Pakistani workers forging new careers out of COVID-19 pandemic meltdown

The collage of photos shows Sundar Waqar (L), Mehr F Hussain (2L), Saadia Ahmed (3L) and Jasir Shahbaz. (Social media)
Updated 14 sec ago

  • While global economic collapse caused by health crisis has cost millions of jobs, for some it has provided new opportunities
Updated 14 sec ago
Sabah Bano Malik

RAWALPINDI: Saadia Ahmed worked for years as an entertainment journalist for an online magazine until the publication shut down soon after the start of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic last year.

The 35-year-old correspondent was devastated as she saw massive job losses around the world. But rather than wait for the business to pick up again, she decided to change direction.

“At first, I thought I should start writing a book, but then I felt too depressed to work on a project such as that,” she told Arab News from her base in Perth, Australia.

“Ultimately, I decided to take the advice of a friend who suggested that I should launch my own YouTube channel.”

Armed with a selfie stick and her intuition, Ahmed started making and uploading videos three times a week, focusing on developments around the world and discussing rights issues on a channel called “My Two Cents.”

“Since then, there has been no looking back,” said Ahmed, who was selected for a master of philosophy degree program on the basis of her broadcasts.

The global economic collapse caused by the COVID-19 outbreak has put the futures of millions of people in doubt.

“Sometimes you need to burn the boats. I wasn’t courageous enough to do that on my own, but the shutting down of the magazine did it for me. If you can, you must go for it too,” she added.

Several other Pakistanis have made similar choices.

Journalist Mehr F. Hussain said: “I was standing outside my door one night, staring at the bolted gate, and I told myself, ‘this is it; this is all it takes to strip us of our lives.’”

After many years of finding Pakistan’s publishing industry frustrating, Hussain took the reprieve offered by the pandemic to “jump off the proverbial cliff” and launch her dream project, an independent publishing platform called Zuka Books.

“It was an act of creative resistance to what was happening around me. It was a move for liberation from the old guard. Basically, it was a massive farewell to the pre-pandemic life I led,” she added.

Hussain’s business has published a fashion coffee table book, a graphic novel, and a book of poetry, among others.

“I wish I had taken this decision earlier. I wish I had been more proactive before the pandemic, but it takes a journey to get to a destination. I feel I made the right decision at the right time, and I am lucky to have done so,” Hussain added.

The pandemic also gave 30-year-old corporate executive Sundar Waqar a second lease of life, making her abandon a nine-to-five job at a corporate firm and establish a business selling allergen-free food and baked items.

Waqar, who was diagnosed with celiac disease which prevented her from consuming gluten, realized during the pandemic that she could do something for others with dietary restrictions similar to hers.

“I have been making food for myself for years and have met people who faced difficulties in finding gluten-free food, so I decided to start this,” she said, adding that the pandemic was the catalyst to devoting herself fully to launching a gluten-free food business in Karachi.

“I am so glad I did it. I cannot stress enough that if you want to change something in your life or career, no matter how drastic, you should take the plunge. It is scary and has its own challenges, but it is definitely worth it.”

Financial consultant Jasir Shahbaz, 26, who left his job to teach economics, said: “When you are working from home, it is just you and what you do to make a living. That’s also when you begin to ask yourself if the work you do is what you truly imagined for yourself. Without this time to reflect, I would have continued in that job for a long time.”

He pointed out that the pandemic had forced him to reckon with uncertainty and let go of all the hang ups that had hindered him from pursuing teaching as a career.

“There has always been this negative perception about teaching in Pakistan, that it is not the most preferred career trajectory for men. I decided to let it go,” he added.

A year on, Shahbaz said he felt “great” about his new job, which was a “stark contrast” to the previous one in terms of his sense of fulfilment.

Hussain said: “If the pandemic has done anything it is to make us realize how important it is to live a better and more conscious life.”

