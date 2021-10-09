You are here

  • Home
  • Sweet dreams are made of this: Chris Gardner speaks at Riyadh book fair

Sweet dreams are made of this: Chris Gardner speaks at Riyadh book fair

Businessman and author Chris Gardner gave a touching account of his life at the Riyadh International Book Fair on Saturday. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
1 / 3
Businessman and author Chris Gardner gave a touching account of his life at the Riyadh International Book Fair on Saturday. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Businessman and author Chris Gardner gave a touching account of his life at the Riyadh International Book Fair on Saturday. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
2 / 3
Businessman and author Chris Gardner gave a touching account of his life at the Riyadh International Book Fair on Saturday. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Businessman and author Chris Gardner gave a touching account of his life at the Riyadh International Book Fair on Saturday. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
3 / 3
Businessman and author Chris Gardner gave a touching account of his life at the Riyadh International Book Fair on Saturday. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8zexb

Updated 13 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

Sweet dreams are made of this: Chris Gardner speaks at Riyadh book fair

Businessman and author Chris Gardner gave a touching account of his life at the Riyadh International Book Fair on Saturday. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
  • Life story of Chris Gardner, “The Pursuit of Happyness,” has been published in more than 40 languages and it was translated into Arabic last year.
Updated 13 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Businessman and author Chris Gardner gave a touching account of his life at the Riyadh International Book Fair on Saturday.

Saying that he was honored to be invited to the fair, Gardner discussed the many obstacles he has faced in his 67 years.

He talked about his newest book, “Permission to Dream,” and spoke inspiringly about his childhood, his struggles and the foundations his mother laid that motivated him to achieve anything he can dream of.

“If you want something, go get it, period, don’t ever let somebody else tell you what you can’t do. Mama said I can be anybody I want,” Gardner explained.

Known as the brave father who overcame continuous obstacles to give his child the life he deserved, confronting multiple challenges along the way to become a successful stockbroker on Wall Street.

His life story, “The Pursuit of Happyness,” has been published in more than 40 languages and it was translated into Arabic last year.

It was made into the 2006 $300 million box office hit of the same name, starring Will Smith.

“For me it was never about money, for me it was a love story, about a man who was committed to giving his child something that he never had, which was a father,” the author said.

“What was so nice about this experience is that my son never knew we were homeless, he didn’t need to know.”

The epitome of the American dream, Gardner’s life story tells a tale of breaking barriers and overcoming tribulations to support his son and eventually become one of the best known stockbrokers and founder of Gardner Rich, a multimillion-dollar brokerage firm.

Gardner explained the story behind his newest book.

Gardner discussed the motivation and support he received from his loving and hardworking mother, Betty Jean Triplett, who gave him the permission to dream of a better life.

“In light of the changes here in Saudi Arabia with Vision 2030 a lot of you have been given the permission to dream,” he said.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the most exciting places on the planet because of the many changes initiated in the Kingdom by the Crown Prince that have opened so many opportunities in the world, especially for women.”

Gardner told the audience about the three most important decisions he made in his life.

He talked about the threats he faced from his stepfather, who once held a shotgun to his chest and said, “I am not your daddy.”

“The single most important decision in my life, I made as a five-year-old boy. When I become a father my children will know who their father is,” Gardner said.

His second best decision was deciding to become “world-class” at something. “Meaning I am going to become the best at whatever it is I decide to do,” the author said.

The third one was one he made at the young age of 18 in joining the Navy and committing to plan A, not plan B.

“Time is the most valuable asset. You can make money, you can lose money, but you can’t make time. If you have a dream you need to start taking big steps forward now,” he said.

He said his next and most important objective in the world is to spend as much time as he can with youth and create the next generation of Chris Gardners.

Gardner left the audience with a question at the end of his motivational talk.

