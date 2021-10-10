You are here

  • Home
  • UK minister defends wages stance, says BoE can handle inflation

UK minister defends wages stance, says BoE can handle inflation

UK minister defends wages stance, says BoE can handle inflation
Short Url

https://arab.news/jetzg

Updated 10 sec ago

UK minister defends wages stance, says BoE can handle inflation

UK minister defends wages stance, says BoE can handle inflation
Updated 10 sec ago

LONDON: The British government is right to focus on driving up wages, Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday, expressing confidence in the Bank of England’s ability to curb rising inflation.

BoE Gov. Andrew Bailey has said he is concerned about inflation running above the bank’s target of 2 percent, describing the need to prevent rising prices becoming permanently embedded.

During an interview with Times Radio focused on soaring energy costs and supply chain disruption caused by labour shortages, Kwarteng was asked whether the people should start preparing for an interest rate rise to tackle inflation.

“The bank is independent, and will take a view,” he said. “The bank’s principal motive will be to try and curb inflation, I think that they're going to do a good job of that and we have to make sure that we can contain any rises in the cost of living.”

In its September policy statement, the BoE nudged up its forecast for inflation at the end of the year to over 4 percent, and the bank’s chief economist has warned the size and duration of the jump is proving greater than expected.

But Kwarteng defended the Conservative government’s plans to transform Britain into a high-wage economy, as set out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a speech last week.

Topics: British economy Inflation Bank of England

Related

British industry warns of factory closures without help on fuel costs
Business & Economy
British industry warns of factory closures without help on fuel costs

Insurance provider Bupa Arabia invests in digital healthcare platform 

Insurance provider Bupa Arabia invests in digital healthcare platform 
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Insurance provider Bupa Arabia invests in digital healthcare platform 

Insurance provider Bupa Arabia invests in digital healthcare platform 
  • The equity investment will give members of Bupa Arabia access to digital solutions offered by Okadoc
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi insurance provider Bupa Arabia has invested in Okadoc, a digital healthcare platform, as the Kingdom seeks to transform its healthcare sector. 

The equity investment will give members of Bupa Arabia access to digital solutions offered by Okadoc, including a patient engagement platform, as well as automation capabilities in bookings. 

“We will always need doctors’ offices, but it’s up to digital health innovators to facilitate the right mix of in-person and virtual interactions,” Nader Ashoor, chief financial officer at Bupa Arabia, said. 

The move, he added, is in line with the aspirations of the Saudi health ministry, as well as the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance, and the central bank in “driving digital transformation” in key sectors.

Topics: Insurance Bupa Arabia Healthcare

Related

Egypt joins with international partners for $1bn health insurance projects
Business & Economy
Egypt joins with international partners for $1bn health insurance projects
Saudi central bank approves insurance for transporting parcels
Business & Economy
Saudi central bank approves insurance for transporting parcels

Egypt’s headline inflation rises to 6.6% in September

Egypt’s headline inflation rises to 6.6% in September
Updated 19 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt’s headline inflation rises to 6.6% in September

Egypt’s headline inflation rises to 6.6% in September
Updated 19 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation increased to 6.6 percent in September from 5.7 percent in August, data from the country’s statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Sunday.

The rate remains well within the target range of between 5 percent and 9 percent set by the central bank, which meets on Oct. 28 to decide interest rates.

“Monthly inflation is higher than we had anticipated. It’s mainly explained by the jump in vegetable and meat prices. The food index is up 3.5 percent month on month,” said Allen Sandeep of Naeem Brokerage.

The central bank held rates steady at its last meeting on Sept. 16, saying that global financial conditions continued to be “accommodative.”

Egypt’s fuel pricing committee also raised domestic prices in a quarterly review on Friday.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food, rose to 4.8 percent year-on-year in September, from 4.5 percent a month prior. 

Topics: Egypt Inflation

Related

Egypt gasoline prices raised by 3.6 percent following oil surge
Business & Economy
Egypt gasoline prices raised by 3.6 percent following oil surge

Lebanon Energy Ministry gets approval for $100m in fuel import credit

Lebanon Energy Ministry gets approval for $100m in fuel import credit
Updated 26 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon Energy Ministry gets approval for $100m in fuel import credit

Lebanon Energy Ministry gets approval for $100m in fuel import credit
Updated 26 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Lebanon’s Energy Ministry said on Sunday it received central bank’s approval for $100 million in credit to issue fuel import tenders for electricity generation.

The ministry added in a statement that the country’s grid has returned to supplying the same amount of electricity as before the complete outage, reported on Saturday, when its two biggest power stations shut down due to a fuel shortage.

Topics: Lebanon Power crisis Fuel shortage

Related

Special Demand jumps for renewable energy as Lebanon plunged into darkness video
Middle-East
Demand jumps for renewable energy as Lebanon plunged into darkness

UAE, Qatar gas pipeline gets $3bn financing: CNBC Arabia

UAE, Qatar gas pipeline gets $3bn financing: CNBC Arabia
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

UAE, Qatar gas pipeline gets $3bn financing: CNBC Arabia

UAE, Qatar gas pipeline gets $3bn financing: CNBC Arabia
Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

The Dolphin Gas Project, a natural gas pipeline to transport Qatari natural gas to the United Arab Emirates and Oman gets $3 billion in financing, CNBC Arabia reported, citing a banking source.

 

 

Topics: economy #gas Gas pipeline #qatar #uae United Arab Emirates (UAE) #gcc

Related

Global companies competing for Aramco gas pipeline deal: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
Global companies competing for Aramco gas pipeline deal: Bloomberg

TASI stocks up 0.26% in early trading: Market wrap

TASI stocks up 0.26% in early trading: Market wrap
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ 

TASI stocks up 0.26% in early trading: Market wrap

TASI stocks up 0.26% in early trading: Market wrap
Updated 10 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ 

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s main market, Tadawul, traded 0.26 percent higher on Sunday morning, at 11.602 points.

Here’s a wrap of market movements as of 10:30 a.m. Riyadh time:

Al-Jazira Takaful Tawuni signed a contract with Bank Al-Jazira. 

Almarai Co. reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR1.28 billion for the first nine months of 2021. 

Chemanol turned a SR164.2 million profit for the end of 30 Sep 2021.

Alandalus Property planned a 2.5 percent cash dividend for H1 2021.

Arabian contracting services set the IPO price range between SR90-100. 

Advanced posted a 57 percent profit rise to SR654 million for the end Sept. 30 2021.

Petrochem Co. announced the estimated financial results at the end of Sept. 30 2021.

Topics: economy #markets

Related

Tadawul records highest closing since January 2008
Business & Economy
Tadawul records highest closing since January 2008

Latest updates

UK minister defends wages stance, says BoE can handle inflation
UK minister defends wages stance, says BoE can handle inflation
Insurance provider Bupa Arabia invests in digital healthcare platform 
Insurance provider Bupa Arabia invests in digital healthcare platform 
Expo 2020 community art project Hammour House showcases coral reef sculpture
Expo 2020 community art project Hammour House showcases coral reef sculpture
Family of missing London schoolgirl plead for help
Family of missing London schoolgirl plead for help
Egypt’s headline inflation rises to 6.6% in September
Egypt’s headline inflation rises to 6.6% in September

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.