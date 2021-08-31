You are here

Cypriot official: Pope Francis to visit Cyprus in December

Cypriot official: Pope Francis to visit Cyprus in December
US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez receives Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia. A Cypriot official said Tuesday Pope Francis might visit Cyprus and hold talks with Anastasiades in December. (AP)
Updated 38 sec ago
Cypriot official: Pope Francis to visit Cyprus in December

Cypriot official: Pope Francis to visit Cyprus in December
  • The pontiff’s two-day visit will take place Dec. 2-3 when he will hold talks with Cypriot President
  • The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, didn’t confirm or deny the trip
NICOSIA: Pope Francis will visit Cyprus in December, making him the second Roman Catholic pontiff to ever travel to the eastern Mediterranean island nation, a Cypriot official said Tuesday.
The official said the pontiff’s two-day visit will take place Dec. 2-3 when he will hold talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.
Little else is known about the pope’s itinerary. The official, who is knowledgeable about the plans for the visit, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he’s not permitted to speak publicly.
The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, didn’t confirm or deny the trip, saying in an email to the AP: “Some trip hypotheses are under study for the autumn but it’s premature to speak about them.”
Anastasiades had announced after a 2019 visit to the Vatican that Pope Francis would be traveling to Cyprus in 2020, but the pandemic caused the trip to be delayed.
Francis’ predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI was the first pontiff to travel to Cyprus in 2010.
Primarily Greek Orthodox Cyprus has a small, but vibrant Latin community of more than 2,400 people who can trace their roots to Crusaders who settled on the island after the fall of Jerusalem to Saladin in the 12th century. Ethnically split Cyprus also has a large Muslim population who mostly live in the breakaway, Turkish Cypriot north.
Cyprus was the initial stop on Saint Paul’s first journey to spread Christianity in the 1st Century A.D. and he converted the island’s Roman governor Sergius Paulus to the faith.
Cyprus is also linked with Saint Lazarus — the man who according to Christian scriptures was resurrected by Jesus. Fearing persecution, Lazarus fled to Cyprus and was appointed a bishop.

Pakistan says 11 Daesh militants killed in raid

Pakistan says 11 Daesh militants killed in raid
Pakistan says 11 Daesh militants killed in raid

Pakistan says 11 Daesh militants killed in raid
  • Police said suicide belts, hand grenades and assault rifles were confiscated in the raid
  • Daesh has regional affiliates in both Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan
QUETTA: Pakistan’s counter-terrorism units raided a hideout of the Daesh group in the restive southwestern Baluchistan province before dawn on Tuesday, setting off a shootout that killed 11 militants, the police said.
The units, acting on intelligence, carried out the raid in the district of Mastung, where Daesh militants had recently killed two police officers. The police said suicide belts, hand grenades and assault rifles were confiscated in the raid.
The counter-terrorism department provided no further details and the nationality of the slain militants was not immediately known. The counter-terrorism police is a special branch of the police that fights militant groups.
Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province where Daesh group has claimed several attacks in recent years. Daesh has regional affiliates in both Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan.
Baluchistan is also the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch separatist groups, which have also targeted non-Baluch laborers. However, unlike Daesh, they have no history of attacks on the minority Shiite community.

RAF prepared to strike Daesh in Afghanistan: Air force chief

RAF prepared to strike Daesh in Afghanistan: Air force chief
RAF prepared to strike Daesh in Afghanistan: Air force chief

RAF prepared to strike Daesh in Afghanistan: Air force chief
  • Sir Mike Wigston: ‘If there’s an opportunity for us to contribute, I am in no doubt that we will be ready to’
  • FM: Britain prepared to use ‘all means necessary’ to combat terror group
Britain’s Royal Air Force is prepared to launch airstrikes in Afghanistan, targeting the resurgent Daesh group in the country, the RAF’s chief said following rocket attacks in Kabul.

“We’ve got to be able to play a global role in the global coalition to defeat Daesh, whether it’s strike or whether it’s moving troops or equipment into a particular country at scale and at speed,” Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston told the Daily Telegraph.

On Monday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain is prepared to use “all means necessary” to combat Daesh as security analysts warned that the UK is facing a sharp rise in terror threats.

Raab was a signatory to a statement from the anti-Daesh US-led coalition that said it will “draw on all elements of national power — military, intelligence, diplomatic, economic, law enforcement” to crush the terror group.

Raab said: “The UK stands united with our coalition partners in mourning those killed by Daesh’s horrific attack at Kabul airport and in our unwavering collective resolve to combat Daesh networks by all means available, wherever they operate.”

Sir Mike said: “If there’s an opportunity for us to contribute, I am in no doubt that we will be ready to. That will be anywhere where violent extremism raises its head and is a direct or indirect threat to the UK and our allies. Afghanistan is probably one of the most inaccessible parts of the world, and we’re able to operate there.”

He disclosed that he was discussing plans with allies on how to deploy British air assets overseas, including new drones.

The resurgent international efforts to combat Daesh come as US analysts warned that the terror threat is “real, active, and in many cases specific.”

Sir Mike said Daesh terrorists are “nasty, devious people who hide behind the civilian population and they fight from the civilian population.”

