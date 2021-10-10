Pakistani experts divided over fate of US ties

You are here

Sherman’s visit comes as Republican senators press for legislation back home sanctioning Pakistan ‘for providing safety for the Taliban.’ (AFP)
Updated 10 October 2021

  • Islamabad and Washington search for a way forward in a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
Updated 10 October 2021
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Several former foreign secretaries of Pakistan have described this week’s visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to Islamabad as a “positive development,” but independent experts said they were skeptical about the future of Pakistan-US ties.

Media and experts say meetings between Pakistani officials and Sherman in Islamabad were “strained” amid a worsening relationship between the two countries, as each searches for a way forward in a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Sherman’s visit comes as Republican senators press for legislation back home sanctioning Pakistan for providing safety for the Taliban, something Islamabad denies.

The move has raised hackles among Pakistan’s leaders, who have slammed Washington for what they say is the unjust blaming of Pakistan for America’s losses in Afghanistan — especially after seeking and receiving Islamabad’s help in the protracted peace talks with the Taliban.

Sherman also came to Pakistan straight from a visit to its arch-foe India, where she told a gathering the US did not see itself building a “broad relationship” with Islamabad. But former Pakistani diplomats cautioned against reading too much into the “negativity,” saying the visit was a “positive development” on balance.

“It is a good and positive development that a high ranking official from the US government has visited Pakistan, as Islamabad has always maintained that both countries need to stay engaged and continue to work together,” Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhary, the former foreign secretary who also served as Pakistan’s envoy to the US, told Arab News on Friday.

“I don’t think we should read much into it (Sherman’s statement in India),” Chaudhry added. “For us what matters is her visit to Islamabad. Pakistan is engaged with the US and engaged for the right reason. It is important that both countries keep working to bring lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

Another former foreign secretary, Tehmina Janjua, agreed.

“Despite recent statements by US officials, Pakistan should remain focused on having good and positive relations with Washington,” she said, adding that Pakistan’s main goal should be to establish a relationship based on “strategic conversations” on a large number of issues.

“We need to have strategic dialogue,” she said, “and a relationship independent of Afghanistan.”

After Sherman’s meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, his office said he had told the visiting dignitary that Islamabad sought a “broad-based, long-term and lasting relationship” with the US based on economic cooperation and the mutual promotion of peace in the region.

In a separate statement released after a meeting with Sherman, the Pakistani army chief also called for a “multi-domain” relationship.

But independent analysts were skeptical this was possible in the near future.

Ayesha Siddiqa, author and geo-political scholar, told Arab News that Pakistan was now “fundamentally marginal in American strategic plans,” which had shifted in favor of India.

Political analyst and columnist Musharraf Zaidi said Pakistan should now “expect the worst” from the US.

“With the approach of a comprehensive embrace of India, the US has decided that it is not really interested in better relations with Pakistan,” Zaidi said, calling Pakistan an “ideal scapegoat” for Washington for its failures in Afghanistan.

“Washington is giving a cold shoulder to Islamabad because it seeks to deflect responsibility for the fiasco in Afghanistan, away from the decisions it made itself, and towards a party (Pakistan) that serves as a credible escape for its failure in Afghanistan.”

Brazilians seek pre-pandemic normalcy even as COVID-19 deaths top 600,000

Updated 10 October 2021
AP

  • The country’s average daily death toll has hovered around 500 for a month, down sharply from more than 3,000 in April
  • Almost 45 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, and a booster shot is being administered to the elderly
Updated 10 October 2021
AP

