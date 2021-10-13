You are here

Japan recover, UAE falter: 5 things learned from latest Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022

Tuesday’s Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup saw a significant win for previously struggling Japan, while the UAE continue to falter. (AFC/the-afc.com)
Tuesday's Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup saw a significant win for previously struggling Japan, while the UAE continue to falter.
John Duerden

Japan recover, UAE falter: 5 things learned from latest Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022

Tuesday’s Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup saw a significant win for previously struggling Japan, while the UAE continue to falter. (AFC/the-afc.com)
  • Japan’s 2-1 win over Australia means top of Group B becomes 3-horse race, while Lebanon, Oman victories put them 3rd in groups
RIYADH: Tuesday’s Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup saw a significant win for previously struggling Japan, while the UAE continue to falter. Here are five things learned from Matchday Four.

1. Japan’s win means three in Group B going for two automatic places

There is little doubt that when Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard sat down in the early Riyadh afternoon to watch the clash between Japan and Australia in Saitama Stadium, that he would have wanted the Socceroos to get something from the game instead of suffering a late 2-1 loss.

Had the visitors won, it would have left Japan with three points from four games and, assuming Saudi Arabia defeated China (as they did) nine points behind the Green Falcons.

It would have been very difficult to imagine the Samurai Blue overturning a deficit of that size and the current top two would surely have stayed in those positions.

That late own goal from Aziz Behich, who had something of a nightmare game at left-back, put Japan back in the hunt for automatic qualification. They looked more like their old selves and deserved the win and now what could have been a two-horse race for the top two spots is being contested by three — all due respect to Oman.

2. Hope slipping away for the UAE

The UAE’s 2-2 draw with Iraq in Dubai was a mad affair and the emotions at the end can only be guessed at.

Brazilian-born Caio Canedo Correa has not really made the difference expected for his adopted country but in this game, he put the Whites ahead. Yet after 93 minutes, Dick Advocaat’s Iraq were on course for a famous win before a late equalizer from Ali Mabkhout. There was still time for the video assistant referee to rule out what could have been a crucial winner for Bert van Marwijk’s men.

Once all the chaos, drama, and excitement has disappeared however, the fact remains that the UAE have just three points from the first four games. Five points behind South Korea in second is not where they want to be if there are serious hopes of a top-two finish.

Having said that there is still time and one more chance. Should Van Marwijk lead the UAE to victory in South Korea in November, the race for second will be on. Defeat will snuff out almost any hopes.

3. Lebanon and Oman riding high

Before the final stage of qualification started, not many would have predicted that after the first four games, Lebanon and Oman would be in third place in Groups A and B, respectively.

As the clock hit 45 minutes, Syria were leading Lebanon 1-0 but then it all changed as the lowest-ranked team in the group caught fire. Both goals came from Mohammed Kdouh. The first was a close-range effort to finish a fluid move and the second, moments later, was a screamer from outside the area that flew into the top corner. Soony Saad’s low shot early in the second half made it 3-1.

Omar Al-Somah pulled one back and Syria hit the bar with the last action of the game and then, once the final whistle sounded, you would have thought that Lebanon had won the World Cup. The players stood in a circle, bounced, danced, and celebrated with their fans. There has not been much to cheer about in Lebanon in recent years, but this was a game to bring much-needed smiles to citizens everywhere.

Oman were also impressive in coming back from a goal down to defeat Vietnam and take a second win in four games to go above Japan in third place due to goals scored.

4. Iraq have issues

It was a strange day for Iraq. The Lions of Mesopotamia were minutes away from a huge 2-1 win in Dubai but ended up grateful to VAR for the 2-2 draw. Having three points from four games does not do their automatic qualification chances a great deal of good but third place is still just two points away.

The planned return to home soil in November should help but what does not help are the rumors circulating that the Iraqi FA does not want coach Advocaat to select certain overseas players. True or not, Iraq need all the help they can get to challenge for qualification. Results have not been good enough so far but there is still time to improve. Not much time, though.

5. Syria contribute to an epic day of qualification action

This writer has been watching Asian World Cup qualification since the last century and it is hard to remember a day so entertaining. All 12 teams scored and there were all kinds of spectacular goals, VAR interventions, and talking points.

Syria 2-3 Lebanon was something of a surprise and there was a suspicion that Syria underestimated the group’s lowest-ranked team. If so, they did a great service for the watching neutrals as this was a game that had everything. If there are still those around who complain about international breaks then they should be made to watch 90 minutes of great goals, scrambles, and a whole host of missed opportunities.

The loss leaves Syria looking forlorn with just one point from four games and hopes of automatic qualification as good as over. Indeed, a repeat of third place at the same stage in qualification for the 2018 World Cup is only going to be on the cards if the defending improves.

