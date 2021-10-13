You are here

EU envoy to visit Iran amid nuclear talks push

EU envoy to visit Iran amid nuclear talks push
Enrique Mora's visit to Tehran comes amid mounting pressure for a swift resumption of talks on Washington's return to the agreement.
  Enrique Mora's trip to Tehran comes amid mounting pressure for a swift resumption of talks
  Iran has been seeking guarantees that there will be no repetition of Donald Trump's withdrawal
TEHRAN: The EU envoy charged with coordinating talks on reviving a troubled nuclear deal between Iran and major powers is to visit Tehran on Thursday, the Iranian foreign ministry said.
Enrique Mora’s visit “is a follow-up to consultations between the two sides on matters of shared interest, particularly Iran-EU relations, Afghanistan and the nuclear agreement,” a ministry statement said.
The deal, which gave Iran sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear program, has been on life support since 2018, when then US president Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out and reimposed crippling sanctions.
Mora’s trip to Tehran comes amid mounting pressure from EU countries as well as the United States for a swift resumption of talks on Washington’s return to the agreement.
“The message to Iran is unequivocal: return to the negotiating table immediately,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a visit to Israel on Sunday.
Tehran has been seeking European guarantees that there will be no repetition of Trump’s unilateral withdrawal.
“The European capitals, including Berlin ... must give their clear assurance to the Islamic republic that this time, no party will violate the nuclear deal,” foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters on Monday.
US President Joe Biden has signalled a willingness to return to the deal, but his Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned earlier this month that time was running out and the ball was in Iran’s court.
Talks in Vienna between Iran and the remaining parties to the agreement — Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia — have been on hold since a June election in Iran led to a change of president.
New President Ebrahim Raisi — an ultraconservative former judiciary chief — is thought to be less ready than his predecessor Hassan Rouhani to make concessions to the West for the sake of a deal.
Iran has said repeatedly that it is ready to resume talks “soon” but no date has yet been announced.
Tehran gradually rolled back its own nuclear commitments in response to the US pullout, and Washington has been demanding that it return to its obligations too.
Mora attended Raisi’s inauguration in August, drawing criticism of the EU from Israel, a fierce critic of the nuclear deal with its arch foe Iran.

DAR EL BEÏDA, Algeria: The powerful younger brother of deposed late Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for “obstructing the course of justice,” the official APS news agency reported.
President Bouteflika was forced to resign in the face of mass protests against his bid for a fifth term in office in 2019, and died in September aged 84.
His departure was followed by a string of prosecutions against senior members of his inner circle, most prominently his brother Said who had been seen as the real power behind the throne after the longtime ruler suffered a stroke in 2013.
The prosecution had called for seven years’ jail for Said, who was charged with other former officials for “abuse of office,” “inciting the falsification of official documents,” “obstruction of justice” and “contempt of court.”
The main accused at the trial in Dar El Beida, east of Algiers, was former justice minister Tayeb Louh.
He was handed six years in prison while tycoon Ali Haddad was sentenced to two years, APS said. Both were close to the former president.
Ex-inspector general of the ministry of justice Tayeb Belhachemi was also sentenced to two years in prison.
The court acquitted six other defendants.
Said Bouteflika, 63, was arrested in May 2019 and sentenced to 15 years for “plotting against the state and the army” during the final days of his brother’s rule.
On January 2, he was acquitted of those charges by a military appeals court, but was handed to a civil court to face trial on corruption charges.

After attacks in Syria, what is Turkey's military plan?

After attacks in Syria, what is Turkey's military plan?
  All eyes are on Ankara to see if it will carry out a ground operation in north of the country
ANKARA: After two Turkish police officers were killed and two others injured on Sunday in a missile attack on Azaz in northern Syria launched from the neighboring Tal Rifaat area by Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units, all eyes are on Ankara to see whether it will carry out a ground operation in the region.

