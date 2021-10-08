Tunisia police seize equipment used by pro-Ennahda channel

TUNIS: Tunisian security forces on Wednesday seized broadcasting equipment used by an unlicensed television station close to the Islamist-inspired Ennahda party, the country’s media authority said.
Zitouna TV, considered close to Ennahda and its ally Al-Karama, both of which oppose a July power grab by President Kais Saied, had been operating illegally, the Independent High Authority for Audiovisual Communication said.
“Broadcasting equipment was confiscated today from the Zitouna channel following a decision,” HAICA president Nouri Lajmi said.
“Zitouna has been broadcasting illegally for years and has not received a broadcasting license as it has not respected the legal framework.” Nasreddine bin Hammouda, head of production at the Zitouna Network that produces programs for Zitouna TV and other channels, said “security forces accompanied by members of the HAICA raided the headquarters of Zitouna Network ... and began confiscating equipment.”
“Nobody told us it was forbidden to work with Zitouna TV,” he said.
Hichem El-Senoussi, a member of HAICA, said that decisions had been taken a month ago against Zitouna TV and other channels that had “failed to comply with orders to stop broadcasting.”
Turkey ratifies Paris agreement ahead of key climate summit
ANKARA: Turkey on Wednesday ratified the Paris climate accord, joining the global fight against climate change weeks before the start of a key summit in Glasgow, Scotland.
Legislators present in parliament unanimously approved the agreement.
Though Turkey was among the first countries to sign the Paris Agreement in 2016, it held off ratifying it as it sought to be reclassified as a developing instead of developed country to avoid harsher emission reduction targets and benefit from financial support. It was among six countries, which include Iran, Iraq, Eritrea, Libya and Yemen to not ratify it.
The approval comes ahead the climate summit, known as Cop26, which begins on Oct. 31 and aims to encourage nations to take stronger action to curb climate change.
It also comes on the heels of a series of natural disasters and extreme weather events that have hit the country and have been largely blamed on climate change, including drought, the worst wildfires in its history and deadly floods. Climate experts have warned that the Mediterranean basin, which includes Turkey, faces the risk of severe drought and desertification.
Opposition parties hailed Wednesday’s ratification as a “late but historic step,” but warned that Turkey now had to take action to reduce emissions.
“We have a long to-do list ahead of us,” said Sadi Durmaz of the opposition nationalist IYI Party. “An ambitious greenhouse gas emission reduction target by 2030 should be set.”
Climate experts also welcomed the development “as the start of a new era.”
“While a new carbon-free order is being established, Turkey could not have been left out of this new order,” said Ozlem Katisoz, Climate and Energy Policy Coordinator for Turkey at Climate Action Network.
“The first step toward rapid emission reductions by 2030 should be to stop building new coal power plants and to begin a plan to shut down the existing coal capacity,” she said.
The Paris Agreement’s stated goal is to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels. The world has already warmed 1.2 degrees Celsius since that time.
Under the agreement, nations are expected to set greenhouse gas emission-reducing actions, depending on their economic status.
Turkey’s intended nationally determined contribution was a reduction of 21 percent by 2030 from a projected emission of 1,175 million tons to 929 million tons. In 2012, total CO2 emissions in Turkey were around 440 million tons with the energy sector releasing 70.2 percent of those emissions.
Ankara has said Turkey’s greenhouse gas emissions are lower than European Union and OECD averages and is responsible for 0.7 percent of global emissions. It has also said the country has financial and technological constraints in combating climate change, and wants access to funds and technology to reach targets.
Turkey relies on imported fuel and natural gas along with coal-burning and hydroelectric power plants for its energy needs. However, it has ample opportunities to tap renewable energy resources, environmental groups say.
Fast-rising Iraqi politician pushes rebirth of war-scarred city of Ramadi
Mohammed Al-Halbussi, who cultivates an image of dynamism, is hoping to be re-elected in the Oct. 10 poll
RAMADI: With a five-star hotel, malls and other real estate projects, the Iraqi city of Ramadi, ruined by more than a decade of war, is witnessing a construction boom led by the parliamentary speaker.