Topics: Pakistan Coronavirus

LONDON: Residents living near a military complex holding nuclear submarines in Scotland, UK, have alerted police to suspicious activity on land rented by a supporter of the Taliban adjacent to the naval base, Sky News reported.

Waheed Totakhyl once publicly called for the death of US soldiers in Afghanistan and his brother is currently serving as a military commander for the Taliban in Kabul.

He rents a farm less than five miles away from a critical Royal Navy submarine base, which holds submarines equipped with nuclear weapons. 

Local residents said they have witnessed a number of men visiting him in recent weeks. They alerted local police to the activity, telling them that on Aug. 10 eight men arrived on Totakhyl’s farm in two vehicles and then left just 20 minutes later.

Local residents said the men claimed to be Afghans who had traveled there from London — a trip that takes around eight hours each way.

One anonymous local told Sky News: “Of course, there may be absolutely nothing to worry about. However, look at the circumstances of this and the geography. The farm is next door to one of the country's most sensitive military sites.

“We're being given new warnings of a terrorist threat, and now we learn that the tenant at (Totakhyl’s farm) supports the Taliban, with a brother who is a commander.

“I think when you connect the dots, the least we could do was to pass on our concerns. The fleeting appearance of these young males, having traveled from London, was very odd.”

Totakhyl’s farm overlooks a strip of water used by vessels as they enter and leave the base, as well as an accommodation building housing Royal Navy personnel. He rejected, however, any accusations that he was using the base for nefarious purposes.

He “likes to be a farmer,” he said, explaining that his visitors were there purely to discuss events in Afghanistan, which was recently seized in its entirety by the Taliban.

“My friends visit me from Birmingham, London. They came this year just to visit me and talk about the situation in Afghanistan,” Totakhyl told Sky News.

“We were talking about Afghanistan, what was going to happen in Afghanistan and how can we help the people of Afghanistan from the UK.”

He added: “I rent (the farm) because I like to be a farmer and enjoy the weather… of Scotland. I have never done anything wrong in the UK. Whatever I have done, this is for my people, for my country.”

However, the man — who arrived in the UK in 2001 and now owns a takeaway shop — has taken actions in the past that may warrant additional scrutiny of his behavior.

His shop once sold Osama bin Laden pizzas, and a picture online depicts him holding a rifle alongside three other armed men dressed in military fatigues.

The picture, he said, was taken in Afghanistan during a visit to Bagram jail where his brother was held before being released by the Taliban and reclaiming his position as a commander in the group.

In 2010, he publicly called for the death of American soldiers in Afghanistan during a protest, and even other Afghans have called for action to be taken against him. In September, Afghan asylum seekers called for Totakhyl to be deported over his vocal support of the Taliban.

Speaking anonymously, one former interpreter who worked with the British Army said last month: “He's helping support the refugees and he is helping support Taliban. He needs to take one side, not two.

“If it is right that his brother is a commander of Taliban or supports Taliban, he needs to be deported.”

Topics: Scotland Waheed Totakhyl Taliban British Royal Navy

Greece promises investigation into migrant pushback accusations

Greece promises investigation into migrant pushback accusations
Updated 08 October 2021
Reuters

Greece promises investigation into migrant pushback accusations

Greece promises investigation into migrant pushback accusations
  • Several European media outlets reported this week that Greek and Croatian officials were illegally and sometimes violently pushing back migrants
  • Greek migration minister said Friday he had told EU Home Affairs Commissioner that the claims would be investigated
Updated 08 October 2021
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Greece said on Friday it would investigate reports that some of its officials were illegally pushing back migrants at the border, a day after Brussels pressed it to look into the accusations.
Several European media outlets reported this week that Greek and Croatian officials were illegally and sometimes violently pushing back migrants. The European Union’s executive called for an investigation on Thursday.
Reuters has not independently verified the media reports.
Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said on Friday he had told EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson that the claims would be investigated.
“Every claim made is investigated by the judiciary and by our internal audit,” he told reporters at an EU meeting in Luxembourg.
Johansson earlier said Croatia had promised to investigate the accusations and she had made it clear to Greece that it needed to do the same.
She said EU countries needed to protect the bloc’s external borders, but they also had to uphold values, the rule of law and fundamental rights.
Under international law, migrants have a right to claim asylum and it is forbidden to send potential asylum-seekers back to where their lives or well-being might be in danger.
Croatia’s Interior Minister, Davor Bozinovic, said on Thursday police would conduct an investigation. He added that Croatian border police acted in line with the law and did not tolerate any abuse of authority.

