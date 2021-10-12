Russia hits new record for COVID-19 deaths, resists lockdown

You are here

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin chairs a meeting of a coordination council, established to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), via a video link in Moscow on Tuesday. (Reuters)
  • Authorities have been adamant that there would be no new national lockdown
  • The government coronavirus task force reported 973 coronavirus deaths, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic
MOSCOW: Russia hit another record of daily coronavirus deaths Tuesday as the country struggled with a rapid surge of infections and lagging vaccination rates.
Yet authorities have been adamant that there would be no new national lockdown.
The government coronavirus task force reported 973 coronavirus deaths, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic. Russia has repeatedly hit record daily death tolls this month, and daily infections also have been hovering near all-time highs, with 28,190 new cases reported Tuesday.
Despite the rapidly mounting toll, the Kremlin has ruled out a nationwide lockdown, delegating the power to make decisions on toughening coronavirus restrictions to regional authorities.
The soaring infections has raised the pressure on Russia’s health care system, with hospitals filling up quickly. Speaking at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said 11 percent of Russia’s 235,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in serious or critical condition.
Overall, Russia’s coronavirus task force has registered over 7.8 million confirmed cases and 218,345 deaths — the highest death toll in Europe. Yet the state statistics agency Rosstat, which also counts deaths where the virus wasn’t considered the main cause, has reported a much higher total — about 418,000 deaths of people with COVID-19.
If that higher number is used, Russia would be the fourth hardest-hit nation in the world during the pandemic, after the United States, Brazil and India. Even the lower mortality figure only shifts Russia down to fifth place, after Mexico.
The Russian government has blamed the sharp rise in infections and deaths that began last month on a slow vaccination rate. Only 47.8 million Russians, or almost 33 percent of its nearly 146 million people, have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, and 42.4 million, about 29 percent, were fully vaccinated, the government said Friday.
Speaking at a meeting with newly-elected Russian lawmakers, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized on Tuesday the importance of broad vaccination and urged lawmakers to help encourage the population to get the shots.
“We must patiently and persistently work with people and explain all the advantages of prophylactics against that dangerous disease,” Putin said, noting that the population must be persuaded to get the shots without resorting to administrative pressure.
Amid a quick tide of infections, some Russian regions have restricted attendance at large public events and limited access to theaters, restaurants and other places to people who have been vaccinated, recently recovered from COVID-19 or tested negative in the previous 72 hours.
But life remains largely normal in Moscow, St. Petersburg and many other Russian cities, with businesses operating as usual and mask mandates loosely enforced. In Moscow, the authorities expanded free coronavirus tests in shopping malls, hoping it would help stem contagion.

Volcano forces hundreds more to flee on Spanish island

Volcano forces hundreds more to flee on Spanish island
Updated 58 min 6 sec ago
AFP

Volcano forces hundreds more to flee on Spanish island

Volcano forces hundreds more to flee on Spanish island
  • La Cumbre Vieja began erupting on September 19
  • Emergency services wrote on Twitter that a new evacuation order had been issued "owing to the forecast of the advance of the lava flow"
Updated 58 min 6 sec ago
AFP

LA PALMA ISLAND, Spain: Spanish officials on Tuesday ordered hundreds more residents to leave their homes on La Palma in the Canary Islands, as lava continues to ooze from its volcano.
La Cumbre Vieja began erupting on September 19 and has already forced more than 6,000 people from their homes, with lava wrecking 1,200 buildings and scorching 600 hectares (1,400 acres) on the Atlantic island off Morocco’s coast.
Emergency services wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that a new evacuation order had been issued “owing to the forecast of the advance of the lava flow.”
“The 700 to 800 people affected by this evacuation order should leave their homes, with their belongings and pets,” the services tweeted, telling the residents to go to a meeting point in the western town of Los Llanos de Aridane.
On Monday, about 3,000 people were ordered to stay indoors after lava destroyed a cement works and raised fears that toxic gases might be released.
Despite the massive damage caused by the eruption on La Palma, home to 85,000 people, nobody has been killed or injured.
It is the island’s third volcanic eruption in a century, the last one taking place in 1971.

