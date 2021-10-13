You are here

  • Home
  • England held as Hungary fans clash with police

England held as Hungary fans clash with police

England held as Hungary fans clash with police
England’s manager Gareth Southgate leaves the pitch as Hungary’s substitutes and coaches walk onto the pitch to huddle following the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match between England and Hungary at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/63sa3

Updated 13 October 2021
Wires

England held as Hungary fans clash with police

England held as Hungary fans clash with police
  • England remain on course to qualify for the World Cup ahead of their final qualifiers against Albania and San Marino
  • There were problems off the pitch as well as Hungary fans booed England's players taking the knee
  • Cristiano Ronaldo took his record scoring tally to 115 international goals by converting two early penalty kicks and finding the net again near the end
Updated 13 October 2021
Wires

LONDON/FARO: John Stones spared England’s blushes in their 1-1 draw against Hungary as the World Cup qualifier at Wembley was marred by violent clashes between Hungarian fans and police on Tuesday.
Gareth Southgate’s side fell behind to Roland Sallai’s penalty before Stones levelled late in the first half.
Despite dropping points for just the second time in their eight Group I matches, leaders England remain on course to qualify for the World Cup ahead of their final qualifiers against Albania and San Marino in November.
After the 5-0 rout of Andorra on Saturday, this was a more serious test against a Hungary team that acquited themselves well at Euro 2020 and Southgate will be concerned by England’s erratic performance.
There were problems off the pitch as well as Hungary fans booed England’s players taking the knee before dozens of the traveling supporters became embroiled in an ugly confrontation with police.
The police had moved in to arrest one fan for a “racially aggravated public order offense” following comments made toward a steward.
As the scuffles became more vicious, police with batons were pushed back by the hooligans before order was finally restored.
England had crushed Hungary 4-0 in Budapest in September in a match marred by racist chanting and bottle throwing from Hungarians, with FIFA issuing a fine and ordering one game to be played behind closed doors.
The violence in the stands might have caused England to take their eye off the ball and they were punished in the 24th minute.
Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick as Portugal cruised past Luxembourg 5-0 in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday to stay close to group leader Serbia.
Ronaldo took his record scoring tally to 115 international goals by converting two early penalty kicks and finding the net again near the end.
Serbia kept a one-point cushion at the top of Group A by defeating last-place Azerbaijan 3-1 at home. It has 17 points, one more than Portugal, which has a game in hand.
Serbia’s last game is at Portugal in November. Portugal, which has won four in a row in qualifying, will play at Ireland before the decisive match against the Serbians.

Topics: England Hungary Portugal Ronaldo 2022 FIFA World Cup

Related

UEFA looks for host of Euro 2028 with 24 teams — maybe more
Sport
UEFA looks for host of Euro 2028 with 24 teams — maybe more
UEFA drops case against European Super League rebels
Sport
UEFA drops case against European Super League rebels

Japan beats Australia 2-1 in World Cup qualifying

Japan beats Australia 2-1 in World Cup qualifying
Updated 12 October 2021
AP

Japan beats Australia 2-1 in World Cup qualifying

Japan beats Australia 2-1 in World Cup qualifying
  • Australia defender Aziz Behich put the ball into his own net in the 85th minute Tuesday
  • Saudi Arabia defeated fifth-place China 3-2 in Jeddah to record a fourth straight win
Updated 12 October 2021
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: An Australian own-goal kept Japan in the race for an automatic spot in next year’s World Cup.
Australia defender Aziz Behich put the ball into his own net in the 85th minute Tuesday to give Japan a 2-1 victory and six points from four matches in Group B, three points behind the first-place Aussies.
Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan tipped a shot from Takuma Asano and the ball bounced off the post and then ricocheted off Behich and into the net.
“We kept fighting until the end and never gave up,” Japan coach Hajjime Moriyasu said. “We showed our determination to get to the World Cup.”
Only the top two teams from each of the two six-team groups will automatically qualify for the tournament in Qatar.
Ao Tanaka gave Japan an early lead at Saitama Stadium, but Ajdin Hrustic equalized for Australia in the 70th minute.
“Both teams had a go at each other,” Australia coach Graham Arnold said. “We were unlucky that we hit the post but ... at the end of the day, it wasn’t meant to be but we are on nine points after four games.”
Australia, which had won 11 straight games, was awarded a penalty kick midway through the second half when Hidemasa Morita brought down Hrustic on the edge of the area. But before Martin Boyle could take the kick, referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim of Qatar reversed the call after a video review, ruling that the challenge had taken place just outside the box.
Japan is seeking a seventh straight World Cup appearance. Australia has appeared at every World Cup since 2006.
“It was a great win for us but there are still a lot of difficult games to come,” Moriyasu said. “We have to make sure we build on this win.”
Saudi Arabia defeated fifth-place China 3-2 in Jeddah to record a fourth straight win and go three points clear at the top. In the group’s other fixture, Oman came from behind to defeat Vietnam 3-1 and go third, above Japan by virtue of scoring more goals.
In Group A, Iran and South Korea drew 1-1 in an empty stadium in Tehran.
Son Heung-min gave South Korea the lead early in the second half, running onto a through ball to curl a shot around the goalkeeper. With 14 minutes remaining, Alireza Jahanbakhsh headed Iran level to keep the team top of the group on 10 points, two more than second-place South Korea.
Lebanon is third with five points after a 3-2 win against Syria. In a meeting of Dutch coaches, Bert van Marwijk’s United Arab Emirates was held to a 2-2 draw by Dick Advocaat’s Iraq in Dubai, a result that leaves both teams on three points, two ahead of Syria in sixth.