Mohammed Al-Halbussi, trained as a civil engineer and who cultivates an image of dynamism, hails from the province of Anbar and is hoping to be re-elected in the Oct. 10 national poll.
Supporters say the vote here will be akin to a plebiscite in favor of a new term for Halbussi, and his movement, whom they credit for pushing Ramadi’s nascent economic revival after it was left in rubble following the battle to defeat the Daesh terrorist group.
Sunni Muslim majority Ramadi is the capital of Anbar, a vast desert province west of Baghdad that covers a third of the country and extends to the borders with Syria, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.
After the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, insurgents in Ramadi and nearby Fallujah fought some of the toughest battles against American forces.
A decade later, Anbar’s Sunni tribes rose up against the Shiite-led Baghdad government, which many in the province accuse of marginalization.
Then, Daesh terrorists captured Fallujah and Ramadi, before government forces reconquered the cities from the end of 2015.
Since then, Ramadi has strived to erase its bloody past and rebuild, with projects driven by Halbussi aimed at boosting the economy and wooing investors.
Halbussi, 40, travels frequently about the region, trading his elegant suits for jeans during field visits to shepherd the projects in Anbar province.
Along the banks of the Euphrates River, workers are busy finishing construction of Ramadi’s first five-star hotel, complete with a Euphrates riverfront marina and swimming pools.
The 15-story, 184-room hotel estimated to cost $60 million is a joint venture between the municipality and private investors.
Its builder, Hatem Ghadbane, praised the local authorities but reserved his plaudits for Halbussi.
“He deserves all the credit for construction projects underway in Anbar province, as well as for political stability and security,” Ghadbane said.
Over the years Halbussi has been known to maintain good ties with the Baghdad federal government while cultivating relations with regional powers.
In September, he traveled to the UAE for talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and a few days later he met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo.
“He has climbed up the political and administrative ladder quickly as he went from a parliamentarian to governor to speaker all in his 30s,” said Iraqi political analyst Hamzeh Hadad.
Halbussi attained the speaker’s post with the support of the pro-Iran bloc. “He has moved up so fast ... he has gone against the old guard of Sunni politicians. And he managed to unite them against him,” Hadad said.
Portraits of Halbussi, with his slick black hair, and candidates from his Taqadom (“Progress” in Arabic) party have been plastered all across Ramadi, rivaling those of challengers from the Azm coalition comprising traditional Sunni figures.
The candidates’ pictures rise above impeccably paved avenues adorned with new lamps and lawns. City work crews can often be seen touching up a sidewalk or street, but not everyone is impressed.
Iraqi journalist Amr Alkubaisi, who is close to Azm, has denounced the Halbussi-led projects as mere “smoke and mirrors.”
Taqadom, he wrote on social media in September, is “a personal project” trying to promote itself by pushing “medium-size projects like the tarring of roads.”
Challenges abound. The main public hospital, for example, is functioning but awaits the conclusion of restoration work — while a new private hospital with sophisticated equipment opened in April.
Anbar governor Ali Farhan Al-Dulaimi, who is running with Taqadom, said a series of projects are planned, including an international airport for Ramadi.
Ramadi municipality head Omar Dabbous is proud of his city’s economic revival and he, too, credited Halbussi for being a driving force behind efforts to attract investments.
“We hope he will stay at the top of the pyramid (and win a second term) in order to follow up on what he and his team have started,” Dabbous said.
The analyst Hadad said it would be “very difficult to predict” if Halbussi can win a second term as speaker.
“But if ever someone were to do so, it is Halbussi.”
A Mosul book cafe raises political awareness in the run-up to Iraq elections
Book Forum becomes focal point for political debate before Oct. 10 parliamentary elections
The Khutwa Club is helping young Iraqi men and women turn their idealism into action
MOSUL, Iraq/BOGOTA, Colombia: Taking a seat at the top table in Mosul’s Book Forum cafe one evening in September, political blogger Saad Amer introduced his two guest speakers, both independent candidates running in Iraq’s Oct. 10 parliamentary elections.