SAO PAULO: Bars in Sao Paulo are full again for evening happy hours, lawmakers in the capital of Brasilia have nearly done away with video sessions via Zoom, and Rio de Janeiro’s beaches are packed. Calls for strict social distancing seem but a memory.
Brazil appears intent on returning to pre-pandemic normalcy, even as its death toll tops 600,000, according to official data on Friday from the health ministry. Relief in both COVID-19 cases and deaths have been particularly welcome given experts’ warnings that the delta variant would produce another wave of destruction in the country with the second-most victims. So far, that hasn’t materialized.
The country’s average daily death toll has hovered around 500 for a month, down sharply from more than 3,000 in April. Almost 45 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, and a booster shot is being administered to the elderly. A greater percentage of Brazilians are at least partially vaccinated compared to Americans or Germans, according to Our World in Data, an online research site.
Improvement has encouraged mayors and governors to admit fans into soccer matches, and let bars and restaurants stay open until the wee hours. Some are even contemplating the end of mask mandates, which people often ignore already.
Marcelo Queiroga, Brazil’s fourth health minister since the pandemic hit, suggested in a press conference on Friday that masks should not be mandatory. “Why would I pass a law to force people to use condoms? Don’t even think of it,” he said.
Rio’s mayor has announced plans to bring back the city’s massive New Year’s Eve party on Copacabana beach.
Gonzalo Vecina, a professor of public health at the University of Sao Paulo, told The Associated Press in July that delta, which is more contagious, would cause “a new explosion” of cases within weeks. He was hardly alone among experts sounding the alarm.
Now, Vecina believes the high number of Brazilians infected earlier this year with the gamma variant — first identified in the Amazonian city Manaus — may have slowed delta’s advance.
“That isn’t a conclusion from a study; it is a possibility we are raising in the face of what we are seeing,” Vecina said. “We are seeing delta rise in countries that reopened just as much as Brazil, and our number of cases is still going down, with few very particular exceptions.”
Some analysts remain worried about delta’s potential to spread. Among them is Miguel Lago, executive director of Brazil’s Institute for Health Policy Studies, which advises public health officials. He believes authorities are taking considerable risk by reopening too much and announcing celebrations, and that Brazil may soon see more hospital admissions.
“The pandemic has waned, but 500 deaths per day is far from good. And we don’t even have half the population fully vaccinated,” Lago said. “We just don’t know enough and we have this horrific milestone to contemplate now.”
Friday morning, on Copacabana where Rio’s New Year’s party will take place in less than three months, activist group Rio da Paz held a memorial on its sands to mourn the 600,000 dead, with hundreds of white kerchiefs strung on lines.
Across town, at a support group for family members of the virus’ victims, Bruna Chaves mourned the loss of her mother and step-father.
“It’s not just 600,000 people who are gone; it’s a lot of people who die with them, emotionally,” Chaves said in an interview. “It’s absurd that people treat it like it’s a small number. It’s a big number.”
Many in Brazil continue to downplay the pandemic’s severity, chief among them President Jair Bolsonaro, whose popularity has sagged largely due to his government’s chaotic pandemic response. But he hasn’t veered from his positions, including staunch support for drugs proven ineffective against the virus, like hydroxychloroquine.
He also continues to criticize restrictions on activity adopted by mayors and governors, saying Brazil needed to keep the economy humming to avoid inflicting worse hardship on the poor. On Thursday night, during a live broadcast on Facebook, he showed a series of newspaper articles reporting economic turmoil in Europe and the US last year in an attempt to prove he was right all along.
Months after its New Year’s bash, Rio will also host Carnival, according to Mayor Eduardo Paes. And he said social distancing is out of the question.
“That would be ridiculous, asking people to keep one meter away. If that were the case, I would be the first to disrespect that,” he told residents in a middle-class neighborhood on Monday. “Science has advanced, it won, it is allowing us to open.”
Brazil’s long history with vaccination campaigns has played a significant role in slowing the virus’ spread, with broad uptake. Nearly three-quarters of Brazilians have received at least one dose so far — despite the fact Bolsonaro spent months sowing doubt about their efficacy and remains unvaccinated himself. Even most of his supporters rolled up their sleeves.
Queiroga said all Brazilians between ages 18 and 60 will be able to get vaccinated again next year. He added more than 354 million shots will be available. Brazil’s population is of approximately 210 million.
“The scenario looks positive and I promise that Brazilians will have an efficient immunization campaign in 2022 and that will be the year the COVID-19 pandemic ends,” the minister said.
 