“The world is coming to Saudi Arabia, let me ask you something, what are you doing to be great? Some of the best and greatest from the planet are going to be coming to your country. What are you doing to make sure you are ready to complete, to be the employer, not the employee?”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh riyadh book fair

Related

Exclusive Hollywood star appears at Riyadh International Book Fair
Saudi Arabia
Hollywood star appears at Riyadh International Book Fair
Joshua O’Neil, area coordinator of CUP Middle East, and Walid Shawky, CUP educational consultant, speaking to Arab News at Riyadh book fair. (AN Photos)
Saudi Arabia
Oldest university press returns to Saudi Arabia to follow through on Vision 2030 education targets

Umrah, visits to two holy mosques to be restricted to double-jabbed from Sunday

Umrah, visits to two holy mosques to be restricted to double-jabbed from Sunday
Updated 09 October 2021
Arab News

Umrah, visits to two holy mosques to be restricted to double-jabbed from Sunday

Umrah, visits to two holy mosques to be restricted to double-jabbed from Sunday
  • The new rule will take effect at 6 a.m. on Sunday Oct. 10
Updated 09 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Only people who have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine approved by Saudi Arabia will be able to perform Umrah and visit the two holy mosques as of Sunday, the Hajj ministry announced.
Those who are exempted from taking the vaccine according to the Tawakkalna application will also be able to visit the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah.
The new rule will take effect at 6 a.m. on Sunday October 10 and comes as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the virus.


Those who have already made bookings and have permits to perform Umrah or visit the two holy mosques and have not been double-jabbed must have their second dose 48 hours before the date on the permit in order to avoid cancelation.
Centers across the Kingdom are offering vaccine appointments and over 43.1 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.
There are currently four vaccines approved for use in the Kingdom: Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna.
The Ministry of Health has previously said it was possible for those who had completed their vaccination program with Sinopharm or Sinovac to be accepted in Saudi Arabia, provided they had received a booster shot of a vaccine that was approved in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus Double-jabbed Umrah Two Holy Mosques Makkah Madinah

Related

100,000 pilgrims to perform Umrah daily as Grand Mosque increases capacity
Saudi Arabia
100,000 pilgrims to perform Umrah daily as Grand Mosque increases capacity
The first group of fully jabbed foreign Umrah pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 15. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Foreign pilgrims happy to perform Umrah anew after long hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 09 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 536,585
  • A total of 8,743 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 09 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced four deaths from COVID-19 and 35 new infections on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 12 were recorded in Riyadh, four in Jeddah, three in Yanbu, two in Dammam, two in Al-Khobar, and two in Samtah. Several other cities recorded one new case each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 536,585 after 51 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,743 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 43.1 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Special Pakistani workers forging new careers out of COVID-19 pandemic meltdown
World
Pakistani workers forging new careers out of COVID-19 pandemic meltdown
New Zealand admits it can no longer get rid of coronavirus
World
New Zealand admits it can no longer get rid of coronavirus

Saudi civil defense wins safety competition

Saudi civil defense wins safety competition
Updated 09 October 2021
SPA

Saudi civil defense wins safety competition

Saudi civil defense wins safety competition
  • Twenty-two Arab countries took part in the twice-a-year competition
Updated 09 October 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi General Directorate of Civil Defense has come first in a safety awareness and educational films competition.

The civil protection-related contest, run by the General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers’ Council, saw the directorate enter a short film called “Smoke Detector,” aimed at raising awareness about safety in buildings.

Twenty-two Arab countries took part in the biennial competition, the topic for which is chosen by the council.

A committee of specialist technicians selects the top three places, and the results are presented to the Conference of the Arab Heads of Civil Protection.

Saudi Civil Defense works professionally to preserve lives and properties, to protect them from risks and disasters during peace and war times, spread preventive awareness through qualified personnel, modern  equipment, and excellent partnerships and  collaboration. It also focuses on Identifying the potential threats that affect the safety of the citizen and the resident according to the statistics, in order to deliver the awareness of the various segments of society.

The department has implemented large number of electronic windows to communicate with the public. These electronic windows are an important means of communication between Civil Defense’s commands and their personnel stationed throughout the country, which allows them to identify their needs and the hardships they encounter. 

