Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb receive trophies for Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

VATICAN CITY/ROME: Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb received their respective Zayed Award for Human Fraternity trophies this week.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is an independent global award recognizing individuals and entities who are making profound contributions to human progress and peaceful coexistence. The award was established in February 2019 to mark the historic meeting between Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where the two religious leaders signed the historic Document on Human Fraternity - under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and patron of human fraternity - and became the first honorary recipients of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

The trophies were presented by Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso, meeting chairperson of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) and HCHF Secretary-General Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam. The HCHF is an independent international committee instituted to promote human fraternity values in communities around the world and to fulfill the aspirations of the Document on Human Fraternity.

Pope Francis and Grand Imam Al-Tayeb expressed their happiness for the efforts of the HCHF, which supervises the Zayed Award. The two religious figures appealed to the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 judging committee to continue with its work the spirit of the Document on Human Fraternity.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is named in honor of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the United Arab Emirates. The values the award celebrates reflect Sheikh Zayed’s dedication to working closely with people from all backgrounds, his moral legacy, humanitarianism, and respect for others and helping them, regardless of their religion, gender, race, or nationality

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is decided every year by an independent judging committee, appointed by the HCHF. Earlier this week, members of the 2022 judging committee held meetings with Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, in Vatican City and Rome, respectively.

The independent Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 judging committee includes former president of Niger and winner of the 2020 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership H.E. Mahamadou Issoufou; 1996 Nobel Peace Laureate and former President of East Timor H.E. José Ramos-Horta; former Deputy President of South Africa and former UN Under-Secretary-General H.E. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka; Under-secretary of the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Holy See H.Em. Cardinal Michael Czerny; president of the Aladdin Project Dr. Leah Pisar; and Secretary-General of the Higher Committee on Human Fraternity (HCHF) Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam.

The nominations process for the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 will close on December 1, 2021 and the honoree(s) will be announced on February 4, 2022. Nominations can be made by qualified nominators through the official website of the Zayed Award of Human Fraternity, https://zayedaward.org/.