Topics: Asian Qualifiers qatar 2022

Updated 13 October 2021
Ali Khaled

Jordan beat Saudi Arabia 3-1 to claim WAFF U23 Championship in Dammam

Jordan beat Saudi Arabia 3-1 to claim WAFF U23 Championship in Dammam
  • Despite taking the lead, the young Saudi team could not hold out against a strong Jordan at Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam
Updated 13 October 2021
Ali Khaled

Jordan have won the West Asian Football Federation U23 Championship after beating hosts Saudi Arabia 3-1 in the final at Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam on Tuesday night.

The Young Falcons had made a promising start and went ahead through Khaled Al-Ghannam’s goal at 20 minutes. However, the lead did not last too long, with Jordan equalizing through Yazan Al-Nuaimat at 28 minutes.

There were no further goals in the first half, and after the restart, the teams traded attacks with Saudi wasting several good chances to retake the lead.

But it was Jordan that would eventually go ahead, with Youssef Abu Al-Jazr scoring in at 76 minutes to put his team within sight of victory.

With time running out, the home team went all out for an equalizer, leaving themselves open to the visitors’ counter attacks. In the sixth minute of stoppage time, Mohammed Abu Rezeq killed off any Saudi hopes with a third to secure the trophy for Jordan.

The 11-team tournament was organized by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the WAFF.

Topics: football West Asian Football Federation

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic to take on US Open winner Emma Raducanu in Abu Dhabi

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic to take on US Open winner Emma Raducanu in Abu Dhabi
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic to take on US Open winner Emma Raducanu in Abu Dhabi

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic to take on US Open winner Emma Raducanu in Abu Dhabi
  • Opening day match-up at 13th Mubadala World Tennis Championship will take place at Zayed Sports City on Dec. 16
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Olympic champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland will take on US Open winner Emma Raducanu in the opening-day women’s match at the the 13th Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi in December, organizers Flash Entertainment have announced.

The match will take place at the International Tennis Center in Zayed Sports City on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Former world No.4 Bencic produced some stunning tennis to win gold in the singles and silver in the doubles at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Her clash with Raducanu on center court in the UAE capital will also be a rematch of their US Open quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows, which the 18-year-old from the UK won before going on to win the first major of her career.

“Since we introduced the women’s match in 2017, we have welcomed some of the biggest names in the game to compete in Abu Dhabi. With that legacy in place, the goal for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship is to keep evolving to ensure we bring our knowledgeable fans the best, unrivalled experiences. With Emma and Belinda confirmed, this year’s match is set to be the most intriguing women’s match in the championship’s history,” said John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment.

Bencic, 24, said she is looking forward to playing in a new country and eager to show her US Open defeat against Raducanu was a one-off.

“When I was offered the opportunity to come and explore Abu Dhabi and all the championship has to offer, I was very excited and happy to do it. It’s great to travel to new places,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to coming, to immersing myself in the many cultures there and interacting with the fans. Emma and I played a great match in New York, and I am looking forward to another great battle, this time in Abu Dhabi.”

Topics: tennis Emma Raducanu Belinda Bencic

Saudi Arabia show growing self-belief with epic World Cup qualifying win over China

Saudi Arabia show growing self-belief with epic World Cup qualifying win over China
Updated 13 October 2021
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia show growing self-belief with epic World Cup qualifying win over China

Saudi Arabia show growing self-belief with epic World Cup qualifying win over China
  • A 3-2 victory in front of noisy crowd secures maximum 12 points from four matches as Green Falcons edge closer to Qatar 2022
Updated 13 October 2021
John Duerden

It was a truly epic game in Jeddah.

The record books will show a 3-2 win for Saudi Arabia over China, but will not show what an intense match this was over 90 minutes, plus nine minutes of added time.

There was a lot to take in, but perhaps the overwhelming feeling was that this was the kind of game that every team needs, a shared experience that will bring the players together. It was a battle that Saudi Arabia came through if not unscathed, then unbeaten, and looking good for the 2022 World Cup.

This Saudi team remains the only one of the 12 in the final round of qualification with the maximum 12 points from the first four games. With only the top two of the six-team groups rewarded with an automatic place in Qatar, there is still work to do, but the Green Falcons have already done a lot. That was certainly the case on Tuesday.

The first half was a stroll, with Sami Al-Najei making a difference. It was perhaps no surprise that the Chinese defense failed to close him down as quickly as they should have for the opening goal. The Al-Nassr man was something of a shock selection, with either Abdulrahman Ghareeb or Abdulrahman Al-Aboud expected to get the nod. Cutting in from the left, the 24-year-old thrilled the home fans with the cleanest of hits from just outside the area and the hosts had their lead.