Topics: Japan Australia 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

Related

UAE hopes fade, Arab teams struggle: 5 things we learned from latest Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022
Sport
UAE hopes fade, Arab teams struggle: 5 things we learned from latest Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022
Saudi Arabia faces Oman in quest for perfect start to final round of Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022
Sport
Saudi Arabia faces Oman in quest for perfect start to final round of Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022

Saudi Arabia seal fourth straight World Cup qualifying victory over China

Saudi Arabia seal fourth straight World Cup qualifying victory over China
Updated 19 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia seal fourth straight World Cup qualifying victory over China

Saudi Arabia seal fourth straight World Cup qualifying victory over China
Updated 19 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A Sami Al-Naji brace was enough to for Saudi Arabia to see off China in an entertaining FIFA World Cup qualifier in Jeddah on Tuesday night.

The Green Falcons have now extended their winning run in the AFC Asian Qualifiers to four wins in a row after the victory at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

China scored twice in the second half, but it was not enough to mount a comeback as the Saudis held on to earn their first-ever win against the Chinese World Cup qualifiers.

Substitute Firas Al-Buraikan repeated his heroics from the previous game and got Saudi Arabia's third.

The win wasn't without incident, however, as goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais was stretchered off in the 68th minute, being replaced by Fawaz Al-Qarni.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia China 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Related

Special Saudi fans apologize to Japanese captain, people for taunts after World Cup qualifier
Sport
Saudi fans apologize to Japanese captain, people for taunts after World Cup qualifier
Update Feras Al-Brikan hit a second-half winner for Saudi Arabia as the Green Falcons sealed a 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Japan photos
Sport
Saudi Arabia clinch 1-0 win over Japan in World Cup qualifier

Saudi Arabia takes third at international weightlifting tournament in Jeddah

The Saudi team with the third place trophy at the 2021 IWF Youth World Cup. (SAWF)
The Saudi team with the third place trophy at the 2021 IWF Youth World Cup. (SAWF)
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia takes third at international weightlifting tournament in Jeddah

The Saudi team with the third place trophy at the 2021 IWF Youth World Cup. (SAWF)
  • Ali Majed won bronze in the 55kg category to propel the Kingdom at the 2021 International Weightlifting Federation Youth World Cup
  • Russia finished first in the overall team rankings, followed by the US
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Ali Majed led the Saudi Arabian men’s weightlifting team to a third-place finish in the overall team rankings at the 2021 International Weightlifting Federation Youth World Cup, which was held in Jeddah on Tuesday.

Russia won the tournament, followed by the US. In the women’s overall rankings, the US finished first, followed by Russia and Iran. The event was organized by the Saudi Arabian Weightlifting Federation. 

Majed won bronze in the men’s 55-kilogram competition after he took silver in the 55kg snatch category. Majed had previously won bronze at the 2020 IWF Youth Online World Cup.

“We are proud of the Kingdom’s organization of the World Youth Weightlifting Championships, which was one of the best even among recent senior competitions,” Mohammed Jalloud, the general secretary of the International Weightlifting Federation, said.

Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee vice president Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz presented the teams with their trophies.

Topics: weightlifting Saudi Arabia IWF Youth World Cup Jeddah

Related

Ali Majed celebrates Mohammed Al-Hardi, President of the Saudi Arabian Weightlifting Federation. (Supplied/SAWF)
Sport
Saudi weightlifter Ali Majed wins bronze at 2021 IWF Youth World Cup
Ezgi Kilic of Turkey took gold in the Women's 40kg category on the opening day of the 2021 IWF Youth World Cup. (Supplied/SAWF)
Sport
Turkey and Russia weightlifters claim gold on first day of 2021 IWF Youth World Cup in Jeddah

Fans to return to stadiums as new Egypt football season kicks off

Fans to return to stadiums as new Egypt football season kicks off
Updated 12 October 2021
AFP

Fans to return to stadiums as new Egypt football season kicks off

Fans to return to stadiums as new Egypt football season kicks off
  • ‘1,000 allowed for each club’ Ahmed Diab, the clubs' association head said
  • Egypt relaxed restrictions on gatherings in public spaces earlier this year
Updated 12 October 2021
AFP