G20 leaders ‘laser-focused’ on anti-terrorism efforts in Afghanistan

Leaders of the world's major economies including US President Joe Biden were discussing the situation in Afghanistan. (Reuters/File Photo)
Leaders of the world's major economies including US President Joe Biden were discussing the situation in Afghanistan. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 12 October 2021
Agencies

G20 leaders ‘laser-focused’ on anti-terrorism efforts in Afghanistan

Leaders of the world's major economies including US President Joe Biden were discussing the situation in Afghanistan. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The G20 leaders also discussed the need to provide safe passage for foreign nationals and “Afghan partners” out of the country
Updated 12 October 2021
Agencies

WASHINGTON D.C.: G20 leaders holding a virtual summit on Afghanistan Tuesday are “laser-focused” on keeping the Taliban-ruled country from becoming a militant haven and on providing humanitarian aid, says a US readout on the meeting.

Leaders of the world's major economies including US President Joe Biden, joined by representatives of the United Nations and key intermediary Qatar, “discussed the critical need to maintain a laser-focus on our enduring counterterrorism efforts, including against threats from ISIS-K,” a White House statement said.

It was referring to Daesh's offshoot in the region, a bitter rival of the Taliban that has staged a series of deadly attacks of late as it tries to destabilize the country's new rulers.

It claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that killed 55 people last week in a Shiite mosque.

The G20 leaders also discussed the need to provide safe passage for foreign nationals and “Afghan partners” with documentation who hope to leave Afghanistan, the US readout said.

The leaders also reaffirmed a commitment to provide humanitarian assistance directly to the Afghan people through independent international organizations, and “to promote fundamental human rights for all Afghans, including women, girls, and members of minority groups.”

The US -- which completed a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in late August -- remains committed to “using diplomatic, humanitarian, and economic means to address the situation in Afghanistan and support the Afghan people.”

The G20 needs to maintain contact with Afghanistan's Taliban government but this does not mean the Kabul administration will be formally recognised, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi also said Tuesday.

Speaking after chairing a special G20 summit on the Afghan crisis, Draghi said the virtual meeting had been a success despite the absence of key leaders such as China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

“This was the first multilateral response to the Afghan crisis ... multilateralism is coming back, with difficulty, but it is coming back,” Draghi told reporters after the video conference.

There was unanimous agreement among the participants about the need to tackle Afghanistan's mounting humanitarian crisis and safeguard the position of women in the impoverished nation, Draghi said.

“It is very hard to see how you can help people in Afghanistan without involving the Taliban,” Draghi said. 

* With AFP and Reuters

Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir as hundreds of Hindus flee

Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir as hundreds of Hindus flee
Updated 12 October 2021
Reuters

Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir as hundreds of Hindus flee

Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir as hundreds of Hindus flee
  • Kashmir valley’s police chief, Vijay Kumar, said the five were from The Resistance Front (TRF), which Indian authorities believe is backed by Pakistan
  • Islamabad denies the charge that it supports the insurgency in Kashmir, saying it only provides diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmiri people
Updated 12 October 2021
Reuters

SRINAGAR: Indian security forces killed at least five militants in Indian-ruled Kashmir on Tuesday as hundreds of Hindus flee the disputed Muslim-majority region after a wave of violence, officials said.

Three Hindus and a Sikh were killed by suspected militants in Kashmir last week, prompting a police crackdown on what they said was the targeting of religious minorities.

At least five Indian soldiers and two militants were killed on Monday in a series of gunbattles in Kashmir, next to the Jammu region which together comprise a federally administered territory.

The Himalayan region is claimed in full but ruled only in part by nuclear-armed neighbors India and Muslim-majority Pakistan.

In two separate gunbattles in southern Kashmir on Tuesday, troops killed five suspected militants, including one connected to a killing of a Hindu in the region’s main city of Srinagar, police said.

Kashmir valley’s police chief, Vijay Kumar, said the five were from The Resistance Front (TRF), which Indian authorities believe is backed by Pakistan.

Islamabad denies the charge that it supports the insurgency in Kashmir, saying it only provides diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmiri people.

The violence has driven hundreds of Kashmiri Hindus out of the valley, including some of 4,000 who returned under a federal-government scheme after an exodus in the 1990s.

Sanjay Tickoo, a Hindu community leader based in Srinagar, said that more than 1,700 people had left.

“We won’t go back ... unless the situation normalizes,” a Kashmiri Hindu employed by the government said at a protest in Jammu, declining to be identified.