Commenting on the risks to the population Daesh blends with, he added: “It’s one of those awful consequences of tackling the violent extremists that, however hard we try, is in the back of my mind. I know there will be instances where there will be unavoidable civilian casualties.”

Eight Taliban killed in Panjshir fighting, Afghan militia forces say

Eight Taliban killed in Panjshir fighting, Afghan militia forces say
Eight Taliban killed in Panjshir fighting, Afghan militia forces say

Eight Taliban killed in Panjshir fighting, Afghan militia forces say
  • Panjshir has been the only province to hold out against the Taliban
  • Fighting occurred on the western entrance to the valley
Taliban forces clashed with militia fighters in the Panjshir valley north of the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday night, a representative of the main anti-Taliban opposition group said.
Since the fall of Kabul on Aug. 15, the Panjshir has been the only province to hold out against the Taliban, although there has also been fighting in neighboring Baghlan province between Taliban and local militia forces.
Fahim Dashti, a spokesman for the National Resistance Forces, a group loyal to local leader Ahmad Massoud, said the fighting occurred on the western entrance to the valley where the Taliban attacked NRF positions.
He said the attack, which may have been a probe to test the valley’s defenses, was repulsed with eight Taliban killed and a similar number wounded, while two members of the NRF forces were wounded.
It was not immediately possible to reach a Taliban spokesman for comment.
Massoud, son of the former anti-Soviet mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, has established himself in the Panjshir valley with a force of several thousand, made up of local militias and remnants of army and special forces units.
He has called for a negotiated settlement with the Taliban but has said his forces will resist if their province in the narrow and mountainous valley is attacked.
A significant force of Taliban fighters has been moved to the area but the two sides have so far been engaged in negotiations and have avoided fighting.
Celebratory gunfire resounded across Kabul on Tuesday as Taliban fighters took control of the airport after the withdrawal of the last US troops, marking the end of a 20-year war that left the Islamist militia stronger than it was in 2001.

New Zealand COVID-19 cases drop for second day amid lockdowns

New Zealand COVID-19 cases drop for second day amid lockdowns
New Zealand COVID-19 cases drop for second day amid lockdowns

New Zealand COVID-19 cases drop for second day amid lockdowns
  • Except for a small number of cases in February, New Zealand was mainly coronavirus-free for months
  • Just over a quarter of the population has been fully vaccinated so far
WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s government on Tuesday reported that new COVID-19 cases fell for a second day, down to 49, amid the tight lockdown the country undertook during the latest outbreak this month.
Except for a small number of cases in February, New Zealand was mainly coronavirus-free for months, until an outbreak of the Delta variant imported from Australia prompted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to order a snap nationwide lockdown on Aug. 17.
The total number of cases in the outbreak is at 612, with 597 in New Zealand’s largest city of Auckland and 15 in the capital Wellington.
The declining number of daily cases signals that the social restrictions are reducing the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant, Ardern said in a news conference.
“We have a second day where our numbers have declined. We want the tail of this outbreak to be as short as possible,” Ardern said.
Around 1.7 million Aucklanders will remain in strict level 4 lockdown for another two weeks, while restrictions for the remainder of the country will ease slightly from Wednesday.
Police placed checkpoints at the outskirts of Auckland to ensure no non-essential movement was allowed into the city.
Police also said they had arrested 19 people on Tuesday following anti-lockdown protest around the country.
There are now 33 people in hospitals from the latest Delta outbreak, the Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said, with eight cases in stable condition in intensive care.
“It is sobering to see six cases in the outbreak are under the age of one,” he said
But he added that the public health measures in place were slowing the spread of the virus and cases will continue to decline.
Ardern’s lockdowns, along with closing the international border from March 2020, were credited with reining in COVID-19.
However, the government now faces questions over a delayed vaccine rollout, as well as rising costs in a country heavily reliant on an immigrant workforce.
Just over a quarter of the population has been fully vaccinated so far, the slowest pace among the wealthy nations of the OECD grouping.

Vietnam to free 3,000 prisoners in indepedence amnesty

Vietnam to free 3,000 prisoners in indepedence amnesty
Vietnam to free 3,000 prisoners in indepedence amnesty

Vietnam to free 3,000 prisoners in indepedence amnesty
  • Prisoners jailed for corruption, drugs and other criminal offenses are among those eligible for an early release
  • According to the public security ministry, Vietnam has more than 100,000 prisoners behind bars
HANOI: Vietnam on Tuesday announced an amnesty for more than 3,000 prisoners ahead of the country’s independence anniversary.
Prisoners jailed for corruption, drugs and other criminal offenses are among those eligible for an early release, and the list includes 21 foreigners, according to deputy minister of public security Le Quoc Hung.
Hung refused to say how many political prisoners would be freed, insisting “there are no prisoners on political charges in Vietnam.”
Human Rights Watch says more than 130 political prisoners are behind bars in communist Vietnam, as of May this year, and the country has a reputation for levelling harsh punishments against government critics and dissidents.
In recent years the hard-line administration has tried to stamp out dissent and arrest critics, especially those posting on social media platforms.
The country bans all independent media outlets, and is ranked 175th out of 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders 2020 press freedom index.
The president’s office said this was the first amnesty in four years, and inmates will be released from Wednesday.
According to the public security ministry, Vietnam has more than 100,000 prisoners behind bars.