Topics: Greece migrants Brussels EU

UN declares access to a clean environment a human right

UN declares access to a clean environment a human right
Updated 08 October 2021
Reuters

UN declares access to a clean environment a human right

UN declares access to a clean environment a human right
  • The vote passed with overwhelming support, despite criticism in the lead-up from some countries, notably the United States and Britain
  • Lawyers involved in climate litigation say it could help them build arguments in cases involving the environment and human rights
Updated 08 October 2021
Reuters

GENEVA: The UN Human Rights Council on Friday recognized access to a clean and healthy environment as a fundamental right, formally adding its weight to the global fight against climate change and its devastating consequences.
The vote passed with overwhelming support, despite criticism in the lead-up from some countries, notably the United States and Britain.
The resolution, first discussed in the 1990s, is not legally binding but has the potential to shape global standards. Lawyers involved in climate litigation say it could help them build arguments in cases involving the environment and human rights.
“This has life-changing potential in a world where the global environmental crisis causes more than nine million premature deaths every year,” said David Boyd, UN special rapporteur on human rights and the environment, who called the decision a “historic breakthrough.”
The text, proposed by Costa Rica, the Maldives, Morocco, Slovenia and Switzerland, was passed with 43 votes in favor and 4 abstentions from Russia, India, China and Japan, prompting a rare burst of applause in the Geneva forum.
Britain, which was among the critics of the proposal in recent intense negotiations, voted in favor in a surprise, last-minute move. Its ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Rita French, said the UK was voting ‘yes’ because it shared supporters’ ambition to tackle climate change but added that states would not be bound to the resolution’s terms.
The United States did not vote since it is not currently a member of the 47-member Council.
Costa Rica’s ambassador, Catalina Devandas Aguilar, said the decision will “send a powerful message to communities around the world struggling with climate hardship that they are not alone.”
Critics had raised various objections, saying the Council was not the appropriate forum and citing legal concerns.
Environmental defenders had said Britain’s earlier critical stance was undermining its pledges ahead of the global climate conference it is hosting in Glasgow next month.
John Knox, a former UN special rapporteur, said ahead of the vote that those who had criticized the resolution were “on the wrong side of history.”
The World Health Organization estimates that some 13.7 million deaths a year, or around 24.3 percent of the global total, are due to environmental risks such as air pollution and chemical exposure.
Another proposal led by the Marshall Islands to create a new special rapporteur on climate change was also approved by the Council on Friday.

Topics: UN Human Rights Council United States Britain

Bangladesh plans to move 81,000 Rohingya to island after UN deal

Bangladesh plans to move 81,000 Rohingya to island after UN deal
Updated 08 October 2021
AFP

Bangladesh plans to move 81,000 Rohingya to island after UN deal

Bangladesh plans to move 81,000 Rohingya to island after UN deal
  • Bangladesh refugee commissioner Shah Rezwan Hayat: ‘We are aiming to relocate some 81,000 (Rohingya) to Bhashan Char by the end of February to complete the 100,000 quota’
  • Several hundred Rohingya have fled Bhashan Char only to be detained on other islands or in coastal villages
Updated 08 October 2021
AFP