British MP loses charity role after claiming ethnic-minority colleagues ‘look the same’

British MP loses charity role after claiming ethnic-minority colleagues ‘look the same’
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

British MP loses charity role after claiming ethnic-minority colleagues ‘look the same’

British MP loses charity role after claiming ethnic-minority colleagues ‘look the same’
  • James Gray confused Nadhim Zahawi, of Iraqi-Kurdish origin, and Sajid Javid, whose parents are Pakistani, at event honoring volunteers
  • St John Ambulance says it ‘does not tolerate racism in any way, shape or form’
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A British politician has lost his leading role at a major UK charity after he mistook the identities of two ethnic-minority government ministers.

Conservative MP James Gray confused Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, described in the UK press as “British Asians,” at a reception for volunteers of the St John Ambulance charity in Parliament in September.

Gray, the “commander of charity” for the group, replied “they all look the same to me” when his error was pointed out to him, the Daily Mail reported

The Times reported that Zahawi, the former vaccines minister who is of Iraqi-Kurdish heritage, spoke to Gray in private about the remark immediately after the reception’s conclusion. Javid, the former chancellor of the exchequer, is of Pakistani origin. 

Gray denied that he is racist, saying he is “very close friends” with both ministers, and also denied that Zahawi had spoken to him directly after the reception.

“I said ‘I am sorry to confuse the two of you. You two look very alike’,” he told the Mail. “I said ‘I am sorry if I got you too mixed up.’ The idea that this is racist is completely untrue.”

Gray, who became the charity’s commander in September 2020, was asked to stand down by St John Ambulance on Monday.

“St John does not tolerate racism in any way, shape or form. We spoke with James Gray following the event about our values as an open, inclusive and progressive charity,” it said in a statement.

A statement issued by the Conservatives in response to the incident said: “These comments were misjudged. We do not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.”

It is not the first time that Gray has caused controversy in recent weeks, after he was condemned for making a joke in a WhatsApp group chat, consisting of fellow Conservative MPs, about bombing a rival politician.

In response to an MP’s question, “Does anybody know where (Labour Party Chair) Anneliese Dodds’ Commons office is based? I need to deliver something to her office,” Gray replied: “A bomb, perhaps?”

Dodds said after the incident: “I think all parliamentarians should be committed to ensuring that everyone can be involved in public life without any fear of intimidation or violence.”

Gray apologized, saying: “It was a foolish remark. I meant no offence and hope none was taken.”

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Greek island of Crete

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Greek island of Crete
Updated 12 October 2021
AP

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Greek island of Crete

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Greek island of Crete
  • Geodynamic Institute in Athens said the undersea earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 and occurred at 12:24 pm local time
  • Authorities reported a swell in the sea level around the eastern Cretan port of Lerapetra
Updated 12 October 2021
AP

ATHENS, Greece: A strong earthquake jolted the Greek island of Crete on Tuesday, three weeks after another temblor killed a man and damaged hundreds of buildings.
The Geodynamic Institute in Athens said the undersea earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 and occurred at 12:24 p.m. local time (9:24 a.m. GMT) off the island’s eastern coast.
It was felt as far as the coast of Turkey and on Cyprus, more than 500 kilometers (310 miles) to the east, authorities said.
Magnitude 4.1 and 4.6 quakes that were believed to be aftershocks took place minutes later, the institute in Athens said. Authorities reported a swell in the sea level around the eastern Cretan port of Lerapetra and advised residents to stay away from the coast.
There were no reports of serious damage or injuries, but a small church near the epicenter that was empty at the time of the quake partially collapsed. Authorities said police and fire crews were checking remote villages in eastern Crete.
“The quake was felt all over the island, and it did cause concern because we are still feeling the aftershocks from the previous quake,” Crete’s deputy regional governor, Yiannis Leondarakis, told Greece’s state-run radio.
Witnesses said residents of the island’s largest city, Heraklion, went outdoors when the quake struck, while students at many schools on the island gathered outside their classrooms.
Hundreds of people from villages south of Heraklion remain homeless following a 5.8-magnitude quake that struck on Sept. 27. A man was killed while carrying out restoration work at a church that was damaged in the area. Residents whose homes were damaged were moved to hotels and tents set up by the army.
Leondarakis said of Tuesday’s earthquake: “Fortunately, there does not appear to be any serious damage despite the fact that it was a strong event and occurred at a shallow depth.”
The quake also shook nearby Greek islands to the east of Crete, including Karpathos, Kassos. Officials on Karpathos told The Associated Press they had received no reports of serious damage.

