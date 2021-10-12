Saudi Ministry of Culture releases 80 books set for international sales

RIYADH: Eighty books, presented in five collections, were showcased at the Riyadh International Book Fair for Arab and international bookstore sales.
The Ministry of Culture’s Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission presented the collection to document narrative and innovative experience in Saudi Arabia.
The commission reprinted its early releases, “Stories from Saudi Arabia 2018” and “A Saudi Village,” in copies available in bookstores.
They were previously unavailable for purchase. They were published as dedication copies, with the commission offering around 1,000 copies to quarantine residents during the coronavirus disease pandemic and to international delegations on different occasions.
The commission also launched new releases, “Stories from Saudi Arabia 2019,” “Stories from Saudi Arabia 2020,” and “Fourteen Days.”
This step aims to celebrate short stories and their authors through observing a selection of Saudi-based writings yearly on specific topics, such as COVID-19, in order to document the development of the Kingdom’ literary scene, diversity in the Kingdom, introduce distinguished names to audiences and renew interest in genres important for documenting culture and civilizations throughout history, like poetry.
The commission is currently building an electronic platform to receive texts by story writers; it will gather them at the end of each year and form committees to evaluate and choose content for the “Stories from Saudi Arabia” book.
It is noteworthy that the works were published in English and are available through Tashkeel Publishing House at the Riyadh International Book Fair 2021.
The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission was established in February 2020, regulating and managing these three sectors in the Kingdom.
The commission seeks to develop sector capabilities and support content production, improving the legislative environment to advance these important arts and encourage investment and involvement in the nonprofit sector.
