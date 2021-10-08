Saudi Arabia pledges to fight food insecurity during UN meeting

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia pledged to the UN its ongoing international commitment to rebuilding global food systems in order to achieve food security and combat poverty.
During the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday, dedicated to poverty eradication, agricultural development, and food security, the Kingdom also acknowledged the vital role the UN and its various organizations play in facing global challenges.
Addressing the committee, Reem bint Fahd Al-Omair, third secretary and member of Saudi Arabia’s permanent mission to the UN, also confirmed her country’s commitment to providing support for the statement made by the Republic of Guinea on behalf of the Group of 77 and China.
She said the Kingdom pays great attention to development issues and supports humanitarian initiatives and development efforts related to achieving growth in developing countries.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance of international and humanitarian cooperation in addressing challenges,” Al-Omair said. “We must confront them with determination in order to recover and progress in achieving inclusive and sustainable growth, and to harness efforts to eradicate poverty and reduce inequality.”
She said Saudi Arabia values cooperation in facing global challenges and seeks to extend a helping hand to countries facing economic or social difficulties or countries prone to natural disasters.
“My country has made efforts to help achieve global food security and extend a helping hand to poor and developing countries through multiple channels,” Al-Omair said.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, for example, has worked on more than 1,700 projects in various fields including, food security, nutrition, water, environmental sanitation, education, and health.
“The Kingdom is committed to cooperating with international organizations and UN bodies in order to provide the necessary support and work together towards moving forward,” she said.
Al-Omair said Saudi Arabia appreciates the efforts of the UN to promote sustainable food systems. She also praised last month’s UN Food Systems Summit and all international efforts to achieve sustainable development goals.
DGDA aiming to ensure all residents feel part of the work that is being done
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority has launched a new community campaign as a part of its commitment to be a good neighbor.
The “Plant Your Land” initiative saw 50 Diriyah residents of all ages working together to green their land. The campaign encourages positive interaction between local groups and DGDA is proud to have that deep and strong relationship with the community.
DGDA is at the helm of Diriyah, which seeks to transform the area widely recognized as the “Jewel of the Kingdom” into a global hub for Saudi culture and heritage. As part of this significant undertaking, DGDA has embarked on a mission to engage with every individual in the local community to make sure that all those who live in Diriyah feel part of the work that is being done.
DGDA Community Engagement Associate Director Ahlam Al-Thunayan said that the “Plant Your Land” campaign sat at the heart of this mission, empowering the people of Diriyah to have a hand in critical environmental protection efforts and enhancing the overall amenity of their home.
“The people of Diriyah are fortunate to live in one of the largest cultural and heritage sites in the world and the largest mud-brick city in the world,” she said.
“We are all well aware of the extraordinary benefits trees have to the community and this program is all about getting people involved in bringing those benefits to the place where they live.
“Trees are home to all manner of wildlife and improve the quality of our air,” Al-Thunayan added. “But the benefits are far from solely environmental. They can bring people together, they are landmarks, they build a sense of place and have even been shown to encourage pride in a local area.”
The trees planted as part of the campaign are symbolic of the national emblem of Saudi Arabia, which has a palm tree at its center. DGDA envisions that the planted trees will grow into symbols of the history, strength and prosperity of the people of Diriyah and their bond with the Kingdom.
“Tree planting is not just for a day, it is in many ways an investment in the future,” Al-Thunayan said. “People get immediate satisfaction from planting a tree into the ground and that makes it special, but it’s also the thought of the goodness it will bring to people decades from now.”
Oldest university press returns to Saudi Arabia to follow through on Vision 2030 education targets
CUP, which began publishing in 1534, is the first and oldest publishing house in the world
The Saudi edition of Power Up, which has gained approval from the Saudi education ministry, is currently in its first year and is already being taught in 20 schools
Updated 08 October 2021
Zaid Khashogji
RIYADH: Cambridge University Press, the oldest publishing house in the world, made an appearance at the Riyadh International Book Fair this week, to see through on deals signed with the Saudi education ministry.
“It’s a really exciting opportunity for Cambridge in the Middle East,” said Joshua O’Neil, area coordinator of CUP Middle East. “Saudi Arabia is a very important market for Cambridge.”
CUP, which began publishing in 1534, is the first and oldest publishing house in the world.
“We’ve been working in close relationship with people from the (Saudi) Ministry of Education to develop a course that specifically meets the needs of Saudi students,” said Walid Shawky, CUP educational consultant. “And based on this, we’ve created ‘Power Up’ KSA edition.”
The Saudi edition of Power Up, which has gained approval from the Saudi education ministry, is currently in its first year and is already being taught in 20 schools, with plans to incorporate it and other Saudi-customized products into more schools across the Kingdom.
“The feedback that we are getting from the schools that started using it is perfect, because it’s based on project-based learning, and it also prepares students for Cambridge exams.
“The Vision (2030) wanted to provide students in that age — in primary stage — with the latest teaching methodology, teacher training opportunities, and resources that develop students’ language skills plus the emotional skills as well,” Shawky said.
“In alignment with this vision, we created this course,” he said.
Researchers from CUP came to study the market in Saudi, which involved interviewing parents, students, teachers and school admins in many different schools across the Kingdom to create a product tailored specifically for the Saudi market.
Poetry, political and religious books, articles, research, and scientific curricula are some of the publications CUP provides to universities and schools across the world.
“You might have heard the really exciting news that Cambridge University Press have merged with Cambridge Assessment English to create one new company, which is Cambridge University Press and Assessment,” O’Neil said.
The merger resulted in the creation of a new educational product that uses “world-leading” resources and assessments in one overall package, now on offer to all educational institutions and corporations in the region.