What next? Pleasingly, they kept pushing forward. Events elsewhere during the day had demonstrated that a single-goal lead is a flimsy one. Saudi Arabia pressed hard from the front, giving the Chinese defense the kind of time and space they would usually expect on a busy Shanghai or Beijing road.

In short, there is a new self-belief in this team. This is understandable, given recent results — going into this clash, the team were on an eight-game winning streak. Everyone wanted the ball, everyone wanted to get at the visitors, and everyone seemed confident that goal number two and three points would come. 

If anything, there was perhaps a little bit too much confidence and the high line that the Saudi backline employed was risky. It was almost punished after 34 minutes when a delicious turn from Zhang Yuning in the middle was followed by a smart pass to release Wu Lei. The Espanyol forward shot fiercely from inside the area, but Mohammed Al-Owais, a goalkeeper in great form, produced a top-class save. It was a warning shot, and a reminder that while China were underdogs, they are no Asian minnows. 

Then Al-Najei, who had never scored for his country in seven international appearances, struck again. It was a real poacher’s goal. He gambled at the far post and was rewarded with a looping cross that he steered home with a well-placed knee. If Fahad Al-Muwallad had demonstrated such composure moments later when he blasted wide with only the goalkeeper to beat, the game would have been over.

At the break, it seemed so easy, but within seconds of the restart, everything changed. China coach Li Tie threw on two of his Brazilians and one, Aloisio scored almost instantly with a spectacular looping volley.

Herve Renard bemoaned his players’ lack of focus in the second half, but with that goal the match was transformed. The visitors were looking lively and this was now a real test. The East Asians looked like a different team and there were real worries when Al-Owais had to go off injured midway through the second half after a heavy challenge from Ai Kesen, the third Brazilian to be introduced. 

That lengthy stoppage amounted to almost 10 minutes and disrupted China’s momentum and soon after the hosts restored their two goal advantage. Firas Al-Buraikan, the super sub who also scored against Japan, came off the bench to fire home from close range.

The goal took the wind out of Chinese sails, but there was still time for the visitors to reduce the arrears thanks to an error from substitute shot-stopper Fawaz Al-Qarni. Saudi Arabia hung on for the win.

It was a vital victory that moves the team three points clear at the top. Trips to Australia and Vietnam in November will go a long way to deciding whether this is a stroll to Qatar, similar to the first half in Jeddah, or a fight until the end, the way Tuesday’s game turned out.

Topics: analysis

Alexander Zverev slips past Andy Murray, women’s top seeds fall in Indian Wells

Alexander Zverev slips past Andy Murray, women’s top seeds fall in Indian Wells
Updated 13 October 2021
AFP

Alexander Zverev slips past Andy Murray, women's top seeds fall in Indian Wells

Alexander Zverev slips past Andy Murray, women’s top seeds fall in Indian Wells
  • The 24-year-old German advances to the fourth round, coming from behind in both sets
  • Third-seeded Alexander Zverev now moves on to play Gael Monfils of France
Updated 13 October 2021
AFP