CAIRO: Attendances will be limited to 2,000 fans per stadium when the new season of the Egyptian football league kicks off after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league’s clubs’ association said Tuesday.
“Football with fans is a dream we’ve been chasing... We reached an agreement with the interior ministry to trial the return of fans to the stands... with 1,000 allowed for each club,” Ahmed Diab, the clubs’ association head, said at the draw for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.
Egypt relaxed restrictions on gatherings in public spaces earlier this year but its health ministry has repeatedly warned of an expected fourth wave in the coming months.
African powerhouse Al-Ahly will face Al-Ismaili in the opening match tipping off on 25 October, while rivals Zamalek will face Enppi.
Eighteen clubs will compete in the top division which Zamalek won last year in a rare upset for perennial favorites Al-Ahly.
Daily virus cases have been steadily rising in the most populous Arab country in recent weeks, with the toll inching over 313,000, including nearly 18,000 deaths.

Topics: Egypt football fans COVID-19

Related

Ancient Egyptian statues found in English garden
Art & Culture
Ancient Egyptian statues found in English garden
Special 3 Egyptian health ministry employees arrested over dumped COVID-19 vaccines
Middle-East
3 Egyptian health ministry employees arrested over dumped COVID-19 vaccines

Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation names 14-player squad for 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier in Qatar

The Saudi national cricket team and coaching staff during their preparation for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier in Qatar. (SACF)
The Saudi national cricket team and coaching staff during their preparation for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier in Qatar. (SACF)
Updated 12 October 2021
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation names 14-player squad for 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier in Qatar

The Saudi national cricket team and coaching staff during their preparation for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier in Qatar. (SACF)
  • The team will face the Maldives, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain later this month, aiming to reach the 2022 Men’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia
Updated 12 October 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation on Tuesday announced the squad that will represent the nation at the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier in Qatar later this month.

The winner of Group A — one of two sub-regional sections and initially due to be played in Kuwait but later relocated to Qatar — will progress to a global playoff with a place at the 2022 Men’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia at stake.

“Team Saudi Arabia have kick-started their training in Riyadh at ZAS Academy before competing at the preliminary Asian qualifiers in Qatar for the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup finals,” the federation said in a statement.

The Saudi national cricket team is being overseen by Pakistani coach Muhammad Kabir Khan, with fitness training taken ahead of the matches against the Maldives (Oct. 23), Kuwait (Oct. 25), Qatar (Oct. 27 and Bahrain (Oct. 28).

SACF Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal praised the efforts of the players, coaches and technical staff during the preparation period, and said he was confident that the team would achieve positive results.

“All the players have been thoroughly assessed for fitness, bowling, batting and fielding, and from that a comprehensive program has been formulated to train them,” Kabir Khan said. “We are creating  a new team and one of my aims is for players to develop a bond with each other because cricket is all about teamwork. Our plan is to play quality cricket in Qatar.”

SACF Khabir Khan was chosen to lead the team by the SACF due to his wealth of experience amassed during a 15-year coaching career. He has previously played an instrumental role in leading the Afghan national team to its highest international ranking.

Commenting on the tour, captain Abdul Waheed Abdul Ghaffar said: “Cricket is one sport in which teamwork plays an important role and that is our priority. Training sessions including field drills, coaching, and fitness regimes are in progress to make us mentally and physically fit to play competitive cricket,” he said.

“As a skipper, I’m absolutely delighted to lead my team into the ICC T20 World Cup Asia qualifiers,” he said. “It is a huge responsibility to shoulder and I will do my best to deliver positive results.”

The 14 players chosen for Team Saudi Arabia are: Abdul Ghaffar (captain), Imran Arif (vice captain), Zeeshan Sarfaraz Butt (wicket keeper), Faisal Khan, Ahmed Abdul Waheed Baladarf, Imran Yousuf, Amir Shahzad, Muhammad Nadeem, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Zain ul Abdin, Abdul Wahid, Basit Ali, Mohammad Hisham Shaikh and Sajid Imran Cheema.

Topics: Cricket T20 cricket T20 Saudi Arabia T20 World Cup Saudi cricket federation

Related

How cricketing rivalry and love led to the creation of the Ashes
Sport
How cricketing rivalry and love led to the creation of the Ashes
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 opens its doors to cricket fans from around the world
Sport
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 opens its doors to cricket fans from around the world

Latest updates

Algeria court jails brother of deposed president Bouteflika
Algeria court jails brother of deposed president Bouteflika
Saudi Cabinet renews call for Middle East free from nuclear weapons
Saudi Cabinet renews call for Middle East free from nuclear weapons
Mickey Mouse meets manga at biggest anime cafe in Saudi Arabia
Mickey Mouse meets manga at biggest anime cafe in Saudi Arabia
Health ministry data: 85% of Pakistan capital partially jabbed against COVID-19
Health ministry data: 85% of Pakistan capital partially jabbed against COVID-19
G20 is continuing great work started last year under Saudi presidency, says minister
G20 is continuing great work started last year under Saudi presidency, says minister

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.