Saudi Ministry of Culture releases 80 books set for international sales

Saudi Ministry of Culture releases 80 books set for international sales
The commission reprinted its early releases, “Stories from Saudi Arabia 2018” and “A Saudi Village,” in copies available in bookstores. (SPA)
Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Ministry of Culture releases 80 books set for international sales

Saudi Ministry of Culture releases 80 books set for international sales
Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Eighty books, presented in five collections, were showcased at the Riyadh International Book Fair for Arab and international bookstore sales.
The Ministry of Culture’s Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission presented the collection to document narrative and innovative experience in Saudi Arabia.
The commission reprinted its early releases, “Stories from Saudi Arabia 2018” and “A Saudi Village,” in copies available in bookstores.
They were previously unavailable for purchase. They were published as dedication copies, with the commission offering around 1,000 copies to quarantine residents during the coronavirus disease pandemic and to international delegations on different occasions.
The commission also launched new releases, “Stories from Saudi Arabia 2019,” “Stories from Saudi Arabia 2020,” and “Fourteen Days.”
This step aims to celebrate short stories and their authors through observing a selection of Saudi-based writings yearly on specific topics, such as COVID-19, in order to document the development of the Kingdom’ literary scene, diversity in the Kingdom, introduce distinguished names to audiences and renew interest in genres important for documenting culture and civilizations throughout history, like poetry.
The commission is currently building an electronic platform to receive texts by story writers; it will gather them at the end of each year and form committees to evaluate and choose content for the “Stories from Saudi Arabia” book.
It is noteworthy that the works were published in English and are available through Tashkeel Publishing House at the Riyadh International Book Fair 2021.
The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission was established in February 2020, regulating and managing these three sectors in the Kingdom.
The commission seeks to develop sector capabilities and support content production, improving the legislative environment to advance these important arts and encourage investment and involvement in the nonprofit sector.

Topics: Saudi Culture Ministry

Pink ribbon bicycle ride raises breast cancer awareness in Jeddah

Pink ribbon bicycle ride raises breast cancer awareness in Jeddah
Updated 15 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

Pink ribbon bicycle ride raises breast cancer awareness in Jeddah

Pink ribbon bicycle ride raises breast cancer awareness in Jeddah
  • Breaking stigma, raising awareness, starting conversation about risks and treatments about breast cancer
Updated 15 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Thirty female cyclists roamed the streets of Jeddah dressed in pink to raise awareness on breast cancer and the importance of understanding the symptoms and treatment, breaking the stigma, and supporting survivors.

The initiative, organized by Al-Morjan group in cooperation with the Saudi Ministry of Health and Brave Cyclist club, is among many other awareness campaigns taking place around the Kingdom during October, which marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The most common cancers in the Kingdom are breast, colorectal, prostate and brain cancer. According to a World Health Organization 2018 report, the incidence of breast cancer among females in Saudi Arabia was nearly 30 percent. The MOH stated that it is more common among women aged 40 or older.

Over 50 percent of breast cancer cases in the Kingdom are detected late, compared to 20 percent in advanced countries.

Participants donning pink drew the attention of passersby on Jeddah’s waterfront as they rode the 7.5 km length of the riding lane. 

“Breast cancer awareness is important. It continues to be one of the largest killers among women in our local community. So, it’s important to support our women here to make sure they get an early checkup. It is an initiative to target our women employees and our community,” said Elham Bafarat, Al-Murjan group’s public relations manager.

She noted that initiatives like this are essential for raising community awareness about the need for early screening.

“Many of the cyclists have someone close to them who has been affected directly or indirectly by cancer.

FASTFACT

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Saudi government and private sector will focus on awareness campaigns on early detection and treatment of breast cancer through a series of activities, including educational exhibitions, lectures, drives in the malls, sports activities, and mammogram screenings.

The event is meant for all ages and fitness levels. It encourages cyclists to achieve their ambition whether it is simply completing the required distance or setting a personal best,” she added.

“The sooner that its caught, the easier and less expensive it is to treat,” said Leena Al-Maeena, the executive partner of Jeddah United. “This is why we are encouraging women to self-test at least once a month, by riding through our local communities, we can spread the word,” she said.

The team has a mix of familiar faces and new riders, including Samar Rahbini, the famous cyclist who runs the Brave Cyclist club, the first women’s cycling club established in Saudi Arabia. 

Hana Al-Otaibi and Samar Rahbini, two riders participating in the event, joined the others to ensure that they, too, make a mark in raising community awareness.

“It’s a great opportunity for us riders to help a fantastic cause like breast cancer care, raising awareness around an issue that affects so many people and their families across the Kingdom. We’re delighted to be part of this initiative and also be able to meet the supporters of the event to motivate others to get involved in this special ride,” said Al-Otaibi.

“The goal of this breast cancer awareness ride is including both the young and old from various communities in the effort to raise awareness of the importance of breast health in a fun, supportive environment,” Rahbini added.

Dania Al-Maeena, CEO at AlOula nonprofit organization, joined the ladies in pink, saying: “It’s very important that we get together and bring awareness in October.”