In line with rules of engagement, Turkish security forces also retaliated after five mortar shells fired from an area controlled by the Kurdish militia landed in Turkey’s southeastern Gaziantep province on Monday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed late on Monday that Turkey would take necessary steps in Syria as soon as possible, signaling a new operation against the Kurdish militia. “We have run out of patience. Turkey is determined to remove threats arising from northern Syria, either together with the active forces there, or by our own means,” he said during a press conference.

Ankara considers both the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units and Syrian Democratic Forces as offshoots of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which seeks autonomy for Turkey’s Kurdish minority and has carried out attacks since 1984 against the Turkish state.

The majority part of northeastern Syria is still under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces, whose main component is the Kurdish People’s Protection Units.

Last month, two Turkish soldiers were killed and three others injured in another attack in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone, the latest major opposition stronghold in Syria. Several parts of the region, home to some 4 million civilians, are patrolled by Russian and Turkish troops.

After talks between Russia and Turkey failed to produce a meaningful outcome in September, Turkey deployed more troops and tanks in Idlib to strengthen its presence against Syrian regime attacks and Russian air raids.

Following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 29, Erdogan said that Turkey was committed to the March 2020 ceasefire with Russia and to “clearing radical elements.”

But he added that Turkey expected its partners to do the same and contribute to the de-escalation.

As part of its commitments to Russia, Turkey pledged to combat militancy in Idlib and eradicate Al-Qaeda-linked militant group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, while it also committed to reopen M4, a vital link between Aleppo and Latakia. Russia claims that these commitments remain unfulfilled so far.

Prof. Emre Ersen, an expert on Turkey-Russia relations from Marmara University in Istanbul, said that these attacks demonstrated the two leaders had failed to reach a conclusive agreement on Syria during their latest meeting in Sochi last week.

“However, it is unlikely that the attacks will significantly change the status quo in the region as Turkey has strengthened its military position in Idlib in the last few months and this is also why Russia will not risk a direct confrontation with the Turkish forces in order not to upset the delicate military balance in Syria,” he told Arab News.

According to Ersen, there is still no better alternative for Ankara and Moscow than trying to sustain the shaky Sochi deal they reached in March 2020 on Idlib.

“More importantly, at a time when Turkey has significant problems in its relations with the US, Russia will most probably try to take advantage of the rift between the two NATO allies and make sure that the Syrian issue does not cause a major crisis in Turkish-Russian relations for the time being,” he said.

Turkey has launched three cross-border operations in Syria since 2016 to drive the Kurdish militia and Daesh threat from its border.

Navvar Saban, a conflict analyst and expert at Omran Center for Strategic Studies, and a nonresident researcher at ORSAM in Ankara, thinks that the latest attacks against Turkish-controlled zones in Syria carry a strong message from Russia.

“These regions from where the attacks were carried out are mostly controlled by Russians and they somehow allow SDF to launch any kind of offensive. When Turkish soldiers were killed last month by the YPG (Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units) attack, Turkey retaliated and interestingly Russians responded to Turkey by hitting an empty area. This is a diplomatic message,” he told Arab News.

According to Saban, this latest episode underscores Russia’s willingness to push the Turkish side to communicate with Moscow instead of directly launching any kind of attack against the Kurdish militia-held areas.

“They want to show that they have the leverage in this area and although they have the ability to stop these attacks against Turkish-controlled zones, they don’t do it because they want to remind Ankara to go through its Russian counterparts before launching any operation in the area,” he said.

However, Levent Kemal, a Middle East political commentator, does not expect an imminent Turkish ground operation in the Tal Rifaat region.

“Russia accords high importance to its military depth in Syria’s Aleppo province and Tal Rifat region is considered as the forefront of such a depth. In case Turkey insists on launching an operation to Tal Rifaat, it would probably have to offer something big in return to Russia,” he told Arab News.

Tal Rifaat has been at the center of Turkish-Russian negotiations for a long time, as the region is also known as an important logistical hub for Kurdish militias while attacks against Turkish troops have been mainly carried out from this region.

Iraqi voters turn their backs on Iran-backed armed groups

Iraqi voters turn their backs on Iran-backed armed groups
  Populist Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr maintains the most seats in parliament
  None of the competing political blocs appears on track to win a majority
JEDDAH: Armed factions backed by Iran have been decimated in Iraq’s parliamentary elections.