New river of lava threatens even more buildings on La Palma

Updated 10 October 2021
AP

  • The eruption has destroyed 1,186 buildings and forced 6,000 residents to leave their homes
Updated 10 October 2021
AP

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands: A new river of lava belched Saturday from the La Palma volcano, spreading more destruction on the Atlantic Ocean island where over 1,000 buildings have already been engulfed or badly damaged by streams of molten rock.
The partial collapse of the volcanic cone overnight gave birth to a new lava stream that started to follow a similar path down the Cumbre Vieja ridge toward the western shore of the island to the ocean.
Authorities said the new lava flow is within the area that was hastily evacuated following the Sept. 19 eruption, when 6,000 residents were forced to flee their homes and farms.
Police let residents whose homes could now be in danger make trips to save what they could. Trucks entered the exclusion zone empty Saturday and left with mattresses, furniture and other belongings.
Emergency official Miguel Ángel Morcuende said experts were closely watching the delta of new land being formed off the island’s coast since the main lava flow reached the sea last week. He said that parts of it could collapse, causing explosions and large waves, but that would not pose a danger since the immediate area is already evacuated.
A total of 1,186 buildings have been destroyed on La Palma and 497 hectares (1,228 acres) have been covered with lava as of Saturday, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service.
La Palma’s airport was operational again after being closed for several days due to volcanic ash. The island is part of Spain’s Canary Islands, an archipelago off northwest Africa that is a popular vacation destination for European tourists.
 

 

Bangladesh to relocate 80,000 more Rohingya refugees to island after UN agreement

Updated 10 October 2021

  • Some critics accused the agency of lacking efficiency for taking almost a year to approve of the Bhasan Char project
Updated 10 October 2021
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh is planning to send a further 80,000 Rohingya refugees to the island of Bhasan Char in the Bay of Bengal next month, officials said on Saturday after signing an agreement with the UN refugee agency to begin operations there.

Since December 2020, Bangladeshi authorities have moved 20,000 out of a planned 100,000 people to the island to take pressure off Cox’s Bazar, which already hosts more than 1.1 million Rohingya Muslims. They are members of an ethnic and religious minority group who fled persecution in neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017.

When the relocation started, the UNHCR criticized the $350 million project on the grounds of safety and Bhasan Char’s livability, as the island, 68 km from the mainland, is vulnerable to severe weather and flooding. However, the agency’s representatives visited the island in March, and recognized its “potential” to be an “alternative temporary location” for some Rohingya refugees.

In accordance with the memorandum of understanding signed with the Bangladeshi government on Saturday, the UNHCR said it is starting “close cooperation” with the authorities for its operations on the island in the areas of protection, education, skill training, livelihood and health, to “help to support the refugees to lead decent lives on the island and better prepare them for a sustainable return to Myanmar in the future.”

Bangladesh’s Disaster Management and Relief Ministry secretary Mohammad Mohsin told Arab News the UN engagement will come into force with immediate effect and will be similar to its operations in Cox’s Bazar.

“We can say that now the UN has engaged itself with the humanitarian response on the island and will start operations on the ground immediately,” he said. “In this context, we hope to relocate the remaining 80,000 Rohingyas to the island in November once the monsoon is over.”

Some critics accused the agency of lacking efficiency for taking almost a year to approve of the Bhasan Char project.

“It seems that the UN has some sort of lack of efficiency as it took so much time to decide on this matter,” Mohammad Touhid Hossain, former foreign secretary of Bangladesh, said.

He added that Bangladesh had “full rights” to decide where it would host refugees who seek asylum on its soil.

“A little late, but the UN has understood it is the Bangladesh government that will decide where the Rohingyas will be placed and the UN should look after the Rohingyas at that particular location,” Hossain said.

Prof. Amena Mohsin, from the International Relations Department of Dhaka University, said that as Bangladesh managed to convince the UN to support the establishment of refugee camps in Bhasan Char, there is a common understanding that it is a temporary solution.

“The world should bear mind that it’s not a sustainable solution,” she told Arab News. “We have relocated the Rohingyas to the island under certain conditions. The world must not forget them. The world community should play more active role to begin the repatriation of the Rohingyas as early as possible.”

Kurz to quit as Austrian chancellor amid corruption probe

Updated 09 October 2021
AP

  • Kurz said he has proposed to Austria's president that Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg become chancellor
  • Kurz's party had closed ranks behind him after the prosecutors' announcement on Wednesday
Updated 09 October 2021
AP