For many of those participating, the event was much more than just the 7.5 km ride.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Saudi government and private sector will focus on awareness campaigns on early detection and treatment of breast cancer through a series of activities, including educational exhibitions, lectures, drives in the malls, sports activities, and mammogram screenings.

Topics: Jeddah Pink breast cancer Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Saudi deputy culture minister joins GCC meeting

Saudi deputy culture minister joins GCC meeting
Updated 8 min 10 sec ago
SPA

Saudi deputy culture minister joins GCC meeting

Saudi deputy culture minister joins GCC meeting
Updated 8 min 10 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Deputy Culture Minister Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez on Monday stressed the importance of joint cultural cooperation among Gulf Cooperation Council countries in a bid to speed up the recovery of cultural sectors and innovation from the repercussions of the coronavirus disease pandemic.
He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s keenness to enhance joint international cooperation at the 25th meeting of GCC culture ministers on behalf Culture Minister Prince Badr bin
Farhan. The meeting was held virtually under the presidency of Sheikha Mai bint Mohammed Al-Khalifa, president of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, and with participation of GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf.
The deputy minister conveyed Prince Badr bin Farhan’s appreciation for Bahrain’s efforts to enhance cultural cooperation between GCC countries during its presidency of the current session.
The meeting discussed joint issues and prospects of cultural activities in GCC countries. Participants also discussed relevant subjects included in the final communique and AlUla Declaration, issued by the supreme council at its 41st session on Jan. 5 in AlUla.
Attendants also discussed several aspects related to the cultural sector in GCC countries and their efforts in dealing with COVID-19 and its repercussions on the cultural sector.
Talks covered the cultural strategic developments for the GCC for the 2020-2030 period, and efforts exerted to speed up their implementation.
The deputy minister expressed Saudi Arabia’s aspirations to receive the presidency of next year’s session, and host the coming ministerial meeting. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia GCC

Saudi UN envoy calls for international consensus on Yemen at Human Rights Council

Saudi UN envoy calls for international consensus on Yemen at Human Rights Council
Updated 6 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi UN envoy calls for international consensus on Yemen at Human Rights Council

Saudi UN envoy calls for international consensus on Yemen at Human Rights Council
  • HRC announces the Kingdom’s candidate, Dr. Nurah Alamro, had been elected to its Advisory Committee
  • The council also extends mandate of the independent Fact Finding Mission to Libya
Updated 6 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An international consensus on the crisis in Yemen is the most effective way to help the people of the country, Abdul Aziz Al-Wasel, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, said on Monday.
Speaking in the Swiss city during the 48th session of the Human Rights Council, he also highlighted the importance of Security Council resolutions, support for the UN’s special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, and all efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis.
The HRC rejected a resolution on the human rights situation in Yemen that would have extended the mandate for the council’s investigations of war crimes in the country. Al-Wasel said this was a response to the just and legitimate demands to end the activities of the investigators, known as the Group of Eminent Experts, demands he said were supported by a majority of council member states from various geographical regions.
The draft resolution was narrowly rejected by a vote of 21 to 18 against, with seven abstentions. The GEE had been tasked with investigating all alleged violations and abuses of international human rights committed by all parties to the conflict since September 2014.
However, Al-Wasel said the group’s reports had ignored international initiatives and resolutions issued on Yemen — including Security Council Resolution 2216, which authorizes sanctions on those found to be undermining the stability of Yemen — and that the team had abused its mandate in an unprecedented manner.
He said it had derived most of the information included in its reports from non-governmental organizations sympathetic to the Houthi militia. This had the effect, he added, of confusing international public opinion, widening the gap between segments and sects of the Yemeni population, strengthening and legitimizing the militia’s position, and overlooking the grave human rights violations carried out by the Houthis by portraying the Yemeni crisis as a dispute between conflicting parties and not a coup carried out by a militia that had seized power by force.
During the meeting, the HRC announced that the Kingdom’s candidate, Dr. Nurah Alamro, had been elected to its Advisory Committee, with a majority of the votes.
Alamro’s membership comes as an extension of the achievements made by Saudi diplomacy with the support of the leadership, and as a result of the efforts made by the Kingdom’s mission to the UN in Geneva, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Advisory Committee is a think tank that provides advice to the HRC, works on studies and researches on issues related to the council’s mandate, and presents proposals on care and promotion of all human rights.
Meanwhile, the UK welcomed the decision to extend the mandate of the independent Fact Finding Mission to Libya.
“Libya must continue to cooperate with the mission, make accountability central to reconciliation and hold accountable mercenaries and foreign forces for the crimes they have committed,” said James Cleverly, minister for Middle East and North Africa at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
At the end of the session, the council approved a resolution to extend the mission’s mandate for another nine months “to allow for the implementation of its mandate.”

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Wasel United Nations Human Rights Council Yemen Libya James Cleverly Nurah Alamro

Heal from within: Saudi wellness coaches help people get back on track

Heal from within: Saudi wellness coaches help people get back on track
Updated 16 min 32 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

Heal from within: Saudi wellness coaches help people get back on track

Heal from within: Saudi wellness coaches help people get back on track
  • Rayyan Abdulwahed began meditating and using breathing techniques, which he said led to a journey of self-discovery over the past eight years
Updated 16 min 32 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: As awareness of mental health issues has become more common, especially during the pandemic, people in Saudi Arabia increasingly are exploring ways to maintain their mental well-being with the help of Saudi wellness coaches.

