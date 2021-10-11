Egypt affirms support for political solution to Yemeni crisis

CAIRO: Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly affirmed his country’s belief that a political solution is the best way to end the Yemeni crisis, and rejection of attempts to undermine the freedom and security of navigation in the Arabian Gulf and Bab Al-Mandab Strait.
During talks with his Yemeni counterpart Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, Madbouly pointed to Egypt’s keenness to coordinate efforts between countries bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to secure navigation through the Bab Al-Mandab Strait.
They discussed ways to enhance Egyptian-Yemeni cooperation, in the presence of the ministers of petroleum and mineral resources, planning and economic development, international cooperation, health and population, and communications and information technology.
Madbouly began the meeting by expressing Egypt’s condemnation of the terrorist attack that targeted the convoy of the governor of Aden and the agriculture minister, and he offered his condolences to the people and government of Yemen for the victims of the attack.
Madbouly praised the strength of bilateral relations, and stressed Cairo’s support for Yemen’s UN-recognized government and for the country’s unity, independence and territorial integrity.
He said Egypt supports all efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis that meets the aspirations of the country’s people and ends their suffering.
He added that Cairo will continue to provide humanitarian support for the Yemeni people, and treat Yemenis in Egypt equally to Egyptian citizens.
Saeed praised bilateral relations and expressed appreciation for Egypt’s support for Yemen and its people.