“It’s a real pleasure to be able to be here to demonstrate this at Riyadh book fair,” O’Neil said, adding that it was a new experience to see what the capital had on offer as well.
“We’ve been really surprised with the engagement that we’ve had from the customers; it’s obviously the first in-person event that Cambridge have been at since the COVID pandemic,” he said.
The publishing house has a team based in Saudi Arabia and staff who are based across the entire region, with an office in Dubai.
“We come very frequently to support our colleagues on the ground and make sure that we’re delivering bespoke proposals, which are really going to add value to all educational institutions in the Kingdom,” the CUP area coordinator said.
The “Evolve” special edition series was launched in March earlier this year.
Adapted from CUP’s international, highly successful series, the special edition “Evolve” is tailored toward the specific needs that Arabic first language speakers have when trying to learn English.
“What’s really unique is we’ve actually included real students from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman in the coursebook. And this is in our meet-our-student contributors,” O’Neil said.
Students are able to access these by scanning QR codes inside the books, and up pops the real student achieving the learning outcomes of the course.
“We’ve also included and kept some students from Brazil, Europe as well, because you’ll see the strapline of the course: ‘Regionally inspired for global success’,” he said.
It features dedicated lessons designed specifically for those challenges that Arabic first language speakers have when trying to learn English.
“We’ve created the resource to make sure it’s culturally appropriate and relevant for Arabic first language students but we want them to not just achieve in region, but we want them to achieve globally,” he said.
Saudi Tourism Development Fund partners with prestigious hospitality institute
Sommet Education, which specializes in hospitality management and culinary arts, will help boost the Kingdom’s tourism sector
TDF aims to raise the tourism sector’s GDP in Saudi Arabia to 10 percent and reach 1 million jobs by 2030
Updated 08 October 2021
Lojien Ben Gassem
RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Development Fund signed an agreement with one of the most prestigious hospitality institutes in the world, Sommet Education, to boost the Kingdom’s tourism sector.
Benoît-Etienne Domenget, CEO of Sommet Education, told Arab News that the partnership with TDF is highly aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 as tourism will play a vital role in the future for the Kingdom.
The partnership will help develop the fund’s employees and clients’ knowledge, skills, and competencies in tourism, hospitality, and entrepreneurship through dedicated programs, training courses, workshops, conferences, and consulting.
“The TDF initiative is all about lifelong learning education and continuous education ... We will train the executives of TDF and their young talents because specialized education is essential. This is the future of education,” Domenget said.
“Of course, you need a solid foundation, but you also need a solid lifelong learning education. Those who are going to invest in lifelong learning and continuous education will win the race to find the right talents. That is what will contribute to the future of tourism in the Kingdom.”
According to Domenget, Sommet Education is the broadest and the largest education company group in hospitality management globally. Sommet Education has five schools and is present in eight countries, including Switzerland, France, South Africa, and India. The Swiss-originated hospitality business schools, Glion Institute of Higher Education and Les Roches, along with the culinary and pastry arts school, École Ducasse, are also under the Sommet Education umbrella.
“We have 18 campuses and some others to come very soon. We have around 400 programs starting from vocational to foundation education, bachelor’s and master’s, MBA, specialized education, and lifelong learning. We are present in all the fields of hospitality management, training, and culinary arts education,” he said.
“We have more and more students coming from Saudi Arabia to our campuses in Switzerland. Today, we have around 150 Saudi students already in the bachelor’s and master’s programs. And that started nearly 20 years ago with the first student coming to our campuses.”
The Saudi Ministry of Education recognizes both the Glion and Les Roches Institutes.
“We are proud to be the only education group to have two institutions that are accredited by the ministry of education, which only attribute to the long-lasting relationship that we have in the Kingdom,” Domenget said.
During the signing ceremony, Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO of TDF, said that the tourism sector is a key driver of Vision 2030.
“In order to facilitate its rapid growth, it is essential to have the right talent leading the way,” he said. “Through our partnership with Sommet Education, we look forward to enabling TDF’s valued clients and employees by providing them with the best-in-class training. They need to realize their tourism ambitions during this exciting phase in the Kingdom’s history.”
Domenget said TDF is a major player as it supports the tourism sector in the Kingdom with massive funds. They also support the development of small- and medium-sized enterprises along with private businesses.
“In that respect, we are starting our project with TDF to train their executives and the future leaders and that’s the first phase,” he said. “And obviously, we will extend that to the clients that TDF is investing in to support them in having the right skills to further develop the tourism sector. So, the main objective with TDF is to train professionals who are already active in the tourism industry in the next few years.”
Domenget highlighted that today the tourism sector’s GDP in Saudi Arabia is around 3 percent of the GDP and TDF aims to raise that to 10 percent and reach one million jobs by 2030.
“We are very proud in supporting TDF and Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 to help create a generation of talent which will groom future leaders of that industry,” he said.
Sommet Education has tailor-made special programs for TDF, ranging from one-week to nine-week intensive courses. Domenget pointed out that there will be face-to-face interactions with professionals as applicants come to Switzerland’s campuses.
According to Domenget, one of the biggest challenges facing the tourism sector is finding the right talents for tomorrow.
“I always say that creating a great hotel is not that complicated,” he said. “You need access to capital, a great location, good engineers, and great architects. But when you have the hotel, what is going to make the difference is the people working in it. And that is the most difficult challenge that every person working in the tourism and travel industry is facing: finding the right people.”
Domenget said the bond between Sommet Education and the Kingdom has grown throughout the years. They signed a memorandum of understanding last year with the Human Capital Development, the Ministry of Culture, and the Ministry of Tourism.
“We are also a solid partner with the UN World Tourism Organization, which recently opened its offices in Riyadh. So, many things are happening, and I am sure some other projects will come in the future,” he said.