This was the fifth such event organized by the Khutwa Club, a debating society that meets regularly at the northern city’s popular cafe — its foremost cultural and literary venue.
Since Mosul was retaken from Daesh extremists in 2017, the cafe has become a popular and widely celebrated hub for young activists, academics, journalists and students to share ideas.
In a country where politics is dominated by armed groups and where critics are often murdered with impunity, the Khutwa Club’s success in motivating a mostly apathetic youth is a remarkable feat in itself.
“There is a huge gap between citizens and the political system in Iraq,” Harith Yaseen Abdulqader, the Book Forum’s co-founder, told Arab News during a Khutwa Club event.
“Our goal is to help people look in-depth at the Iraqi political system and how to spread awareness among the people so that they can choose the best candidate for them, to understand the electoral program of the candidates, and understand the gaps in their programs.”
Political education is at the core of the Khutwa Club’s mission. In 2003, after decades of Baathist rule, the US and other Western powers installed a democratic system in Baghdad modelled on their own time-honored institutions.
The tenets of Western-style democracy were alien to many Iraqis, who for centuries had conducted their affairs along tribal and religious lines. Foreign powers, armed groups and corrupt individuals soon took advantage of the situation, fashioning a system that was democratic in name only.
“The goal of this club is to educate citizens about common political terms, aspects and ideas,” Abdulqader said. “Perhaps a citizen doesn’t know what liberalism is, what civic politics is, or what political Islam is, or the difference between the ruling parties and the Islamist parties.”
There is certainly a thirst for such ideas among Iraq’s swelling ranks of jobless educated youth. Fed up with the country’s ruling elite, young Iraqis marched in their hundreds of thousands in cities across the country in October 2019, demanding the overthrow of the post-2003 order.
Although the protests secured the resignation of then-prime minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, the movement soon fizzled out with the onset of the global pandemic and under savage attack by pro-government militias.
Crucially, without a defined political leadership heading the movement, Iraq’s young protesters were unable to translate their energy and idealism into an electoral force capable of making their demands a reality.
By offering discussions on political literacy and participation, the Khutwa Club and others like it might be the very platforms to make that transition possible.
“Maybe what we do here will open horizons for people who want to run for election in the future,” said Abdulqader.
“We encourage young people to engage in politics. We are trying to create new young political faces with a large support base and with an understanding of the Iraqi political process. Maybe we can be the supporters for these young people if they decided to run for election.
“For more than 17 years we have seen the same political faces. They did not offer anything new. They still made the same fake promises. We need to focus on new faces, especially the young ones. There is a difference between the mentality of a 70-year-old politician and a 35-year-old.”
Seated in the audience is Obadiah Muhammad, a 22-year-old law student and one of the club’s regular attendees. He is grateful for the opportunity to hear from local candidates running on an independent ticket.
“Mosul suffers from the dominance of big political parties,” Muhammad told Arab News. “I wanted to come today to support independent candidates, to hear what they have to say, to see if I agree with them or not.”
The Khutwa Club is unique in providing a platform for candidates who would otherwise be drowned out by the dominant parties.
“The club offers an environment to exchange opinions and challenges its guests,” Muhammad said. “We did not have such a place before in Mosul and I see it as something extraordinary.”
Mosul, situated in Iraq’s Sunni-majority northwest, was not always so tolerant of political expression. Between 2014 and 2017, when the city was the capital of Daesh’s self-styled caliphate, free speech and democratic participation were brutally suppressed.
Even before the militants seized control, the city was anything but a bastion of free speech. Saad Amer, the political blogger chairing that evening’s Khutwa Club debate, remembers only too well how dangerous speaking out could be.