These trained guides help their clients set health goals, mental and/or physical, and educate them about ways in which they can change their behaviors and lifestyles by adopting a more holistic, or whole-person, approach to health in the long term.

Rayyan Abdulwahed, a 33-year-old Saudi dentist, told Arab News he has long been interested in the broader concept of wellness, beyond the requirements of his profession. This interest ultimately led him to become a meditation and breathing techniques coach.

“I was always interested in topics such as mental, physical, or nutritional well-being,” he said. “They’ve always made me curious. However, once I started working with patients I was introduced, face-to-face, with wellness. “We had to be very careful and knowledgeable when dealing with patients’ issues, taking in their medical history and knowing things about them that they would otherwise not tell anyone. This aspect, in turn, helped my general understanding of wellness.”

Abdulwahed began meditating and using breathing techniques, which he said led to a journey of self-discovery over the past eight years.

“Maneuvering through life, where most things are out of our control, my journey taught me what was under my control and how to improve those things,” he added.

Amal Uthman, 28, has been an energy healer for five years. She discovered this form of therapy while dealing with issues in her own life. With the knowledge she gained through personal reflection and learning, she began sharing the benefits with friends and family.

“I teach people how to deal with their bodies and how to use their energy,” she told Arab News. “I basically guide them to find concrete solutions if they reconnect with their bodies.”

Abdulwahed explained that he teaches people something even more fundamental: His coaching begins with techniques for correct breathing and how to optimize this.

“We breathe just to survive … but we don’t use all the capabilities of the respiratory system. Then we move on to sleep,” he said.

Changing how we breathe can relax the body, help our mind focus, change our emotional state and reduce the impact of stress, it can also foster the self-healing powers of our body.

He began testing the waters by offering coaching to the Saudi community in the early stages of the pandemic.

“Online coaching proved to be highly beneficial as it helped people to try something new from the comfort of their homes,” he said. “People are hungry for this kind of material. They want to understand themselves and, more specifically, move away from a one-size-fits-all approach. The scene is there but everyone is a bit shy.”

Uthman said she has been similarly fortunate because not only were clients open to her ideas, when they began to see the beneficial effects many became students and learned more about the healing process to further their knowledge.

Joud Burchalli, a student in Jeddah, told Arab News that she realized the true meaning of wellness and the benefits of meditation during the pandemic when she was anxious and having a tough time focusing her thoughts.

“Ever since I was a kid I heard the phrase ‘just meditate’ being thrown around, without an explanation to why and how,” she said.

“During the pandemic, when my anxiety got out of control, I felt like I needed an escape from everything and this is when I came across, and really understood, ‘wellness.’”

Marveling about the fact that a simple word such as “wellness” can hold so much meaning, she explained that meditation has become a vital part of her daily life.

“Meditation and taking care of your cognitive health isn’t something you can ignore,” said Burchalli. “For me, meditation is as important as tending to a wound, going to the dentist, praying, or taking care of my skin. It is a part of my routine.

“What I came to understand is that meditation is the opposite of anxiety, since anxiety is too much of everything, and your brain feels like it will fuse because of overthinking.”

Meditation is the opposite of that: It is when you are able to empty out your thoughts and your head is empty.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi wellness mental health awareness

Who's Who: Ahmed Al-Sabban, vice-president of the Asian Fencing Federation

Who’s Who: Ahmed Al-Sabban, vice-president of the Asian Fencing Federation
Updated 23 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Who's Who: Ahmed Al-Sabban, vice-president of the Asian Fencing Federation

Who’s Who: Ahmed Al-Sabban, vice-president of the Asian Fencing Federation
Updated 23 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Ahmed Al-Sabban has been elected as the new vice-president of the Asian Fencing Federation.
As a young boy raised in Taif, Al-Sabban stumbled upon fencing by chance when a trainer at the Air Forces Sports Venue — where his father worked — asked him to give it a shot. While preparing for his first session, he found a mask and sword at his home as his father was also a fencer.
In 1984, he set a goal of becoming part of the Kingdom’s national team.
Al-Sabban fulfilled his dream in 1987 when he played his first match with the national team. In 1989, he was the youngest player in the squad.
His shift into motorsports came from his love for the sport by riding with former Saudi motorsport champion Mamdouh Khayat in 1988.
Three years later, a friend convinced him to try rallying, along with his father who pushed him to quit fencing and focus on motorsports in 1997. He continued rallying until 2016.
Al-Sabban obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a diploma in marketing from the American University of Beirut in 1998.
In 2014, he joined the Saudi Arabian Fencing Federation as a member of its board of directors.
Two years later, he was promoted to vice president, and in 2017 he became its president.
The sportsman learned teamwork and leadership skills through motorsports, while fencing helped him to become a champion.
His top advice to budding sportsmen is to set a goal and a long-term strategy to achieve it.

Topics: Who's Who