INDIAN WELLS, United States: Alexander Zverev won the clash of the two most recent Olympic gold medalists at the ATP Indian Wells on Tuesday, holding off a fierce challenge from Andy Murray despite an equipment malfunction.
The 24-year-old German advanced to the fourth round, coming from behind in both sets to beat two time Olympic gold medal winner Murray 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in the combined women’s and men’s tennis tournament in the California desert.
“I’m happy about the match, how everything went,” said Zverev. “I think it was a very entertaining match. It was pretty high level.”
Zverev won the Olympic gold medal at the recent Tokyo Games and former world No. 1 Murray won gold at both the 2012 London Olympics and in 2016 in Rio.
Third-seeded Zverev moves on to play Gael Monfils of France who rolled over hard-hitting South African Kevin Anderson 7-5, 6-2.
“You got to enjoy what you’re doing. You got to enjoy being out on the court. You got to enjoy playing tennis,” Zverev said. “After Wimbledon I really enjoyed every second that I was on court.”
Murray tossed his racquet several times Tuesday after missing easy shots. The outbursts were in contrast to Zverev, who maintained his concentration in the seventh game of the second set when the laces on his left shoe snapped.
He continued to play with the wobbly shoe but then had to take an extra long break between games so he could swap out the laces. Murray seized the opportunity for a bathroom break.
Zverev then won three of the next five games which set up the tiebreaker.
Zverev went up 3-0 in the second set tiebreaker, but Murray fought back to get to 4-5 before Zverev finished him off at the net.
“I’m disappointed because I obviously want to be winning these matches,” Murray said. “I haven’t in the last few months. Something needs to change.”
In the night match, second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece came from behind to defeat Italian veteran Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round.
Tsitsipas will next face Australia’s Alex De Minaur, who defeated Chile’s Cristian Garin in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.
The 23-year-old Tsitsipas was runner-up in the French Open this year becoming the first Greek Grand Slam finalist ever.
In the WTA side of the draw, unseeded Shelby Rogers upset US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez in a marathon three-setter on a day when more top seeds tumbled out.
Rogers outlasted Canadian teenager Fernandez 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) in two hours and 34 minutes to reach the quarter-finals.
“It was a matter of who was able to dictate the points,” Rogers said. “Who could get control of the points first.
“She has a bright future. Luck was on my side today, and I look forward to the quarter-finals.”
Rogers moves on to play 24th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko, who upset second seed Iga Swiatek of Poland in straight sets.
After they split the first two sets, Rogers hit a backhand winner to break a 4-4 deadlock in the tiebreaker then won the next two points to clinch the match.
The 23rd-seeded Fernandez held serve in a lengthy 12th game of the third set to set up the tiebreaker. She saw off one match point and then got a lucky bounce off the net cord to get the advantage. Fernandez went on to win the game on the next point when Rogers hit a backhand into the net.
Swiatek became another top seed casualty, losing in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 to Latvia’s Ostapenko in a fourth round match.
Swiatek’s ouster comes one day after No. 1 seed Karolina Pliskova and defending champion Bianca Andreescu were bundled out of the tournament in their third round matches.
Canadian Andreescu’s elimination means there will be no repeat champion in Indian Wells.
Swiatek’s exit, combined with fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina’s crushing 6-1, 6-1 defeat to American Jessica Pegula, and No. 3 Barbora Krejcikova’s 6-1, 7-5 loss to Paula Badosa, leaves 10th seeded Angelique Kerber of Germany as the top seed left in the draw.
Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu was eliminated earlier in her first match of the tournament.
The combined WTA and ATP event is normally held in Indian Wells in March but returned this fall after a two-and-a -half-year hiatus due the global coronavirus pandemic. There was no tournament in 2020 and the 2021 event was delayed to this month.

Topics: tennis Andy Murray Alexander Zverev

England held as Hungary fans clash with police

England held as Hungary fans clash with police
Updated 13 October 2021
Wires

England held as Hungary fans clash with police

England held as Hungary fans clash with police
  • England remain on course to qualify for the World Cup ahead of their final qualifiers against Albania and San Marino
  • There were problems off the pitch as well as Hungary fans booed England's players taking the knee
  • Cristiano Ronaldo took his record scoring tally to 115 international goals by converting two early penalty kicks and finding the net again near the end
Updated 13 October 2021
Wires

LONDON/FARO: John Stones spared England’s blushes in their 1-1 draw against Hungary as the World Cup qualifier at Wembley was marred by violent clashes between Hungarian fans and police on Tuesday.
Gareth Southgate’s side fell behind to Roland Sallai’s penalty before Stones levelled late in the first half.
Despite dropping points for just the second time in their eight Group I matches, leaders England remain on course to qualify for the World Cup ahead of their final qualifiers against Albania and San Marino in November.
After the 5-0 rout of Andorra on Saturday, this was a more serious test against a Hungary team that acquited themselves well at Euro 2020 and Southgate will be concerned by England’s erratic performance.
There were problems off the pitch as well as Hungary fans booed England’s players taking the knee before dozens of the traveling supporters became embroiled in an ugly confrontation with police.
The police had moved in to arrest one fan for a “racially aggravated public order offense” following comments made toward a steward.
As the scuffles became more vicious, police with batons were pushed back by the hooligans before order was finally restored.
England had crushed Hungary 4-0 in Budapest in September in a match marred by racist chanting and bottle throwing from Hungarians, with FIFA issuing a fine and ordering one game to be played behind closed doors.
The violence in the stands might have caused England to take their eye off the ball and they were punished in the 24th minute.
Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick as Portugal cruised past Luxembourg 5-0 in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday to stay close to group leader Serbia.
Ronaldo took his record scoring tally to 115 international goals by converting two early penalty kicks and finding the net again near the end.
Serbia kept a one-point cushion at the top of Group A by defeating last-place Azerbaijan 3-1 at home. It has 17 points, one more than Portugal, which has a game in hand.
Serbia’s last game is at Portugal in November. Portugal, which has won four in a row in qualifying, will play at Ireland before the decisive match against the Serbians.

Topics: England Hungary Portugal Ronaldo 2022 FIFA World Cup

