystery still shrouds the urn — not only the question of when it was presented to Bligh, but also as to its original contents.

Skeptics ask how could Lady Clarke have had access to match bails after the third Test in Sydney and had time to burn them, even if that was when the urn was presented? A face veil would have been to hand and easier to burn quickly. Romantics prefer to believe that the veil belonged to Florence and that the ashes within the urn were a symbol of Bligh’s successful ventures in both love and cricket, a private token that only became public after his death.

Since that time, there have been many occasions when no love has been lost between England and Australia on or off the pitch. A decision on the upcoming series is expected any day now, once the two sides conclude negotiations over COVID-19-related touring conditions for the English party.

England’s tougher stance is designed to ensure that its leading players can take part, thus “befitting a series of this significance.” A small urn and a love affair continue to cast their spell.

Denmark’s Aalborg defeat Saudi Arabia’s Al-Wehda in 2021 IHF Men’s Super Globe quarterfinals

Denmark’s Aalborg defeat Saudi Arabia’s Al-Wehda in 2021 IHF Men’s Super Globe quarterfinals
DUBAI: Aalborg on Wednesday defeated Saudi’s Al-Wehda 38-27 at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah to join European handball champions Barcelona, who beat Zamalek, in the semifinals of the 2021 IHF Men’s Super Globe.

The Danish club are taking part in the competition, organized by the Saudi Arabian Handball Federation, after finishing runners-up to Barcelona in the 2020-21 European Handball Federation Men’s Champions League final, while Al-Wehda were representing the host nation.

Aalborg dominated the match from the start, leading 19-10 at halftime, before controlling the second period to record an 11-point win.

On Thursday, Al-Wehda will play Sydney University, representatives of Oceania Continent Handball Federation, in the battle to finish highest among teams ranked five to 10 in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Barcelona, the European champions and current holders of the IHF Men’s Super Globe title, reached the semifinal by defeating Zamalek of Egypt 36-32.

It is the sixth time Barcelona has qualified for the World Cup semifinals, having won the competition in 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019, and finished third in 2015.

Barcelona will now face Brazilian opponents EC Pinheiros, the 2021 South and Central America Handball Confederation champions, in the semifinals, while Germany’s Magdeburg will meet Aalborg.

Earlier on Wednesday, Al-Duhail of Qatar lost 35-23 in the quarterfinal against Magdeburg 23-35, while Al-Noor of Saudi Arabia narrowly went down 34-33 to EC Pinheiros.