“Political thought was forbidden before 2014. Mosul had been controlled by Al-Qaeda since 2009. According to my memory, no one could speak of politics, or discuss secular or liberal ideas. Everyone was afraid,” the 28-year-old told Arab News on the meeting’s fringes.
“Everyone, including me, was just trying to keep up with life here, and when election day came, we would go to vote for a party from our ethnicity to protect us and our rights.
“After 2017, there was a sort of revolution that happened in Mosul. Young people started to feel more of a sense of freedom and more space for free speech, to speak our minds and discuss our thoughts in public.”
Even now, though, the Khutwa Club and its guests face occasional intimidation from forces that thrive in Iraq’s murky political environment.
“We do sometimes receive threats from certain political parties and some armed groups, but we always find a way to get around this and solve it,” Amer said. “Some of these threats include harsh language, not only for the club but also for the political opinions we have and our criticism of political parties.”
The independent candidates on the podium make a convincing case for a cleaner, fairer and more transparent system in Iraq, doing away with corruption, armed groups and foreign interference. But without a powerful party machinery to back them up, few stand a chance of entering parliament or effecting meaningful change once there.
Asil Al-Agha, 41, is one of the few female candidates standing for election in Mosul. A former member of Nineveh’s provincial council, running on an Iraq Renaissance and Peace Bloc ticket, Al-Agha has proven her mettle as a skilled campaigner, but is all too aware that she must operate within the confines of an imperfect system.
“A big proportion of people here are suffering from poverty and lack of jobs,” she told Arab News at her office near Mosul’s university campus. “Politicians will take advantage of this, promising jobs and money to buy votes.”
Al-Agha added: “One of the things that people suffer with here is bureaucratic red tape and corruption in state departments, where citizens are exploited and forced to pay bribes. To say nothing about health. We do not have government hospitals that provide the necessary treatment and good care.
“Even if I made it to Baghdad, it would be very difficult to work on these issues. I have to be strong and have a powerful political alliance where they can pressure others so we can get our rights. A lonely politician can’t get anything done alone. This is why I am running with a party, not independently.”
Iraq’s 2018 election, the first since the defeat of Daesh, saw the country’s lowest-ever turnout. Given the precarious health of Iraqi democracy, change from within may be the best and only hope for educated young Iraqis disillusioned by the failures of the October 2019 revolution.
“We believe that the only way to achieve change is to enter political work and participate in the elections to choose good people to run the government,” said Amer, closing the Khutwa Club event.
Abu Dhabi crown prince visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Prince Turki, the Saudi minister of state, held a meeting inside the pavilion with other dignitaries
DUBAI: Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday.
Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi minister of state and member of the Saudi Cabinet, received him.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed accompanied Prince Turki on a tour of the pavilion, which rises six stories above the ground and features a 1,320 square-meter inclined mirrored screen. The Kingdom’s pavilion was designed to showcase Saudi Arabia’s ancient culture, heritage, the wonders of its natural landscape as well as the rapid drive and innovation of its present and future ambitions.
Prince Turki also held a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed inside the pavilion and conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and their wishes to the UAE people for steady progress and prosperity.
Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on launching Expo 2020 Dubai, which has been billed as the world’s greatest show and opened its gates on Oct. 1 with more than 200 countries and companies from around the globe.
During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the distinguished bilateral relations the countries share and ways to improve them.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE deputy prime minister and minister of finance; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy prime minister of the UAE and minister of presidential affairs, and Saudi Ambassador to the UAE Turki Al-Dakhil attended the meeting.
US says return to Vienna nuclear talks with Iran must happen soon
"We hope their definition of soon matches our definition of soon": Price
"We would like negotiations to resume in Vienna as soon as possible," he added
WASHINGTON: The United States believes an "imminent" return to indirect talks in Vienna over a return to the Iran nuclear deal is necessary because the process cannot go on indefinitely, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.
Price said a diplomatic path remained open and noted that Tehran had said it would return to the talks "soon."
"We hope their definition of soon matches our definition of soon," Price said. "We would like negotiations to resume in Vienna as soon as possible."