Voters turned their backs on the previously powerful Fatah Alliance, reducing their number of seats in parliament from 48 to no more than 14.

The alliance comprises candidates from the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces, who finished second in the last elections in 2018 in what was viewed as evidence of Tehran’s growing influence.

That triggered a backlash in October 2019, when hundreds of thousands of Iraqis took to the streets in “Tishreen” protests against corruption, unemployment and foreign influence. Security forces and the PMF militia killed about 600 in a violent crackdown.

“The parties that claim to represent the PMF were punished by the public because of their stances against the Tishreen movement,” Nisan Al-Zayer, an independent candidate, said on Tuesday. Independent candidates campaigning against Iraq’s corrupt political elite won about 10 seats, the first representation in parliament for the Tishreen protest movement.

Political analyst Ihsan Alshamary said: “The election results were a strong message to Iran that its political arms are rejected by the Shiite street.”

With a few votes remaining to be counted after Sunday’s election, the main winner was the populist Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr, a staunch opponent of foreign involvement in Iraq, especially from Iran.

Sadr’s Sairoon bloc, already the biggest in the 329-seat parliament, will expand from 54 seats to 73. Sadr proclaimed the result a “victory by the people over ...  militias,” and there was elation among his supporters.

“The most important thing in this election is that foreign countries like Iran didn’t interfere in the vote,” said Yousef Mohammed, an unemployed 21-year-old in Sadr’s vast Baghdad stronghold of Sadr City. “We’ve been celebrating since last night.”

A Sunni faction headed by parliamentary Speaker Mohamed Al-Halbousi came in second. But in signs that Tehran’s grip on the country will be difficult to dislodge, Iranian ally and former prime minister Nouri Al-Maliki’s bloc finished in third place with 37 seats.

Months of negotiations are now expected before a coalition of at least 165 members of parliament can be formed, with Sadr the power broker holding the fate of incumbent Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in his hands.

A Western diplomat said the leader of Iran’s Quds Force, Esmail Ghaani, was in Baghdad seeking a way to keep Tehran’s allies in power. “They will do whatever they can to organize the biggest bloc, although that will be difficult with Sadr’s power,” the diplomat said.

US, Israel, UAE to launch working groups at trilateral meeting: State Department

  Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host a trilateral meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan
WASHINGTON D.C.: The US, Israel and the UAE will launch two new working groups on Wednesday, a senior State Department official said, as Washington hopes to expand the agreements between Israel and its neighbors known as the Abraham accords.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host a trilateral meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at the State Department on Wednesday.

One working group will focus on religious coexistence and the other on water and energy issues, said the official, who briefed reporters ahead of the meeting.

Tunisian PM says implementing economic reforms top government priority

Tunisian PM says implementing economic reforms top government priority
  US praises the appointment of a new Tunisian government as a positive step
TUNIS/WASHINGTON: Tunisian prime minister said on Tuesday that fixing public finances and implementing economic reforms will be a priority — the first sign of the government’s intention to launch reforms demanded by lenders — as Tunisia suffers a financial crisis.
Tunisia’s president unveiled a new cabinet government on Monday, but gave no hint when he would relinquish his near total control after seizing most powers in July.
Under rules President Kais Saied announced last month when he swept aside much of the constitution, the new cabinet will ultimately answer to him rather than Prime Minister Najla Bouden. 
Meanwhile, the US on Tuesday praised the appointment of the new Tunisian government as a positive step and encouraged further action three months after a presidential power grab.
“The new government, which includes 10 female ministers, is a welcome step forward toward addressing the significant economic, health and social challenges facing the country,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
“We look forward to further announcements to establish a broadly inclusive process for a rapid return to constitutional order,” he said. 
Bouden was named Monday as the North African country’s first female prime minister and vowed that she would put a priority on fighting corruption.
Saied in July suspended parliament and sacked a government supported by Islamist-inspired party Ennahdha, following months of growing public anger over an economic crisis and the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(With Reuters and AFP)