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Bangladesh wants to send more than 80,000 Rohingya refugees to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal after sealing an agreement for the United Nations to provide help, officials said Friday.
Some 19,000 of the Muslim refugees from Myanmar have already relocated from crowded camps on the mainland to Bhashan Char island, despite doubts raised by aid groups, officials said.
Bangladesh refugee commissioner Shah Rezwan Hayat told AFP that tens of thousands more would go once the monsoon storms that batter the Bay of Bengal each year end in November.
“We are aiming to relocate some 81,000 (Rohingya) to Bhashan Char by the end of February to complete the 100,000 quota,” he told AFP.
The government has spent about $350 million building shelters on the 53 square kilometer (20 square mile) island which was formed by tidal silt deposits about 20 years ago.
On top of the inhospitable weather, the island is 60 kilometers (37 miles) from the Bangladesh mainland and some Rohingya groups say people were forced to go there.
About 850,000 Rohingya are packed into camps along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. Most fled a Myanmar military clampdown in 2017 that the UN says could be genocide.
Bangladesh has been praised for taking in the refugees who poured across the border but has had little success finding them permanent homes.
While a Bangladesh security intelligence agency is responsible for relocating the refugees, the government denies that any coercion has been used.
Still, several hundred Rohingya have fled Bhashan Char only to be detained on other islands or in coastal villages. Dozens died after a fishing boat packed with Rohingya trying to flee the island sank in August.
The UN had expressed doubts about the relocations. But Bangladesh and UN officials said a deal has been agreed to give the UN a role in providing humanitarian assistance and monitoring conditions on the island.
“We can confirm that the UN will sign a memorandum of understanding with the government to protect Rohingya refugees in Bhashan Char on Saturday,” a spokesperson for UNHCR, the UN’s refugee agency, told AFP.
Refugee commissioner Hayat said the UN would play a bigger role on the island than they do now in the mainland refugee camps, where they already have extensive operations.
“Bhashan Char residents will receive similar treatment, humanitarian response-wise, to what is now provided to people in the Cox’s Bazar camps,” he said.
He added that there would also be greater opportunities for Rohingya to work on the island than there are now in the rigidly policed camps.
But Amnesty International raised new concerns over the relocations and highlighted the attempts made by refugees on the island to get away again.
“Some refugees have drowned at sea and many are either being arrested, detained, or forcibly returned to the island,” Saad Hammadi, Amnesty’s South Asia campaigner, told AFP.
He said Bangladesh, the UN and donor countries should “develop a rights-respecting policy and ensure the participation of Rohingya refugees in decisions that affect their lives.”

Topics: Bangladesh Bhashan Char Rohingya refugees

Belarus forces open fire on Polish troops over border

Belarus forces open fire on Polish troops over border
Updated 08 October 2021
AP

Belarus forces open fire on Polish troops over border

Belarus forces open fire on Polish troops over border
  • Premier Mateusz Morawiecki said on Twitter that “all state powers” were with the border guards and the military protecting the border
  • Poland's Border Guards’ spokeswoman said Belarusian forces fired shots at Poland's troops across the EU’s eastern border Thursday
Updated 08 October 2021
AP

WARSAW, Poland: Poland’s prime minister on Friday expressed support for the army troops and the border guards protecting the frontier with Belarus from migration pressure after shots were fired at the Polish troops by Belarusian forces.
Premier Mateusz Morawiecki said on Twitter that “all state powers” were with the border guards and the military protecting the border.
“I am and I always will be firmly with our soldiers and our Border Guards,” Morawiecki said on Twitter. “I want to thank our services for their professional and responsible approach.”
Earlier Friday, a spokeswoman for Poland’s Border Guards said Belarusian forces fired shots at Poland’s troops across the European Union’s eastern border Thursday.
Anna Michalska said no one was hurt and that most probably blank ammunition was used. She said the guards were under increasing pressure and stress as there was a growing number of incidents in which objects were being thrown at Poland’s servicemen from the Belarus side.
EU members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are guarding their borders against pressure of migrants from the Middle East and Africa, saying they are being organized and encouraged by the Moscow-backed Belarusian government, seeking to destabilize the EU in retaliation for western sanctions on the authoritarian government in Minsk.

Topics: Poland belarus Mateusz Morawiecki migrants