BERLIN: Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Saturday that he will step down in a bid to defuse a government crisis triggered by prosecutors’ announcement that he is a target of a corruption investigation.
Kurz, 35, said he has proposed to Austria’s president that Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg become chancellor. But Kurz himself will remain in a key political position: he said he will become the head of his conservative Austrian People’s Party’s parliamentary group.
Kurz’s party had closed ranks behind him after the prosecutors’ announcement on Wednesday, which followed searches at the chancellery and his party’s offices. But its junior coalition partner, the Greens, said Friday that Kurz couldn’t remain as chancellor and demanded that his party nominate an “irreproachable person” to replace him. The coalition government took office in January, 2020.
The Greens’ leader, Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler, welcomed Kurz’s decision as “a right and important step.”
“This means that we can continue our work in government,” he said.
Kurz and his close associates are accused of trying to secure his rise to the leadership of his party and the country with the help of manipulated polls and friendly reports in the media, financed with public money. Kurz, who became the People’s Party leader and then chancellor in 2017, denies wrongdoing.
The Greens said the probe created a “disastrous” impression. In a separate case, anti-corruption authorities put Kurz under investigation in May on suspicion of making false statements to a parliamentary commission, an allegation he also rejected.
Opposition leaders had called for Kurz to go and planned to bring a no-confidence motion against him Tuesday in parliament.
“We are still in a very sensitive phase in Austria — the pandemic is not yet over and the economic upswing has only just begun,” while a reform of the country’s tax system to help curb greenhouse gas emissions has been negotiated but is not yet implemented, Kurz said.
“What we need now are stable conditions,” he told reporters in Vienna. “So, in order to resolve the stalemate, I want to make way to prevent chaos and ensure stability.”
He insisted again that the accusations against him “are false and I will be able to clear this up — I am deeply convinced of that.”
Kurz said of the Greens’ demand for his replacement: “Many tell me that this is unfair and ... you can imagine that I personally would also be grateful if the presumption of innocence in our country really applied to everyone.”
He insisted that the accusations against him were being “mixed up” with old text messages that have surfaced in recent days. “Some of them are messages that I definitely wouldn’t formulate the same way again, but I am only a human being with emotions and also flaws,” he said.
Kurz will keep his party’s leadership as well as becoming its parliamentary group leader.
He responded to the demand for an untainted new leader with Schallenberg, 52. Although loyal to Kurz, Schallenberg has a background in diplomacy rather than party politics.
Schallenberg already served as foreign minister in a non-partisan interim government that ran the European Union nation of 8.9 million people for several months after Kurz’s first coalition with the far-right Freedom Party collapsed in 2019.
Kurz pulled the plug on that government after a video surfaced showing the vice chancellor and Freedom Party leader at the time, Heinz-Christian Strache, appearing to offer favors to a purported Russian investor.
Austria’s next regular parliamentary election is due in 2024.

UK Daesh bride Shamima Begum warned German repatriation ‘sets no precedent’

Updated 09 October 2021
Arab News

  • Begum was stripped of her citizenship in 2019
Updated 09 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: UK Daesh bride Shamima Begum has been warned that Germany’s acceptance of eight women with links to the terror group does not set a legal precedent regarding her own case.

London-born Begum fled to Syria aged 15 with three school friends and now lives in a refugee camp in the war-torn country following her capture.

After her British citizenship was removed in 2019, preventing her return, she appealed for urgent assistance and has been engaged in a lengthy legal battle over her right to return to the UK.

Germany’s decision to fly back eight women from the Roj prison camp in northeastern Syria has been seen by some as a turning of the tide in Begum’s legal battle.

However, Christopher Cole, a consultant solicitor, told the Daily Express newspaper there was “little chance” that Britain would be influenced by Germany’s decision.

“What has been decided is that she is not going to be allowed back to the UK to give evidence. So she’s going to have to give evidence from the refugee camp in Syria. Obviously, she’ll be arguing that she is not a danger to the UK and never was.”

Begum was also likely to argue that she would never be allowed into Bangladesh, the birthplace of her parents, he added.

“The supreme judges in this country have decided that, as a matter of law, she is entitled to Bangladeshi citizenship, although I think she may try and rehash that argument.”

He also raised the issue of a controversial interview with The Times newspaper, which saw Begum appearing to lack remorse over crimes and terror carried out by Daesh.

“By courting the media and doing those interviews, that did her no favors. Hundreds of them have come back from Syria, but once you are in the public eye, the government’s got to be seen to do something about it.”

In the wake of the German decision, Heiko Maas, the country’s foreign minister, said: “The children are not to blame for their situation. It is right that we do everything we can to enable them to live in safety and in a good environment. The mothers will have to answer to the criminal justice system for their actions.”

