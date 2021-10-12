You are here

Online marketplace Alsoug raises $5m as Sudan opens up to foreign investments after 30 years 

Online marketplace Alsoug raises $5m as Sudan opens up to foreign investments after 30 years 
(Alsoug)
Online marketplace Alsoug raises $5m as Sudan opens up to foreign investments after 30 years 

Online marketplace Alsoug raises $5m as Sudan opens up to foreign investments after 30 years 
DUBAI: Sudanese digital marketplace Alsoug has secured $5 million in its latest funding round, which it said marks the first international venture capital technology investment since the 30-year sanctions were lifted. 

The funds will be used “to establish a national payments network enabling quick and safe transactions” in Sudan, the company said in a statement. 

Alsoug, which was founded in 2016, provides a digital marketplace for people in Sudan, where they can buy and sell goods and services, as well as listings. 

The investment marks a significant development in the African country’s economy, following three decades of international isolation. 

“We welcome foreign investment into promising Sudanese businesses, a key part of our economic plan to drive growth in the financial, technology, agriculture, mining, and infrastructure sectors,” Magdi Amin, senior advisor to Sudan’s minister of finance, said.

Crypto hardware maker Bitfury plans to go public

Crypto hardware maker Bitfury plans to go public
Crypto hardware maker Bitfury plans to go public

Crypto hardware maker Bitfury plans to go public
RIYADH: Bitfury, a crypto-mining hardware manufacturer in Europe, is reportedly planning to go public in Amsterdam or London in the next 12 months.

The company wants to capitalize on the cryptocurrency bull market to see better performance with public markets.

With backers such as Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital and Australian investment bank Macquarie, the company was valued at $1 billion after the latest funding round.

An IPO would make it one of the largest listings for a cryptocurrency mining hardware company in Europe to date.

Dubai’s DP World, Britain’s CDC to invest $1.7bn in Africa

Dubai’s DP World, Britain’s CDC to invest $1.7bn in Africa
Dubai’s DP World, Britain’s CDC to invest $1.7bn in Africa

Dubai’s DP World, Britain’s CDC to invest $1.7bn in Africa
  • The Dubai company is initially contributing its stakes in three ports in Africa, and plans to invest a further $1 billion over the next few years
  • While the UK’s CDC is allocating $320 million, and an additional of $400 million in the next several years
DUBAI: Dubai’s DP World and British development finance group CDC are investing $1.72 billion in Africa’s ports and logistics sector, the paid said in a statement. 

The Dubai company is initially contributing its stakes in three ports in Africa, and plans to invest a further $1 billion over the next few years. 

While the UK’s CDC is allocating $320 million, and an additional of $400 million in the next several years.

“The partnership will create transformational opportunities for tens of millions of people over the next decade”, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, chairman and chief executive officer of DP World, said. 

The move is part of the companies’ “common goal to invest in the long term and help build responsible and sustainable infrastructure in Africa,” he added.

“In CDC, we have found a partner with whom we share the common goal to invest in the long term and help build responsible and sustainable infrastructure in Africa, which is key to unlocking the trade potential of the continent,” he added. 

 

Macron unveils 30bn euro ‘France 2030’  investment plan

Macron unveils 30bn euro ‘France 2030’  investment plan
Getty Images
Macron unveils 30bn euro ‘France 2030’  investment plan

Macron unveils 30bn euro ‘France 2030’  investment plan
  • "France 2030", would give a key role to small, agile start-ups in building France's industrial future alongside well-established giants
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday unveiled a five-year, 30 billion euro ($35 billion) investment plan aimed at fostering industrial champions and innovation.


"We must wage the battle of innovation and industrialisation at the same time," he told a group of entrepreneurs, adding: "We need a country that produces more."


Speaking six months before the presidential election, Macron said his long-term roadmap, dubbed "France 2030", would give a key role to small, agile start-ups in building France's industrial future alongside well-established giants.


Pointing to a shortage of face masks when the COVID-19 pandemic first erupted, Macron said the crisis had shown, on one side, a real vulnerability for all, and, on the other side, how crucial innovation and industrial production close to home are.


"We must rebuild the framework for productive independence for France and Europe," he said.


The 30 billion euros come in addition to a 100-billion-euro recovery plan announced last year to help France weather the coronavirus pandemic, a large share of which went to promoting greener energy policies. 