Topics: Saudi General Directorate of Civil Defense Arab Interior Ministers’ Council

Related

Local and international industrial safety experts are expected at the event. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh to host global conference on industrial safety, loss prevention
Saudi Arabia raises awareness on World Patient Safety Day
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia raises awareness on World Patient Safety Day

Translation services at Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah stepped up

Translation services at Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah stepped up
Updated 09 October 2021
SPA

Translation services at Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah stepped up

Translation services at Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah stepped up
  • Since January, some 124 hadiths had been translated into four languages
  • Translations were then broadcast on Sunnah channel in cooperation with the Saudi Broadcasting Authority
Updated 09 October 2021
SPA

MADINAH: The General Directorate for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque, represented by the Assistant Directorate for Languages and Translation, announced on Friday that it has translated 1,508,588 words from religious works into several languages — including Urdu, French, Malay, English, Hausa, Bengali and Turkish — so far this year.

The directorate’s work in 2021 includes the translation of 124 hadiths into four languages which were then broadcast on the Sunnah channel in cooperation with the Saudi Broadcasting Authority, the translation of 30 chapters of the Prophet’s biography into English, and the translation of 511 audio and video items.

These services were provided in line with the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques’ efforts to upgrade the level of its services and provide valuable resources for non-Arabic speakers.

The presidency aims to serve visitors to the holy cities.

In September, the presidency completed maintenance of the Holy Kaaba’s door and the silver frame that surrounds the Black Stone (Al-Hajar Al-Aswad).

Dr. Saad bin Mohammed Al-Mheimeid, acting assistant president, said the authorities oversaw all work related to the Holy Kaaba in coordination with various government agencies, noting that the maintenance was done by a specialist team.

He added that the work embodied the Saudi leadership’s care for the Two Holy Mosques. 

Topics: Prophet's Mosque madina translation hadiths

Related

Prince Faisal was briefed on the exhibition accompanying the closing ceremony of the competition. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Madinah governor honors Taibah Innovates winners
A camel caravan traveling to Makkah for the annual pilgrimage circa 1910. (Wikimedia commons)
Saudi Arabia
Hajj 2021: How the pilgrim routes to Makkah and Madinah evolved over the centuries

Special archery field set up at Riyadh falconry exhibition

Special archery field set up at Riyadh falconry exhibition
Updated 09 October 2021
SPA

Special archery field set up at Riyadh falconry exhibition

Special archery field set up at Riyadh falconry exhibition
  • The falconry event includes pavilions devoted to hunting weapons and various species of falcons
Updated 09 October 2021
SPA

RIYADH: An archery field has been set up at a major international falconry exhibition to help visitors learn more about the sport and try their hand at it. 

The third Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition is being held at the headquarters of the Saudi Falcons Club in Mulham, which is north of Riyadh.

Coach Mohammed Al-Sharif said archery was considered an easy sport and that students must know its seven basic rules. He explained that the basics for mastering the bow depended on the person themselves, such as their height.

Prices for a bow and arrow ranged from SR700 ($182) to SR15,000 and, in some cases, could exceed that, he added.

The falconry event, believed to be the largest of its kind in the world, includes pavilions devoted to hunting weapons, various species of falcons, and family activities. 

There are also shooting ranges and a digital museum. 

Topics: Saudi Falcons Club Falconry Archery 3rd Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition

Related

Falcon fans flock to Saudi Arabia’s hunting spectacular
Saudi Arabia
Falcon fans flock to Saudi Arabia’s hunting spectacular
3rd Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition opens
Saudi Arabia
3rd Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition opens

Latest updates

Sweet dreams are made of this: Chris Gardner speaks at Riyadh book fair
Businessman and author Chris Gardner gave a touching account of his life at the Riyadh International Book Fair on Saturday. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
ADNOC shelves plan to build Ruwais refinery
ADNOC shelves plan to build Ruwais refinery
Green leader: ‘Long way’ to go in talks to form German govt
Green leader: ‘Long way’ to go in talks to form German govt
Haiti condemns Trump’s ‘racist’ comments toward migrants
Haiti condemns Trump’s ‘racist’ comments toward migrants
Riyadh-based IEF's chief economist appointed Morocco’s energy minister
Riyadh-based IEF's chief economist appointed Morocco’s energy minister

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.